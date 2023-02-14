Six places to help you declutter

Adopting a minimalist lifestyle is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Here are some places that can help you declutter your life.

1. Secondhand stores

If you have furniture or clothing you no longer need, donate them to a thrift store in your area to give them a second life.

2. Libraries

Borrow books, CDs, movies, video games, board games, and more from your local library. This way, you can enjoy a variety of pastimes without hoarding items at home. You can even access a computer, printer, and photocopier if needed.

3. Entertainment venues

Have fun with friends without adding clutter to your home. For example, board game cafes offer access to hundreds of games, while sports bars can save you from spending money on a big-screen TV. Arcades let you test your gaming skills without investing in multiple consoles, and pool halls are perfect for competing at snooker.

4. Tool rental stores

Rent power tools instead of buying them. This way, you can complete your home renovation projects without investing in equipment you’ll only use once. As a bonus, you can ask store employees for their advice.

5. Gyms

Investing in heavy equipment or accessories to work out is not needed. Most gyms have everything you need in one place to vary your workouts.

6. Municipal pools

Visit an indoor or outdoor pool. This way, you won’t have to install one in your backyard. Many establishments also let you borrow accessories like boogie boards, balls, and floaties.

Check with your municipality to find out what other public facilities are available.