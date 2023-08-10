Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 8, 2023
It was great to be back home in the Sixth District and hear directly from folks up and down the Valley about the issues most important to them and their families. Unfortunately, this week we received another reminder that “Bidenomics” is crushing our economy, and the American people are paying the price. On a brighter note, we celebrated the 233rd birthday of the U.S. Coast Guard and hosted “Coffee With Your Congressman” town hall events in Rockingham County and Rockbridge County. We also spoke with and thanked law enforcement officers in our community during National Night Out, and I congratulated the new graduates of the Roanoke Police Academy and Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy. As I continue my travels across the community during the District Work Period, I look forward to meeting with more constituents and businesses across the Valley.
Celebrating the Coast Guard On Their 233rd Birthday
As we celebrated the 233rd birthday of the United States Coast Guard this week, we honored, cherished, remembered, and thanked its members for their service and sacrifice. Since 1790, its members have met the challenging mission of keeping the Nation’s waterways safe and playing a critical role in national security. Semper Paratus!
Fitch Downgrades Credit Rating
This past week, the American people received another sad reminder that “Bidenomics” is not working for them. Fitch, an American credit rating agency, downgraded the United States credit rating for the first time since 1994 due to rising government deficits, significant increases to our federal debt, and higher interest rates. The worst part? Fitch also projected a Q4 recession.
The Biden Administration and the Democrats’ reckless government spending has contributed to this financial crisis, and the American people are suffering as credit card bills and mortgage rates skyrocket. That’s why House Republicans are continuing to fight to rein in spending and restore fiscal responsibility in Washington to get our economy back on track so hardworking families can thrive.
Watch my interview on Fox Business discussing the downgrading of the credit rating.
The Long Blue Line Continues
I was honored to congratulate the graduates of the 85th Roanoke Police Academy and the 66th Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy. Thank you to all of the young men and women wearing the badge for courageously answering the call and undertaking this most strenuous but utterly essential job of enforcing our laws and serving on the front lines of justice.
Coffee With Your Congressman
One of the best ways to stay in tune with Sixth District Residents is to hear directly from them on issues of concern or matters regarding the federal government. This week I held “Coffee With Your Congressman” events in Rockbridge and Rockingham Counties. I found attendees questions to be insightful and valuable to my work as their representative in Washington. Stay tuned for the next event coming to an area near you!
National Night Out
It was great to join folks in Bridgewater at one of the many events across the Sixth District for the National Night Out. We salute all our friends who serve in law enforcement, in public safety, and as first responders for all, they do to keep our communities safe.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Senators Push FCC to Enforce Robocall Regulations
Warner and Colleagues Rally Behind Stronger Measures Against Spam Calls
In a unanimous bid against the widespread menace of robocalls, U.S. Senator Mark Warner, backed by a number of senators, is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to enforce its existing regulations on telemarketing calls. This comes as a renewed effort to safeguard citizens from a barrage of unwanted spam calls that have plagued phone lines across the nation.
Warner, in conjunction with Senators Ben Ray Luján, Edward Markey, and several other influential figures, has penned a letter to Chairwoman Rosenworcel of the FCC. Their central request is for the FCC to issue guidance, mirroring the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) recent Business Guidance, to reiterate its long-standing requirements against such unsolicited telemarketing calls. The proposed guidance aims to clarify the path for telemarketers and sellers to abide by these mandates.
“While new regulations might be a point of consideration, the FCC’s present regulations already address many of the activities leading to the surge of these bothersome calls,” the senators collectively voiced. They highlighted past regulations from 2003 and 2012, both of which explicitly define the protections Congress envisioned to curb unwanted telemarketing intrusions.
Senator Warner, leveraging his background as a cell phone entrepreneur, has been a formidable advocate against robocalls for years. His sponsorship of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act provided regulators, including the FCC, enhanced authority and resources to target scammers, levy penalties, and mandated service providers to adopt measures for call authentication and blocking. This act was given the green light by Former President Trump in 2019, marking a significant stride in the anti-robocall campaign.
Joining the robust group of senators advocating for this cause are names like Chris Van Hollen, Elizabeth Warren, Richard Durbin, and Amy Klobuchar, to mention a few. Endorsing their stance is a commendable list of consumer and privacy organizations, ranging from the Consumer Federation of America and Electronic Privacy Information Center to U.S. PIRG.
This collective effort from legislators and consumer protection entities illuminates the urgency to curb the robocall menace. With such a unified stand, there’s hope for phone lines to be less burdened by these incessant and unwarranted interruptions.
The full text of the letter is available here.
Legislative Update
U.S. Senator Mark Warner Calls for Google’s Accountability on Health Care AI
Concerns Rise Over Potential Inaccuracies in Google’s Med-PaLM 2 Medical Chatbot
The rapidly evolving realm of AI in healthcare has witnessed increased scrutiny, as U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sought transparency from Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai regarding the deployment of the company’s medical chatbot, Med-PaLM 2.
Med-PaLM 2, currently under testing, is designed to address medical queries, summarize documents, and categorize health data. Early trials, which included collaborations with the renowned Mayo Clinic, have showcased promising results. However, alongside the triumphs, certain disconcerting reports on inaccuracies have emerged. The gravity of these concerns deepens with whispers of Google’s own senior researchers questioning the chatbot’s readiness. Puzzlingly, the chatbot’s testing locations, learning sources, and the extent of its engagement in patient treatments remain undisclosed.
Sen. Warner, elucidating his apprehensions, wrote, “AI undoubtedly holds tremendous potential to improve patient care and health outcomes. However, the premature deployment of unproven technology might erode trust in medical institutions and professionals.” The urgency of Warner’s call emanates from a broader concern: the ethics and transparency in AI’s rapid integration into healthcare. With tech companies frenziedly racing to dominate market shares, Warner warns of the potential sidelining of patient welfare.
The legislator has previously flagged Google’s dubious actions of training its diagnostic models on private health data sans patients’ consent. Such activities raise red flags on patient privacy, leading Warner to seek deeper insights into Med-PaLM 2’s operations. The Senator’s letter to Google probes into the chatbot’s deployment, its data learning sources, and the level of agency patients possess over AI’s role in their healthcare journey.
Marking his place as a staunch advocate for Big Tech accountability, Sen. Warner’s initiative is not singular. Just last month, he urged the Biden administration to collaborate with AI companies, advocating for the formulation of guidelines ensuring AI’s ethical deployment. Moreover, his introduction of acts such as the RESTRICT Act, the SAFE TECH Act, and the Honest Ads Act further solidifies his dedication to maintaining an open and trustworthy tech landscape.
In the grand tapestry of technological advancement, the balance between innovation and ethical transparency remains pivotal. As AI continues to weave its threads into healthcare, ensuring its responsible and transparent deployment is not just desired but necessary.
A copy of the letter can be found here.
Legislative Update
Telehealth Prescription: The DEA’s Game Changer Considered
A New Frontier in Medical Accessibility and Substance Control Discussed by U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has voiced his approval of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) impending decision to allow the prescription of certain controlled substances via telehealth. This move, made possible due to the unique circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, promises to revolutionize the healthcare industry by ensuring better accessibility for patients in need.
The proposed DEA rule would implement a special registration process, allowing authorized healthcare providers to prescribe controlled substances over telehealth. This comes in response to the pressing need for reliable, remote access to medical care in light of a nationwide shortage of mental health providers.
Telehealth has proven itself a crucial lifeline during the pandemic’s peak, offering uncomplicated, reliable access to doctors for those who need it. The new DEA rule could allow patients who depend on medications to manage conditions like opioid use disorder to continue their treatments virtually, without the necessity of in-person visits.
A provision in the Ryan Haight Act, a law controlling the online prescription of controlled substances, has empowered the DEA to establish this registration process. Enacted in 2008, this exception process would allow safe evaluation and prescription of medications over telehealth by qualified health care providers.
Sen. Warner, an advocate for increased access to telehealth, previously implored both the Biden and Trump administrations to implement such regulations. His efforts during the COVID-19 crisis included a letter to Senate leadership pushing for a permanent expansion of telehealth services access. The senator’s involvement in advancing telehealth services extends to his tenure as Virginia Governor, when he broadened Medicaid coverage for telemedicine statewide, including evaluation and management visits, individual psychotherapies, consultations, and clinical services in cardiology and obstetrics.
As technology and healthcare continue to intersect, regulations must adapt to ensure patient safety and accessibility. The proposed DEA rule represents a potential leap forward, melding modern tech capabilities with the imperatives of patient care. As such, Warner invites prescribers and patients to share their opinions during the DEA’s public comment period. This collective insight may shape the future of telehealth, a rapidly growing sector at the crossroads of technology and healthcare.
Legislative Update
Warner’s Whirlwind Week: Defense, Tech Policy, and Local Progress
Sen. Warner takes charge with a suite of comprehensive bills and initiatives.
From the bustling chambers of the Senate to the local racetracks of Virginia, Senator Warner has had a jam-packed week. Whether addressing national security, advocating for the responsible use of AI, or introducing major tech policies, the Senator’s actions have underscored his commitment to the people of Virginia and the nation at large.
1. Bolstering Defense:
This week saw Sen. Warner front and center in the passage of the annual defense bill. The Senate-approved version promises a 5.2% pay raise for military members and a whopping $16.7 billion for military construction. It emphasizes various pivotal matters like authorizing the Navy to procure Virginia-class submarines and a comprehensive review of the Navy’s efforts on mental health. Notably, the bill also includes the Warner-authored SECURE IT Act, designed to fortify U.S. election infrastructure.
After the Senate’s passage, Warner stated, “I’m pleased to see the Senate move forward on a defense bill that provides…resources needed to preserve our national security.” A final version, reconciled between Senate and House variants, awaits to be presented to the President.
2. Tech Policy Enhancement:
In his commitment to creating a safer online space, Senator Warner introduced the DETOUR Act, targeting manipulative design tricks known as “dark patterns,” which deceive users into sharing personal data. In his words, “Dark patterns…make user experience worse, and data less secure. The DETOUR Act will end this practice…”
Simultaneously, the ACCESS Act was introduced, aiming to regulate social media companies, enabling users to shift their data across platforms effortlessly. This, Warner believes, will foster innovation and provide consumers more power.
3. Revving Up the Engines in Virginia:
Local racetracks stand to gain clarity on their tax obligations, thanks to Sen. Warner’s new legislation. It aspires to cement the current tax code definition, ensuring reduced tax outlays for these venues. Warner highlighted its significance, stating it’s a “simple fix to our tax code that will offer speedways the freedom to make long-term investments…”
4. Grab Bag:
From introducing the Chesapeake Bay SEEE Act, aimed at revitalizing the Bay Watershed, to championing prescription drug price regulation and rallying for Springfield as the ideal location for the new FBI headquarters, Sen. Warner’s endeavors echo his dedication to varied facets of public interest.
As the Senate heads into its August recess, one thing is clear – Sen. Warner is poised to leverage this time to connect with his constituents further. With such an eventful week behind him, Virginia and the nation keenly await his future endeavors.
Legislative Update
Urgent Call for AI Regulation: Senator Warner Pushes Biden Administration for More
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and a staunch advocate for technology responsibility has firmly pressed the Biden administration to step up their engagement in AI regulation. While commending recent voluntary commitments from leading AI organizations, he advocates for an extended strategy to ensure the security and integrity of this rapidly growing technology sector.
Artificial Intelligence, a technology once found in the realms of science fiction, is now making waves in multiple sectors, changing the way we work, communicate, and interact. Yet, as with any revolutionary technology, it comes with its share of risks. Recent findings have spotlighted vulnerabilities in several high-profile AI products, from generating persuasive misinformation to initiating malware and constructing advanced phishing tactics.
On Friday, the Biden administration signaled progress, announcing that multiple AI enterprises had pledged to take steps to promote enhanced security and transparency in their operations. Sen. Warner’s response was swift and detailed, lauding these initial efforts but also proposing further action points such as including consumer-facing commitments, planning an engagement approach to counteract security vulnerabilities further, and expanding these commitments even to less advanced AI models.
In his statement, Warner elucidated, “While these commitments can potentially set a benchmark for developer norms and practices in top-tier AI models, we can’t ignore the fact that even the less advanced models are prone to misuse, security breaches, and risks of proliferation.” He further emphasized that leading vendors should be more proactive in extending these crucial development commitments to a broader spectrum of AI products, especially those not meeting the current threshold or those disseminated as open-source models.
This latest letter is part of a series of concerted efforts by Sen. Warner, emphasizing the responsible evolution and application of AI. Earlier this year, he personally relayed concerns to several AI leaders about potential threats from this technology and the importance of securing their products and systems.
The correspondence reaffirms the pivotal role Congress holds in AI regulation. Sen. Warner further entreats the administration to incorporate the strategy proposed in the pending annual Intelligence Authorization Act. This act, having recently garnered unanimous approval from the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, emphasizes collaboration with federal agencies, such as the FBI, CISA, and ODNI, ensuring a comprehensive response to potential AI risks.
Given Sen. Warner’s background as a tech entrepreneur, his active engagement in championing accountability in Big Tech and fortifying national resilience against cyber threats and online misinformation comes as no surprise. His legislative endeavors, such as the RESTRICT Act, SAFE TECH Act, and the Honest Ads Act, mirror his commitment to addressing these contemporary challenges.
In an age where AI continues to define the future, balancing its boundless potential with the responsibility of safety and security remains paramount. It is up to the administration and the collective efforts of our national leaders to chart the path forward.
Legislative Update
Bipartisan Effort Revives Bill to Revitalize Chesapeake Bay
Chesapeake Bay SEEE Act Seeks to Enhance Bay Watershed Health and Ecosystem Management
The illustrious Chesapeake Bay, the largest estuary in the U.S, has garnered the renewed attention of policymakers, as U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner and fellow senators from several states reintroduced the Chesapeake Bay Science, Education, and Ecosystem Enhancement (SEEE) Act. This bipartisan initiative aims at holistic restoration efforts for the vast Bay Watershed, optimizing fisheries management and magnifying environmental educational outreach within the encompassing region.
Spanning a sprawling 64,000 square miles, the Chesapeake’s watershed is an intricate tapestry of over 150,000 streams and rivers. It supports a thriving community of 18 million residents across seven territories, making it an ecological, recreational, and economic powerhouse. Reinforcing its significance, Sen. Warner stressed the Bay’s role as a pivotal economic driver for Virginia, emphasizing his dedication to bolstering the health and sustainable use of the Bay for future generations.
The legislation, which echoes a similar sentiment in the House of Representatives, extols the bay as a natural marvel that fortifies tourism and propels the economy. With senators from Maryland to West Virginia throwing their weight behind the act, the focus is clear: harness collective expertise and foster collaboration with academic institutions, non-profit entities, and other key stakeholders. This is envisioned to ensure the protection, management, and revitalization of the Bay’s rich ecosystems.
Key highlights of the Chesapeake Bay SEEE Act encompass:
- Strengthening the NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office: This bill aims to reauthorize this critical office, renowned for its leadership in diverse facets, from fisheries to climate resilience. It will empower the office to partner with universities and non-profits, promoting a more integrated approach towards coastal observations and data-driven decision-making.
- Integrated Resource Management: The act entrusts NOAA with the responsibility to support a coordinated approach towards the protection, characterization, and rejuvenation of Bay habitats and its myriad living resources. Additionally, it champions the Interpretive Buoy System associated with the Capital John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail.
- Empowering Education: The act also seeks to sanction the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) program, a notable initiative that bestows educational grants focusing on Bay restoration.
In a world increasingly grappling with environmental challenges, the revival of the Chesapeake Bay SEEE Act is a clarion call to protect and preserve one of America’s natural wonders for both present and future generations.
Wind: 7mph WSW
Humidity: 66%
Pressure: 29.66"Hg
UV index: 4
91/68°F
90/64°F