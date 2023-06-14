Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 13, 2023

The House was back in normal session last week, but the day-to-day was very different than usual. Votes were postponed due to a protest against the debt ceiling “deal” that was recently passed. However, we also met with several constituents and groups, as well as honored D-Day by filling USO care packages for military members who are defending freedom abroad. As always, I enjoyed meeting with organizations, businesses, and friendly faces in D.C. and back home. As we head into another busy week of session with the appropriations process in full swing, I will continue fighting for the best interests of Virginia’s Sixth District and for the good of our great Nation.

Fighting for Fiscal Sanity

As Americans know far too well, our country continues to face record inflation, higher costs, and skyrocketing debt driven by reckless government spending of the Biden Administration. We simply cannot continue down this path of providing large sums of taxpayer money without regard to the fiscal future of our Nation.

That’s why the appropriations process is so critical, with just four short months to pass 12 appropriations bills and avoid another massive omnibus spending bill. This will require hard work and making tough decisions on where to cut back on wasteful and weaponized spending to pay for what’s important, just like American families have to do every day. Rest assured, as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I will fight during the appropriations process to restore fiscal sanity, root out government waste, and get our Nation back on a path to economic prosperity.

Supporting Our Servicemembers Around the World

Just before the onset of America’s involvement in World War II, President Roosevelt sought to lift the morale of our military and build support on the home front by uniting several service associations into one organization, the United Service Organization (USO). The USO has more than 250 centers and reaches countries on every continent, operated by thousands of staff and volunteers who provide high-quality services and programs to our Nation’s military and their families as they defend our homeland and its freedoms.

Today, the USO continues to play a key role in keeping America’s military troops connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to our Nation, and we are grateful for all the important work they do.

Remembering D-Day

In commemoration of D-Day, we pay tribute to the brave U.S. servicemembers and allies who stormed the beaches of Normandy to fight for America, Europe, and the world’s freedom against pure evil. Their sacrifices made on this solemn day will never be forgotten. May we always honor them and America’s Greatest Generation, who helped turn back the spreading scourge of tyranny across the world.

Recognizing Sixth District Student-Athletes

North Cross High School State Champions

I was pleased to congratulate the North Cross High School Boys’ Tennis, Lacrosse, and Track and Field teams on each winning their Division II State Championships. The Raiders’ lacrosse team secured its third consecutive state title with a score of 16-6, the tennis team captured its second state title with a 5-4 victory, and the track and field team won their state championship with 93 points. All of these athletes are champions, and their hard work paid off.

Strasburg High School State Champions

Another outstanding performance by Sixth District athletes was the Strasburg High School Girls’ Track and Field team, which won the Class 2 State Championship. This is the program’s first state title since 1993, and I was glad to recognize the young ladies’ victory. The Rams finished with a total of 68 points, and each of the athletes delivered strong performances needed to win.

Out and About in the District

