Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 21, 2020
Americans have become used to two things in December – the holiday season and a looming government shutdown right before Christmas. This year was no different. After being called back to Washington for an additional week of legislative business, Congressional leaders still could not reach a long-term deal to keep the government open and secure additional COVID-19 relief. However, despite the inefficiencies of Congress, we were able to pass historic legislation supporting female veterans this week. Further, I was pleased to see the Senate pass my bill protecting inventors and look forward to it being signed by the President. Finally, with FDA approval of two separate vaccines, hopefully, we have arrived at the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Vaccine Update:
After months of tireless efforts by doctors and researchers, a COVID-19 vaccine is finally here – two of them in fact. This week not only did Pfizer begin distribution and inoculation of its vaccine, which was approved late last week, but the FDA granted Moderna an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its vaccine as well. According to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, based on the distribution plan outlined by Operation Warp Speed, 20 million individuals will be vaccinated this month, 50 million people will have received the vaccine by the end of January, and 100 million will have gotten it by the end of February.
Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall:
As a Member of Congress, a top priority of mine is to be accessible to the constituents of the Sixth District. For this reason, I made a commitment to hold town halls throughout the District to hear first-hand from those I represent and bring their views back to Washington. While I enjoy in-person town hall meetings and hosted 25 of them prior to the pandemic, state gathering restrictions currently prohibit me from doing them. While not preferable, I have hosted an additional six telephone town halls during the pandemic. On Monday, December 21, at 6:30 pm I will be hosting my seventh telephone town hall. This event will focus on COVID-19 and the recently approved vaccines. I will be joined by two special guests – Representative Phil Roe, the Chairman of the Congressional Doctor’s Caucus, and Dr. Laura Kornegay, Health Director for Central Shenandoah Health District. To participate, register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the event. I look forward to an informative event and hope you will join me.
Small Business Visits:
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been committed to visiting small businesses across the Sixth District to hear first-hand their experiences. These meetings have demonstrated how economically devastating the state government-mandated restrictions have been. Here in Washington, I have echoed their pleas to safely lift the lockdowns in order to save jobs and get our kids back in school. This week, I had the chance to visit Yelping Dog Wine and Skipping Rock Beer Co., both in Staunton. There I listened to both the owners and employees to gain a better understanding of how the pandemic has affected their lives and livelihoods. I will continue meeting with business owners and others impacted by the pandemic to ensure their requests for help are heard in DC.
Patents for Humanity:
In late-June I was pleased to introduce and have the House unanimously passed the Patents for Humanity Program Improvement Act. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s “Patents for Humanity” competition recognizes inventors who develop creative solutions to global humanitarian problems. Through this competition, the USPTO awards inventors with a certificate for an accelerated review of a future patent. The Patents for Humanity Program Improvement Act supports this program and the innovators it recognizes by making these acceleration certificates transferable while codifying the program into law. Smaller companies and USPTO encourage the growth of this vital program. This bill increases the power of the program to encourage those seeking to make a global change to pursue their innovations, as well as the opportunity for similarly-sized start-ups to receive a certificate via transfer. Innovations recognized in the past by the program have included better ways to diagnose and treat HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and other diseases, improved crops and better sources of nutrition energy sources for those without a reliable electric grid, and methods to preserve clean drinking water and improve sanitation. I was excited for this legislation to be passed by the Senate this week, and I am looking forward to the President signing it into law.
Supporting Veterans:
Currently, women veterans comprise the fastest-growing demographic within the Veteran community, yet there is no consistency of services to meet the unique needs of females within the VA system. Fortunately, the Deborah Sampson Act, which passed in the House this week, seeks to change that. This legislation requires the VA to establish policies to report and respond to harassment and sexual assault at its facilities, establish a new VA Office of Women’s Health, expands services for veterans who experience intimate partner violence or military sexual trauma, and extends and expands VA assistance for veterans with newborns. This legislation is historic, and I was pleased that it passed in the House unanimously. In fact, this legislation had been rolled into a larger bill, the Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvements Act, which also expands education and training opportunities for transitioning service members and further ensures veterans impacted by COVID-19 have access to proper care. One of my top priorities as a Member of Congress is making certain that we take care of our service members, and this legislation continues that ongoing effort.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Rep. Cline, accompanied by medical professionals, to host telephone Town Hall focused on COVID-19
On December 17, 2020, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a District-wide Telephone Town Hall. Cline will be joined on this call by the Chairman of the Congressional Doctors Caucus, Representative Phil Roe, M.D. (TN-01), and Dr. Laura Kornegay, Health Director for the Central Shenandoah Health District.
The telephone town hall will take place Monday, December 21, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“I look forward to hearing from constituents and providing them with the latest information regarding the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine,” Cline said. “This telephone town hall will allow me the opportunity to engage directly with those I represent and answer any questions related to the coronavirus pandemic.”
This event will mark the seventh telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since March and the thirty-second overall since taking office.
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia.
Legislative Update
Warner leads colleagues in urging relief for foster youth facing unique COVID-19 challenges
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) led Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Angus King (I-ME), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Cory Booker (D-NJ) in urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide relief for young people in the foster care system as they continue to face a number of unique challenges as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. In a letter to Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson, the Senators asked that HHS work with states to extend relief to foster families and implement temporary and long-term changes to help foster youth weather this crisis and secure a better future.
“Almost all families in the United States have had to make significant adjustments in their daily lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for the children and young adults in our nation’s foster care system, periods of change and adjustment are not new,” wrote the Senators. “Foster youth have survived a lifetime of uncertainty before and after entering foster care. The serious health challenges and economic downturn brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have merely exacerbated existing challenges faced by the approximately 424,000 children in the foster care system and the more than 20,400 young adults who ‘age out’ of foster care each year.”
“As of December 10, 2020, over 70 million applications for unemployment benefits had been filed since March 21, 2020. Given this high unemployment rate—the highest we have seen in the U.S. in recent memory—we are increasingly concerned about the potentially dire consequences to foster youth may face during the economic recession brought on by the pandemic,” they continued. “Even before the public health emergency, only about half of the youth aging out of the foster care system each year were anticipated to have some form of gainful employment by the age of 24. We believe that if temporary changes are made to strengthen support and resources for foster youth, they will be better equipped to pursue their goals and become active members of our nation’s workforce.”
In their letter, the Senators expressed particular concern about the impact of the digital divide on foster youth, who often lack the proper equipment and internet services needed to participate in virtual learning. Specifically, the Senators noted findings from a report indicating that only 21 percent of foster youth have regular access to a computer, with that number dipping as low as five percent for foster youth in rural settings.
Specifically, the Senators asked HHS to:
- Continue to encourage states that have not previously exercised the title IV-E program option to extend foster care programs and extend the Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood Program (Chafee Program) services until age 23
- Direct guidance to states regarding additional payments to foster care families and providers as part of states’ response to COVID-19
- Provide a temporary moratorium on work and study requirements for foster youth during the pandemic
- Allow title IV-B funds to be used to provide internet and other technology to vulnerable foster youth and families
- Work with states to address the impact of the digital divide on foster youth
As Governor and during his time in the Senate, Sen. Warner has been a longtime champion for increased access to broadband and measures to help address the digital divide. In March, he led 17 of his colleagues in urging major internet service providers to take steps to accommodate the incoming unprecedented reliance on telepresence services. After this effort, a number of major internet service providers announced the adoption of practices to better accommodate the use of remote technologies. Earlier this year, Sen. Warner also introduced legislation to help ensure adequate home internet connectivity for K-12 students during COVID-19. He has also pushed the FCC to ensure that millions of Americans are made aware of their eligibility for the FCC’s Lifeline program – the primary federal program charged with helping low-income families obtain broadband and telephone services. Most recently, he called on the seven largest internet service providers (ISPs) to do their part to limit the economic and social disruption caused by COVID-19 and help ensure that children are able to meaningfully participate in their education.
A copy of the letter is available here and text can be found below.
Dear Assistant Secretary Johnson:
We write today in support of children and youth in the foster care system across the country as they face additional challenges due to the economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the unprecedented and long-term economic and public health consequences of the pandemic, we ask that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provide relief for those currently in the foster care system and those transitioning out of foster care to maximize future opportunities for these young people.
Almost all families in the United States have had to make significant adjustments in their daily lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for the children and young adults in our nation’s foster care system, periods of change and adjustment are not new. Foster youth have survived a lifetime of uncertainty before and after entering foster care. The serious health challenges and economic downturn brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have merely exacerbated existing challenges faced by the approximately 424,000 children in the foster care system and the more than 20,400 young adults who “age out” of foster care each year.[1] For this reason, we ask that you make both temporary and long-term changes to act in the best interest of the future of our nation’s foster youth.
As of December 10, 2020, over 70 million applications for unemployment benefits had been filed since March 21, 2020.[2] Given this high unemployment rate—the highest we have seen in the U.S. in recent memory—we are increasingly concerned about the potentially dire consequences foster youth may face during the economic recession brought on by the pandemic. Even before the public health emergency, only about half of youth aging out of the foster care system each year were anticipated to have some form of gainful employment by the age of 24.[3] We believe that if temporary changes are made to strengthen support and resources for foster youth, they will be better equipped to pursue their goals and become active members of our nation’s workforce.
We are also concerned that foster youth are especially harmed by the growing digital divide caused by the pandemic. According to a report conducted by iFoster, only about 5% of youth in foster care in rural settings and 21% of youth in foster care in urban settings have regular access to a computer.[4] For many young people in the foster care system, working and learning virtually is near impossible without access to the proper equipment and internet services.
We respectfully ask that you continue to encourage states to take full advantage of existing flexibilities and make additional changes to best support foster youth:
- Continue to encourage states that have not previously exercised the title IV-E program option to extend foster care programs and extend Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood Program (Chafee Program) services until age 23. We appreciate that you have encouraged Child Welfare Directors in states that have not exercised the title IV-E program option to serve youth up to age 21 to do so during the pandemic. Extended foster care payments are essential for ensuring the financial stability of our nation’s foster youth as they transition out of the system. During these unprecedented times, we also encourage the Administration to continue to encourage states to extend Chafee Program assistance until age 23 to achieve consistency of support after the public health declaration.
- Direct guidance to states regarding additional payments to foster care families and providers as part of states’ response to COVID-19. In order to ensure stability for foster youth, we need to ensure that foster parents have the resources to weather the economic effects of the crisis and confront the day-to-day challenges of caring for children during the pandemic. In this effort, certain states have already provided one-time payments to foster care families. We ask that the Administration direct guidance to states on their existing authority to issue relief payments to foster families and providers to ease the burden of the pandemic.
- Provide a temporary moratorium on work and study requirements for foster youth during the pandemic. Public health guidelines during the pandemic have made physically going to work or school impossible for many.[5] COVID-19 has highlighted the inequities of access to reliable high-speed internet and devices. In fact, foster youth face multiple barriers trying to work or study remotely. They may lack a laptop or desktop computer, have slow speeds, or no internet altogether. We encourage the Administration to lift work and study requirements now until at least 180 days after the public health crisis ends, so foster youth are not punished for circumstances outside their control. Additionally, if you determine you do not have the authority to make this change, we ask you to promptly inform the Committees of jurisdiction in Congress, the Committee on Finance in the Senate and the Committee on Ways and Means in the House.
- Allow title IV-B funds to be used to provide internet and other technology to vulnerable foster youth and families. We appreciate the Children’s Bureau letter permitting the purchase of cell phones as an allowable expense under title IV-B and/or the John H. Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood.[6] To ensure that foster youth do not continue to fall behind in meeting their work and education obligations, we ask that allowable expenses be expanded to include laptop computers, tablets, and internet access for children and families in the child welfare system.
- Work with states to address the impact of the digital divide on foster youth. Beyond waiving work and study requirements for foster youth during the pandemic, we ask that you consider long-term solutions to help foster youth facing significant technology-access challenges—the consequences of which have been intensified by the pandemic. We ask that you work with states on state-specific plans to ensure foster youth have the resources necessary to participate in online instruction or work virtually.
We appreciate your attention to this critical matter. We look forward to working together on behalf of our nation’s foster youth moving forward.
Sincerely,
[1] https://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/cb/afcarsreport27.pdf
[2] https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf
[3] https://egrove.olemiss.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2558&context=hon_thesis
[4] https://www.ifoster.org/6-quick-statistics-on-the-current-state-of-foster-care/
[5] https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html
[6] https://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/cb/letter_on_federal_funds.pdf
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 17, 2020
While the House addressed a number of important issues this week such as the National Defense Authorization Act and passed a short-term funding bill to keep the government open, I was disappointed that we did not take up a much-needed targeted COVID-19 relief bill to help individuals and small businesses in need. However, there was exciting news this week on the coronavirus front as the FDA granted Pfizer an emergency use authorization for their vaccine. I was also pleased this week to support legislation promoting research that could have significant medical benefits, as well as advocate for our ally, Israel. And finally, as always, it was a pleasure to meet virtually with constituents and advocacy groups to discuss the issues most important to them. As we head back to Washington next week, know that I will continue fighting for residents of the Sixth District.
COVID-19 Update:
This week the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and doses will be available to folks in the next several days.
Despite this great news, Governor Northam has implemented further restrictions on small businesses and infringed on individuals’ liberties. He has taken the light at the end of the tunnel that is the vaccine and turned it into a light at the head of a train that is now barreling toward our business community.
Per WDBJ7, the following restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, December 14:
• Modified Stay at Home Order: All individuals in Virginia must remain at their place of residence between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Exceptions include obtaining food and goods, traveling to and from work, and seeking medical attention.
• Universal mask requirement: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person. This order expands the current statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since May 29 and requires all individuals aged five and over to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public settings outside their own household.
• Reduction in social gatherings: All social gatherings must be limited to 10 individuals, down from the current cap of 25 people. Social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, regardless of whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings. Restaurants and retail stores are already governed by strict social distancing requirements and are not included in this limit.
Paycheck Protection Program Update:
Every day across the country workers are losing their jobs and small businesses are being forced to shutter their doors. Instead of taking action and offering a lifeline to these businesses by moving to vote on legislation that would extend the Paycheck Protection Program, Speaker Pelosi has chosen to use these Americans as leverage and has openly admitted it. Forty-one times, Republicans have tried to bring to the Floor H.R. 8265 which would extend the PPP so small businesses in desperate need of relief could access the more than $138 billion that remains in the program’s coffers. Forty-one times, Democrats have said no. This week, the SBA also released a Paycheck Protection Program Myth vs Fact document which can be found here.
National Defense Authorization Act:
While I strongly support our troops and believe they should have every necessary resource to ensure their and our country’s safety, I could not support this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). First and foremost, this legislation committed the United States to continue fighting endless wars by tying the hands of the President, Republican or Democrat, to withdraw troops from theaters around the world. Further, the bill failed to make crucial reforms to the Authorized Use of Military Force and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. It also created and codified duplicative positions at the Department of Defense, which unnecessarily expanded the federal bureaucracy. And finally, the NDAA as a whole pushed a Green New Deal environmental agenda – just one such example is requiring the Secretary of Defense to carry out a pilot program on alternative fuel vehicle purchasing. For decades, taking care of our men and women in uniform has been a nonpartisan issue, but sadly, it was not the case this year.
Medical Marijuana Research Act:
As a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I sponsored and passed legislation to allow physicians to recommend cannabidiol oil to their patients, create legal dispensaries, and to create an affirmative defense for possession of cannabidiol oil for medicinal use. This is an issue I am open to reform on; however, I could not vote for the MORE Act last week which sought to legalize marijuana. With that said, I did support H.R 3797 – the Medical Marijuana Research Act this week. There were clear differences between these bills. While the MORE Act would have legalized marijuana, H.R. 3797 simply allows researchers the ability to study the medicinal benefits of cannabis, which is essentially prohibited by federal law at this time. Congress must root marijuana policy in science, and passing the Medical Marijuana Research Act will allow Congress’ decision-making to be led by facts moving forward.
Supporting Israel:
Israel is a vital partner in the United States’ fight against terrorism and is a pillar of strength in the Middle East. We must continue to support our closest ally and the only democracy in the region, and that is why I recently wrote a letter to Congressional leadership urging the denial of any federal funds from being used to relocate our Embassy from Jerusalem. A promise was made, and it should be kept. To read the full letter, click here.
National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities:
Independent Colleges and Universities play a meaningful role in their communities and substantially contribute to local economies. Just right here in the Sixth District, we have 12 such institutions who are not only vital in providing tremendous educational opportunities to students in our region but also serve as the largest employer in many localities. This week, I was pleased to chat with the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and was honored to be recognized in their “Member Spotlight.” As a member of the Education and Labor Committee, I have been proud to represent the interests of these institutions during my first term in Congress.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Warner, Colleagues unveil details of bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 relief; up to Senate now
On December 14, 2020, after almost two weeks of bipartisan framework negotiations, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and a group of Democratic and Republican colleagues unveiled bipartisan and bicameral emergency COVID-19 relief legislation to provide urgent relief to struggling American students, families, businesses, workers and health care providers. The release of bipartisan legislative text offers a path forward for congressional action on bipartisan COVID-19 relief after nine months of stalled negotiations between Democrats in the House and Republicans in the Senate and White House.
The Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020 released today is the result of weeks of negotiations spearheaded by Sen. Warner along with Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Rob Portman (R-OH) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).
“A dozen Senators usually can’t agree on a lunch order, let alone almost a trillion dollars in federal spending – so the fact that we’re standing here today with a bipartisan bill is evidence of the urgency,” said U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA). “I will be the first to admit that this deal is imperfect. But these challenges are simply too urgent to allow politics to interfere. With unemployment and other benefits scheduled to run out just before Christmas, the American people cannot afford for us to wait. After several weeks of work, I hope that this bipartisan bill moves us closer to providing real relief to the American people without further delay.”
The Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020 would provide $748 billion in emergency assistance for the next four months, including:
• Extension of all unemployment assistance for 16 weeks, with supplemental $300 per week
• $300B for another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans and other small business assistance
• $13B for emergency food assistance, including SNAP benefits and funding for food banks
• $13B to provide funding to address COVID-related impacts on farmers, ranchers, growers, and fisheries
• $25B for emergency rental assistance and extension of nationwide eviction moratorium through January 31, 2021
• Extension of student loan forbearance through April 1, 2021
• $35B for healthcare providers
• $16B for testing, tracing and vaccine development and distribution
• $12B in support for community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and minority depository institutions (MDIs) to help low-income and minority communities withstand the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to this unprecedented economic downturn
• $5B in emergency funding for substance abuse prevention and treatment and mental health
• $82B in education funding, including $54 billion for K-12 schools, $20 billion for higher education, and $7.5 billion for the Governor’s Fund
• $10B to support child care providers struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic
• $10B for broadband, including $6B for state broadband connectivity and deployment and $3B for educational connectivity and distance learning
• $45B in emergency funding for airlines, airports, buses, Amtrak, and public transit
In addition to the $748 billion contained in the Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act, lawmakers today unveiled a discussion draft of separate legislation providing $160 billion to help states and localities facing record revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic. In order to allow that legislation to reach the floor, Republicans have demanded that any state and local funding be paired with some sort of liability shield to protect businesses from lawsuits related to COVID-19 protections. In today’s press conference, Sen. Warner encouraged his colleagues to continue working on a compromise that would provide funding to state and local governments to prevent mass layoffs of teachers, first responders and sanitation workers during a pandemic.
It will be up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who controls the Senate floor schedule, to determine if and when the bipartisan relief package might see a vote in the Senate.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 6, 2020
With only one week remaining on the legislative calendar for the 116th Congress, I was disappointed that Speaker Pelosi chose to focus on marijuana legalization and protecting exotic cats rather than on the issues most important to the American people, such as COVID-19 relief. Fortunately, despite Democrat inaction on this issue, it appears as though there is some positive news on the coronavirus front as it is likely that both Pfizer and Moderna will be able to begin the distribution of their vaccines in the coming month. Further, this week I had the opportunity to recognize an Amherst County legend on the House Floor, as well as met virtually with various constituent groups from across the District. While it was a busy few days in Washington, I hope the House will focus on some of the more pressing matters still before the Chamber.
COVID-19 Update:
As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise throughout the country, I encourage you to follow recommended CDC safety guidelines such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently. However, please know that COVID-19 testing is readily available throughout the Sixth District should you need it. To find a testing location near you, please click here.
Fortunately, it appears there is a light at the end of the tunnel in the not so distant future. Following Pfizer and Moderna’s development of COVID-19 vaccines that demonstrated an efficacy rate of over 90% in phase three trials, both companies have now applied for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. On “CBS This Morning” earlier this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the FDA’s outside advisors would meet on December 10th to consider authorizing Pfizer’s vaccine candidate and approval of Moderna’s candidate would follow one week behind that, he added.
MORE Act:
It is unfortunate that with such little time remaining in the 116th Congress, Speaker Pelosi chose to consider the MORE Act, legislation pushing for the legalization of marijuana, rather than prioritize passing COVID-19 relief for struggling Americans and small businesses. To make matters worse, this could have been a bipartisan effort instead of one that has no chance of passing the Senate. If this bill had simply rescheduled marijuana and removed it from the highest category on the Controlled Substances Act, many Republicans, including myself, could have supported it. Sadly, this legislation included multiple partisan riders like the creation of three unnecessary grant programs and a new 5% tax. Further, this legislation offers the expungement of criminal records for those with federal marijuana-related convictions, which sets a dangerous precedent. As a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I sponsored and passed legislation to allow physicians to recommend cannabidiol oil to their patients, create legal dispensaries, and to create an affirmative defense for possession of cannabidiol oil for medicinal use. I am open to reform on this issue and hope actual bipartisan legislation on the topic can be passed in the next Congress.
Protecting the Integrity of Elections:
America’s representative democracy is the longest-lasting such system of government in history because of the faith citizens have in the electoral process. Unfortunately, that faith was tested in the most recent election and reforms are clearly necessary to restore the American people’s trust in our country’s voting system. This is not a Republican nor Democrat issue – this is an American issue. And in order to ensure the integrity of this election and confidence in future elections, I joined 30 of my colleagues in writing to the Attorney General on November 6 to inquire about actions he was taking to ensure that federal election laws were followed and complaints of fraud were investigated. Disappointingly, despite his agency’s investigating election fraud, there has yet to be a detailed report back to Congress on its findings. The American people deserve an answer, and I joined several of my colleagues this week in publicly calling for the Department of Justice’s investigation results to be made public. Transparency is paramount as we continue to navigate this process. To read the initial letter I sent to AG Barr, click here.
Remembering Pearl Harbor:
Seventy-nine years ago tomorrow, on December 7th at 7:48 am Hawaii time, residents awoke to a changed world and an America at war. In two waves from six aircraft carriers, Naval Base Pearl Harbor was attacked, resulting in 2,403 Americans killed, 1,178 others wounded, and four battleships sunk with multiple others damaged. As that day’s events grow more distant, we must never forget the sacrifices paid by those who gave their last full measure and always remember those who fought and perished in the coming battles in the Pacific and Atlantic fronts. The doomed USS battleship Arizona and the adjacent memorial is a constant reminder that freedom is not free and that the waters of Pearl Harbor and other places of battle are hallowed ground and serve as the eternal resting place for those who died in service to our Nation.
Honoring Mary Woodruff:
Last week, the one and only Mrs. Mary Woodruff turned 104 years young. Born and raised in Amherst County, Mrs. Woodruff and her husband of 63 years built their iconic country store in 1952 with their own two hands. After serving the community for decades, this multigenerational family business was reinvented as Woodruff’s Café and Pie Shop by Mary’s youngest daughter in 1998. Since then business has been booming – attracting patrons from far and wide to try their delicious pies, including a visit from Al Roker and the Today Show. To this day, nearly 70 years after opening the country store’s doors, the 104-year-old Mary Woodruff still works at the shop and “holds court” at the back table where she greets customers and tells stories. Mrs. Woodruff, her family, and their pies are truly a blessing to our community. It was a pleasure to recognize Mrs. Woodruff on the House Floor this week, and I wish her a very happy birthday.
AARP of Virginia:
I was pleased to hear from staff and volunteers of AARP Virginia this week to discuss their legislative priorities for the upcoming Congress. We also chatted about COVID-19 and its impact on issues relating to food security, nursing homes, and Social Security. As the 117th Congress approaches, rest assured that I will remain an advocate for older Americans across the Sixth District.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 29, 2020
Psalm 100:4-5 – “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations.”
So Much For Which To Be Thankful
For most Americans, the past nine months have been some of the hardest days of our lives. We’ve experienced loss on many levels, felt isolated from our friends and family, and struggled to understand why we have been asked to bear this burden. And while this year has been difficult, these trying times have highlighted the many small blessings we often take for granted. This week, I hope folks found time to appreciate the little things and give thanks to our Almighty God. As we celebrated Thanksgiving, I was reminded that there is still so much for which to be grateful.
First and foremost, I am thankful for my family. Without their strength, love, and support, I could not do this job. They teach me every day how to be a better father, husband, and man. Their encouragement pushes me to be the best public servant I can be, and they serve as a constant reminder of what I am fighting for in Washington.
I am thankful for all of our doctors, nurses, and health care workers. Their tireless efforts to treat those stricken by this virus will never be forgotten. Time and time again we are reminded not only of their talents as medical professionals but also of the compassion that those who go into their line of work embody. They are a special kind of people, and when my young daughters think of superheroes, I hope they think white coats and scrubs, rather than capes.
I am thankful for all of our first responders – police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 dispatchers. It has been a challenging year for many of them, and I hope they know that the overwhelming majority of Americans appreciate what they do. They put their lives on the line every day for others and keep our neighborhoods and communities safe. They are the people we call when we are in trouble, and our Nation is forever grateful.
I am thankful for our farmers, ranchers, and truck drivers. It is because of their 4 am wake-up times and long hauls that our shelves remain stocked and our Nation fed. Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, our food supply chain never wavered and remains strong. Because of them, Americans will never wonder where they can find food.
I am thankful for our scientists and researchers. From the onset of the coronavirus, they have been working around the clock to develop therapeutics and vaccines. Their dedication has brought comfort to people around the world and will soon save countless lives. As companies prepare to file for approval of a vaccine, they have brought us hope. They are responsible for the light that can be seen at the end of the tunnel.
I am thankful for our educators, support staff, and parents. Their ability and willingness to adapt to the circumstances we currently face has helped ensure that students across this country continue to receive the best education possible. Whether it is teachers entirely reworking their curriculum for online classes, support staff ensuring kids participating in in-person instruction get to school safely and receive a good meal, or parents pitching in to help with technology issues for youngsters and serving as tutors, their efforts are helping secure the next generation’s future.
I am thankful for our mental health professionals, social workers, psychologists, and therapists. For many, the anxiety of isolation this year has been overwhelming. Their dedication to assisting folks to cope with the stress and helping them comprehend their emotions is invaluable. While there is no exact metric to measure the extent of all of their contributions, I have no doubt that those working in the mental health field are unsung heroes of this pandemic.
I am thankful for our religious leaders. Their message of faith and family in these turbulent times has helped bring peace and understanding into our homes. In our darkest days, Americans turned to spiritual guides like them and in turn, saw the light. They provided answers and comfort that have been hard to find and reinvigorated our confidence in Almighty God and his plan.
I am thankful for every one of our front-line workers and essential employees. While many have had the opportunity to work from home, many like them have not. Whether they are grocery store workers, bus drivers, plumbers, electricians, health inspectors, wait-staff, flight attendants, garbage men, plant workers, or members of any other profession that has continued going to work every day, we thank them. They have truly been essential to the continued functionality of our Nation, and we owe them a debt of gratitude.
I am thankful for our veterans and service members. Regardless of whether we are at war or in peace, pandemic or no pandemic, they put on their uniform each day in defense of our country and of the American Ideal. Their courage, sacrifice, and willingness to put service above self is the reason the United States remains and will forever be the freest, fairest Nation on Earth. Without the brave men and women of our armed forces, the idea that is America simply could not exist.
I am thankful to be an American and for all of this great country’s people. We are truly blessed to be born in the United States, and I have been so proud of how our citizens have weathered adversity these past few months. The combined courage and resilience of the American people has been awe-inspiring. We have come together as a Nation, neighbor helping neighbor, and seen time and time again extraordinary acts of kindness and selflessness. I have no doubt that we as a people and country will come out the other side of these difficult times stronger than ever before.
I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. I appreciate the trust you have placed in me to act as your voice in Washington. I will never take this position for granted and take immense pride in being your representative. I am always grateful to hear from those I serve and hope to have the opportunity to meet with you sometime soon.
While I am sure there is a group I have forgotten to mention above, please know that I am thankful for you too. A country is only as strong as its citizens and every American is playing an important role in moving this Nation forward. I hope you had a joyous Thanksgiving and wish you a happy and healthy rest of the holiday season. God Bless.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph W
Humidity: 82%
Pressure: 29.74"Hg
UV index: 0
46/41°F
57/25°F