Six things to consider for a successful painting project

Do you want to paint (or repaint) a room, staircase, or piece of furniture? Here are six things to remember to ensure your painting project is successful.

1. Choose high-quality products. For the best results, invest in high-quality products. For example, spend the extra money on good paint, brushes, and rollers.

2. Select the right color and finish. Compare several samples to select a paint color you love. Make sure to choose the right finish for your desired look.

3. Think about maintenance. Kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways are more likely to collect dirt and dust. Therefore, choose a finish that’s easy to clean and can withstand heavy traffic.

4. Consider the surface type. When choosing the right paint for your project, it’s essential to consider the surface type. For instance, concrete, wood, and metal require different types of paint and surface preparation.

5. Evaluate your experience level. If you’ve done several painting projects in the past, you may have enough experience to take on the task yourself. If not, call a professional for beautiful, smudge-free results.

6. Buy enough paint. Depending on your project, you may need to apply a primer and account for one, two, or even three coats of paint. Ensure you buy the correct amount of paint, especially if it’s a custom blend.

Visit your local paint retailer for personalized advice.