Six ways to prioritize buying local during the holidays
The holiday season is an ideal time to support the businesses in your region. Here are six ways to make buying local a part of your Christmas celebrations.
1. Gift giving
If you plan to participate in a holiday gift exchange with your friends or family members, take this opportunity to introduce them to local merchants. For example, regionally made body care products, handcrafted jewelry, and artisanal foods make great gifts.
2. Alcoholic beverages
Alcoholic beverages and the holiday season go hand in hand. This year, serve beers brewed in your region, wines made at a local vineyard, and spirits distilled nearby. To add to the fun and sample an assortment of products, consider organizing a tasting event at your next holiday party.
3. Personal wellness products
Entice your guests to buy local products themselves by placing a handmade bar of soap in the bathroom, lighting locally crafted candles, or providing an all-natural hand cream to relieve dry hands.
4. Food
If you’re whipping up a homemade meal for your holiday guests, plan your menu around seasonal and local products. If you’d rather take a break from cooking, hire a caterer who uses regional goods. Don’t forget to purchase dessert from a nearby pastry shop or bakery.
5. Clothing
Create head-turning holiday ensembles by shopping at local clothing stores. Shirts, dresses, pants, and accessories come in many stylish and comfortable options.
6. Decorations
Spruce up your holiday decor with unique, locally crafted items. Wreaths, vases, sculptures, and other handmade treasures are sure to infuse your home or office with the Christmas spirit.
This holiday season, be sure to boost your community’s economy by supporting your local businesses.
How to throw a hassle-free holiday brunch
Are you planning to host Christmas brunch this year? If so, here are a few ways to ensure the event goes off without a hitch.
Start prepping the day before
Avoid making everything you need the morning of your brunch by doing some setup the night before. You could wash, cut, and plate fresh fruit and prepare whipped cream and custards ahead of time. If you want to serve an easy dish that can be portioned out the day before, consider putting together small bowls of yogurt and berries with granola.
Opt for fresh-baked goods
Visit your local bakery for bread, croissants, muffins, and bagels to accompany your meal. Purchase a batch made the morning of your event, or ask about frozen, ready-to-bake products. If the business has a tempting specialty, don’t hesitate to add it to your menu.
Offer a variety of beverages
Spice up your brunch by serving mimosas, Bellinis, sparkling cider, or white wine. You can also offer your guests coffee flavored with a variety of liqueurs. For kids, hot chocolate and fresh fruit juice are great choices.
Finally, be sure to decorate your table with festive accessories the day before your event.
How to decorate the outside of your home for Christmas
If you want to decorate the outside of your home for the holiday season but aren’t sure where to begin, here are some ways to get started.
Decorate your trees
Whether you have lush evergreens or bare deciduous trees in your yard, you can dress them up for the Christmas season with ornaments or outdoor string lights.
Put up a Christmas wreath
Make a wreath or buy one from a local artisan. Hang it on your front door or lean it against a nearby wall to create a welcoming entranceway.
Embellish your stairway
If you have sufficient space, place one or more ornate flowerpots, lanterns, nutcrackers, or other decorative elements at the top or bottom of your stairway. Wrap your railing in a garland for a festive flair.
Fill vacant spaces
You can set up decorative structures if you have a large front yard. Inflatable figures and lighted characters will help bring holiday cheer to your home.
For more inspiration and to find great decorations, visit your local retailers.
How to care for bathroom plants
If your bathroom has a lot of natural light, giving it a touch of green with plants suited to a damp environment can be fun. Here are some tips to ensure they thrive.
Account for ventilation
Since bathrooms are humid, you need to consider air circulation as you decide on plant placement. If the room isn’t well-ventilated, some species may add to the humidity and cause mold and mildew to grow.
Opt for plants that dehumidify the air, such as ivy or orchids. Tillandsia is also a lovely choice. Commonly known as air plants, these beauties don’t require soil and can be displayed as a hanging arrangement or in a glass jar.
Evaluate your available space
If your bathroom is relatively large, you have a lot of freedom to choose your plants and can mix things up with a variety of species and sizes. If your space is limited, however, you should choose small plants that can be suspended or placed on a windowsill. Consider buying a spider plant, dwarf fig tree, or pothos.
The secret to keeping a plant healthy is to provide it with the correct doses of sunlight, water, and warmth. When you visit your local garden center, determine the needs of the species you like before bringing it home.
Vegan leathers
The fashion industry generates a significant amount of greenhouse gasses. For this reason, many businesses selling ready-to-wear clothes and accessories are actively seeking ways to reduce their environmental footprint. One way they’re doing this involves selling products made from vegan leather.
Items made of synthetic leather are often preferred by people who practice veganism, a lifestyle that eschews the use of animal products in all forms.
Not to be confused with vegetable-tanned leather, vegan leather can be made of grain, fruit, or vegetable waste. One of the most popular materials is pineapple leather, also known as Piñatex, which is made from the fibers found in pineapple leaves.
Alternatively, vegan leather can be made from eucalyptus trees, cacti, corn, mushrooms, and apple peels. Whether derived from sustainable crops or food waste, these versatile fabrics are increasingly used to create beautiful and supple handbags, belts, watchbands, clothes, and shoes.
Currently, vegan leathers occupy a marginal space in the market. However, they’re attracting more and more interest. Large brands anticipate a growing demand for these products by designers, retailers, and consumers around the globe.
Keep your dog active when cold weather hits
It’s dog ownership 101: A busy dog is a happy dog. But when cold temperatures and nasty weather set in, you might have to scuttle your normal walks and trips to the dog park. When that happens, try one of these indoor activities to keep your pet happy and nurture your shared bond.
* Mix a game of tug with a few simple commands. When your dog is riled up from the game, tell her to drop the tug toy and sit. When she obeys, praise her and then reward her with more tugging.
* Challenge your dog’s nose with a scent search. Tell him to sit and stay while you hide his favorite toy. Rub the toy on multiple surfaces to increase the challenge. When you return, release him to find it.
* Practice basic commands. Even well-trained dogs can usually benefit from — and enjoy — a little bit of review. Work on sit, stay, down, and leave it, with lots of positive reinforcement to keep your dog happy and engaged.
* Stuff a Kong toy with peanut butter or other treats and freeze it to keep your dog occupied for as long as an hour.
* Surprise your dog with new toys. When going outside isn’t an option, a new toy gives your dog something to explore and chew on. Keep a couple of toys tucked away, just in case.
* Try doggy daycare. Doggy daycare is a great way to socialize your dog and let them burn off all its pent-up energy. Don’t be surprised if your dog can’t stay awake for the entire ride back home.
Seven gifts for cycling buffs
Do you know someone who rides their bike every chance they get? Here are seven great gift ideas for cycling enthusiasts.
1. Gloves
Cycling gloves protect hands from cold weather and provide excellent grip on handlebars. Look for a pair that’s insulated, waterproof, and windproof.
2. Backpack
Consider a backpack designed for the type of cycling your loved one enjoys the most. For example, mountain biking bags have a reservoir that can replace bulky water bottles.
3. Rear pannier rack
This accessory is perfect for urban riding because it allows cyclists to carry items safely.
4. Frame bag
These small bags can hold snacks, a cell phone, and other personal items like keys. Most models can be detached easily when the cyclist needs to take a break.
5. Helmet light
A helmet light will illuminate the road ahead during dark evening outings and allow the cyclist to remain visible to other road users thanks to the included rear light.
6. Sunglasses
Look for a pair of aerodynamic sunglasses that grip the ears and nose.
7. Windbreaker
A thin, compact windbreaker can be packed into a small bag and is ideal for windy rides.
For more great ideas, check out your local bike store.
