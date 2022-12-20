Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 20, 2022

This week, lame-duck, Democrat-controlled Washington once again failed to act to secure the border, strengthen the economy, tame inflation, or make our cities and communities safer. Instead of tackling these problems, Democrats moved the country one step closer to another $1.7 trillion in spending after passing a bill to fund the government for a week. Families don’t run their household like this, and neither should the Federal government. Additionally, while inflation did fall a bit, it still was at a near 40-year high, and the warning signs of a recession are ever present. Closer to home, I was glad to recognize 75 years of service for the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department and pay tribute to a great public servant, my friend, Ronnie Campbell, on the House floor. Lastly, I continued my town hall pledge with stops in Augusta, Roanoke, and Page Counties.

The Continuing Resolution to Continue to Shortchange the American People

I have consistently fought business as usual in Washington, and nowhere more so than the continued lack of ability for Congress to pass a budget to fund the government for the following year. Despite a requirement to do so, the Democrats and Speaker Pelosi worked overtime to pass a one-week Continuing Resolution to fund the government until December 23rd. This is the Democrats’ last-ditch effort to lock in their agenda through trillions of dollars in a lame-duck spending before Christmas. I opposed this move and will work with the new Republican House Majority come January to fund government responsibly, not to green-light even more debt behind closed doors. Western Virginians are fed up with business as usual in Washington, and the Pelosi-Schumer spending spree that has crushed families’ budgets.

Bidenflation: The Grinch That Stole Christmas

While there was a bit of easing in inflation, reports showed that prices rose a very Grinch-like 7.1% in November. The still near 40-year-high inflation rate is shrinking peoples’ paychecks through ever increasing prices: eggs are up 49%, electricity up 13.7%, airline fares up 36%, bread up 15.7%, and butter up 27%. The economy has not recovered from years of Democrat-controlled Washington’s reckless spending that has crippled the paychecks and savings of the American people. Republicans will work to restore fiscal responsibility come January, cut the massive spending spree, enact pro-growth policies, strengthen the supply chain, and unleash American energy dominance to get our country back on the path to economic prosperity.



Remembering a Public Servant

With sorrow, last week I honored the life and memory of the late Virginia Delegate, Ronnie Campbell, who passed away following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Ronnie cared deeply for his community and the Commonwealth, and devoted his life to serving others. He served in the House of Delegates as my successor and proudly represented the 24th district of Virginia. He made a career in law enforcement as a State Trooper with the Virginia State Police, working in Northern Virginia and Rockbridge County. He also spent time as a contractor, giving him insight into the impact that government regulations have on small businesses. Ronnie was driven to serve both his Rockbridge community and his home county of Augusta. He represented constituents as a member of the Rockbridge County School Board and as a member of the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors. Ronnie spent countless hours dedicated to public service and will always be remembered as a stalwart conservative voice, a strong leader, and a gentle giant. Above all, he was a loyal friend and neighbor to all. Our hearts and prayers are with Ronnie’s wife, Ellen, and his five children during this difficult time. May Ronnie’s memory be eternal.

Fincastle Volunteer Firefighters’ 75th Anniversary

I was pleased to recognize our Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department for the celebration of its 75th Anniversary. I thanked the officers leading the department and the 30 volunteers at the helm for their critical assistance to Botetourt County Fire and EMS services, offering localized emergency fire prevention and mitigation support for the people of Fincastle.

Town Halls Meetings

My first town hall last week was held in Augusta County at Armstrong’s family restaurant. I enjoyed great conversation and taking questions from constituents.

Next, I had a great discussion and shared some coffee with folks at my Roanoke County town hall. Thank you to all who made it out.

Lastly, thank you to everyone that came and joined the conversation at Rudy’s Diner in Shenandoah last Friday evening. It was good meeting you and learning more about the issues that mean most to you.

COVID-19 Update

