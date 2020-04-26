Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – April 26, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe has created both a health crisis and an economic crisis unlike anything since the 1918 Spanish Flu. The chaos and fear that has been sown by this virus have impacted every local community, including those here in our part of Virginia. Since the outbreak in the United States began, Congress has acted swiftly to address the needs of Americans – most recently with Thursday’s passage of H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act. Although many small businesses have been denied access to emergency loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) since the program ran out of funds last week, its passage is good news for many small businesses still in crisis.
Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act:
Last week, the PPP, which came into existence with the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act last month, ran out of funds. In the past month, the PPP has been responsible for helping over 1.6 million businesses, including over 40,000 right here in Virginia, and saving over 30 million American jobs. It was absolutely critical that Congress replenish the PPP’s funds, and after a week of negotiations, a deal was finally reached. The Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act includes a $310 billion PPP replenishment as well as funding for hospitals and expanded testing.
Every day that passed without this funding meant irreparable harm to an untold number of small businesses. While this replenished funding is long overdue, I am glad to see this legislation get to the President’s desk for the sake of American workers and small businesses.
The PPP was designed to help firms with fewer than 500 workers, not for multi-million dollar companies like Ruth’s Chris, and Shake Shack, or colleges and universities with multi-billion dollar endowments and foundations. Although we must work to keep businesses of all sizes and the jobs, products, and services they provide alive throughout the pandemic, it is not right that so many small businesses—including many in Virginia’s Sixth District—were not given priority in a program designed to help them. Thankfully, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that larger firms will now be blocked from using the program, and the President has called on some larger companies that had already obtained the loans to returning the money.
Coronavirus/Small Business Telephone Town Hall:
As your Representative in Congress, it is my top priority to make sure that you have the most up-to-date information you need to make the best decisions affecting you and your loved ones. On Monday, I hosted my third telephone town hall, and my second one pertaining specifically to the coronavirus crisis. I was joined on the call by Virginia’s Small Business Administration (SBA) Director Carl Knoblock and Virginia House Delegate Chris Runion to answer the questions of small business owners in our District and provide them with resources available to help them survive this onerous time with their businesses intact and their employees on payroll. The call contained answers to many frequently asked questions. To listen to the audio of the telephone town hall, please click here.
Orvis Lending a Hand:
This week, I had the privilege of touring Orvis’ fulfillment center in Roanoke. Orvis has begun producing masks and is donating them to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and other local nonprofits. I appreciate their and so many other businesses’ contribution to the Sixth District and the COVID-19 relief effort.
Virtual Service Academy Day:
On Friday, my office hosted a Virtual Service Academy Day. Via video-call, representatives from the various service academies provided students and parents information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. While Academy Days are usually held in person, moving this event online helped ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. Thank you to those who participated in the event.
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the coordinated efforts of the federal government are at work to stop the spread of this disease.

If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Centers for Disease Control Resources:
Centers for Disease Control
How to Protect Yourself
Symptoms and Testing
If You Are at Higher Risk
If You Are Sick
Frequently Asked Questions
Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
What’s bad in January won’t be better In May
In January and February, Virginia Democrats passed a staggering array of legislation that will do long-term damage to Virginia’s economy and business environment. These included a statewide “Seattle style” increase in the minimum wage, collective bargaining for public employees, prevailing wage legislation, requiring government contractors to pay inflated union wages to employees, really opening the door for expensive out of state union contractors to take business away from Virginia companies and workers. Touting the robust Virginia economy and low unemployment, The Governor and Democrats in the General Assembly scoffed at the notion that this legislation will be bad for workers and businesses in Virginia.
That was then, this is now.
Virginia is in the midst of a 90-day shut-down of its economy, businesses and individuals are in mass default on their obligations, and unemployment claims are skyrocketing. Most of us want Virginia’s economy to come out of this coronavirus epidemic in a condition strong enough to bring back some, most or all of the employees they have had to furlough or lay off.
Virginia’s business community begged the governor to veto the legislation, or at a minimum, delay its implementation by a year and require the General Assembly to reenact it next year before becoming effective. Instead, all the Governor did was offer an amendment to these bills simply delaying their implementation by 120 days. This does nothing to help Virginia business. It provides no meaningful relief. And I, for one, won’t vote for it. I voted against the legislation originally, and I’m going to vote against it again in the Veto Session.
I won’t be taken in by the false hope offered by the Governor that somehow everything will be ok if we delay the implementation of this disastrous legislation by a couple of months.
It won’t be.
Congressman Ben Cline – Town Hall April 20,2020
Congressman Ben Cline held a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall on April 20, 2020. In this Town Hall, Congressman Cline invited Virginia’s SBA Director, Carl Knoblock, and Delegate Chris Runion to join him.
While millions of Americans have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, small businesses have borne the economic brunt of this pandemic because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Resources made available by the Federal Government to help keep small businesses solvent during these difficult times and questions from small business owners about the realities they are facing are included.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank:
This week, I joined the amazing volunteers at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona to help collect supplies for those in need. While I know, these are trying times, and I’d encourage you to donate to your local food bank if you have extra canned goods. Now more than ever, we must support our neighbors.
Honoring Our Veterans:
Recently, I had the great honor to present Mr. Talmage Claytor with the medal he earned for his service in World War II. His heroic efforts in the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign serve as a reminder of the sacrifices and selflessness of the Greatest Generation. If you or a veteran you know are having trouble obtaining service medals from the Federal Government, please contact my office.
Rep. Cline to host second coronavirus telephone town hall focusing on small business owners
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall for small business owners. Cline will be joined on this call by Delegate Chris Runion (R-Rockingham) and Virginia’s Director of the Small Business Administration, Carl Knoblock.
The telephone town hall will take place Monday, April 20, 2020, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“While millions of Americans have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, small businesses have borne the economic brunt of this pandemic because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders,” Cline said. “Fortunately, the Federal Government has made numerous resources available to help small businesses through this difficult time. I look forward to discussing these resources and hearing directly from small business owners about the realities they are facing.”
Congressman Cline previously held a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall for the general public on March 24, 2020. This event will mark the third overall telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since the beginning of March and the second specifically relating to the coronavirus.
With the recent passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, I wanted to take a moment to provide you with some information on some specific sections of the bill, including the economic stimulus checks and changes to Medicare and Medicaid, as well as provide you with information on how to protect yourself from scams during this difficult time.
Medicare and Medicaid:
• Expanded Option for Medicare Accelerated Payments: Eligibility for Medicare accelerated payments will be expanded to critical access hospitals, children’s hospitals, and cancer hospitals. These providers, along with acute care hospitals, may request accelerated payments that cover a time period of up to six months.
• Medicare Inpatient Prospective Payment System (PPS) Add-on Payment: During the emergency period, the CARES Act provides a 20 percent add-on to the Diagnosis Related Group rate for patients with COVID-19. This add-on will apply to patients treated at rural and urban inpatient PPS hospitals to address the high costs associated with COVID-19 patient care.
Telehealth Access:
• Additional Funding for Telehealth: The legislation provides $200 million to the Federal Communications Commission to enable the provision of telehealth services.
• Improved Medicare Beneficiary Access to Telehealth: The legislation waives the requirement that a provider or others in their group must have treated the patient in the past three years to provide them with a telehealth service during the ongoing public health emergency.
• Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) as Distant Sites: The legislation allows RHCs and FQHCs to serve as distant sites to provide telehealth services to patients in their homes and other eligible locations during a national emergency.
• Telehealth for Hospice Recertification: Hospice recertifications will be able to be completed via telehealth, rather than a face-to-face visit, during the emergency period. In addition to physicians, nurse practitioners will be able to complete the recertification.
• Telehealth for Home Dialysis: The CARES Act also reduces requirements during the COVID-19 emergency that pertain to face-to-face evaluations for home dialysis patients.
On top of injecting funding into the economy to help American small businesses and industries, the CARES Act also provides stimulus checks to every American to keep individuals and families afloat as they cope with the effects of the crisis on both their health and economic security. The full rebate amounts are $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. Rebate payments start to phase out at the thresholds of $75,000 single, $112,500 head of household, and $150,000 married. An adult who receives Social Security income can get the full $1,200 stimulus amount, as long as they are not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.
If you are not normally required to file a tax return, then you do not need to file one now in order to get a stimulus check. The government will use the information from your Social Security forms to determine how much you qualify for and where to send your payment. If the IRS has your direct deposit information on file, the payment will be sent straight to that account. If not, a physical check will be delivered to your last-known mailing address. You do not need to take any action. To learn more about the stimulus payments, please visit irs.gov/coronavirus.
Finally, please be aware that scammers are taking advantage of the fears surrounding coronavirus. There have been reports of scammers posing as IRS agents claiming to need your personal information to process the stimulus checks authorized by the CARES Act. As previously mentioned, you do not need to take any action to receive the stimulus check. Several tips to protecting your information include:
• Secure your accounts: Use multifactor authentication everywhere, especially with banks, phone, and email providers. This extra layer of security helps keep you safe.
• Stay vigilant: Scammers will contact you by phone, email, or text offering products, services, or humanitarian opportunities. They often pose as credible companies, “phishing” for login or personal information.
• Monitor your accounts: Stay close to your bank accounts, report suspicious behavior, and respond to alerts.
• Use trusted Wi-Fi networks: As more people transition to work from home, ensuring your Wi-Fi network is password protected is critical to safeguarding your information.
• Be informed: Visit gov/coronavirus to learn more about what the Federal Trade Commission is doing and what you can do to protect yourself from scams.
“Do not be afraid! I know that you are seeking Jesus the crucified. He is not here, for he has been raised just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.” ~ Matthew 28: 5-6
