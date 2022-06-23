Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 23, 2022
In yet another 40-year high, inflation hit 8.6%, gas prices hover around $5 per gallon, consumer confidence is nearing historic lows, and interest rates saw the highest single increase since 1994. More signs are pointing toward a recession, and everyday goods and services are costing more or are simply not available. Yet this week Congress debated infrastructure for flying cars rather than deal with shrinking paychecks.
Incredibly, in a headline one could find in a satirical newspaper, Democrats on the House Budget Committee held a hearing on how the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” saved the economy. As if they live outside reality, some committee members chose to ignore the fact that the ARP is largely responsible for the record-high inflation rate and economic failures we currently are experiencing. However, to ensure academic institutions are properly using federal grant money, I was pleased to introduce the Federal Grant Accountability Act this week. On the home front, I recognized the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs on the House Floor for winning the VHSL baseball Class 3 state title game. I also met with a number of advocacy groups to hear their thoughts about how Congress can help our District and the Nation. And as we celebrate Juneteenth, let us cherish the freedom that America promises for all.
$5 a Gallon Gas Prices
In our area, gas prices recently rose 17 cents in a week. The average driver is paying $100 or more a month to fill their tanks compared to last year. Nationally, the cost of a gallon of regular gas hovers around $5 — more than double the cost of $2.39 when President Biden took office in January 2021. Families who fill up their car 4 times a month are paying anywhere from $1,200 to $1,300 more per year than last. The American people and hard-working Virginians are getting hit hard by the Left’s assault on American energy.
President Biden’s executive actions halting American energy exploration, along with the Green New Deal priorities of Democrats in Congress, have restricted the supply of oil, and as demand increased, the prices have skyrocketed. Instead of reversing course by changing failed policy, President Biden announced he will go to Saudi Arabia, despite calling them a murderous state, and beg them to increase oil production. He also announced the Administration would sell off 45 million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which will cost billions to refill.
However, considering the United States uses nearly 20 million barrels of oil per day, this action amounts to a band-aid on a gaping wound. Doubling down on the Green New Deal, the President’s Climate Czar, John Kerry, said, “We absolutely don’t [need to drill for more oil],” and therefore the Administration is indicating they will do little to curb the skyrocketing rise of fuel prices.
We know what works. A few short years ago, America was a net exporter of oil and was energy independent. To get us back to that level, anti-oil politicians must commit to a long-term Congressional commitment to liberate domestic oil production and deregulate oil and energy exploration.
The Looming Recession
The stock market is down. The American people know what a disaster President Biden and House Democrats’ economic policies have been, and they’re acting accordingly and expressing the lowest consumer sentiment in a record 50 years of data. The trillions of dollars Democrats and President Biden have spent have in large part caused a 40-year high in inflation, as the CPI rose to 8.6% in May. The Nation is $30 trillion in debt, and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicts $1.6 trillion in deficits over the next decade. The Federal Reserve will be forced to continue to raise interest rates, further exacerbating the beleaguered economy, as they raised rates by 0.75% this week.
The American economy cannot sustain a federal government that is vacuuming money out of the taxpayers’ pockets in the private sector at a record pace. And still today House Democrats will not even propose a budget, much less one that actually achieves balance, and instead, they fund the government and devalue the currency through massive omnibus bills and continuing resolutions. The House of Representatives needs to return to regular order and return to fiscal sanity to rescue this economy from the precipice of a recession, and I will continue to be a leader of fiscal responsibility in the House.
Speaking on the state of the American economy on the House Floor: The Misnamed “American Rescue Plan”
Far from saving the American economy, the so-called “American Rescue Plan” set this country on a path to 40-year high inflation, skyrocketing debt, and deficits, with a Green New Deal energy agenda responsible for $ 5-gallon gas prices. In contrast to the President’s claims of a “Putin Price Hike,” as the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently testified, in the face of trillions of dollars of government spending, “inflation was high before” the war in Ukraine. In fact, just days after the February 24th invasion, the CPI increased 7.9% in February of 2022, then the largest 12-month increase in 40 years. The $1.9 trillion tax and spend package amounted to $13,250 per taxpayer in America. The plan was a bailout to many blue states and cities that have wildly mismanaged their budgets. The Democrats’ “American Rescue Plan” used the pandemic as a cover to push their radical economic agenda, and now the American people are and will continue paying the steep price.
Speaking against the ARP in a recent Budget Committee hearing: The Federal Grant Accountability Act
Ensuring accountability in the federal grant-making process should be a top priority for Congress. The cost of academic research projects has grown over time, with over $40 billion in taxpayer-funded grants being awarded by federal agencies. While many higher education institutions use their grant funding appropriately, Congress must ensure that the money received is not used for university slush funds promoting woke, radical ideologies, but rather is used for legitimate and research-oriented purposes. I am pleased to introduce the Federal Grant Accountability Act to inject the market and mandated transparency into the grant-making system.
Liberty Christian Academy VHSL Baseball Class 3 State Championship
I was pleased to recognize the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs on the House Floor for winning the VHSL baseball Class 3 state title game. The Academy was founded in 1967, and in addition to its academic and biblical teachings, the school excels in sports. Their baseball state title this year marked their second state crown, as they won the 4A state title in 2017.
This game all came down to the 7th inning at the field in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Their opponent, the Abingdon Falcons, had taken the lead in the top of the seventh when Lane Duff of the Academy walked three straight batters, sending home Cole Lambert for the go-ahead run. The Falcons scored again on a bases-loaded walk to Jack Ferguson that scored Daniel Fellhauer and made it 5-3. Yet when the Bulldogs got their chance in the bottom of the 7th, they started a rally as Logan Duff led off with a triple. Then a sacrifice fly by Tanner Thomas scored Duff to cut the Abingdon Falcons’ lead to 5-4. And then finally, Lane Duff’s two-run walk-off single marked a three-run Liberty Christian Academy rally that propelled the Bulldogs to a 6-5 win last Saturday in the coveted VHSL Class 3 state title game. Congratulations to the players, coaches, and parents on a great season.
Honoring the Liberty Christian Academy baseball team on the House Floor: Meetings With Constituents
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 30 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 34 daily cases last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 17%. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Warner and Kaine announce $9 million in federal funding for affordable housing in Virginia
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced the designation of $9,000,000 in federal funding to three Virginia-based organizations helping to provide affordable housing and services to low-income individuals. The funds were administered by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund through the department’s Capital Management Fund.
“Affordable, safe housing should be available to every Virginian,” the senators said. “This funding will allow Virginia organizations to continue their crucial work of securing housing for those in need.”
The funds will be broken down as follows:
• $5,000,000 for the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, Inc. in Arlington, VA.
• $2,000,000 for AHC Inc. in Arlington, VA.
• $2,000,000 for the Piedmont Housing Alliance in Charlottesville, VA.
This funding comes in addition to the nearly $115 million in funding for affordable housing in Virginia announced earlier this year. Sens. Warner and Kaine, a former fair housing attorney, have long supported efforts to increase affordable housing in Virginia. The Senators have introduced legislation that would address rising home prices, assist first-generation homebuyers, and close the widening wealth and homeownership gaps. Also, Kaine led the introduction of the Fair Housing Improvement Act of 2022, which would expand protections under the Fair Housing Act of 1968 to include banning discrimination based on source of income, giving more individuals and families access to affordable housing, and a shot at economic mobility.
Sen. Warner has also been a leader in Congress for CDFI investment. To combat the hemorrhaging of jobs and economic opportunities during the pandemic, Sen. Warner led a bipartisan group of colleagues in introducing the Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act. Sen. Warner was later able to secure provisions from the bill in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed into law on December 27, 2020, providing an unprecedented $12 billion in funding for CDFIs. Last week, Sen. Warner introduced legislation to help unlock more equity and long-term financial capital for CDFIs to boost economic growth in low-income communities.
Warner votes to help First Responders save money in retirement
The Senate Finance Committee today voted 28-0 to advance the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act. The legislation includes a bipartisan proposal from Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) to make it easier for tens of thousands of retired firefighters and police officers like Wally Bunker from Culpeper to get a tax benefit to pay for health coverage they’ve earned. Warner introduced the measure, which has been endorsed by the National Fraternal Order of Police, National Association of Police Organizations, and International Association of Fire Fighters, with Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), John Thune (R-SD), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) last month.
“Virginia’s first responders put themselves at risk every day to protect our communities – the least we can do is ensure that they are taken care of in retirement,” said Sen. Warner, a member of the Finance Committee, after voting to approve the legislation today. “This commonsense bill will make it easier for retired firefighters and police officers to access quality healthcare after a career of working to keep our communities and our families safe.”
Many public safety officers retire early because of the unique physical demands and hazards they face on the job. As a result, many lose access to their employer-sponsored health coverage but are still years away from being eligible for Medicare. To alleviate the burden of paying out-of-pocket for health insurance, Congress included in the Healthcare Enhancement for Local Public Safety (HELPS) Retirees Act a provision that allows retired public safety officers to withdraw $3,000 tax-free from their pension plan annually to pay health or long-term care insurance premiums. The 2006 law required that pension plans pay the $3,000 directly to the insurer — but many smaller pension plans in Virginia and other states use a third-party system for disbursing payments, therefore preventing many retirees from accessing the benefit.
The Warner-Brown-Thune-Grassley proposal, which would eliminate the “direct pay” provision and ensure that retired first responders in Virginia can access the benefit, was incorporated into a larger package of retirement reforms passed by the Senate Finance Committee today as part of the EARN Act. The EARN Act is expected to be combined with a related set of proposals that were approved earlier this month by the HELP Committee, and the comprehensive package will be put before the full Senate sometime in the coming weeks.
Senate Intelligence Committee passes the FY23 Intelligence Authorization Act
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence passed the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (IAA) today on a unanimous 16-0 vote. The bill authorizes funding, provides legal authorities and enhances congressional oversight for the U.S. Intelligence Community.
“The Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 reflects the Senate Intelligence Committee’s bipartisan commitment to ensuring America’s intelligence agencies have the resources they need to protect our country,” said Committee Chairman Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA). “This year’s bill will enhance the country’s ability to confront our adversaries, including by providing support to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia. It also takes significant steps to promote U.S. technology leadership and cybersecurity, increasing our ability to compete with China. Finally, I am pleased that this year’s bill drives serious improvement to the IC’s hiring and security clearance processes so that the IC can attract and expeditiously on-board a talented, diverse, and trusted workforce.”
“This year’s Intelligence Authorization Act directs action and resources in the Intelligence Community where they are needed most – to counter the ever-increasing threats from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea as well as rogue states in our hemisphere including Cuba and Venezuela,” said Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). “Additionally, this bill protects America’s national security, technology, and innovation from multiple foreign adversaries, while increasing our foreign intelligence collection and analysis, as well as enhancing personnel talent and expertise.”
Background:
The IAA for Fiscal Year 2023 authorizes funding and ensures that the Intelligence Community (IC) has the resources, personnel, and authorities it needs to protect our country and inform decision-makers, while under robust Congressional oversight, including in the following key areas:
• Confronting the growing national security threat posed by China by increasing hard target intelligence collection and analysis, as well as by identifying and exposing China’s online influence operations, leadership corruption, forced labor camps, and malign economic investments in telecommunications and semiconductors;
• Bolstering intelligence support for Ukraine as it fights to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty since Russia’s second unprovoked invasion, including by assessing the effects of sanctions on Russia and its allies and opportunities to mitigate threats to food security at home and abroad;
• Driving improvements to the IC’s hiring and security clearance processes by keeping the IC accountable for progress, including for timeliness in bringing cleared personnel on board, ensuring that key management and contract oversight personnel in the industry can obtain clearances, and assessing the utilization rates and accessibility of government and contractor secure facilities;
• Establishing counterintelligence protections for IC grant funding against foreign-based risks of misappropriation, theft, and other threats to U.S. innovation;
• Strengthening oversight of national security threats associated with the regimes in Cuba and Venezuela;
• Establishing an Office of Global Competition Analysis to ensure U.S. leadership in technology sectors critical to national security;
• Ensuring continued support to the victims of anomalous health incidents (“Havana Syndrome”) and maintaining continued oversight over the IC’s investigations into the causes of anomalous health incidents;
• Maintaining strong congressional oversight of, and protections for, IC whistleblowers who come forward to report waste, fraud, or abuse;
• Promoting cybersecurity enhancements and establishing cybersecurity minimum standards across the IC, including for classified systems;
• Enhancing oversight of IC and Department of Defense collection and reporting on Unidentified Aerospace-Undersea Phenomena; and
• Increasing transparency and promoting efforts to reform the declassification process.
Warner & Kaine join colleagues in call for extension of child nutrition waivers & measures to curb food insecurity
WASHINGTON – With summer break already underway in a number of school districts across Virginia, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) joined Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and 30 of their Senate colleagues in a push to extend the child nutrition waivers that have kept many children from going hungry throughout the pandemic, both during the school year and in the summer. In the letter, the Senators stress the need for Congress to extend these programs before the waivers expire on June 30, 2022, as well as create a nationwide Summer EBT program and expand community eligibility (CEP) – a flexible meal service option for school districts in low-income areas.
“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of the child nutrition programs and the role they play in keeping hunger at bay for millions of children across the country. As schools close for summer across the country, families will soon lose access to free school meals and be faced with the prospect of increased food insecurity, weight gain, and learning disruptions,” wrote the Senators. “As Congress develops legislation to support families impacted by high food costs, we must help ease the burden of these challenges and ensure that these child nutrition programs can fully meet children’s nutritional needs while they are at school, after school, and summer programs, and childcare.”
“More must be done to fuel children’s health and learning as millions of families continue to struggle with the fallout of COVID-19. Extending the child nutrition waivers, expanding community eligibility, and creating a nationwide Summer EBT program are surefire ways for our nation’s children to have access to the nutrition they need to grow and thrive in the classroom and beyond,” said Luis Guardia, president of the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC). “We call on Congress to act quickly and include these provisions in any upcoming legislative vehicle. Hungry children can’t wait.”
“In a typical year, Boys & Girls Clubs across the country serving 95 million meals and snacks to kids at no cost. Clubs also continually adapt to support the needs of communities during times of crisis including during the peak of the pandemic, providing more than 24 million meals to nearly a half-million families nationwide,” said Jim Clark, president, and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Extending the child nutrition waivers is critical to support the essential needs of kids, families, and communities still recovering from the economic and social impacts of the last two years. We urge Congress to make child nutrition and hunger a priority by extending the waiver authority and investing in programs that keep youth healthy, safe, and learning.”
“Summer is underway and YMCAs across the country are working to get healthy meals to every child in need. This summer, only 1 in 7 eligible children will have access to these meals, and Congress’s unwillingness to extend child nutrition waivers beyond June 30 is hampering our ability to provide meals when kids need them most,” said Suzanne McCormick, President, and CEO of YMCA of the USA. “We need to be able to use every possible tool to feed kids this summer, so the recommendations outlined by Senator Gillibrand and her colleagues cannot be passed soon enough. We are hopeful Congress works to enact these provisions, which will help ensure that every child has a summer free of hunger.”
In addition to Sens. Warner, Kaine, and Gillibrand this letter was signed by Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Bob Casey (D-PA), Angus King (I-ME), Tina Smith (D-MN), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Ed Markey (D-MA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jeffrey Merkley (D-OR), and Chris Murphy (D-CT).
This letter is endorsed by Food Research & Action Center, YMCA of the USA, Afterschool Alliance, Boys & Girls Club of America, Feeding America, School Nutrition Association, American Heart Association, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, First Focus Campaign for Children, MomsRising, Center for Science in the Public Interest, National Parent Teacher Association, National Farm to School Network, School Superintendents Association, Save the Children, National Education Association, National Center for Health Research, Healthy Food America, Food Corps, Community Food Advocates, National CACFP Association, Society of Behavioral Medicine, Center for Food Equity & Economic Development, California Association of Food Banks, Healthy Schools Campaign, Voices for Georgia’s Children, and Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network.
Sens. Warner and Kaine have been vocal about the need to ensure that children have continuous access to healthy meals. In April, they introduced the Support Kids Not Red-Tape Act – legislation to grant the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) additional flexibility so that schools and summer meal sites can stay open.
The full text of the letter is available here or below.
Dear Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, and Leader McCarthy,
The pandemic has highlighted the importance of child nutrition programs, and the role they play in keeping hunger at bay for millions of children across the country. As schools closed across the country, families faced the same challenges they face every summer when they lose access to free school meals: increased food insecurity, weight gain, and learning disruptions.
As the Senate develops legislation to support families being impacted by high food costs and provide pandemic relief, we ask that it include the following three things in any upcoming packages to help ensure that the child nutrition programs are able to support recovery from the impact of the pandemic. School children have to have access to the nutrition they need to grow and thrive while they are at school and during the summer. These provisions will also set the stage for a much stronger Child Nutrition Reauthorization that can take additional steps to ensure that the child nutrition programs are able to fully meet children’s nutritional needs while they are at school, after school, and summer programs, and in childcare.
- Extend the Child Nutrition Waivers. The waiver authority that we provided the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 has allowed school nutrition programs, local government agencies, and nonprofit organizations to keep feeding children in the face of the numerous challenges the pandemic created by providing the necessary program flexibility. In addition, the waivers have been critical support to school nutrition programs. According to a USDA survey of school nutrition programs during the School Year 2021-2022 school year, 90 percent used the Seamless Summer Option, 92 percent reported supply chain challenges, and nearly one in four school nutrition departments reported staffing challenges ; while 51% of afterschool and summer providers reported staffing challenges.
- Expand Community Eligibility. Community eligibility offers an important and viable path forward for schools as they transition from pandemic operations. For the schools that adopted it prior to the pandemic, it transformed their school breakfast and lunch programs, allowing schools to offer meals to all students at no charge, which reduces paperwork for schools and families, and eliminates unpaid school meal fees. Most importantly, it ensures that all students have access to the nutritious meals at school that they need to learn and thrive. Under the current rules, too many high-need schools are not eligible. For schools that are eligible, the reimbursement structure can keep them from adopting community eligibility. Congress should lower the eligibility threshold to make more schools eligible to implement community eligible and increase the funding (raising the multiplier from 1.6 to 2.5) so that more schools are able to implement community eligibility. And as a growing number of states move to create statewide programs that offer school meals to all students at no charge, offering a statewide community eligibility option can support those efforts.
- Create a Nationwide Summer EBT Program. This approach offers an important way to complement the Summer Nutrition Programs. When schools close, families lose access to healthy free or reduced-price school meals for their children. The result is increased food insecurity among families with children. The existing summer nutrition programs are designed to replace school meals and often support much-needed summer programming, but the reach of these meals is too low. Prior to the pandemic, just one child for every seven who count on free or reduced-price school meals during the school year were served a summer meal. A nationwide Summer EBT program would provide families an EBT card to purchase food when schools are closed. Evaluations of Summer EBT demonstrations have found that they reduce food insecurity and improve nutrition.
We look forward to working with you to include these provisions in the upcoming legislative vehicles being developed by Congress.
Warner Weekly Wrap-Up: Bills, Bills, Bills
Happy Friday and happy (early) Juneteenth from the Warner press office! It was another productive week for Sen. Warner – he kicked it off by celebrating Boeing’s relocation to Arlington, then introduced and passed critical bills in DC, and is now wrapping the weekend by meeting with international leaders in Finland as part of his role as chair of the Intel Committee. Legislatively, he took major action to provide relief to borrowers burdened by spousal consolidation loans, supported one of the largest-ever expansions of health benefits for veterans, and led a letter to the Google CEO to crack down on manipulative, anti-abortion search results.
As Taylor Swift would say, “not a lot going on at the moment.” Just kidding. Let’s get into it.
SENATE SAYS SURE TO SEPARATING SPOUSAL STUDENT LOANS
Since hearing from a constituent named Sara, a single mom, and teacher from McLean impacted by a legal loophole that left her liable for an ex-husband’s student loans, Sen. Warner has championed a piece of legislation that would solve this issue and provide relief to borrowers. After years of building a bipartisan, bicameral coalition, this bill passed the Senate unanimously this week.
For many years, married couples could choose to consolidate their student loan debt under a program – but when Congress eliminated this program in 2006, it didn’t create a way to split the debt in the case of divorce or separation. This left many people – including survivors of domestic violence, those with unresponsive partners, and those suffering from economic abuse – liable for their partners’ debt.
So Sen. Warner worked up a bill that would create a process to sever debt with a former spouse – freeing them from this economic burden. It would also enable borrowers to access student loan relief programs, such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which they were previously ineligible for due to the specific conditions of joint consolidation loans.
After the bill passed the Senate unanimously this week, Sen. Warner said,
“The Senate passage of this commonsense legislation is a huge step for survivors of domestic violence and financial abuse who have spent decades fighting for their financial freedom. By finally allowing individuals to sever their joint consolidation loans, this bill will provide needed respite to vulnerable individuals who are being unfairly held responsible for the debt of a former partner. I urge my House colleagues to act with urgency and send this bill to the President’s desk as soon as possible.”
Sen. Warner released several graphics explaining this legislation and videos talking about those affected. If you’re interested in reading more, NPR has done some great coverage of this bill.
VETS GO, GIRLS!
This week the Senate passed the critical Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, legislation that will expand health care to veterans suffering from cancer and lung problems linked to toxic exposure and burn pits.
The bill, named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who died in 2020 from toxic exposure as a result of his military service in Kosovo and Iraq, will expand VA health care to more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed post-9/11 combat veterans, add 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to VA’s list of service presumptions, including hypertension, strengthen federal research on toxic exposure and improve VA’s resources and training for toxic-exposed veterans. It will also authorize 31 major medical facility leases and allocate $5.5 billion to fund those facilities – including a new outpatient clinic in Hampton Roads.
Upon Senate passage, Sens. Warner and Kaine said,
“Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed so much while serving in the Armed Forces, and we owe it to them to ensure they have access to the benefits they’ve earned. We’re glad the Senate passed this bipartisan legislation to expand health care for millions of veterans across generations of service, who were exposed to toxins and burn pits. We’re also thrilled that this bill will authorize and provide funding for another outpatient clinic in Hampton Roads, helping reduce wait times and increase access to timely care for the region’s growing military community.”
Sen. Warner has long been an advocate for Virginia’s veterans. In 2015, confronted with wait times in Hampton Roads that were three times the national average, Warner successfully urged the VA to send down a team of experts to address the problem. In October 2020, Sen. Warner successfully saw through the signing of his legislation to expand veterans’ access to mental health services to reduce the alarming rate of veteran suicide.
ABORTION ADVOCACY
Sen. Warner, a longtime supporter of reproductive rights, has been eager to take action to protect access to abortion after a leaked Supreme Court case suggested that Roe v. Wade may soon be overturned. This week, he and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) led bipartisan, bicameral colleagues in a letter to CEO of Google Sundar Pichai urging him to prevent misleading Google search results and ads that lead to anti-abortion clinics.
This follows research that 37% of Google Maps results and 11% of Google search results for abortion-related searches in states with “trigger laws” actually lead to “crisis pregnancy centers” – fake clinics that do not provide abortion care. They also found that many Google ads still point to these deceptive clinics as well.
Sen. Warner believes that women seeking accurate information about their private medical decision should be able to do so without deception, so he led 20 colleagues in a letter to push for a plan to limit these results and label these fake clinics. The lawmakers said,
“Directing women towards fake clinics that traffic in misinformation and don’t provide comprehensive health services is dangerous to women’s health and undermines the integrity of Google’s search results. Google should not be displaying anti-abortion fake clinics or crisis pregnancy centers in search results for users that are searching for an ‘abortion clinic’ or ‘abortion pill.’ If Google must continue showing these misleading results in search results and Google Maps, the results should, at the very least, be appropriately labeled.”
Sen. Warner is also a co-sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe. Unfortunately, Republican-led filibusters make it unlikely that this will pass this Congress.
GRAB BAG
IF IT AIN’T BOEING: Sen. Warner joined VA elected officials at an event to celebrate the relocation of Boeing to Arlington and the expansion of their partnerships with Virginia Tech and local veterans. Sen. Warner has been pushing for this relocation for several years.
TGIF, CDFIs: Sen. Warner was joined by Sens. Roger Wicker (R-MS), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) in introducing bipartisan legislation to promote lasting economic prosperity in Black, Brown, and low-income communities. This bill would help unlock more equity and long-term financial capital for community development financial institutions (CDFIs).
DETOUR AHEAD: Sens. Warner (D-VA), Fischer (R-NE), Klobuchar (D-MN), and Thune (R-SD) and Reps. Rochester (D-DE-AL) and Gonzalez (R-OH-16) announced their bipartisan, bicameral DETOUR Act – legislation that would prevent large online platforms from using deceptive user interfaces, known as “dark patterns,” to trick consumers into handing over their personal data – has picked up several new endorsements.
GUN VIOLENCE: Sen. Warner has announced his intent to support the bipartisan gun violence framework released over the weekend.
SERVING SENIORS: Sens. Warner and Scott (R-SC) re-introduced the Ensuring Seniors Access to Quality Care Act, which would provide nursing home operators with access to the National Practitioner Data Bank – a national criminal background check system. This move would give employers greater ability to screen and vet potential employees to ensure that caregivers do not have a history that would endanger the seniors they are employed to look after.
AIDING AIR AMERICA: Sens. Warner and Rubio (R-FL) applauded the Senate passage of their Air America Act of 2021. The legislation, first introduced by Warner and Rubio in July 2020, would provide Air America employees with the federal retirement credit they earned.
CELEBRATING HUMAN CAPITAL: Sens. Warner and Brown (D-OH) encouraged the SEC to continue focusing on improving human capital disclosures and on reforms that would ensure shareholders can properly evaluate public companies’ human capital practices and investments in their workers.
SCHOOL LUNCHES: Sen. Warner joined Sen. Gillibrand (D-NY) and 30 of their Senate colleagues in a push to extend the child nutrition waivers that have kept many children from going hungry throughout the pandemic, both during the school year and in the summer.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The Senate will be in session next week and is expected to take up various legislative priorities, including important confirmations. Sen. Warner also hopes to host a remote media availability, so stay tuned for more information on that!
Kaine highlights key priorities at Summit of The Americas
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On June 9-10, 2022, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine—who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civil Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women’s Issues—participated in the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.
Kaine delivered the keynote address at the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Dialogue on Integration of Migrants and Refugees in the Americas event, where he celebrated Virginia’s diverse communities, emphasized the ways in which immigrants strengthen communities, and discussed the need to fix America’s broken immigration system. “We have to continue our heritage as a nation of immigrants and make our immigration system work again because the factors behind people leaving their countries in this region are complex and global rather than limited to the geography of a particular country. We have to envision solutions together,” Kaine said at the event.
Kaine continued, “Estamos conectados—todos somos Americanos—y necesitamos soluciones que ayuden a todos en el hemisferio. As a member of the U.S. Senate, I’m going to do all I can to convince my colleagues to embrace a new immigration partnership with all of you, partner countries, advocates, and civil society. We all have a stake in a safe and vibrant Americas.”
Kaine also shared key takeaways from his trip during his remarks at a press conference with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House members, in which he said: “This Summit, four years ago, the President of the United States decided it wasn’t worth coming. But here in Los Angeles, we’re not only hosting—the President, the Vice President, the Speaker, the Secretary of State, other Cabinet Secretaries, other agency heads, a great delegation from Congress—we’re present.”
Kaine concluded, “My hope is—and especially with the President’s announcement this afternoon about this L.A. Charter on migration and the integration of migrants—this is just one more step forward to show that the U.S. is very present, and is going to be increasingly present with our compañeros, with our vecinos, porque somos Americanos todos.”
Kaine will continue conversations with foreign leaders throughout the day before the summit concludes, and identify opportunities to advance American interests and values across the region.
