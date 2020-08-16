Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 16, 2020
This week, I was pleased to return to work in the Sixth District. Although negotiations on a potential coronavirus relief bill have slowed, I am hopeful that we can reach a bipartisan agreement that addresses the needs of the American people and provides aid to those who need it most. Additionally, as schools begin to reopen, I will continue to provide you with the most up-to-date information on local school openings.
Lobbying Disclosure Reform Act
To promote greater transparency within the lobbying industry, I joined my colleague Dean Phillips (MN-03) in introducing H.R. 8022, the Lobbying Disclosure Reform Act. At the core of this bipartisan bill is the public’s right to knowledge of ongoing lobbying efforts. Americans are dissatisfied with the way things get done in Washington and updating the Lobbying Disclosure Act (LDA) with these common-sense provisions is a strong step to modernizing our lobbying laws and placing more power in the hands of the people rather than the lobbyists.
This legislation is the second in a series of bipartisan reform bills that I have introduced with my colleagues aimed at continuing to improve government to better serve all Americans, especially those within Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District. For further information on this initiative, please click here.
Schools Reopening
As your representative, I aim to provide you with the most up-to-date information on local school openings. As we near the beginning of the school year, school districts across the Commonwealth are releasing information about their plans for this upcoming term. This information is current as of August 14, 2020, but may change as warranted.
For a full list of public school’s reopening plans, please click here.
COVID-19 Relief
As you know, recently the President issued Executive Order’s aimed at addressing some economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. It was the hope that this would also bring both the Administration and Congress back to the negotiating table. Unfortunately, it appears that there is currently little interest in doing so. I understand, due to issues related to COVID-19, there are those within the Sixth District who are in need and I urge you to contact my District offices if we can help you with a question or problem with a Federal agency or any pandemic related issues. They can be reached at:
Harrisonburg: (540) 432-2391
Staunton: (540) 885-3861
Roanoke: (540) 857-2672
Lynchburg: (434) 845-8306
Additionally, you may find the COVID-19 section of my website of interest. It is full of useful information and additional resources and can be found at cline.house.gov/covid-19.
VJ Day
This week marked the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, the precursor to the end of WWII. On August 14, 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Japan had surrendered in a press conference at the White House: “This is the day we have been waiting for since Pearl Harbor. This is the day when Fascism finally dies, as we always knew it would.” We must never forget the immense sacrifice of those that fought in the Far East and the Pacific. Their fortitude and heroism ended the world’s deadliest war and forever changed the course of history.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 9, 2020
While I am home in the Sixth District and not in Washington, DC, know that I am always working on behalf of you. This week, House and Senate Leadership, along with the Administration, discussed an additional COVID-19 relief bill. As potential legislation develops, I will continue to monitor these ongoing negotiations. Further, to help fight red-tape and burdensome regulations, I introduced bipartisan legislation on Friday aimed at saving taxpayers potentially billions of dollars. There was also some excitement here in the District between the naming of a new Superintendent of Shenandoah National Park and the opening of a new emergency call center in Roanoke. And until the time that I am called back to Washington to further address the coronavirus, I look forward to spending time traveling our beautiful District and seeing the folks who I am privileged to represent.
COVID-19 Relief:
In the midst of House and Senate Leadership negotiations regarding an additional COVID-19 relief bill, the President took Executive Action this week to help those in need. In his order, the President provided $400 per-week supplemental unemployment payments to out of work Americans, extended student loan relief, and afforded protections to those facing evictions. The order also directed the Treasury Department to allow employers to defer payment of the employee portion of certain payroll taxes through the end of 2020. This action follows the recently introduced Health, Economic Assistance Liability Protection & Schools Act, or HEALS Act in the Senate.
Among its provisions, this legislation seeks to address several underlying issues still affecting our Nation during the coronavirus pandemic. As millions of Americans continue to face financial hardship, this legislation would provide a second round of direct Emergency Impact Payments to individuals to help them through these difficult times. Further, the bill continues enhanced unemployment benefits established under the CARES Act but lowers the rate slightly to help encourage folks whose places of business are reopening to go back to work, which will ensure the long-term viability of our economy and the financial stability of American families.
The HEALS Act also provides $105 billion in education funding to ensure our schools can open safely in the fall. Additionally, the bill extends the Paycheck Protection Program, which has allocated nearly $612 million to businesses right here in Virginia’s Sixth District and is currently supporting 70,000 jobs in our area. And finally, it affords liability protections to businesses, hospitals, and schools, which is vital as our country continues its phased reopening process. While House and Senate Leadership and the Administration continue negations on a final package, I am hopeful that bipartisanship will prevail and that a targeted relief bill is voted upon soon on the Floor. With that said, before passing another piece of coronavirus-related legislation, we must be mindful that there is still at least $500 billion that has not yet been spent from previous relief bills.
SMART Government Act:
The size and scope of the Federal bureaucracy often leads to waste at the expense of the American taxpayer. That is why my colleague, Congressman Dean Phillips (D-MN), and I have teamed up to introduce a series of reform bills over the course of the next few weeks.
This week, we introduced the bipartisan SMART Government Act aimed at promoting efficient technology use by Federal agencies. This legislation would implement a three-pronged approach to establish better governance and oversight regarding Federal technology practices. First, the bill would work to consolidate the more than 12,000 government data centers to not only save Federal dollars but to promote transparency within these facilities. Additionally, it would require Federal agencies to properly track and report their software assets to eliminate unnecessary redundancies in purchasing.
And finally, this legislation would mandate that documents transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration are done so electronically to ensure the government is better equipped to access its data and respond to individual requests in a timely manner. The Federal government invests more than $90 billion annually in information technology, and these measures are needed because, at this time, the Federal bureaucracy lacks the necessary oversight measures to protect against waste.
Blue Hills E-911 Communications Center Facility:
This week, I was pleased to attend the ribbon-cutting of Roanoke’s new 31,000-square-foot Emergency Communications Center. The building will house both Roanoke’s Emergency 911 Center and Virginia 811. Combined, these two entities field more than 1.5 million calls from area citizens each year. The new facility will not only benefit day-to-day operations, but it will also prove beneficial for handling major events and multi-jurisdictional incidents. This public-private partnership was born of a mutual need for better space to dispatch professionals in response to incoming calls. This project will undoubtedly help both organizations best serve our community.
Shenandoah National Park:
Shenandoah National Park not only provides tremendous outdoor recreation to Sixth District residents but also serves as a tourist destination and economic driver for our region. I am excited by the announcement of Patrick Kenney as the new Superintendent, and his experience as the Deputy Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park will serve him well.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 5, 2020
Amid honoring the life of Congressman John Lewis last week, the House continued to vote on bills to fund our government and other timely pieces of legislation. Further, there was some excitement within the committees I serve, including questioning Attorney General Barr in the Judiciary Committee and being named Ranking Member of the House Committee on Education and Labor’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services. I also had the opportunity to connect with constituents during my sixth telephone town hall. And finally, as school districts begin issuing guidance on what their fall terms will look like, I wanted to provide you the latest information on school reopenings from across our region. While last week was productive, I am glad to be spending a few days home in the Sixth District.
Civil Rights and Human Services Subcommittee:
Last week, I was honored to be named Ranking Member of the House Committee on Education and Labor’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services. The subcommittee has jurisdiction over issues relating to employment, welfare reform programs, human services programs, Community Services Block Grants, nutrition programs, child abuse, and domestic violence issues, and civil rights among other areas of focus. As the only freshman Republican to serve as a Ranking Member on the Education and Labor Committee, I appreciate the confidence my colleagues have in me.
Appropriations:
When I was elected to Congress, I vowed to fight against business as usual. Unfortunately, the so-called “mini-bus” bill put forth by the Democrats last week was simply more of the same wasteful spending that got our country into the fiscal crisis it currently faces. This legislation flew under the radar despite having a price tag of a whopping $1.3 trillion, which accounts for a 13.9 percent increase from the currently enacted budget. To make the matter worse, this has been pushed through Floor consideration in about 24 hours, giving Members little time to debate spending more than a trillion dollars of American’s hard-earned tax dollars. This legislation shows a complete disregard for fiscal responsibility through market interference, increased entitlements, Green New Deal provisions, and additional bureaucratic red tape – all while lacking proper funding for border security and school choice programs. Further, the bill includes steps to defund police, measures to reverse religious freedom protections, and would implement provisions that slow economic recovery. It would have been reckless and irresponsible to support legislation such as this.
Questioning Attorney General Barr:
Last week, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee continued to participate in a partisan political theater rather than serious policy discussions. When called to testify, Attorney General Barr stood firm in defense of our Constitution and the President’s Rule of Law policies while withstanding a barrage of badgering attacks and misleading questions from Committee Democrats. I took this opportunity to ask the Attorney General about his thoughts on Governor Northam’s overreach in suppressing Virginian’s civil rights in regard to the expression of their religious faith.
Telephone Town Hall:
Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, I had been committed to holding in-person town halls throughout the Sixth District. In fact, since being elected, I have hosted 25 town halls – with at least one being held in each locality throughout the District. I hope to continue those sorts of in-person forums in the future, but for now, virtual events remain the best option to connect directly with constituents on a larger scale and ensure that their voices are heard in Washington. Last week, I enjoyed hosting my sixth telephone town hall and listening to folks from across the District. And moving forward, I will continue to make myself available as your representative.
Schools Reopening:
As we approach the beginning of the school year, school districts across the Sixth District are releasing information for the fall term. Here is a sampling of some school district plans as of August 3, 2020. Please keep in mind, this information may change as warranted.
Amherst County Schools: School will begin September 9
• All elementary school students will be in school Monday through Thursday with block scheduling
• For middle and high school students, they will split into groups. One group will go to school Mondays and Wednesdays, the other on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with both groups doing at-home instruction on Fridays
Augusta County Schools: School year will begin on August 18
• All students will have a combination of in-person and at-home learning with proper distancing for in-person learning
• Parents who are concerned with sending their children to school also have the option to choose 100 percent at-home learning
Bedford County Schools: Students will start back on three different dates
• Pre-k to 3rd Grade (and 4th for those still housed in elementary schools) will start on August 19
• 4th Grade housed in middle schools through 6th Grade will start August 20
• 7th Grade through 12th Grade will begin August 24
Roanoke County Schools: School year will begin August 24
• Parents can choose to have their students receive 100 percent online instruction
• There will be reduced class sizes for the students in K-2 who attend school in person five days a week
• 3rd Grade through 12th Grade will be split into two groups and will attend school in person two days a week with proper distancing
Rockingham County Schools: School year will begin September 10
• All grade levels will transition from distant learning to in-person learning with proper social distancing
Shenandoah County Schools: School year will begin August 17
• Pre-kindergarten through 5th Grade to be in class four days a week with virtual learning one day a week
• 6th Grade through 12th Grade students will do virtual learning four days a week and be in class one day a week
• Parents who are concerned with sending their children to school also have the option to choose 100 percent at-home learning
Warren County Schools: Tentative start date is August 12th
• The School year is set to run Aug. 27-June 8. However, the school board is still debating four potential reopening options, which include a mix of remote and in-person learning.
• Regardless of the option the County chooses, parents will have the option for their children to participate solely in remote learning.
A full list of Sixth District public schools reopening plans can be found here.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – July 26, 2020
The House was busy with activity this week and addressed a number of issues regarding the funding of both our government agencies and our military. Members also began unofficial discussions as to what a future coronavirus relief package might look like. And while nothing is set in stone, there are several priorities my colleagues and I would like to see included in any additional COVID-19 related bill. I also had the privilege this week to honor a member of the Virginia National Guard on the House Floor and had the opportunity to discuss some troubling developments surrounding the investigation by the Justice Department into abuses in the FBI and FISA Court process. No matter the issue, I will continue working to represent the values of the Sixth District and its residents.
National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA):
Ensuring that our service members have the necessary resources to do their jobs safely and effectively has always been a priority of mine. But in its current form, the FY2021 NDAA passed in the House this week circumvents the executive branch and limits the President’s authority to protect our national security interests both domestically and abroad. Further, Democrats included language in this bill that could strip military personnel of their Second Amendment Rights, while violating due process and limiting soldiers’ ability to protect themselves and their families. And further, the bill creates bureaucratic hoops that the Secretary of Defense must jump through in order to provide assistance to U.S. Customs and Border Protection in their ongoing efforts to secure the Southern Border. And while I could not vote for the House version of this legislation, I look forward to working with my colleagues, following Senate action, to pass a bill that makes certain our military has all that is needed to protect them, secure the Nation’s defense, and could actually be signed into law.
Honoring Captain Candice Bowen:
This week, I took to the House Floor to recognize Captain Candice Bowen who became the first woman to assume command of a Virginia National Guard infantry unit. She will lead the Woodstock-based Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. This command is well-deserved and her superiors say she has, “demonstrated the absolute ability to lead Soldiers in close combat.” I wish Captain Bowen the best of luck in this new role and know the soldiers in Bravo Company are in good hands.
The Horowitz Report:
The Horowitz Report found 17 significant errors and omissions by the FBI in their FISA warrant applications during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Further, the report confirms that the Bureau knew much of the information contained in the now-debunked ‘Steele Dossier’ “could not be corroborated; that certain allegations were inaccurate or inconsistent with information gathered by the Crossfire Hurricane team; and that the limited information that was corroborated related to time, location, and title information was publicly available.” Yet still, the FBI used this politically biased opposition research document to obtain warrants to surveil American citizens and a presidential campaign. Therefore, it is absurd that former FBI Director James Comey plans to release a book entitled ‘Saving Justice’. If he cared at all about justice and the Rule of Law, he would never have offered dubious evidence in the form of the Steele Dossier to the FISA Court.
Appropriations:
This week, the House began its annual appropriations process to fund our government’s various federal agencies. On Friday, we voted on a roughly 700-page bill specifically to fund the Departments of Agriculture, Interior, State, and Veterans Affairs. While there were certain aspects of the legislation I could support, unfortunately, the bill contained numerous provisions that were either unacceptable or wholly unrelated to the agencies at hand. To start, the bill passed in the House jeopardizes our national security by prohibiting funds from being used to continue building the wall along our Southern Border and restricts the President’s ability to transfer funds to address the illegal immigration crisis. Further, the legislation overturns the Administration’s Mexico City Policy, which would allow international organizations to receive funding even if they perform abortions. Additionally, it removes conditions that promote transparency and accountability within organizations such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization. And finally, the legislation hinders the United States’ ability to pursue true energy independence and places burdensome reporting regulations on farmers relating to greenhouse gasses. These are just a few of the reasons why I could not vote in favor of passing this bill.
COVID-19 Relief:
As Congress begins to discuss an additional COVID-19 relief package, there is not yet a clear consensus as to what would be included in such a bill. However, what is clear is that Congress must encourage small business growth and increased employment to ensure the long-term success and viability of our economy. Further, it is my hope that any future coronavirus related bill will include liability protection for businesses. With so many mom-and-pop shops already struggling, the last thing they should have to worry about as they reopen are frivolous lawsuits. Additionally, Congress must continue to make available the necessary resources to increase testing capabilities. And finally, we need to begin looking at ways to safely and securely reopen our schools in the fall. While remote learning was an acceptable alternative in the height of the pandemic, it is not suitable for our kids as a long-term option.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – July 19, 2020
As Virginia continues its phased reopening, it has been a pleasure to continue connecting with constituents both in-person and virtually. Listening to constituents will always be one of my greatest priorities, and that is why this week I not only hosted a telephone town hall with thousands of seniors but also asked for legislative input from folks across the District via an online survey. Further, I traveled to Luray this week to hear from business leaders about the importance of supporting pro-growth, pro-business policies in Congress. It is always a pleasure to be home in Virginia, but whether I am here in Sixth District or in Washington, know that my staff and I stand ready to advocate on your behalf.
Seniors Telephone Town Hall:
Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, I remain committed to being accessible to my constituents and providing them with information and resources they may find useful. To that end, this week, I hosted my fifth telephone town hall since March. The conversation was geared toward seniors to discuss the pressing issues facing older Americans. I was pleased to have Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Regional Administrator Sharon Graham and Sheriff Eric Orange, Roanoke County Sheriff, join me on this call. I enjoyed the opportunity to hear from Sixth District seniors and discuss issues like Social Security, telemarketing and internet scams, Medicare and Medicaid, and more. To listen to a recording of the event, please click here.
Spirit of Enterprise:
Throughout my time as a public servant, I have always been an advocate for pro-growth, pro-business policies. With nearly 50 percent of the country’s population employed by small businesses, I know that the success of our local mom and pop shops means the overall success and prosperity of our Nation. And this week, I was honored to accept the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ Award in Luray. This award recognizes legislators with a track record of standing up for the small business community, and I look forward to earning this distinction in the future.
Your Opinion Matters:
This weekly e-newsletter regularly provides updates on my work both in Washington and from across the Sixth District. However, as your representative, hearing from you is equally important to me. As Congress continues to address issues related to the coronavirus, I’d like to know what other topics you believe the House should be focusing on. Click the image to take the survey below and let me know!
Census Reminder:
Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution mandates that a census be taken every ten years. Participating in the Census is critical because the data collected makes certain that our part of Virginia receives its fair share of federal funding. It only takes ten minutes to help ensure that your hard-earned tax dollars are invested here in the Sixth District. To complete the Census, please click here.
Cline named ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ award recipient by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
This week, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) accepted the 2020 ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ Award from the United States Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented by the local Luray-Page County Chamber during their ‘Business After Hours’ event at Shawnee Farms Estate.
The ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ Award recognizes Members of Congress who are committed to supporting pro-business legislation, bipartisan leadership, and constructive governing.
Congressman Ben Cline said, “I am proud to have worked during my first term to enact laws that help small businesses and their employees, and I will continue fighting for pro-growth policies that help rather than hinder the prosperity of our business community.”
Thomas J. Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said, “In these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington are focused on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth from California to Maine. As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system. I’m proud to recognize these members of Congress for their commitment to driving opportunity and prosperity in America’s workforce and on Main Streets across the nation.
This is the 32nd year in which the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has named ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ Award recipients.
