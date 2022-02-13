Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 13, 2022

This week, our community and Commonwealth continued to honor the lives and legacies of Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson. Their passing emphasizes the sacrifices law enforcement officers, and their families, make and the dangers they face each day to keep us safe. As we say goodbye to these beloved officers, we pay tribute to their memory and thank them for their selfless sacrifice.

Honoring Fallen Heroes:

On Wednesday, Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson were laid to rest following their tragic murder at Bridgewater College. Our community continues to mourn the loss of these two heroes, and our prayers remain with their loved ones. Thousands of people from across the Commonwealth and beyond paid tribute to these fallen officers, highlighting the immense impact Officers Painter and Jefferson had on all who knew them. I was honored to recognize these gentlemen in the House of Representatives.



Paying More, Having Less:

One year of unified Democrat control of both Congress and the White House has resulted in policies that have crippled our country’s economy. Inflation has soared to the highest rate since 1982, store shelves across the Nation are bare, Americans are paying more simply to commute to work, energy prices across the board have skyrocketed, and the average family has seen their budget reduced by two paychecks. This crisis has been caused by liberals’ tax-and-spend policies that have pushed the national debt over $30 trillion and threatened the long-term viability of our economy. Below is what Democrat control of the Federal government has done to the economy:

• Inflation is at a 40-year high and has increased every month of the Biden Presidency

• The Consumer Price Index rose by 7.5% over the past year, the highest reading since February of 1982

• Overall food prices hit a 17-year high in 2021, and grocery store shelves are bare

• In 2021, inflation cost the average family $3,500 – according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model

• When adjusted for inflation, real-wages decreased 1.9% during President Biden’s first year in office

• As of Friday, February 4, 2022, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.42, a 40% increase from the beginning of 2021

• As of this month, the price of a barrel of oil reached above $90 for the first time since 2014



Priorities at the Department of Homeland Security:

Democrats waste no opportunity to push their Green New Deal Agenda on the American people. One of the most recent attempts to do so comes at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of all places. On January 12, 2022, DHS announced the creation of a Climate Change Professionals Program to recruit recent graduates and current federal employees to support the “growing focus on adapting to climate change and improving resilience.” Given the threats our Nation is facing, particularly with unchecked illegal immigration at our southern border, it is absurd that the agency tasked with securing the homeland would utilize manpower and other resources to focus on climate change. This highlights just how backward the Biden Administration’s priorities are, and I joined my colleagues in writing to Secretary Mayorkas urging him to prioritize the imminent threats confronting the United States. The full letter can be here.

Supporting Higher Education:

Virginia’s Sixth District is home to more institutions of higher education than nearly any other district in the country. With more than 20 colleges and universities within our borders, students from across the United States come to the Sixth District to pursue their education. For this reason, it is critically important that I foster an open dialogue between myself and our region’s schools to ensure that I am best representing their and our students’ interests. This week, I enjoyed the opportunity to meet with members of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and academic leaders from the Sixth District to discuss the organization’s legislative priorities for the upcoming year and how Congress can advance policies that benefit their institutions. As an active member of the Congressional Independent Colleges Caucus, I will remain an advocate for the hundreds of thousands of students receiving education within the Sixth District.

Constituent Services:

As you may be aware, my office frequently helps constituents resolve issues they may encounter when dealing with a Federal agency. While these services often relate to helping folks get their tax refund from the IRS, a passport from the State Department, or medical benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, my office also offers several other, lesser-known, services. For example, if a constituent is having trouble obtaining their or their loved one’s military service medals, my office may be able to help. Just this week, I presented the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Augusta County, Steve Landes, with the medals his father earned during World War II. Please do not hesitate to reach out if we can be of assistance.



Mobile Office Hours:

Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near district offices with any issues they may have with a Federal agency. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Woodstock and Lexington. For more information, please visit my website here.



COVID-19 Update:

This week in Virginia there was an average of 64.9 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 95.7 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 20.5%, down from 25.2% from last week. For more information, click here.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.