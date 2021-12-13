Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 13, 2021
Following last week’s crisis of passing a Continuing Resolution, the thirteenth since I came to Congress, the House once again passed legislation increasing the debt limit, while claiming their manufactured crisis demanded acquiescence. Further, when the Senate acts on the measure, we will be back in Washington to finalize the increase. Operating under these sorts of circumstances is simply not how Congress should operate. And while it’s doubtful, I hope the Speaker uses this additional session day to vote on the bipartisan legislation passed in the Senate on Wednesday to nullify President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate. We also saw the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office confirm this week what we already knew, that the Democrats Build Back Bankrupt plan will cost $5 trillion.
Also, this week, I had the opportunity to meet with Governor-Elect Youngkin, along with the rest of the Virginia Congressional Delegation, to discuss ways in which we can benefit the lives of all who call the Commonwealth home. Additionally, I was pleased to recognize the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the end of the month. Following next week’s session, I look forward to spending the next few weeks traveling the District meeting with those who I am honored to represent.
Good Governance:
The American people deserve a transparent and bipartisan legislative process – but that’s not what they are receiving. Unfortunately, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle intentionally manufacture crises by waiting until deadlines are immediately upon us before addressing the issue at hand. When Congress is up against a deadline, it gives the Democrat Majority leverage to limit opposition and allows them to ram bad bills through this House – claiming it was a necessity. The Left has done it with multiple Continuing Resolutions, they did it with the Surface Transportation Reauthorization, and now, after having already punted responsibility once on the issue, they are doing it again on raising the debt ceiling. The House is poised to vote on raising the debt ceiling this coming Tuesday, just one day before the United States will default on its debt. We must stop creating fires like this where none should exist. Democrats legislating in this manner creates uncertainty and spooks the market, which contributes to the Biden Economic crisis and soaring energy costs. For our economy to truly recover, we must ensure the government is working efficiently and effectively on behalf of the American people.
Vaccine Mandates:
As businesses struggle to find employees and grocery store shelves sit empty, President Biden should be doing everything possible to encourage Americans to show up to work. Instead, his Administration plans to implement an unconstitutional vaccine mandate beginning January 4, 2022, that would force millions of Americans out of work based on a health care decision. This is unacceptable as the federal government should never force individuals to choose between their job and a shot.
Fortunately, steps are being taken to combat this government invasiveness. on the judicial side, federal courts have paused the President’s vaccine mandate in several jurisdictions. Most recently, a federal judge in Georgia issued a ruling that halts vaccine mandates nationwide for federal contractors. While victories in the courts are a big step in the right direction, legislative action is also necessary to ensure the rights of Americans are not violated. That is why this week I was pleased to see the Senate pass a bipartisan bill that would nullify President Biden’s mandate in its entirety.
It is my hope that Speaker Pelosi will soon follow suit. However, until that time I will continue fighting against this government overreach to protect our citizens, and most importantly, Sixth District residents. Below are several pieces of legislation I have cosponsored on the matter.
• HR 5860 – Keeping Our COVID19 HEROES Employed Act
o This bill would exempt essential workers from COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by the federal government, a public or private federal contractor, a private entity receiving federal funds, or a private entity receiving COVID-19 relief funds appropriated by Congress.
• HR 3860 – Military COVID Vaccine
o This bill would prohibit the use of federal funds to require a member of the Armed Forces to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill also prohibits adverse action (e.g., punishment) being taken against a member of the Armed Forces because the member refuses to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
• HR 5892 – Our Veterans Earned It Act
o This bill would ensure that no service member loses their VA benefits for choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
• HJ Res 65 – Congressional Review Act Resolution
o This resolution would nullify OSHA’s emergency temporary standard mandating vaccines for private-sector employers.
• HR 5811 – No Vaccine Mandate Act
o Amends the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2022 to prohibit the use of funds related to any rule requiring a COVID-19 vaccination.
Build Back Broke:
President Biden told the American people for months that his Far-Left Socialist Spending Spree, known as the Build Back Better Act (BBB) was fully paid for. That was a lie. On Friday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released the true cost of the massive Build Back Bankrupt bill. According to the CBO, if the 150+ new programs and expansions in Biden’s bill were made permanent, it would cost Americans $4.9 trillion, and add more than $3 trillion to the deficit. And make no mistake about it, President Biden and Democrats fully intend to make these 150+ new programs and expansions permanent. At a time when Americans are facing an inflation rate that hasn’t been this high since 1982, artificially injecting trillions into the U.S. economy is the exact opposite of what we should be doing and will only cause prices to increase even more.
Fighting for Virginia:
Once a month the entire Virginia congressional delegation, Republicans and Democrats, come together to share lunch and ideas. While we may often disagree on policy, these forums allow us to build better working relationships with one another that can be beneficial on nonpartisan issues. This week, we welcomed Governor-Elect Youngkin to our monthly lunch. This was a great opportunity to discuss ways in which we can work together at the state and federal levels to benefit the lives of those who are fortunate enough to call the Commonwealth home. One issue I discussed at length with the Governor-Elect was vaccine mandates. We both agreed that mandates would be harmful to both Virginia employers and employees. Further, we had a good conversation about the importance of lowering taxes to help promote economic growth and keep more money in folks’ pockets. I look forward to keeping the line of communication open with the Governor-Elect over the next four years to make certain we are both serving our constituencies well.
NDAA:
While I strongly support our troops and believe they should have every necessary resource to ensure their and our country’s safety, I could not support this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). First and foremost, the legislation fails to hold the Pentagon or anyone in the Biden Administration accountable for the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 13 brave Americans. Further, the NDAA passed through Congress continued to fund policies that attempt to racially divide our troops allowing them to be little more than social experiments. Moreover, the bill wastes taxpayer funds to advance the Green New Deal through climate literacy trainings and mandates certain military instillations to achieve energy, water, and waste net-zero by 2035 – marking yet another political provision included in the legislation. The NDAA also fails to protect the constitutional rights of our service members by allowing them to be discharged for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. No service member should be forced out of the military for making a personal health care decision. For these reasons, in addition to the fact that Members of Congress were given less than a day to review the 2,100-page bill text, I could not in good conscious support the NDAA. However, rest assured that I will continue to fight on behalf of our men and women in uniform at every opportunity I am given.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County:
This week I took to the House Floor to recognize the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary on December 21st. Since its founding in 1995, this organization has grown from just one location to now more than seven throughout the region. For the past two and a half decades, they have strived to ensure children in the Shenandoah Valley have a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment to call home after school. They are committed to fulfilling their mission to help mold our region’s youth into productive, caring, responsible citizens through programs focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character, and citizenship. Serving more than 900 kids annually, ages five to eighteen, for the past quarter-century, the positive contribution the group has had on the Valley’s youth is immeasurable. I congratulate the organization on its first 25 years of success and wish them many more. Our community is forever grateful for all they do.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 27.6 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 18.3 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 8.1%, up from 6.8% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Warner, Spanberger introduce bipartisan legislation to protect ballot measures from foreign influence
WASHINGTON – On December 9, 2021, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and U.S. Rep Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), a member of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs, teamed up with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) to introduce bipartisan legislation that would make it unlawful for a foreign national to contribute money, either directly or indirectly, to a state or local ballot initiative or ballot referendum. The Protecting Ballot Measures from Foreign Influence Act would overturn a July decision from the Federal Election Commission (FEC), which gave a green light to foreign nationals seeking to finance campaign efforts related to ballot initiatives after ruling that a federal law banning foreign money in campaigns applies only to federal, state and local candidate elections.
“The Protecting Ballot Measures from Foreign Influence Act further safeguards our elections from foreign interference by making it illegal for foreign donors to contribute to any ballot initiative or referendum,” Sen. Warner said. “There is no circumstance under which foreign entities should be able to sway the American democratic process and this legislation works to ensure that.”
“American elections should remain American elections. Local and state ballot initiatives here in the United States should be focused on the concerns of a community — not the interests of a foreign individual, company, or nation,” Rep. Spanberger said. “The current loophole that allows foreign entities to influence these initiatives should be closed immediately, and I am proud to work with a bipartisan group of legislators in both the Senate and the House to make that happen. The Protecting Ballot Measures from Foreign Influence Act would reassert the American people’s rightful control of their local ballot measures, and I am proud to work with Senator Warner, Senator Rubio, and Congressman Banks on this critical effort.”
“Foreign donors should not be able to influence America’s democratic process,” Sen. Rubio said. “It is already illegal for foreign nationals to donate to political candidates, parties, and committees. The Protecting Ballot Measures from Foreign Influence Act will extend that commonsense protection of our political process to ballot initiatives and other referendums. We must do everything we can to protect the votes of American citizens.”
“The FEC’s decision to let foreign actors directly influence U.S. policy fights undermines our democracy,” Rep. Banks said. “That’s why I’ve joined Sens. Rubio and Warner and Rep. Spanberger to overturn it and ensure Americans voices are heard.”
As the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Warner co-led the Committee’s bipartisan investigation into interference in the 2016 election, eventually issuing a comprehensive, five-volume report that concluded the Russian government engaged in an aggressive, multi-faceted effort to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, and that the willingness of top officials on the Trump campaign to accept and even welcome Russian assistance represented a grave counterintelligence threat to our nation. Sen. Warner also introduced the Foreign Influence Reporting in Elections (FIRE) Act, legislation that would require political campaigns to report attempts at foreign elections influence to the appropriate federal authorities at the FEC and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
A copy of the bill is available here.
Warner applauds $161 million investment in George Washington Memorial Parkway; made possible by his landmark National Park law
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded $161 million in federal funding to rehabilitate the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP). This historic funding was made possible by the Great American Outdoors Act, a once-in-a-generation law authored and championed by Sen. Warner. The funding will come to Virginia by way of a contract issued by the National Park Service (NPS) in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
“When we passed the Great American Outdoors Act, we knew it would help enable historic investments in national parks throughout the nation. Today, I’m proud to see these dollars come to Virginia to help rehabilitate one of the most important parkways in the nation,” said Sen. Warner. “Along with the funding that’s coming through our bipartisan infrastructure law, I look forward to seeing how these investments strengthen our Commonwealth, create local jobs, and reinvigorate our local economies.”
The George Washington Memorial Parkway is a scenic roadway that honors the nation’s first president and preserves cultural and natural resources along the Potomac River from Great Falls to Mount Vernon. The northern section of the parkway – from Spout Run to Interstate 495 – is the busiest section of the parkway and serves about 26 million drivers annually or roughly 70,000 vehicles per day. This section, which opened in 1962, has never undergone a major rehabilitation. The first phase of the project will be project design, and park visitors and drivers will experience little or no change to their routines. Construction, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2023 and be completed in 2025, will impact drivers. Before construction begins, the NPS will provide detailed information to help drivers plan their trips.
Championed by Sen. Warner, the Great American Outdoors Act is a landmark law that preserves and protects our country’s national parks and public lands. The bipartisan law provides permanent and full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and helps address the nearly $12 billion maintenance backlog in our national parks and other land management agencies. It also tackles $1.1 billion in deferred maintenance at Virginia’s national parks.
Sen. Warner’s effort to address the deferred maintenance backlog began in March 2017, when he worked with Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) to introduce the National Park Legacy Act. That same year, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced its own proposal, drawing heavily on the initial proposal from Sens. Warner and Portman. However, the Administration proposal would not have established a dedicated funding stream for NPS maintenance. In March 2018, after extensive negotiations, Sen. Warner and a bipartisan group introduced the Restore Our Parks Act, a consensus proposal endorsed by the Trump Administration, to invest in overdue maintenance needs at NPS sites.
In March 2020, following the President’s announcement that he would back the bipartisan Restore Our Parks Act, as well as full and permanent funding for LWCF, Sen. Warner and his colleagues, introduced the Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed into law in August of 2020. According to the Park Service, approximately $249 million in funding from the Great American Outdoors Act has been allocated to national parks in Virginia thus far.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 7, 2021
With little more than two weeks left in this 1st Session of the 117th Congress, there are numerous items that demand our attention. One such matter is funding the Federal Government for the next year. Unfortunately, Congressional Democrats have focused on spending trillions of dollars of your hard-earned money, and they have been AWOL on this issue. Instead of passing the Appropriations bills which fund the government, they have chosen, for the thirteenth time in my three years in Congress, to ram through a short-term Continuing Resolution. This is no way to run a lemonade stand much less conduct our Nation’s business.
Immigration, keeping you safe, and standing up for the unborn continue to be issues that dominated the week in Congress. My colleagues and I wrote to the Biden Administration expressing our outrage over the $450,000 payments received by those who broke our laws by entering our country illegally. In that same vein, I spoke on the House Floor regarding the dangers of replacing our tough bail system with lenient catch-and-release policies, which was highlighted by the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin. On a more positive note, I was pleased that the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in Dobbs v Jackson. This case has the potential to be a significant step forward in the Pro-Life movement.
This week I also had the pleasure to recognize the Stuarts Draft High School Cheerleading Squad for winning the Class 2 state championship. I look forward to recognizing the accomplishments of all of our Sixth District High School athletics state champions over the next several months. And finally, as always, I appreciated the opportunity to meet with constituents throughout our region. There is much work to be done on behalf of the American people as the legislative session wraps up, and I will ensure the voices of residents in our area are heard in Washington.
Shirking Responsibility:
Once again Congress failed to do its Constitutional duty to pass long-term appropriations bills to fund the government. Instead, Congressional Democrats negated their responsibility this week by simply passing a short-term Continuing Resolution (CR) to keep the government’s lights on through mid-February. Time and again the Democrat Majority circumvents the regular appropriations process, and this legislation’s passage marks the thirteenth time Congress has voted on this type of stop-gap funding bill since I was sworn in three years ago. This is nothing more than an extension of the negligence by Democrats in addressing the critical issues facing American families. Whether it’s the inflation crisis, the border crisis, the energy crisis, or the crisis in Afghanistan, the failures of Nancy Pelosi and the Biden Administration were on full display for the American people this week.
Perhaps Congress would not have been up against a government shutdown had the Democrats not spent months pushing a $1.75 trillion social spending bill. And while Republicans were willing to come to the table on this bill, the Left sidestepped the decades-old budget process and were not willing to negotiate in good faith. When our Nation is on the edge of a fiscal cliff and staring down a $29 trillion debt, we cannot simply continue to put a band-aid on a broken budget process and expect things to change.
Dobbs v. Jackson:
Nearly 50 years ago in 1973, when Roe v Wade was decided, babies were considered viable at 28 weeks. Since then, medical advancements have increasingly pushed the age of viability earlier and earlier. With today’s medical care, premature babies are increasingly able to survive at 22 weeks or even earlier with aggressive care. That means babies are able to live at least a month and a half earlier than they were when Roe was decided.
Fortunately, on Monday, the Supreme Court heard Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, which has the potential to be a significant step forward for the Pro-Life movement. In 2018, Mississippi passed a law limiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except to save the life and preserve the physical health of the mother, or in cases of severe fetal abnormality. The law was passed by overwhelming majorities in the state legislature and signed by then-Governor Phil Bryant. Because the law is in direct conflict with Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court announced in May 2021 it would review the Mississippi law and will specifically consider the question, “Are all pre-viability bans on abortion unconstitutional?” States must have the right to protect their unborn citizens, and I am hopeful that by answering this question the Supreme Court will soon truly give them that power. Since the first day I was elected, I have worked to advance the Pro-Life movement, and I remain committed to ensuring that life always prevails.
Keeping Communities Safe:
It is becoming increasingly common in legislatures around the Nation and in Washington that the voices of victims are being drowned out by activist reformers seeking to eliminate the bail system – people who would rather see criminals walk free on our streets than see the Rule of Law upheld. Without appropriate incentives to appear before the court, we run the risk of defendants fleeing justice while victims and their families are left with nothing but fear and anguish. We cannot allow our system to fail them, as it did those in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Prior to plowing into the Christmas parade, convicted felon and career criminal, Darrell Brooks was released on an inappropriately low $1,000 bond after being arrested for punching a woman and running her over with his SUV. That is astonishing. Considering the charges and with his record, Mr. Brooks’ bail should have never been so low. I urged my colleagues on the other side of the aisle this week to think of the victims of this tragedy the next time they suggest eliminating or drastically reforming the bail system. Reasonable bail keeps criminals off the street and our communities safe.
Failed Border Policies:
Since taking office, President Biden has not only worked to open our southern border but he has incentivized illegal immigration. During the past year, a record-breaking 1.6 million illegal aliens have unlawfully entered our country. To make matters worse, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Departments of Justice (DOJ), Homeland Security (DHS), and Health and Human Services (HHS) were considering payments of $450,000 per person, or close to $1 million per family, to those who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border and were separated from their families – as the law requires. Such policies only incentivize increased border crossings and more instances of dangerous criminals being released into our local communities – and it is American citizens who pay the consequences. My colleagues and I recently condemned the Administration’s plans and urged President Biden to instead compensate Americans harmed by these failed border policies. The full letter can be found here.
Honoring Champions:
As I do for every state champion team from a high school in the Sixth Congressional District, this week I took to the House Floor to recognize the Stuarts Draft High School Cheerleading squad for winning the Class 2 State title. After COVID-19 shrank the number of teams that could make it to the state tournament last spring, the Cougars fell just two points shy of qualifying for the 2020 competition. Coming off of this defeat and facing the loss of nine seniors, the team was determined to redeem themselves in the 2021 season. And after much hard work and determination, their efforts paid off, winning this year’s state championship.
The Cougars dominated the competition earning a score of 257.5 with their closest competition trailing by 35 points. With this victory in the books, Stuarts Draft Cheer has now claimed the state title in four of the past five years – highlighting just how talented this team is. Following the win, Co-captain Kay-Lee Freeman said, “To not even make it last year then come back to win, I just feel so redeemed. People said there was no way we were ever going to rebuild, but look at us now.” Congratulations again to the Stuarts Draft Cougars on this accomplishment, it’s well deserved.
Constituent Visits:
I always enjoy traveling throughout our region meeting with constituents, students, and businesses. This week I had the pleasure of touring Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater and hearing from students at Fort Defiance High School during a “Take Your Legislator to School” event.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 18.3 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 18.1 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 6.8%, up from 6.2% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
US Senator Mark Warner comments on diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Olympics in Beijing, China:
“I applaud President Biden’s decision to impose a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. A diplomatic boycott of the Games sends a powerful message to the Chinese Communist Party that the United States will not turn a blind eye to the CCP’s increasing aggression globally and its disturbing human rights abuses, a list that is long and growing and includes vast and systematic repression of Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang; cultural destruction in Tibet; the silencing of those deemed threatening to the CCP, such as tennis player Peng Shuai, and companies and individuals around the world who do not adhere to the CCP’s narrative; escalating threats against the people of Taiwan; and the destruction of democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.”
US Senator Mark Warner comments on looming threat of a government shutdown
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the statement below, following reports that Republicans may force a government shutdown this Friday:
“With government funding set to run out this Friday, it’s my sincere hope that my Republican colleagues will not stand in the way of a measure to keep our nation’s lights on. As we head into winter and brace for the effects of the new Omicron variant, it would be negligent to shut down our government – all in the name of fighting a vaccine requirement designed to boost vaccination rates and save lives. I urge my Republican colleagues to work in good faith to avoid a harmful shutdown that could devastate federal workers and American families just three weeks ahead of the holidays.”
Sen. Warner has been a vocal critic of government shutdowns, which take a toll on federal workers and employees who are often left with no other recourse than to drain their savings, tank their credit, or choose between putting food on the table or keeping a roof above their heads. Government shutdowns can also wreak havoc for veterans, seniors, and other Americans who rely on timely government services. In September, Sen. Warner reintroduced the Stop STUPIDITY (Shutdowns Transferring Unnecessary Pain and Inflicting Damage In The Coming Years) Act, legislation to prevent future government shutdowns.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 26, 2021
While I was home in the beautiful Sixth District this week spending time with friends and family for Thanksgiving, my work on behalf of constituents continued. Legislatively, I cosponsored a resolution to protect the rights of parents to get involved in their children’s education, as well as joined nearly 100 of my Republican colleagues in introducing a bill to protect the rights of health care providers who refuse to participate in an abortion. I also took action to stand in defense of the Second Amendment by writing to the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to express my outrage regarding a proposed federal gun registry. Further, as the border crisis rages on, my colleagues and I voiced our anger to President Biden regarding his Administration’s failure to reimplement the Remain in Mexico Policy as it had been ordered to do by a federal judge. Finally, I enjoyed the opportunity to visit several manufacturing facilities in the District and discuss the legislative process with AP Government students. It was a productive few days here at home, and I hope all families across our region had a happy and healthy holiday.
Parents Bill of Rights:
Parents want what’s best for their children and have become more involved in the direction and topics their kids are being taught in school. Unfortunately, these efforts are being met with resistance and hostility at the local and now federal levels. Elected officials and teachers’ unions want to dictate how and what our children should be taught in classrooms. We saw it when school districts worked to keep our schools closed for months on end despite the evidence showing they could open safely. We saw it when President Biden’s Department of Justice targeted parents for speaking up at school board meetings at the behest of an interest group that labeled concerned parents as “domestic terrorists.”
That is why I recently cosponsored the Parents Bill of Rights. This resolution will protect parental involvement by reinforcing their right to be heard, their right to see curriculums, and their right to be updated on any violent activity that happens on their children’s campus. America’s parents should never be made to feel powerless – they should be empowered and protected when it comes to influencing their own children’s education.
Protecting the Second Amendment:
Whether in Richmond or Washington, I have always been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. That is why this week I joined my colleagues in writing to the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to express my outrage about a proposed rule that would allow the agency to create a permanent database to track all lawful firearm sales. This would essentially serve as a federal gun registry, the creation of which has previously been prohibited by Congressional action. According to recently published documents, the ATF has already collected 54.7 million records in FY 2021 alone. It is an outrage that the federal government would maintain such extensive records of law-abiding citizens’ firearm transfers. This proposed rule is an affront to the Second Amendment and to the American people, and I will work to oppose it going into effect. To read the full letter, click here.
Securing our Border:
Since President Biden was sworn in, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered more than 1.4 million illegal aliens unlawfully crossing the border. This number includes over 126,000 unaccompanied alien children and more than 450,000 aliens as part of alleged family units. However, this number does not include the estimated 300,000-400,000 aliens who were not stopped by the Border Patrol and have made their way into the heart of the country.
One of the many factors contributing to this crisis is the Biden Administration’s suspension of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), better known as the Remain in Mexico Program. MPP is a program implemented by the Trump Administration that required certain aliens entering or seeking to enter the United States from Mexico to remain outside of the United States for the duration of their immigration proceedings. Therefore, MPP essentially ended “catch and release” by requiring aliens to wait outside of the United States instead of being released into the interior of the country. While the program was suspended when this Administration came to power, on August 13, 2021, Judge Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to “enforce and implement MPP in good faith[.]” Despite this ruling, DHS has failed to do so. Therefore, my colleagues and I wrote to the President demanding answers as to when his Administration plans to reimplement MPP in accordance with the federal judge’s ruling. We must secure our border to protect Americans and MPP works toward accomplishing that goal. The full letter can be found here.
Standing for Life:
Throughout my tenure in Congress, I have fought to advance pro-life legislation, and I will continue to be a voice for the voiceless here in Washington. To that end, I joined 100 of my Republican colleagues in reintroducing the Conscience Protection Act. This legislation upholds one of the most sincere fundamental American principles, which is the freedom of religion and conscience. This bill amends the Public Health Service Act to prevent any federal, state or local government from penalizing or discriminating against a health care professional if the provider refuses to participate in an abortion. No medical professional should be at risk of losing their license and job for upholding their oath to “do no harm.” This bill also ensures those whose conscience protection has been violated will be able to seek justice in court. I will continue to advocate for legislation that protects life and those who support it.
Constituent Visits:
I always enjoy traveling throughout our region meeting with constituents and businesses. This week I had the pleasure of touring various manufacturing facilities and hearing from students during a “Take Your Legislator to School” event.
Giving Thanks:
“We ordain that this day of our ships arrival, at the place assigned for plantation, in the land of Virginia, shall be yearly and perpetually kept holy as a day of Thanksgiving to Almighty God.”
The above prayer was recited on December 4, 1619, not in Plymouth, Massachusetts but at Berkley Plantation, Virginia just over a year before the meal in Plymouth took place. The settlers who landed at Berkley were a small religious-minded group who decided that annually they would celebrate their successful and safe voyage from England with prayer.
This thousand-acre property, in what is modern-day Charles City County, Virginia, is the sight of the true first English Thanksgiving in the New World. When President John F. Kennedy issued the Thanksgiving proclamation in 1962, he failed to acknowledge Virginia’s role in establishing the holiday. After hearing from a Virginia Senator, Kennedy acknowledged that “over three centuries ago, our forefathers in Virginia and Massachusetts, far from home, in a lonely wilderness set aside a time of Thanksgiving.”
While the past year and a half have been difficult, this week we give thanks for the many blessings God has bestowed upon our country and its people. From my family to yours, I wish everyone across the Sixth District a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 18.7 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 16.8 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 6.2%, the same as the week prior. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
