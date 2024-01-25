Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – January 25, 2024



Last week, the House continued to struggle with the question of how to address our ballooning deficits while funding the core functions of the Federal government. While some wanted to kick the can down the road once again and pass a temporary funding bill with no restrictions, I joined many others who support addressing the crisis at our southern border. At the same time, we debated efforts to fund the government and avoid a shutdown. Also, in conjunction with the annual March For Life, the House passed legislation that prevents the Secretary of Health and Human Services from targeting pregnancy centers that serve new mothers and families. As always, meeting with folks back in the district and listening to how I can better serve them is a great pleasure. The battle against wasteful spending is ongoing, and I will continue to be mindful of the hard-earned tax dollars of the citizens of Virginia’s Sixth District.

Same Story, Same Outcome

With a national debt topping $34 trillion, grocery and gas prices skyrocketing, and many Americans priced out of the dream of home ownership, the massive overspending and resulting inflation at the core of “Bidenomics” is crushing working families. Yet rather than addressing this head-on, Congress passed another continuing resolution, the 20th such bill since I came to Congress in 2019. It has been 28 years since Congress met its obligation and passed all twelve appropriations bills in regular order.

Consistently passing continuing resolutions instead of going through the appropriations process is irresponsible and delays important discussions about funding priorities. Furthermore, the continuing resolutions being passed this year continue the Biden-Pelosi levels of government spending that were adopted under Democrat control and have left American families out in the cold. Virginia’s Sixth District did not elect me to go along with the broken system that has led to trillion-dollar deficits and massive debt. I will continue fighting to right the fiscal ship and restore order to our Federal budget.

Condemning Biden’s Open Border Policies and Safety Crisis

Under the Biden Administration, the southern border crisis has only worsened. Since Biden took office, 169 individuals on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended attempting to cross the border illegally, and the CPB has seized 27,023 pounds of fentanyl. That does not consider those who escaped apprehension or the drugs smuggled in that were not detected. This has turned cities and towns across America into border communities, as the lack of enforcement by Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden has resulted in cities like New York riding schools into housing for illegal immigrants and forcing American children to stay home and learn remotely.

This betrayal of our laws and our Constitution by President Biden and his lackeys must end, which is why House Republicans are moving to impeach Secretary Mayorkas and this week adopted H. Res. 957, which condemns the Biden Administration’s open border policies, disregard of national security, and public safety crisis along our southern border, and urges President Biden to reverse course and secure our border.

Standing For Life

Last week, Washington, D.C., saw thousands of Americans of all ages brave the cold weather to condemn abortion in the annual March for Life. In support of the right to life and the protection of the unborn, House Republicans passed two critical pieces of legislation last week. H.R. 6918, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act, prevents the Secretary of Health and Human Services from unfairly targeting pregnancy centers that serve new mothers and families who choose life. We also passed H.R. 6914, the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act, which requires universities and higher education institutions to communicate and distribute information informing pregnant students of their rights, accommodations, and all resources available to them. The tragedy of abortion is one of the greatest human rights crises of our day, and we must continue to stand up and be a voice for the voiceless.

District Travels

