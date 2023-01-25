Six types of kids most likely to be bullied

Anyone can be a victim of bullying. However, kids with any of these six characteristics may be more susceptible than others.

1. Successful. Kids who get positive attention from their peers, teachers, and parents may become the target of bullying from kids who feel inferior. These bullies want others to feel insecure and will try to discredit popular students.

2. Vulnerable. Children who are introverted, anxious, or lacking in self-esteem are more likely to be bullied. Bullies target these children because they’re less likely to fight back.

3. Isolated. Many bullying victims have few friends and are excluded from social events. You can help stop bullying by befriending kids who have trouble making friends.

4. Distinctive appearance. Unique features, such as height, weight, glasses, or acne, can make a child the target of bullying. Bullies often target physical attributes to get a laugh, and it can be damaging to the victim’s self-esteem.

5. Sexual orientation. The most brutal bullying incidents often target gay or transgender students. Schools must provide a solid support network for LGBTQ students.

6. Different races or religions. Bullying based on race, religion, and cultural practice is common. No race is immune from having bullies or being bullied. Students are singled out just because they’re different.

These characteristics aren’t flaws that need to be changed. It’s crucial to remind bullying victims that it’s not their fault.