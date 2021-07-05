Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – July 5, 2021
One of the ways in which the US Congress has abused the trust of the people over the years is in the wasteful way it spends your hard-earned money. In recent years, the House and Senate have passed massive spending bills that are out of balance and out of touch with the priorities of the American people. Unfortunately, this year is no different. In fact, this year Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have abandoned all pretense of fiscal responsibility by refusing to even pass a House Budget plan before taking up the twelve annual appropriations bills.
The Budget Plan is a blueprint for spending priorities that are supposed to be submitted by the President and passed by Congress in the springtime, and without it, the House Appropriations Committee is left to spend as much as it wants on whatever priorities it chooses. One reason I accepted an assignment to the House Appropriations Committee is to bring some sense of fiscal responsibility back to this broken process, and hopefully, I can inject some of the conservative philosophy from my time in Richmond that helped us to balance our budget in Virginia year after year. As I spend my first session with my colleagues on Appropriations, I am following through on my promise to remind them of four words they have forgotten in Washington: “We can’t afford it!”
Also this week, the full House addressed transportation by pushing through a partisan bill that neglected traditional infrastructure needs and instead provided nearly half its funding toward the Green New Deal. I am also continuing to fight against the abuses of Big Tech as a member of the newly-created Big Tech and Data Task Force, which will help find solutions to stop the abusive behaviors of Big Tech. I also enjoyed the opportunity to recognize the Amherst County High School Girls Softball Team for winning this year’s Class 4 State Championship. Finally, I am looking forward to hosting a Virtual Service Academy Day on Thursday for high school students interested in attending one of our Nation’s Service Academies. It was a busy week, and I hope everyone has been able to relax during the Independence Day holiday weekend and enjoy some time with friends and family.
Appropriations:
The House Appropriations Committee began debating the twelve bills that make up the funding levels for government agencies and programs. Throughout the process, my colleagues and I fought to rein in record levels of spending, opposed billions of dollars to fund Green New Deal initiatives, defended the rights of the unborn, and sought to protect our farmers and rural communities. One of my amendments would have prohibited millions of dollars in federal funding from being allocated to President Biden’s unauthorized Civilian Climate Corps, which would be the first major plank of the Green New Deal funded with your tax dollars. More about that amendment can be found here. As the appropriations process continues, the Committee should be looking for ways to address our growing national debt, not increasing the size and reach of the Federal government.
China Coverup:
From the very beginning, the Chinese Communist Party masked the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and hindered investigations at every turn. The American people, as well as the rest of the world, were subject to its devastating impact on lives, the economy, and families. That is why I introduced an amendment in the State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill to require the Biden Administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amendment also stated that funding authorized for the World Health Organization (WHO) in the State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill would be withheld until the Director of National Intelligence has declassified the aforementioned information. If passed, this amendment would have ensured a greater level of both transparency and accountability from the Federal government. Unfortunately, despite similar legislation passing unanimously in the Senate, Committee Democrats voted down my amendment, which can be found here.
I also introduced a separate amendment that would withhold funding from the WHO until the Secretary of State certifies and reports to Congress that the WHO has conducted a transparent international forensic investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and implemented amendments to the International Health Regulations to improve transparency in response to outbreaks of infectious diseases. This amendment was also voted down, despite significant failures at the WHO throughout the pandemic. Text of this amendment can be found here.
Green New Deal in Disguise:
Rather than working across the aisle as the Senate is doing on a bipartisan infrastructure plan that does not increase the deficit, House Democrats jammed a partisan bill through the House this week that puts America on a road to nowhere. The bill was nothing but a partisan wish list that prioritized the Green New Deal agenda over the core needs of our Nation’s infrastructure such as roads and bridges. Further, the legislation actually prevents the building of new roads – ripping away the ability of states to prioritize the needs of local communities. The Sixth District is in dire need of resources to modernize its aging infrastructure and relieve the congestion bottlenecks that afflict our highways – most notably is Interstate 81. Each year there are nearly 2,000 crashes on I-81, with over 25% involving heavy trucks, and more than 45 major crashes a year causing delays greater than four hours. Current conditions are not only frustration but a grave public safety concern. It is unconscionable that instead of focusing on public safety and improvements to our Nation’s roadways, such as Interstate 81, Democrats hijacked this transportation bill for their own political messaging. I was sent to Washington to ensure our government is transparent and accountable for every action it takes. Spending $1 out of every $2 to comply with Green New Deal mandates is ludicrous, and I could not accept a deal that puts big cities and big government over the interests of the American taxpayers that I represent in rural America. Republicans are willing and open to negotiating realistic ways to rebuild our highways and infrastructure, but it must be done in a fiscally responsible manner.
Reining in Big Tech:
The unbridled power of Big Tech is out of control and continues to grow. The industry has often failed to protect users’ personal information, curbed competition by eluding antitrust regulation, and limited the free speech of private citizens and elected officials, often from one particular political party. There is no denying Big Tech needs to be reined in, and this week I was pleased to be appointed by Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to serve on the Big Tech and Data Task Force. The Task Force will examine the rapid proliferation of Big Tech’s influence over the American people and their daily lives by focusing on the three areas of concern listed below. I look forward to working with my colleagues to find reasonable and realistic solutions to check the power of Big Tech.
1. Big Tech Responsibility: Task Force members will consider avenues to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act
2. Big Tech Power: Task Force members will focus on competition issues
3. Big Tech Data: Task Force members will explore data privacy and security matters
State Champions:
I was pleased to recognize the Amherst County High School Girls Softball Team for winning this year’s Class 4 State Championship. It was a defensive game all around, and Amherst County pitcher, Dylan McNerney, kept the Lancers in it with incredible performance – striking out 10 batters. With the game tied zero-zero at the end of regulation, it took extra innings for the Lancers to pull off the victory against the Hanover Hawks. Before the final inning began, Head Coach Samantha Thacker told the team, “this is our time, this is our inning, we’ve got to stay settled and be patient,” – and they did just that. In the top of the eighth, two errors by the Hawks put runners on base for Amherst County with one out. When Kayleigh Combs stepped up to bat, she put the ball into play and an overthrow allowed Cheyenne Wall to race home from third giving the Lancers a one-to-nothing lead. Soon after, a wild pitch brought Maegan Lloyd home adding another run to the board. With a two-to-nothing lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, the Lancers were able to keep the Hawks scoreless, securing the team’s first-ever state title. Congratulations to the players and coaches on a great season, they earned it.
Virtual Service Academy Day:
This coming Thursday, July 8, my office will host a Virtual Service Academy Day via Microsoft Teams. Students and their parents will be provided information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies are expected to be present on the video call to answer questions. An academy appointment is highly competitive, where each academy selects nominees based on moral character, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, leadership, and college admission test scores. The earlier a student begins preparation, the more competitive that student will be in the process. While Academy Days are usually held in person, this first event of the year will be held online to accommodate interested students throughout the entire Sixth District. Please stay tuned for updates on additional in-person regional Service Academy Days in the near future. To sign up for this event, please visit Eventbrite here. Once your registration is submitted, a member of my staff will provide details on how to join the video call. Registration closes at 5 pm on Wednesday, July 7.
National Dairy Month:
The Virginia Dairy Industry, directly and indirectly, supports more than 45,000 jobs and contributes $344 million annually to the Commonwealth’s economy. Unfortunately, Dairy farmers were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As normal wholesale markets such as schools and restaurants shut down, wholesale dairy farms had to shift their export strategy and fight to get their product into retail grocery stores that may have already had a contract with another dairy farm. Some farmers were simply unable to adjust their supply chain avenues in time and, due to the short shelf life of milk, much of their product was lost. As National Dairy Month comes to a close, I recognize the hardships dairy farmers have faced over the past year, and I am committed to continuing to support the industry that is so important to folks here in the Sixth District.
Independence Day:
On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress gathered in Philadelphia and voted to officially sever ties with Great Britain. Pledging their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor, 56 brave men proclaimed to the world the sovereignty of the Thirteen Colonies. This statement, made public two days later, has since become known as the Declaration of Independence, and its words are at the very core of the American Ideal.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
I strive every day to uphold these values as your representative in Congress. I fight to ensure that the American Dream is never out of reach for any citizen in this country and that regardless of status, I will always work to preserve liberty and opportunity for all Americans.
COVID-19 Update:
As of July 5, 2021, Virginia has had 681,194 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,431. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of July 5th, 5,056,410 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,359,054 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman.
Warner, Kaine & Blumenthal push for federal dollars to advance implementation of Ashanti Alert Act
With Congress preparing to take up this year’s government funding legislation, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have formally requested robust funding to ensure the full implementation of the Ashanti Alert system. This alert system was authorized through the Ashanti Alert Act, a law authored and championed by Sen. Warner to help save lives.
“As you prepare the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations, we write to respectfully request that you work to ensure that the Department of Justice (DOJ) implements the Ashanti Alert Act of 2018 (Pub L. 115-401) and that this effort is fully funded in FY 2022,” wrote the senators in a letter to Congressional leaders in charge of distributing funding. “It is imperative that the Ashanti Alert Act receives full funding and the Department fully implement it in order to advance its goals of transforming the lives and safety of Americans. Full funding ensures that DOJ, law enforcement agencies, and relevant entities and stakeholders have the necessary resources to implement the Ashanti Alert network effectively at the soonest possible date.”
The Ashanti Alert Act is named after Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old woman who was abducted on her way to work at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in September 2017, and whose body was discovered in North Carolina 11 days after she was first reported missing. Due to her age, Ashanti did not meet the criteria for an Amber or Silver Alert – tools utilized by law enforcement that allow the public to assist in locating missing children or senior citizens. The law requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to establish a national communications network, named the Ashanti Alert, that would notify the public about missing or endangered adults through radio and television broadcast systems. The law also requires the Attorney General to designate a national coordinator to work with states to establish Ashanti Alert systems and to develop voluntary guidelines that states and territories should use in creating their networks.
In their letter, the senators also praised recent progress by the DOJ, including its efforts to encourage states, territories, and tribes to adopt Ashanti Alert plans and to assist various states in ensuring that their existing alert programs for missing adults are consistent with national Ashanti Alert guidance.
Sen. Warner, who secured unanimous passage of this national alert system in December 2018, has long led the fight to implement the Ashanti Alert nationwide. In August 2019, he reiterated the need for the swift implementation of the alert during a meeting with Katherine Sullivan, the then-Ashanti Alert Coordinator and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the Department of Justice (DOJ). In July 2020, Sen. Warner sent a letter to Governors across the country inviting their law enforcement officials to participate in a DOJ webinar to help states learn how they can begin to implement this critical program. Most recently, he helped secure $1 million in federal funding in the December 2020 emergency government funding legislation to help with the nationwide implementation of the Ashanti Alert system.
The letter is below.
Dear Chairman Shaheen and Ranking Member Moran:
As you prepare the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations, we write to respectfully request that you work to ensure that the Department of Justice (DOJ) implements the Ashanti Alert Act of 2018 (Pub L. 115-401), and that this effort is fully funded in FY 2022. We appreciate that the Subcommittee included $1 million for Ashanti Alert Network funding in the FY21 spending bill, and we were pleased that President Biden, too, has recognized the importance of the Ashanti Alert in his proposed budget for FY22.
On December 31, 2018, the Ashanti Alert Act was signed into law, after it passed both the Senate and the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support. The law requires DOJ to establish a national communications network, named the Ashanti Alert, to assist regional and local search efforts for certain missing adults. In addition, the Ashanti Alert Act requires the Attorney General to designate a national coordinator to work with states to establish Ashanti Alert systems and to develop voluntary guidelines that states (as well as territories) should use in creating their networks.
In the FY20 Consolidated Appropriations Act (P.L. 116-93), Congress directed DOJ to report on both the status of its Ashanti Alert Act implementation efforts, as well as establish a deadline for final implementation no later than March 19, 2020.[1] While DOJ has not yet fully implemented the program, we are glad to see recent progress. The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), which administers the Ashanti Alert program, is assisting various states with their existing alert programs for missing adults in an effort to ensure the programs are consistent with national Ashanti Alert guidance. Additionally, BJA is encouraging all other states, territories, and tribes to adopt Ashanti Alert plans and has identified states and tribes to serve as possible pilot sites for enhancing Ashanti alerting capabilities. Two states, including Virginia, have adopted formal Ashanti Alert programs.
This law was borne out of the tragic death of Ashanti Billie, a 19 year old who was abducted in Norfolk, Virginia and whose body was discovered 11 days after she was first reported missing. Because Ashanti was too old for an Amber Alert to be issued and no similar network for adults existed at the time, her parents, family, and friends struggled to get word out of her disappearance in a timely fashion.
Thus, it is imperative that the Ashanti Alert Act receives full funding and the Department fully implement it in order to advance its goals of transforming the lives and safety of Americans. Full funding ensures that DOJ, law enforcement agencies, and relevant entities and stakeholders have the necessary resources to implement the Ashanti Alert network effectively at the soonest possible date.
We appreciate the Subcommittee’s past support for the Ashanti Alert Act, and efforts made by Subcommittee staff to ensure implementation. We hope the Subcommittee will continue to demonstrate strong support for the Ashanti Alert Act for FY 2022.
Thank you for your consideration of our request.
Sincerely,
Senators push for funding for Black Lung mobile testing units
On June 23, 2021, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) sent a letter urging congressional appropriators to include $2 million in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Mobile Testing Units, which offer free and confidential health screenings to coal miners at risk of developing black lung disease. Specifically, the funding would go towards the purchase of a new NIOSH Mobile Testing Unit and towards needed maintenance for the two existing units that serve the Appalachian region – one of which is nonoperational and the other of which is set to be retired in the next few years.
“Black lung disease is a debilitating, potentially fatal disease caused by long-term exposure to coal dust. Recently, researchers have documented a rise in the advanced state of black lung disease, known as complicated black lung or progressive massive fibrosis. Complicated black lung encompasses the worst stages of the disease, which causes miners to gradually lose their ability to breathe. If black lung is caught early, steps can be taken to help prevent it from progressing to the most serious forms of the disease. The screenings offered through NIOSH Mobile Testing Units typically take 30 minutes, and the results are confidential by law. The accessibility of the mobile units enable and potentially motivate action towards reducing miners’ exposure to coal dust if testing positive for black lung,” wrote the Senators to the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services (HHS), Education, and Related Agencies.
A 2019 report by the CDC – commissioned by Sens. Warner, Kaine, Manchin, Casey, Brown, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) – identified that a lack of accessibility to health screenings and fear of discrimination or retribution prevents many miners from being screened for black lung disease. Currently, the national participation rate in the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program (CWHSP) is approximately 35 percent among active miners and even lower among retirees. In their letter, the Senators underscore that providing this critical funding to activate more screening units will make it easier for Americans to access this free health screening program in an effort to detect black lung disease early.
“The NIOSH-operated Mobile Testing Units travel to convenient community locations, easing time and accessibility concerns. Additionally, screenings through mobile units are sometimes offered through third-party locations, possibly reducing miners’ fear of discrimination. To improve public health and increase participation in CWHSP screenings, we are asking the committee to provide $2 million dollars for a new NIOSH Mobile Testing Unit and needed maintenance on existing units,” they concluded.
A copy of the letter is found below.
Dear Chairman Blunt and Ranking Member Murray:
As you prepare the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services, Education & Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, we are writing to urge you to provide at least $2 million in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Mobile Testing Units, which offer confidential health screenings to coal miners as part of the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program (CWHSP).
NIOSH mobile testing units offer confidential and accessible screenings that improve public health by providing early detection of coal workers’ pneumoconiosis (CWP), commonly referred to as black lung disease. Unfortunately, there are only two NIOSH Mobile Testing Units in the Appalachian region. One of these units is not currently operating, and one unit is expected to be defunct within a couple of years.
Black lung disease is a debilitating, potentially fatal disease caused by long-term exposure to coal dust. Recently, researchers have documented a rise in the advanced state of black lung disease, known as complicated black lung or progressive massive fibrosis. Complicated black lung encompasses the worst stages of the disease, which causes miners to gradually lose their ability to breathe. If black lung is caught early, steps can be taken to help prevent it from progressing to the most serious forms of the disease. The screenings offered through NIOSH Mobile Testing Units typically take 30 minutes and the results are confidential by law. The accessibility of the mobile units enable and potentially motivate action towards reducing miners’ exposure to coal dust if testing positive for black lung.
In June 2019, your committee was sent a report prepared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detailing that only about 35% of active coal miners participate in the CWHSP program because of several concerns. These concerns included:
1. Lack of confidentiality and fear of discrimination resulting from participation, and
2. Costly travel expenses and using limited time off to access screenings at black lung clinics.
The NIOSH-operated Mobile Testing Units travel to convenient community locations, easing time and accessibility concerns. Additionally, screenings through mobile units are sometimes offered through third-party locations, possibly reducing miners’ fear of discrimination.
To improve public health and increase participation in CWHSP screenings, we are asking the committee to provide $2 million dollars for a new NIOSH Mobile Testing Unit and needed maintenance on existing units. Thank you for your consideration of our request. Should you have any questions for need additional information please do not hesitate to reach out to us.
Sincerely,
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 20, 2021
It was quite a week in Washington as all eyes were on President Biden’s first meeting with the leaders of the G-7 nations, NATO, and Russia. Now the President must turn his attention to policies that grow the economy, combat inflation, help working-class Americans, and secure the border. Legislatively this week, I continued to be involved in discussions among various groups that are trying to come together in agreement on an infrastructure package. With many proposals being floated, rest assured I will keep you apprised as the situation develops. Further, Congress passed and the President signed legislation designating Juneteenth (June 19) as a federal holiday to recognize the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.
Additionally, this week, I fought to defend Americans’ First and Second Amendment rights by joining the Campus Free Speech Caucus and writing to the ATF regarding a proposed rule that would unfairly tax certain gun owners. I also had the opportunity to meet with a number of advocacy groups from Virginia’s Sixth District and honored a high school baseball team in our area for winning their conference’s state championship. This week, we also recognize all of the dads across the District and wish them a very happy Father’s Day. It was certainly a busy few days, but I will return to Washington next week to continue advocating on behalf of the constituents I am honored to represent.
Caving to Russia:
This week marked President Biden’s first meeting with Russian President Putin. Disappointingly, yet not unexpectedly, the Biden Administration has failed to back up their tough talk with strong action. Criminals from Russia have launched several cyberattacks on U.S. soil that have gone unpunished by both the Russian government and the Biden Administration. Most recently was the ransomware attack on the Colonial pipeline, which was perpetrated by a group within Russia and caused alarming price hikes and shortages of gasoline across the East Coast. To make matters worse, during the summit, President Biden gave Putin a list of sixteen American targets that were off-limits to attack. This is like wrapping a yellow ribbon around your valuables to make it easier for a burglar to find. The United States as a whole should be off-limits to Russian cyberattacks.
Further, in blatant defiance of the U.S. Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act, the Biden Administration has refused to implement mandatory sanctions after Putin’s regime poisoned and arrested opposition activist Alexei Navalny. This reveals the current Administration’s passive stance on the egregious human rights violations in Russia. Additionally, President Biden has done nothing to protect our ally Ukraine, despite mounting Russian tensions as Putin continues to order more and more troops to the Ukrainian border. Finally, after canceling the Keystone Pipeline here at home, President Biden waived mandatory sanctions surrounding Putin’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline that Congress has mandated in a bipartisan effort. The use of this pipeline will endanger Ukraine and empower the Kremlin.
Improving Infrastructure:
My Republican colleagues and I are ready to work on bipartisan solutions for improving America’s infrastructure. However, the President’s proposal is a $1.9 trillion “social justice” and “climate justice” initiative masquerading as an infrastructure plan that will raise taxes, hurt the US economy, advance unrelated Democrat policies, and dramatically increase the size of the government. Worse yet, only about 5% of the bill actually goes toward infrastructures such as roads and bridges, with much of the funding being directed toward the Green New Deal and the “Care Economy.” Some proposals from the far-left go even further, reaching price tags of $6+ trillion. As a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, I am working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to develop a plan that is fiscally responsible, not simply a climate bill, and ensures that rural communities like ours are not left behind.
Fighting for the Second Amendment:
Recently, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) proposed a rule that would make firearms with stabilizing braces subject to unjust taxation and registration requirements. Stabilizing braces are attachments that were first created to meet the needs of disabled combat veterans who are no longer able to hold or stabilize heavy firearms for recreational shooting without assistance. This tax unfairly targets disabled citizens, many of whom are veterans, and infringes upon constitutionally protected rights. Should this rule go into effect, law-abiding citizens will become felons overnight unless they turn in or destroy the firearm, destroy the brace, or pay a $200 tax. I joined my colleagues this week in writing to the ATF urging the agency to withdraw this proposed rule. The letter can be found here. I have always been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and will continue to advocate for its protection here in Congress.
Protecting Free Speech:
I recently joined the Campus Free Speech Caucus, which was launched by my colleagues’ Representatives Jim Jordan and Kat Cammack, in partnership with Young America’s Foundation. The caucus was created to defend the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, and all Americans’ right to free speech. We will aim to educate folks about the increasing bias of free speech in academia and shine a national spotlight on the suppression of conservative voices on college campuses. In a united front, we will hold these institutions accountable for silencing students. The fact that students are being attacked at their schools for their beliefs is simply un-American. The members of this caucus must stand strong to ensure the future leaders of our Nation are afforded the basic rights set forth by our Founding Fathers.
Space Force:
In my office, I display the seals of all our service branches as a daily reminder of the men and women to whom we owe our freedom. This week, I was pleased to be presented with the seal of our Nation’s sixth and newest military branch – the seal of the United States Space Force (USSF). Space Force protects the U.S. and allied interests in space and provides capabilities to the joint force. USSF supports Combatant Commands by acquiring military space systems and developing doctrines surrounding space power. Space Force will safeguard the competitive advantage of all our military branches, making America a stronger and more secure Nation now and for generations to come.
Juneteenth:
This week, Congress passed legislation, which I voted in favor of, to make Juneteenth the newest national holiday. Juneteenth, short for ‘June Nineteenth,’ commemorates the day that all slaves were effectively freed in the United States. It was not until June 19, 1865, almost two months after the end of the Civil War, that Union Army General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, TX. There, he was finally able to proclaim the end of slavery in the Lone Star State, immediately freeing more than 250,000 enslaved people. This week, we take time to remember our history and recognize the overwhelming struggle that enslaved African Americans faced for far too long. To commemorate the day I spent time with celebrants at the Juneteenth festivities at Eureka Park in Roanoke.
Grace Christian Warriors:
This week, I took to the House Floor to recognize the Grace Christian School Warriors baseball team for their come-from-behind victory in this year’s Virginia Association of Christian Athletics State Championship. Down to their last 12 outs, the Warriors trailed four to zero, but thanks to some timely hits, their comeback started as they were able to put one run on the board in the fourth.
At the bottom of the fifth, things really started turning in Grace Christian’s favor. A few hits, some heads-up base running, and costly errors made by their opponents gave the Warriors a five to four lead. However, the lead didn’t last long as the Bulldogs from Westover Christian Academy scored two in the top of the Sixth, but the Warriors battled back tying the game in the bottom half of the inning. Grace Christian’s MVP pitcher, Isaiah Riddle, mastered Westover hitters in the top of the seventh, meaning it all came down to the Warriors’ bats. First baseman Justin Hain led off with a base hit, then stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch. With another wild pitch, Hain sprinted home and secured Grace Christian the title. Congratulations to the players, coaches, parents, and staff on an incredible season and a well-deserved win.
Virtual Meetings:
Passports:
If you are planning on traveling outside of the country anytime in the next six months, I would highly recommend you check on the validity of your passport. Due to increased demand and backlogs caused by COVID-19, it may take longer than normal to obtain or renew your passport – the State Department currently projects a 10-12 week wait time for renewals. You can begin the process of renewing or obtaining a passport here. If you are in need of assistance renewing your passport in an expedited manner, please contact one of my District offices listed at the bottom of this page.
Father’s Day:
A father wears many hats – friend, coach, mentor, spiritual guide, and so much more. Today we celebrate all of the great dads across the Sixth District who do so much for their children and families. On this Father’s Day, we thank dads for their hard work, support, and love.
COVID Update:
As of June 20, 2021, Virginia has had 678,649 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,351. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of June 20th, 4,929,523 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,201,439 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman.
Protecting Virginia’s Dreamers
This week, we recognized the 9th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This program provides nearly 700,000 young immigrants brought to the country as children, also known as Dreamers, the opportunity to live, attend school, and work in the United States. Unfortunately, the last administration did everything in its power to disrupt this program through anti-immigrant policies, and as a result, DACA applicants are experiencing delays.
It’s estimated that Virginia is home to more than 9,000 DACA recipients [and another 24,000 who may be eligible to apply for DACA], and I am committed to protecting these Dreamers and ensuring that they can keep contributing to the nation they love. That’s why I’ve joined my Senate colleagues in a letter calling on the Biden Administration to take meaningful action to address the processing delays and backlog for program applicants.
These Dreamers make critical contributions to Virginia and to the United States. For example, over 200,000 DACA recipients worked as critical infrastructure workers nationwide, with 2,700 in Virginia alone. They are Americans in every way, except on paper. The DACA program gives these young people the chance to be full participants in our communities without living in fear of deportation.
I’ll continue pushing for efforts to improve this vital program and for a pathway to citizenship for these Dreamers.
Warner introduces bipartisan bill to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing
On June 18, 2021, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and member of the Senate Finance Committee, joined his colleagues Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Steve Daines (R-MT), in introducing the Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors (FABS) Act to strengthen supply chains and create good-paying jobs in America by incentivizing domestic manufacturing of critical semiconductor technology.
“There’s bipartisan consensus that the U.S. must bolster investments in emerging technologies – like semiconductors – to be better positioned to compete against China’s tech dominance. However, the reality is that the U.S. heavily relies on semiconductor manufacturing abroad, which not only leaves our supply chains vulnerable, but it also means we’re offshoring too many good-paying jobs,” said Sen. Warner. “That’s why I joined my colleagues on this bipartisan bill, which will build on the record $52 billion investment included in the bipartisan United States Innovation and Competition Act, by incentivizing companies to bring these critical manufacturing facilities back to the U.S. in order to create more job opportunities in our communities and strengthen our national security.”
The share of global semiconductor production in the U.S. has dropped significantly, from 37 percent in 1990 to just 12 percent today. Semiconductor production is increasingly concentrated overseas, with 75 percent of global production now in East Asia. As much as 70 percent of the cost difference for producing semiconductors overseas is driven by foreign subsidies, rather than comparative advantages. The bill would help close that gap by incentivizing the production of semiconductors in the United States.
Specifically, the Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors (FABS) Act would create a 25 percent investment tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing, both for manufacturing equipment and the construction of semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The proposal includes incentives for the manufacturing of semiconductors, as well as for the manufacturing of the specialized tooling equipment required in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Taxpayers could elect to receive the tax credit as a direct payment and must make this election before their facility or equipment is placed in service. To provide certainty and predictability for taxpayers, the credit would be permanent.
Earlier this month, the Senate passed the United States Innovation and Competition Act, which includes several Warner-led provisions to foster U.S. innovation and shore up American leadership in the microelectronics industry. The bill includes $52 billion to implement the CHIPS for America Act a bipartisan law championed by Sen. Warner – which called for a similar incentive tax credit included in the FABS Act – to help restore semiconductor manufacturing back to American soil. That legislation now awaits action by the House of Representatives.
A copy of the bill text can be found here. A one-page summary can be found here.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 13, 2021
With the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget testifying before the House Budget Committee last Wednesday, the President’s Budget proposal was the focus of the week. Unfortunately, the proposal is full of deficit spending, prioritizing issues like the Green New Deal rather than securing our southern border. As inflation continues to rise, we simply cannot afford to spend the way this Administration has since taking office a mere six months ago. This week, I also joined my colleagues in writing a letter to the Secretary of Agriculture encouraging the Department to expedite relief to our Nation’s poultry growers. Additionally, I continued meeting with constituents both in-person and virtually to connect with those I am privileged to represent. As the House prepares to return to Washington next week, know that I will continue fighting for the residents of the Sixth District and ensure your voices are heard in DC.
Budget Boondoggle:
This week, the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget testified before the House Budget Committee in an attempt to defend President Biden’s bloated budget proposal. This nightmare will explode the deficit and lead to skyrocketing inflation rates while harming our families and our small businesses in the process. The President’s proposal spends more than $6 trillion a year for the next decade and adds $1.3 trillion to the deficit each year – $14.5 trillion over ten years. Further, the proposal includes $55 trillion in taxes through 2032 and breaks President Biden’s promise of not raising taxes on those making less than $400,000 by allowing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to expire. This will hurt small businesses and jobs and take money out of the pockets of hard-working Americans. On top of this, the President’s Budget threatens our National Security by funding our military at the lowest level, as a percentage of the economy, since WWII and gives $124 million to the World Health Organization despite its failure to hold China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic. The President’s proposal also spends $528 billion to push a Green New Deal agenda. All of this deficit spending will have consequences, and the budget projects only a 1.9% yearly economic growth rate for the majority of the next 10 years – well below the 75-year average of 3%. The President’s Budget is wrong for the American people. I spoke with WSVA about the proposal here.
Inflation:
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly 13 years as inflation pressures continue to build due to President Biden’s unprecedented government spending. As a result of the trillions of dollars this Administration has already spent, the cost of everyday items is increasing at record levels. Gasoline is 56.2% more expensive today than 12 months ago, transportation services are up 11.2% since this time last year, and, together, food and energy prices have increased 3.8%, which is the fastest rate since 1992. Congress must rein in spending to protect the wallets of the American people and ensure the long-term viability of our economy.
Border Crisis:
It has been more than 80 days since Vice-President Harris was named the Biden Administration’s Border Czar. And while she made time to visit Guatemala and Mexico this week, the Vice President has ignored the raging immigration crisis here at home and neglected to visit our southern border to see the crisis she is “managing” firsthand. When confronted by NBC Reporter, Lester Holt, about why she has not been to the border, she laughed and retorted that she had not been to Europe either. The fact that she thought it’s appropriate to joke about the dire immigration situation highlights how incapable of overseeing this crisis she really is. With a 21-year high of 180,034 encounters at the border last month, something needs to change. May marked the third straight month of 170,000+ apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the border, which hasn’t occurred since 2000. President Biden’s statement that border crossings are “way down, we’ve now gotten control” is becoming less and less true as each day passes. Worse yet, President Biden’s budget proposal includes only a 0.1% increase in funding for the Department of Homeland Security. This is unacceptable, and this week, I pressed the Acting OMB Director about the Administration’s failure to prioritize border security in the FY22 Budget. The President is not taking this crisis seriously, and in order to ensure the safety and security of our Nation, his administration must finish the wall, stop catch and release, reinstate the Remain in Mexico asylum policy, so we can restore order at the border, and provide the resources necessary to Border Patrol to allow them to do their jobs effectively.
Poultry Growers:
Poultry growers are a vital part of our District’s economy. Broiler chickens are the number one farm commodity in Virginia, contributing more than $900 million to the Commonwealth’s economy. The industry directly employs 18,743 people throughout Virginia and indirectly supports an additional 34,835 jobs. However, like most industries, the COVID-19 pandemic severely harmed the poultry industry as demand for products dropped, which threatened the livelihood of chicken farmers. That is why I recently joined my colleagues in writing the below bipartisan, bicameral letter in support of expediting the process of administering payments to agricultural workers negatively impacted by COVID-19. Many deserving chicken growers were initially excluded from the funding promised to them in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, and we must protect our agricultural workers and the industry by administering timely payments to these important contributors to Virginia’s economy. Click here or the image below to read the full letter.
Modine:
Modine Manufacturing Company is an industry leader in thermal management, pioneering ways to better design and manufacture heat transfer products in an impressive variety of markets. The products Modine works with range from commercial and off-highway vehicles to industrial centers to refrigeration and much more. Recently, the company invested $7 million to convert its Rockbridge County warehouse into a full-scale manufacturing plant that will produce data center cooling solutions and is expected to create 60 jobs. This week, I enjoyed meeting employees and touring their existing facility in Buena Vista. I’m excited about the company’s expansion in our area.
Virtual Meetings:
COVID Update:
As of June 13, 2021, Virginia has had 677,671 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,293. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of June 13th, 4,846,193 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,033,614 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman.
