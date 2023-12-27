Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 27, 2023

The Christmas season is a special time for many folks across the Sixth District and throughout the Nation, and it serves as an important reminder of all the blessings God has given us, most importantly, the gift of His Son, Jesus Christ. This holiday season, may we all take a moment to express our gratitude to those who keep us safe and healthy, as well as our brave men and women in uniform, and think of those less fortunate among us. From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!

Wishing You and Yours a Very Merry Christmas

Our lives, country, and world are far from perfect. There are many challenges, struggles, and uncertainty we all face. However, the Good News is among us. This Christmas season, let us all remember the true meaning of Christmas: the birth of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who came into the world to bring us hope, joy, and love.

Preventing Universities From Using Taxpayer-Funded Grants for Woke Programs

Universities are raking in tens of billions of tax dollars for scientific research. While some are using their grant money appropriately, others are using it as a slush fund for woke, radical Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

It’s far past time universities get back to basics and stop pushing the Left’s political agenda on the taxpayers’ dime. That is why last week, I introduced the Federal Grant Accountability Act, which will ensure institutions of higher education are properly using these taxpayer dollars solely for conducting research projects rather than funding DEI activities. This legislation would require reports on how indirect cost reimbursements are being allocated to schools to provide more transparency to the federal grant-making process.

Fighting Against Waste and Abuse of Unspent COVID Funds

As the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) Budget and Spending Taskforce, I sent a letter with RSC Chairman Kevin Hern (R-OK) to the Treasury Department demanding that they roll back a new rule that would allow state and local governments to hoard tens of billions in unspent COVID funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Under current law, state and local governments have until December 31, 2024, to “obligate” these COVID funds. Yet, instead of enforcing this statutory deadline, the Treasury Department’s new rule would allow state and local governments to use this money past the deadline. This will only further fuel inflationary and wasteful spending, and I’m fighting to stop it.

Recognizing the Hot Springs Rescue Squad’s 60th Anniversary

I was pleased to recognize the Hot Springs Rescue Squad on the House floor recently for 60 years of serving the people of Bath County. Since 1963, the Squad has been providing emergency medical services, conducting vehicle, search, and water rescues, along with treatment and transport for medical and trauma patients. We are incredibly grateful to all the volunteers for going above and beyond to help those in need, especially during the holiday season, and wish the Hot Springs Rescue Squad many more years of success.

Spreading Christmas Cheer in the District

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.