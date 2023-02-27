Six ways to optimize your kitchen storage

Are you looking for ways to tidy up and de¬clutter your kitchen? Here are six ideas to inspire you.

1. Shelves increase storage possibilities and come in various materials to match your decor.

2. Stackable containers maximize useable space and look good on shelves and inside cabinets.

3. Dividers are perfect for drawers and cabinets because they keep things like spices, utensils, and snacks in place.

4. Stacking trays are ideal for deep drawers because they save space and keep each item accessible.

5. Swivel trays are easy to install and prevent you from awkwardly twisting and turning to reach rarely used items.

6. Door storage units have many uses, and you can hide them.

Check out your local stores for practical and affordable storage ideas.