Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – January 17, 2022



As Congress begins a new session, it is a good time to reflect and update you on the past year of service on behalf of the people of Virginia’s Sixth District. Over the last twelve months, I have worked on several legislative initiatives that advocate for small government, lower taxes, and the protection of our God-given constitutional rights. While the sections below are only snippets of my work, I hope they serve as a good representation of the policies for which I am fighting.

Introducing Legislation:

As I have done throughout my career, I have worked to reach across the aisle and introduce several pieces of legislation that could realistically be passed in both Chambers of Congress and signed into law by the President. Two areas in which Republicans and Democrats can often agree are on issues supporting Veterans and reforming the federal government, which is why I have sponsored the below bipartisan bills. I will continue working to find positive solutions to the issues facing all Americans and look forward to pursuing other legislative initiatives in the Second Session of the 117th Congress.

• H.R. 4433, the Veterans Entrepreneurship Act expands the options under which Veterans can access their earned GI Bill benefits to open or purchase a small business.

• H.R. 4434, the Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act requires all rules proposed by federal agencies, except in limited circumstances, to be signed and issued by an individual appointed by the President, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate – thus limiting the power of federal bureaucrats.

• H.R. 4866, the Federal Insurance Office Elimination Act seeks to eliminate a duplicative federal agency created by Dodd-Frank and returns regulatory power to the states.

• H.R. 4867, the Data Centers and Government Records Oversight Act implements a three-pronged approach to establish better governance and oversight regarding Federal technology practices, thus saving the taxpayer money and making bureaucracies more efficient.

Supporting Veterans:

Throughout my tenure in Congress, I have striven to support Veterans by advocating for legislation that honors the service and sacrifice of military personnel and their families. A few of the most consequential pieces of legislation I have championed for Veterans relate to burn pits, suicide prevention, health care options, Blue Water Navy, the widow’s tax, Reserve and National Guard bankruptcy, and opening up membership into the American Legion for previously disqualified veterans. Further, my District offices are committed to aiding Veterans with their claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure they receive the benefits that have earned. Below are just a few examples of pieces of legislation I’ve supported this year to accomplish these goals:

• H.R. 3224, the Deborah Sampson Act eliminates barriers to care and services that many women Veterans face and would help ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs addresses the needs of women Veterans who are more likely to face homelessness, unemployment and go without needed health care. (Signed into law)

• H.R. 1448, the PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to implement a pilot program to provide canine training to Veterans diagnosed with PTSD as an element of an integrative health program. (Signed into law)

• H.R. 2974, the Military Spouse Hiring Act expands the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) to include the hiring of a qualified military spouse.

• H.R. 3674, the Vet Center Support Act directs the VA Secretary to submit to Congress a report on mental health care furnished by the Department of Veterans Affairs in certain States to ensure our Veterans are being properly cared for.

• H.R. 2192, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021 ensures that applicable individuals who resided, worked, or were otherwise exposed to government-provided tap water that was contaminated with harmful chemicals, found at levels ranging from 240 to 3,400 times levels permitted by safety standards, at Camp Lejeune from August 1, 1953, to December 31, 1987, could obtain appropriate relief from harm.

Securing our Border:

President Biden inherited a southern border from President Trump that was secure. Unfortunately, since taking office, the Biden Administration has worked to open the border, not secure it. Our communities are less safe because the President has stopped building the wall, brought back Catch and Release, and did away with the Remain in Mexico policy. This has incentivized illegal immigration, and to date, at least 1.9 million illegal immigrants have unlawfully crossed our border in the last twelve months. It’s simple, border security is national security, and below are several bills I have supported this year to combat President Biden’s radical border agenda.

• HR 1496, Sarah’s Law requires U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain an alien who is unlawfully present in the United States and has been charged with a crime that resulted in the death or serious bodily injury of another person.

• HR 413, the SAFE For America Act eliminates the diversity immigrant program, which makes immigrant visas available solely to individuals from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.

• HR 4593, the Securing Our Border States Act establishes a block grant program to enable southwest border States to construct barriers along their borders with Mexico.

• HR 1259, the REMAIN In Mexico Act requires the Department of Homeland Security to implement the Migrant Protection Protocols as outlined in the January 25, 2019, memo titled Policy Guidance for Implementation of the Migrant Protection Protocols.

Standing for Life:

All life is precious, and throughout my career, I have always remained a voice for the voiceless and a vocal advocate for the unborn. Sadly, over the past year, we have seen the Democrats fight tooth and nail to expand the practice of abortion, all the while attempting to have your tax dollars pay for such procedures. However, rest assured, my Republican colleagues and I are pushing back against their pro-abortion agenda. Below are several pieces of legislation I have supported this past year to Stand For Life.

• H.R. 18, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions or for health coverage that includes abortions.

• H.R. 28, the Protecting Life in Crisis Act prohibits the expenditure for an abortion of Federal funds authorized or appropriated for preventing, preparing for, or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• H.R. 619, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act amends title 18, United States Code, to prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.

• H.R. 541, the Defund Planned Parenthood Act provides for a moratorium on Federal funding to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc.

• H.R. 534, the Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance Act restricts the availability of Federal funds to organizations associated with the abortion industry.

Advocating for Farmers:

Our Nation’s farmers and ranchers continue to weather every storm, working through supply chain disruptions, and ensuring we have a safe and healthy food supply from the farm to the table. I am committed to defending the Sixth District farm families and want to see these operations continue for generations to come, which is why I joined the newly established Congressional FFA Caucus. This Caucus will serve as a collective group of U.S. Representatives dedicated to issues related to the next generation of agriculture leaders and students pursuing careers in agriculture, food, natural resources, and related sciences. Along with supporting our next generation of agriculturalists, I have also been busy advocating for our local meat processors and livestock producers; bringing more choices to our students’ school nutrition options; and working to provide access to resources, like broadband, for our rural areas. Here are a few key pieces of legislation I have supported this last year on behalf of our farmers:

• H.R. 4140, the Butcher Block Act rebalances the cattle market by easing regulatory barriers and offering U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) meat processing grants for small processors looking to expand or add shackle space.

• H.R. 1861, the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2021 amends the National School Lunch Act to allow school districts that participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to serve flavored and unflavored whole milk.

• H.R. 2244, the Flexible Financing for Rural America Act allows member-owned cooperatives and small broadband and voice providers the ability to refinance specific Rural Utilities Service (RUS) loans and waive all associated fees, resulting in saving providers millions per year in debt payments that can be passed on directly to consumers, invested in quality rural broadband networks, or used to upgrade aging electronic infrastructure.

• H.R. 3369, the Broadband for Rural America Act expands rural broadband assistance to improve the administration and accountability of the broadband programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to empower farmers, better serve rural America, and fuel our economy.

Defending the Second Amendment:

Whether in Richmond or Washington, I have always been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. Our Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution to protect us from the government and gave individuals the Second Amendment to protect themselves and their families. Unfortunately, throughout the past year, Democrats have vilified gun owners and sought to limit the rights of law-abiding citizens. This is unacceptable, and I will continue to defend all citizens’ Constitutional rights from far-Left policies. To that end, below are several pieces of legislation I have supported in the past year to protect and expand Americans’ Second Amendment rights:

• H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act allows a qualified individual to carry a concealed handgun into or possess a concealed handgun in another state that allows individuals to carry concealed firearms.

• H.R. 95, the Hearing Protection Act removes suppressors from the definition of firearms for purposes of the National Firearms Act.

• H.R. 1534, the Protecting the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Act prohibits the President and the Secretary of Health and Human Services from declaring certain emergencies or disasters for the purpose of imposing gun control.

• H.R. 1210, the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA) Reform Act amends title 18, United States Code, to improve the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act and provisions relating to the carrying of concealed weapons by law enforcement officers.

Growing the Economy:

Since the day I was sworn in, I’ve been focused on growing the economy and keeping more money in the pockets of hard-working Americans. In that vein, I’m fighting every day to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses and employees and am also committed to lowering taxes that stunt economic growth. Further, I believe in promoting free trade agreements and policies that benefit farmers and small businesses in Virginia’s Sixth District. Below are just a few examples of pieces of legislation I’ve sponsored this year to accomplish those goals:

• H.R. 1712, the Death Tax Repeal Act repeals the estate tax, also known as the death tax, which, in effect, is a double tax on families and taxes property transferred at death.

• H.R. 3625, the Middle-Class Savings Act aligns the brackets for assessing capital gains taxes with those created in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to enable middle-class families to invest and save more through the stock market.

• H.R. 1346, the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act provides federal tax credits to support the travel, convention, trade show, entertainment, tourism, and hospitality industries across the country impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

• H.R. 4181, the Stop Inflationary Spending Act amends the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 to require the Congressional Budget Office to conduct an analysis of the impact on inflation from certain reconciliation legislation reported or submitted pursuant to reconciliation directives in a concurrent resolution on the budget.

• H.Res. 620 the Protect Right to Work expresses support for right-to-work laws that protect workers from being required to join and pay forced dues to a union to get or keep a job.

Afghanistan:

Despite increasing Taliban violence in the first three months of 2021 and intelligence that the Taliban and al-Qaida were maintaining close ties, on April 14, 2021, President Biden announced a full United States troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by September of last year. While he said, “We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit’’ and, ‘‘We’ll do it responsibly, deliberately, and safely,” we know that neither of these things was true. President Biden botched the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of 13 American servicemembers, countless civilians stranded, and a complete Taliban takeover of the country. Below you can find the legislation I have supported in response to this tragedy. I have also signed several letters condemning the President’s actions and demanding answers to ensure this never happens again.

• H. Res. 607, Condemns President Biden’s failure to heed the advice of military and intelligence advisors about the speed and nature of the Taliban offensive, leading to a disorganized, chaotic, and abrupt evacuation of United States personnel and Afghan allies.

• H.R. 5142, posthumously awards a Congressional Gold Medal, in commemoration to the servicemembers who perished in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, during the evacuation of citizens of the United States and Afghan allies at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.