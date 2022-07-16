Connect with us

Uncategorized

Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – July 13, 2022

Published

2 hours ago

on

Following the Independence Day District Work Period, my colleagues and I returned to Washington this week with only 23 days to complete the work of the 117th Congress. The biggest remaining hurdle is the passing of the twelve Appropriations bills that fund the government over the next year. Additionally, a smaller but still inflation-causing “Build Back Better” bill may see new life in the Senate. But I have listened to story after story of Sixth District residents who have seen their paychecks shrink, gas and grocery bills rise, and expressed a lack of confidence in future economic opportunity because of skyrocketing inflation over the past year. It will be with them in mind that I will fight to restore energy independence and reduce the inflationary spending, higher taxes, and Green New Deal agenda that is causing damage to the American dream.

Dog Days of Summer for Congress

Funding the Federal Government
Congress has much to finish but very few legislative days in which to do it this year. Two remaining priorities are funding the Federal government through Fiscal Year 2023 and reauthorizing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Just recently, after completing the Appropriations Committee markup, we learned yet again that House Democrats are committed to continuing their relentless spending spree. House Democrats’ Appropriations spending bills, while encompassing some areas of bipartisanship, reflecked much of President Biden’s $5.8 trillion tax and spend budget. It will still be an uphill battle for Republicans to add bipartisan amendments on the House Floor that can reverse course from the failed agenda of Speaker Pelosi and President Biden.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)
The next task for Congress is to pass the NDAA for FY23. The NDAA provides authorization for the training, equipment, and resources of our men and women in uniform and the thousands of civilian DoD employees. While we must have the best-trained and equipped military in the world, we must also make sure it is funded by a policy that meets the needs of 21st century warfare and threats and allows us to respond when America’s interests are threated.

There are likely to be some important provisions in this bill which I support and will continue advocating for, such as a 2.4% pay bonus for enlisted personnel to counteract the impacts of inflation on low income military families, $500 million for additional housing allowances to counteract the skyrocketing cost of rent on military families, and an additional $750 million to reduce costs of food and other necessities at military commissaries, and much more needed targeted support to our military.


However, if history is any indication, Democrats will try and politicize our military and inject woke indoctrination theories and mandated training into our Nation’s defense funding. To be sure, supporting our troops and Veterans has remained a top priority. But I will not shy away from fighting against regulations that diminish the cohesiveness and readiness of our troops in an increasingly dangerous world. America’s men and women in uniform need to be properly funded and not bogged down by a radical agenda that distracts them from their core mission of keeping our country safe and advancing our interests abroad.

Bypassing the Supreme Court and Federalizing Abortion Law
As the political debates continue on multiple issues, I will continue to stand for life and against Democrats’ attempt to federalize abortion law across the country following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs. President Biden recently signed an executive order to expand abortion services at the federal level, and Democrats in Congress are attempting to codify expanded abortion rights into law. Speaker Pelosi is set to bring to the Floor a number of radical pro-abortion bills, provisions of which include no restrictions on abortion even 9 months into pregnancy. These actions will be met with fierce opposition by myself and other Republicans. Rest assured that I will continue be a leader in the charge to defend the voiceless.

New Veterans Crisis Line
For Veterans struggling with their mental health there is a new resource to help. Starting on July 16th, the Veterans Crisis Line will have a new option for phone contact. Dial 988, then Press 1 when prompted. You can learn more about the new launch in an article here.

COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia there was an average 31 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 33 daily cases last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate rose to 21%. For more information, click here.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow my Facebook and Twitter pages.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Uncategorized

Amy Blanche Jenkins (1948 – 2022)

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Amy Blanche Jenkins, 74, of Browntown, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home in Browntown.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 24 at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Campbell and Brother Tony Cubbage officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Amy was born April 28, 1948, in Warren County, the daughter of the late Lovel Partlow and Verda Smelser Partlow. She was a member of the Flint Hill Pentecostal Church.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Bobby Wilson Jenkins, whom she married on August 14, 1968; three sons, David Jenkins and wife Christel of Browntown, Daniel Jenkins and Wife Frankie of Linden, and Bobby “Buster” Jenkins and wife Misty of Strasburg; two brothers, Earl Partlow of Winchester and George Partlow of Stephens City; 8 grandchildren, Laura Corathers and husband Anthony, Matthew Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, Courtney Davis and husband Justin, Brooke Robison and husband Cameron, Andrew Jenkins, Katie Funk, Linkyn Bosworth; and 7 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Lincoln and Charlie Corathers, Waylon and Aubrey (and Alana on the way) Davis and Charlotte and Bonnie Robison.


Amy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robbie Partlow; and sisters, Clemmie Henry, Polly Matthews, and Louise Seal.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, Andrew Jenkins, Linkyn Bosworth, Anthony Croathers, Justin Davis, and Cameron Robison.

Honorary pallbearers Laura Croathers, Courtney Davis, Brooke Robison, Katie Funk, and Michaela Banzhof.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or the Flint Hill Pentecostal Church, 161 Aileen Road, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
81°
Partly Cloudy
6:00 am8:37 pm EDT
Feels like: 84°F
Wind: 0mph NW
Humidity: 67%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 6
SunMonTue
84/70°F
82/68°F
88/66°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
17
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 17 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
Jul
19
Tue
7:30 pm Combined Community Band Concert @ Armstrong Auditorium at Shenandoah University
Combined Community Band Concert @ Armstrong Auditorium at Shenandoah University
Jul 19 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Combined Community Band Concert @ Armstrong Auditorium at Shenandoah University
Front Royal American Legion Community Band and Clarke County Community Band combine to present a FREE concert. Tuesday evening, July 19, 7:30pm, in Armstrong Auditorium at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Jul
20
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 20 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
21
Thu
8:00 pm Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Jul 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Relay For Life of Front Royal, Warren @ ONLINE
Ask your team to gather together on this evening to Relay Celebrate Survivors! We will be holding a virtual Relay For Life event. A link will be sent in an email. Please register: www.relayforlife.org/warrenva Registered[...]
Jul
22
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
23
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 23 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia[...]
Jul
27
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
29
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 29 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
30
Sat
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 30 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Aug
3
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 3 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]