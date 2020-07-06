Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – July 6, 2020



While the spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases across the country is something we should monitor closely, I continue to be hopeful about the downward trend here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases is less than half the level from three weeks ago. While other states have hit the pause button on reopening, Virginia remains steady in the number of new coronavirus cases and is experiencing a decline in coronavirus related deaths which allows for the continuation of our phased reopening.

As we examine returning to normal activities, please continue to follow the CDC’s latest guidelines. This includes staying six feet away from others, wearing a mask where appropriate, washing your hands, cleaning and disinfecting, and monitoring your health. If you are sick or in a vulnerable population, please stay at home. Continue reading for further resources and updates on various programs designed to help you through this crisis and the current status of the Commonwealth’s Virginia Forward Phased reopening.

Reopening: Phase Three

This week Governor Northam announced that on July 1, the Commonwealth will move into Phase Three of reopening. Previously, Virginia moved into Phase One on May 15 and Phase Two on June 12.

Once in Phase Three, non-essential retail, restaurants and beverage services, beaches, and state parks will be open in full capacity, but with proper distancing. Entertainment venues will be open with 50 percent capacity. Fitness and exercise centers will be open at 75 percent capacity with no restrictions on shared equipment, but an increase in sanitation is encouraged. Childcare and personal grooming businesses will be open in full capacity. The 50-person limit on gatherings will increase to 250 people. Please keep in mind that even as these businesses open, face coverings and physical distancing is still required. You can find more information and a full list of changes when we enter Phase Three here.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Application Deadline

Time is running out because as of June 30, the application for PPP loans will be closed. If you intend to seek relief funding, I encourage you to talk to an eligible lender as soon as possible by clicking here.

If you are interested in a loan and do not yet have a lender, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the launch of a new dedicated tool for applicants to be matched with Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), Certified Development Companies (CDCs), Farm Credit System lenders, Microlenders, as well as traditional smaller asset size lenders in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This tool is designed as an additional resource for pandemic-affected small businesses who have not applied for or received an approved PPP loan to connect with lenders, so they may receive relief assistance. The platform can be accessed here.

After entering their information into the Lender Match platform, a borrower receives an email from lenders who have been matched with them. The borrower can see lenders’ requests for them to begin an application. Borrowers are then able to begin the application process directly from the email they receive. Leads will only be forwarded to CDFIs and Lenders with less than 10 billion dollars in assets until the PPP program ends. At that time, the Lender Match platform will then be open to all participating SBA Lenders. Additionally, the Lender Match platform can connect borrowers with other SBA lending products currently offering debt relief. An overview of alternative relief options can be found here.

COVID-19 Data and Testing

Increased COVID-19 testing is important to maintaining the move towards reducing infection rates and reopening Virginia. As we begin to see an increase in new coronavirus cases across the country, it is important that we continue to expand testing and pursue data on coronavirus recovery in the U.S. and around the world. This important information could indicate how easily people can build immunity against the virus, as well as help us predict a timeline for getting recovered and immune segments of our population back to work. As your Representative I will continue to advocate for Federal support for testing at mobile locations with high infection rates.

At vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus, you will find a map searchable by zip code intended to help provide information on known locations of various COVID-19 test sampling sites. I also recommend that you keep up with local media networks, which may be providing information on testing sites in their respective localities.

Economic Impact Payments

Still waiting on your Emergency Relief Payment? The IRS has released a process in which taxpayers can trace their Economic Impact Payment (EIP) if they have not received it and:

• They have received Notice 1444 telling them the date their EIP was sent, or

• The “Get My Payment” online tool shows their EIP was issued and it has been more than:

o 5 days since the scheduled direct deposit date

o 4 weeks since it was mailed by check to a standard address

o 6 weeks since it was mailed, and you have a forwarding address on file with the local post office

o 9 weeks since it was mailed, and you have a foreign address.

A trace on an EIP follows the same process as a trace on a tax refund. To start a Payment trace:

• Call the IRS at 800-919-9835 (you may experience long wait times or recorded help because of staffing limitations)

Or

• Submit a completed Form 3911, Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund (PDF).

• If you submit the form and you are Married Filing Jointly, both spouses must sign the form;

• Write “EIP” on the top of the form and complete Sections I, II and III;

• Answer the refund questions as they relate to your EIP;

• When completing Number 7 under Section I, check the box for “Individual” as the Type of return; enter “2020” as the tax period and leave the date filed blank;

• Mail or fax the form to {see the FAQ for where to mail or fax form 3911}:

Taxpayers should not request a payment trace to determine if you were eligible for a payment you should have received, or you have not received a Notice 1444 or a payment date from Get My Payment.

Virginia Department of Veterans Services Reopening

On June 29, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) will begin reopening some of their offices and facilities. As conditions continue to improve, more offices will reopen. VDVS will begin providing in-person services for Virginia Veterans and their family members at select Benefits Offices on an appointment-only basis. Prior to their reopening, Veterans are encouraged to contact their local VDVS office by telephone or email for service during regular business hours Monday – Friday.

General visitation at the Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke will continue to be prohibited to protect the health of residents and staff. Exceptions are made for end-of-life state visitation with prior coordination. Virginia State Veterans Cemeteries are now reopened to memorial services with limitations. Visitors are encouraged to use face masks and maintain distance between themselves and others.

At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.

If you need help with a federal agency in regard to coronavirus relief, please reach out to the District office located closest to your home or business about Economic Impact Payments, the Paycheck Protection Program, EIDL, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or bringing home a loved one stuck in a foreign country. My District staff welcome your communication so that they can address these and other matters together with you.

If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.