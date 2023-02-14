Home
Six places to help you declutter
Adopting a minimalist lifestyle is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Here are some places that can help you declutter your life.
1. Secondhand stores
If you have furniture or clothing you no longer need, donate them to a thrift store in your area to give them a second life.
2. Libraries
Borrow books, CDs, movies, video games, board games, and more from your local library. This way, you can enjoy a variety of pastimes without hoarding items at home. You can even access a computer, printer, and photocopier if needed.
3. Entertainment venues
Have fun with friends without adding clutter to your home. For example, board game cafes offer access to hundreds of games, while sports bars can save you from spending money on a big-screen TV. Arcades let you test your gaming skills without investing in multiple consoles, and pool halls are perfect for competing at snooker.
4. Tool rental stores
Rent power tools instead of buying them. This way, you can complete your home renovation projects without investing in equipment you’ll only use once. As a bonus, you can ask store employees for their advice.
5. Gyms
Investing in heavy equipment or accessories to work out is not needed. Most gyms have everything you need in one place to vary your workouts.
6. Municipal pools
Visit an indoor or outdoor pool. This way, you won’t have to install one in your backyard. Many establishments also let you borrow accessories like boogie boards, balls, and floaties.
Check with your municipality to find out what other public facilities are available.
Four man cave ideas
A man cave is a place to escape the stresses of the day. You can turn an unfinished basement, attic, or underutilized garage space into a place where you can indulge in hobbies or spend time with friends. Here are some ideas for your man cave.
1. Gamers
Whether you love poker, role-playing games, or chess, make a games table the hub of your man cave. Add a foosball table for variety. If you’re a video game fanatic, invest in a big-screen television, ergonomic gaming chair, and headphones.
2. Beer lovers
Build a bar to serve your friends the latest craft beers. Kegerators allow you to serve cold draft beer on tap. Add stools and neon beer signs for a pub-like atmosphere.
3. Sports fans
Watch the big game with your buddies in a sports-themed man cave decorated with hockey, baseball, and football memorabilia. Choose paint colors that match your favorite team.
4. Audiophiles
Install wall-mounted wooden guitar hangers to show off your instruments, and display posters and albums of your most-loved bands. Install wall- or ceiling-mounted speakers that connect wirelessly to your devices.
No matter your theme, every man cave should have a beer fridge, good speakers, and a comfy chair or couch. Visit your local home improvement store for more ideas, and start building your man cave today.
Five ideas for a themed home bar
Are you thinking of setting up an at-home bar? Here are some themes to inspire you.
1. A tiki bar with palm trees and shells
2. A western bar with horseshoes and cow skulls
3. A sports bar with a giant flatscreen and team jerseys on display
4. An Irish bar with shamrocks and vintage metal plates
5. A roaring twenties bar with crystal chandeliers and feathers
Contact a general contractor or interior designer in your area to help you create the bar of your dreams.
Pros and cons of robo-advisers
Robo-advisers are financial software programs that automate the investing process. They use complex computerized algorithms to buy and sell investments based on the information you provide. Here are some of the pros and cons.
Advantages
Here are a few advantages of robo-advisers:
• They’re affordable. Human advisers typically take a fee of one to two percent of your portfolio’s value. Robo-advisers, on the other hand, charge a fraction of that. This is ideal for individuals and small businesses with tight budgets. When you pay less in fees, you also have more money to invest.
• They’re accessible. Many human advisers only accept clients with a certain net worth. Conversely, most robo-advisers don’t require a minimum investment. This allows anyone to reap the benefits of investing without pre-existing wealth.
• They’re easy to use. Most robo-advisers have simple interfaces that allow you to view your investments and add funds from anywhere in the world.
Disadvantages
Here are why robo-advisers may fall short for some investors:
• They’re limited. Robo-advisers can’t grasp your entire financial situation. This makes them unsuitable in circumstances that entail a high amount of risk.
• They’re generic. Most robo-advisers invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which is great for diversification. However, they may not be a good fit if you want to dabble in different kinds of securities.
Additionally, robo-advisers can’t give personalized advice. Therefore, they aren’t a good option for people looking for step-by-step guidance and counseling.
Finally, it’s important to consider your investment strategy, risk tolerance, retirement plan, and assets before deciding if a robo-adviser is right for you.
Best bathroom safety equipment
For the elderly or people with limited mobility, bathrooms are one of the more likely places for a slip-and-fall injury. These falls can result in broken bones and can even be fatal. Consider making your bathroom safer by incorporating some of these features.
• Accessible toilet. An elevated toilet seat can make sitting down much more manageable. Elevated toilet seats are easy to install and sit right on top of your existing ones. Another alternative is a comfort-level or right-height toilet that sits slightly higher than a standard toilet.
• Shower seat. This specially designed chair makes showering much safer. It has back support, and the holes in the material allow water to drain. Look for a model with suction cups on the legs for stability.
• Grab bars. Installing grab bars in the shower and beside the bathtub and toilet improve accessibility and safety, especially for people who use wheelchairs.
• No-slip bathmats. These mats provide grip on the shower and tub floors and can help prevent falls. You can also use safety treads, which stick onto the floor for added traction.
Most slip-and-fall accidents occur in the home, so visit your local home improvement store to ensure your loved ones are as safe as possible.
Wedding Planning: Avoid ‘should haves’ on your big day
Have you and your significant other decided to tie the know? Congratulations!
Make sure you take note of these common newlywed regrets to ensure your special day lives up to your expectations.
My wedding photos are embarrassing.
“My wedding photos are a disaster. The angles, lighting, framing, poses and hues are all wrong. I should have hired a professional photographer.”
My wedding videos leave a lot to be desired.
“We asked a friend to film our wedding on his cellphone. Unfortunately, the video quality is questionable, and the sound is distorted. I should have hired a real videographer.”
Blisters ruined the best day of my life.
“My feet started to hurt during the ceremony, and the pain became unbearable during the reception. I should have chosen comfortable shoes and brought another pair for dancing.”
The dancefloor was empty by 9 p.m.
“I made a playlist for the reception, thinking it was enough. The atmosphere was lacking, and most of the guests left early. I should have hired a DJ to get the party going.”
I was exhausted from cooking everything myself.
“I decided to cook the entire wedding meal myself. Big mistake! I spent hours preparing everything and was exhausted on my big day. I should have hired a caterer.”
My wedding flowers were a flop.
“A well-meaning family member told me they would take care of the floral arrangements. The corsages were unsightly, and the bouquet was visibly wilted. I should have used an experienced florist.”
I looked like I was going to a costume party.
“A friend of mine offered to do my hair and makeup for the big day. When I saw my reflection in the mirror, it looked nothing like I’d hoped. I should have made an appointment with experts.”
I was overwhelmed with planning.
“Finding a venue, booking equipment, hiring a caterer, all on top of my already busy schedule, I was stressed to the max. I should have hired a wedding planner.”
Rounded vs. square drywall corners
When you think about drywall, you probably imagine square corners. However, did you know rounded corners are also an option? Here are some of the pros and cons of each.
• Square drywall corners are easy to install and require less skill, experience, and time. The distinct edge makes it easy to transition from one paint color to another. However, square drywall corners are highly susceptible to fractures and chipping.
• Rounded drywall corners have become a standard upgrade for modern homes because they have a high-end feel. Additionally, they aren’t as easily damaged as their square counterparts. They can help soften the sharp edges in a room to make it feel more inviting. However, installing baseboards around rounded corners can be difficult.
It’s essential to weigh the pros and cons before deciding which drywall corner is right for you.
