Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 1, 2020
It was a busy week in Washington between legislative business on the Floor, hearings, and testimony in multiple committees, and meeting with constituents from across our District. I enjoy each and every day that I am blessed with the privilege to serve as the Representative for the people of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District.
Budget Committee Testimony:
Throughout my legislative career, I have often said that Washington needs to hear four words more often, “We can’t afford it.” I repeated this same message this week as I testified before the House Budget Committee on their lack of a budget plan. As it currently stands, our national debt has topped $23 trillion. This is a result of two decades of reckless spending and fiscal irresponsibility by our leaders in Washington. We cannot continue to ask Americans to balance their budgets while lawmakers neglect to do so with our nation’s tax dollars. Congress must rein in spending and get our country’s fiscal house in order. Failing to do so puts our national security at risk and steals opportunities from the hands of future generations.
Coronavirus:
COVID-19, or the Coronavirus, has dominated much of the world’s attention over the past several weeks. While certain areas of the world have been significantly affected by this virus, the United States has been fortunate to experience far fewer confirmed cases than other regions abroad. I attended a briefing for Members of Congress about the response of U.S. officials to the swiftly developing situation and our efforts to learn more from the Chinese about the origins of the virus.
Since the outbreak, numerous steps have been taken to curb the virus from spreading to more of our nation’s citizens. Not only has the CDC deployed teams to assist state health organizations, but they are working with medical researchers across the country to develop a cure and vaccine. Just this week, researchers began human trials of a new antiviral drug that could potentially treat those diagnosed with the illness. In an effort to better understand and fight COVID-19, I have included two resources that provide valuable information that you may find beneficial. To learn more, please click on the graphics below.
Service Academy Day:
I will be hosting the first of several Service Academy Days on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, VA.
Students and their parents will be provided with information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies will be present to provide information and answer questions.
• The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York
• The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland
• The United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York
• The United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado
An academy appointment has an estimated value of over $400,000 and admission is competitive. Each academy selects nominees based on moral character, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, leadership, and college admission test scores. The earlier a student begins preparation, the more competitive that student will be in the process.
More information on Service Academy Day and the nomination process may be found by visiting my website or by calling my Lynchburg office at (434) 845-8306.
Sixth District in DC:
Whether it’s advocating for a cause or simply dropping by, I always enjoy having a piece of the Sixth District in Washington.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Warner Weekly Wrap-up: Keeping up the fight for military families
Here’s your Warner Weekly Wrap-up:
MILITARY HOUSING
Over the recess, Sen. Warner traveled to Fort Lee to hear from military families facing mold and other dangerous conditions in on-base housing. This was a follow-up to his visit in April of last year. In the time since then, Sen. Warner introduced and passed legislation, the Ensuring Safe Housing for our Military Act, which creates new accountability measures for military families. That legislation was signed into law in December as part of a larger defense authorization package that also creates the first-ever Tenants Bill of Rights for military families.
During his visit, Sen. Warner visited the home of a military family who had dealt with black mold and struggled to get the private housing corporation that owns the home to address the issue. He then held a roundtable with military families, where soldiers and spouses recounted horrifying conditions that had resulted in significant health issues for their families. He also met with the base’s commanding general and representatives from Hunt Military Communities, the private housing contractor that owns many of the homes at Fort Lee.
Following the meeting, Sen. Warner had strong words for the private housing company officials. As reported in the Fort Lee Traveler, he warned the company:
“It’s an embarrassment that we’re in this situation. … I was hoping to hear that in the last year or even the last few months it was getting better. … I’m going to be back, and if these same families are here three months from now with the same complaints, watch out.”
On Wednesday, military leadership rolled out the Tenants Bill of Rights, a critical aspect of the legislation. However, a date for full implementation of all components of Sen. Warner’s legislation is still to be determined.
Here’s what Sen. Warner told the Virginian Pilot about the progress, and the three outstanding provisions – withholding of rent, dispute resolution, and maintenance records – for which DoD still has no timeline:
“[These outstanding provisions] are essential tools that will increase accountability for these private corporations, mitigate the extreme power imbalance between the companies and service members, and provide needed information so that families (and the service branches) can make more informed decisions. We expect the administration to stick to the deadlines in the bill, and to provide Congress with target dates for implementation, not vague commitments.”
Sen. Warner is going to keep up the pressure until all of the accountability measures Congress passed have been implemented, and families know that they can feel safe in their on-base housing.
CORONAVIRUS
Sen. Warner released a video update this week updating his constituents on the efforts his office is taking to respond to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Specifically, Sen. Warner expressed concern with the Trump Administration’s response to the outbreak and stressed the need for a more aggressive response in order to effectively combat the coronavirus. He also encouraged Virginians to heed instructions from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and directed Virginians to the CDC website for the most up-to-date information.
In January, Sens. Warner and Kaine called on the Trump Administration to provide updates to Congress on the Administration’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus and information on the steps being taken to keep families safe. In their letter to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Senators also requested that the Department provide information regarding the severity of the disease, the country’s capacity to diagnose cases, the steps being taken to prepare U.S. health care workers, the screening systems in place at U.S. airports, the status of a novel coronavirus vaccine, and more.
Despite repeated calls by the Trump Administration for cuts to public health programs, the December budget deal backed by Sens. Warner and Kaine increased funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund, which provides the agency with an immediate source of funding to prevent, prepare for, or respond to an infectious disease emergency either at home or abroad.
TALKING TRANSIT
Though it’s often referred to as “the Banking Committee,” the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, on which Sen. Warner sits, has a wide jurisdiction that includes public transportation systems like the National Capitol Region’s WMATA metro system. This week, the committee held an eagerly anticipated hearing on surface transportation, where he raised Virginia priorities.
In his remarks, Sen. Warner pressed for his legislation, the Metro Safety, Accountability, and Investment Act, which would renew the federal funding commitment to Metro, provide critical safety reforms, and strengthen oversight of WMATA for an additional ten years, at an annual level of $150 million, matched by funding from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. The bill also includes an additional $50 million per year in federal funds that are tied to safety, oversight, and governance improvements and requires WMATA to enact certain reforms in order to receive the extra $50 million.
He said, in part:
“The federal government literally runs on Metro. Close to 40 percent of Metro’s riders during rush hour are federal employees and that is critically important to the functioning of our government. WMATA also serves a critically important role in terms of the continuation of government in the event of a disaster. If we ever have to deal with an evacuation similar to what we dealt with post-9/11, the burden falls on Metro.”
Sen. Warner also questioned the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Vice President for Transportation and Infrastructure, who expressed support for additional federal funding for I-81.
Sen. Warner has been vocal about I-81’s crucial role in commerce along the East Coast, and has long pushed for federal dollars to tackle necessary repairs along the highway, which runs from Tennessee, along the entirety of Virginia’s western border, and north to New York. More than one-third of all trucks that drive through Virginia and approximately half of the Commonwealth’s value of goods are transported along I-81. In the last decade, I-81 has experienced significant traffic growth, with travel expected to continue increasing along the interstate. Increased I-81 traffic causes severe travel delays and puts travelers at risk, including the drivers involved in the more than 2,000 crashes that happen annually along the route. Last year, in letters to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Sen. Warner requested additional funding for vital improvements to Interstate 81 in order to enhance safety and reduce traffic congestion.
FIGHTING FOR VA SEAFOOD INDUSTRY
Sen. Warner is going to bat for the small businesses that make up Virginia’s seafood industry. This week, he joined six of his Senate colleagues in calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release the additional H-2B visas needed to support local seafood businesses in Virginia and states like Alaska, Maryland, and North Carolina. The letter, also signed by Sen. Kaine, urges the DHS to quickly authorize additional visas for temporary non-agricultural workers so that seafood industries around the country can hire seasonal workers and continue operation.
Sen. Warner has long advocated for Virginia’s seafood processing industry – a community largely made up of rural, family-owned operations. In January, he traveled to the Northern Neck to meet with Seafood industry leaders to hear firsthand about the issues with the H-2B program.
Earlier this month, in a bipartisan call, he pressed DHS Secretary Wolf to release the additional Congressionally-authorized H-2B visas, to publicly announce this intent, and to do so as quickly as possible. Additionally, in January, he joined a bipartisan, bicameral letter calling on the Administration to increase the statutory cap of H-2B visas for FY20. He also recently met with DOL Secretary Eugene Scalia to discuss the impact of the H-2B program on Virginia and urge the Secretary to work alongside DHS to release the additional visas in a timely fashion. Sen. Warner has previously introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen the H-2B visa program and has requested an audit to determine the number of unused visas that could be made available to eligible petitioners.
A study has found the commercial seafood industry in Virginia generates $407.9 million in economic output, which includes all economic activity from harvesters to restaurants. Of that $407.9 million, 62 percent comes from seafood processing/wholesaling firms – the primary companies that rely on the H-2B worker program. Additionally, according to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, in 2017, Virginia oysters alone had a dockside value of more than $48.9 million dollars, followed by Quahog Clams with more than $47.6 million and Blue Crabs with more than $38 million in dockside value.
GRAB BAG
• ICYMI: The lead editorial in the Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press on Monday called on the Department of Justice to follow the law and implement the Ashanti Alert Act, which Sen. Warner led through the Senate. The program, named for a young Hampton Roads woman who was kidnapped and murdered, would create a nationwide alert system for missing adults.
• JUSTICE FOR BIJAN: Citing a lack of responsiveness from the Department of Interior (DOI) in the case of Bijan Ghaisar, who was shot and killed by Park Police in 2017, Sen. Warner voted against a top DOI nominee and announced that he may place a hold on further DOI nominations until he receives adequate cooperation from the department.
• MINERS: A group of Southwest Virginians with the United Mineworkers of America presented Sen. Warner with an award in the shape of a lump of coal this week, recognizing his efforts to pass the Bipartisan American Miners Act, which saved the pensions and healthcare benefits for thousands of retired miners and their families in Southwest Virginia.
• INDIA: Following President Trump’s state visit to India, Sen. Warner and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, released a joint statement on the President’s visit and the ongoing New Delhi riots.
• VULNERABLE: Sen. Warner, the co-chair of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, sent a letter to the Department of Defense highlighting the importance of vulnerability reporting programs like the one that recently exposed a major cyber vulnerability on DoD servers.
• RESTORING MILITARY FUNDING: This week, Sen. Warner introduced legislation to reverse and restore the Trump Administration’s recent short-sighted transfer of $3.8 billion from Pentagon priorities to build part of President Trump’s border wall.
• DODONA MANOR: Sens. Warner and Kaine, as well as Rep. Jennifer Wexton, applauded the National Park Service’s announcement that it will conduct a reconnaissance survey to evaluate the suitability of designating the George C. Marshall House in Leesburg, known as Dodona Manor, as an “affiliated area” under NPS, which would help protect the property.
• HONORING A LEGEND: The United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution sponsored by Sen. Warner and Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) along with U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to honor Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson, a NASA pioneer who passed away Monday at the age of 101.
• PROTECTING DOD EMPLOYEES: Sen. Warner and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reverse his decision that would negatively impact the collective bargaining rights of Department of Defense (DOD) employees.
• GRANTS:
o Sens. Warner and Kaine announced more than $320,000 in federal funding for national service projects.
o Sens. Warner and Kaine announced more than $1.8 million to support public housing residents.
WEEK AHEAD
The Senate is expected to consider a series of nominations next week. On Tuesday, Sen. Warner will hold a roundtable with Asian-American Community Leaders. On Thursday, he’ll participate in a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on foreign threats facing public transit systems
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 23, 2020
It was great to be home in the Sixth District this week and have the chance to meet with constituents, students, business leaders, and healthcare professionals. I always enjoy District Work Periods because they not only mean a break from “the swamp,” but they give me a better understanding of the needs of those I serve in Congress.
Out and About in the Sixth District
Lawrence Companies:
Since its founding 88 years ago in Roanoke, Lawrence Companies has expanded throughout the Sixth District, including locations in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. An employee-owned business, Lawrence Companies focuses on Moving and Storage, Truckload and Flatbed Freight, and Truck Service Bodies. This week, I was pleased to join Lawrence Equipment as they cut the ribbon on their CASE dealership in Botetourt County. This new endeavor highlights the opportunity for growth that is possible when Washington gets out of the way of businesses and does not tie their hands with burdensome regulations.
Pathology Consultants of Central Virginia:
Laboratory medicine is a vital component in ensuring patients receive the highest level of care. The research that occurs in labs across this country is responsible for the medical innovation that saves lives around the world. This week, I enjoyed the opportunity to tour Pathology Consultants of Central Virginia at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. In addition to learning about their exciting work, we also discussed legislation relating to gene patenting and potential revisions to the Evaluation and Management code set by the Department of Health and Human Services. Congress must look at ways to better support laboratory medicine as we seek to curb new and evolving diseases.
Meeting with Students:
Since taking office, I have made it a priority to engage with students from across the District. This week, I had the pleasure of meeting with civics and government classes at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke. These bright individuals represent the future of our nation, and it was great to see the passion they have for the issues at such a young age.
Lexington Town Hall:
This past Tuesday, I held my 25th town hall since being elected. I enjoyed the opportunity to engage with the residents of Lexington in a dialogue about important issues in the Sixth District of Virginia. In a time in which partisan polarization often imperils the legislative process, I enjoyed discussing my efforts to reach across the aisle and my commitment to bipartisan cooperation. A primary responsibility of mine as a Representative is to listen to my constituents, and town halls like these allow me to engage with residents directly and take their views to Washington. In addition to in-person town halls like these, I will also be hosting a series of telephone town halls in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more details.
In the News:
This week, I enjoyed sitting down with ABC13 and WFXR Fox to discuss a variety of issues affecting Sixth District communities. Aside from state and local issues like recent gun control legislation in Richmond, ensuring access to clean drinking water, and Vexit, we also addressed several topics being debated at the Federal level. One issue I am confident that Congress can come together on is a comprehensive infrastructure package. Investing in our highways like I-81, railways, and ports is critical for businesses to continue thriving and keeping our country competitive. We also chatted about the need to strengthen our border security and asylum laws to ensure that the system in place works to protect those who truly need it. Further, I was pleased to talk about a bill I recently introduced in the House, the Danger Pay for U.S. Marshals Act. To learn more about my views on some of these issues, I encourage you to watch the interview.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 16, 2020
This week the House finally turned its focus back to regular business after months of being distracted with impeachment. One major focus this week was highlighting the need for government reform, which I am hopeful can be accomplished in a bipartisan manner. The House also addressed the deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment and many other legislative items. Further, I am pleased to announce that I will be hosting another town hall this coming week in Lexington. I look forward to meeting constituents both at this event and throughout our region this week during the District Work Period.
Government Reform:
Congress has an average approval rating of only 21.6 percent. This disapproval is largely due to the dysfunction, partisanship, and distrust that is prevalent throughout our Federal bureaucracy. That is why I am proud to work together with my colleagues on the Government, Efficiency, Accountability, and Reform (GEAR) Task Force of the Republican Study Committee. This task force is committed to helping reform our bloated Federal Government to expand opportunities for all Americans.
While it might not be a headline-grabbing issue, government reform is something I have been passionate about since my time as a State Delegate in the Virginia General Assembly. There, I worked to increase transparency both for constituents and lawmakers alike. As your Representative, I remain committed to finding ways here in Washington to increase accountability for my constituents and “drain the swamp”. I am thankful to work with my colleagues on this task force who believe in the vital importance of reforming government so that it truly serves the people for whom it was created and by whom it is empowered.
Equal Rights Amendment:
To amend the U.S. Constitution, a two-thirds vote to pass an amendment in both the House and Senate is required, as well as ratification individually from at least 38 states. When Congress voted in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in 1972, it was sent to the states for ratification with a seven-year deadline. When this deadline came without having been ratified, Congress then extended it by an additional three years. Once the final deadline passed in 1982, the amendment only had 35 states supporting ratification. Since that time, five states have rescinded their support.
This week, following the recent approval of the amendment by the Virginia General Assembly, the House passed H.J. Res. 79, which would remove the ratification deadline for the ERA. I could not support this resolution because Congress simply cannot remove a deadline that expired four decades ago. Punting the issue to the courts for resolution is an abrogation of my duty to my constituents.
Just this week, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “I would like to see a new beginning,” for ERA ratification. She continued, “There’s too much controversy about latecomers, plus, some states have withdrawn their ratification. So if you count a latecomer on the plus side, how can you disregard states that said we’ve changed our minds?’” On this issue, most legal minds agree: The deadline for the ERA cannot be removed, and the process must start again. I hope that the language can be improved to ensure that the amendment would not enshrine taxpayer-funded abortion in the Constitution, and I will continue working to protect the sanctity of life as this debate continues.
Town Hall:
Before the new year, I hosted nineteen town halls – one in each locality – and plan to hold another nineteen in the coming year. Since January, I have already hosted an additional five town halls and will be holding another in Lexington this coming Tuesday. Citizens of Lexington will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall, but all are welcome. To accommodate the diverse schedule of Sixth District constituents, I have rotated all of my town halls between morning, lunch, and evening meetings.
Lexington Town Hall
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
Lexington Community Center
300 Diamond Street, Lexington, VA 24450
To Register, Please Click Here
HIRE Vets Medallion:
The U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE (Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing) Vets Medallion recognizes the meaningful and verifiable efforts undertaken by job creators to hire and retain veterans. If you are or know of a business that deserves to be honored for giving back to those who have given so much to our country, please click here for nomination details. Last year, Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc. of Harrisonburg was awarded the medallion for their longstanding tradition of supporting our troops after they leave the service.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Legislative update from State Senator Mark Obenshain
We’re officially past the halfway mark of Session that we call “Crossover” where all bills that originated in the Senate cross over to the House to be debated in Committee and vice versa.
Every year around this time, I like to take a step back and take stock of what we’ve seen so far. The bills I’ve introduced have had varying amounts of success in terms of getting through the Senate but overall, I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from my Senate colleagues on my bills.
I’m particularly thankful for the support for my two good government bills that passed and are headed to the House. In light of the recent Warren County EDA scandal, I introduced SB 701 and SB 703 to ensure government transparency and accountability by requiring Executive Directors and members of Economic Development Authorities (EDA) to take ethics training and submit Statements of Economic Interest (SOEI). EDA’s provide critical economic initiatives for our communities in the Valley and around the Commonwealth and the citizens deserve their trust and confidence. These bills seek to ensure they will have it.
In addition, I’m honored to have carried a bill that passed the Senate dealing with protecting child victims of human trafficking. Oftentimes in these horrific instances of trafficking, whether for sex or labor, it is the parents or legal guardians who are unfortunately the ones participating in the illegal activity. My SB 706 is a Virginia State Crime Commission proposal and allows for local departments of social services to interview victims without the consent of and outside of the presence of such victims’ parents, guardians, or legal custodians.
These bills and the others of mine that passed the Senate are headed to the House where our counterparts will hear them in Committee and then on the floor of the House of Delegates if they are voted out of Committee.
Unfortunately, a number of other bills that will significantly and detrimentally affect Virginians have passed the Senate as well. The new Democrat majority in Richmond has advanced a startling number of liberal bills that will impact every single Virginian. It was almost as if they couldn’t stand the success Virginia has experienced over the past 20 years, and they were eager to make the same mistakes as California and Maryland have made.
When their litany of bills become law and go into effect on July 1, it is going to cost your family a lot more to live in Virginia than it does today.
The Democrats have a new transportation scheme that raises the gas tax by 15-cents per gallon over the next two years in most of the state. Those living in the areas where higher gas taxes are already in place because of the 2013 transportation tax hike will see their gas taxes rise a little less since they’re already paying higher taxes. But, most of Virginia will see an 86% increase in the gas tax over the next two years. And, the tax will continue to automatically increase every year thereafter.
They also approved a “Green New Deal” energy bill that will result in higher prices on electricity. The plan is to have consumers pay more in their monthly electric utility bills to finance “renewables” like wind and solar. The estimates of what the average family will pay for this range from $23 to $50 on their power bill per month.
In addition to the gun control bills that will severely limit our Second Amendment rights which I have covered in-depth in previous updates, Democrats in the Senate have passed numerous pieces of legislation that will hurt small business owners and impact the pocketbooks of every hardworking Virginian family.
On Tuesday – the last day to hear Senate bills that actually concluded at 12:50 AM on Wednesday – the Democrat majority in the Senate flexed its newfound majority power to pass priorities like prevailing wage legislation and collective bargaining for public employees.
Despite touching on this last week, I want to highlight again how damaging these bills will be to Virginia.
Because of the prevailing wage legislation that requires construction companies and other trade jobs to meet a certain level of wages and benefits, we will see fewer schools, fewer affordable housing units, and fewer wastewater treatment facilities. Did you know that in 2018, Richmond discharged more than 3.4 billion gallons of raw sewage into the James River? With construction companies having to pay a prevailing wage that is 10% – 25% more than the market rate for construction workers, local governments like Richmond are going to have less money to pay for needed sewage system upgrades. Other localities will have less money available to pay for school construction.
This new prevailing rate is really just an attempt by out of state contractors to win Virginia construction contracts that were out of reach because their union pay scales kept them from competing with Virginia businesses.
Another bill we saw pass on Tuesday was the minimum wage bill. If I listed all the negative impacts that this will have on young people entering the workforce, small business owners, mom, and pop retail shops, etc., this weekly blast would turn into a short novel.
But to name just a few… requiring employers to pay a minimum wage will raise unemployment levels, depress wages, make it harder for young people to find an entry-level job and it will significantly hurt the cash flow of our small businesses.
The sadly ironic reality of proponents of minimum wage legislation is that it will end up harming the very people that they want to help. Sure, workers may make more money hourly but when an employer is strapped for cash and capital because of the mandate to pay more in wages, they are going to end up cutting their workers’ hours.
Generally speaking, when it comes to liberalists, California/New York-style economic policies like collective bargaining for public employees or forced union membership that comes from repealing or gutting Right to Work, these policies truly end up creating more economic hardship for those in our communities for which they are trying to raise economic prospects.
Not to mention that the left has done a good job claiming the moral high ground on these issues. Proponents seek to paint economic conservatives as heartless, money-grabbing capitalists in the pockets of big businesses. And this attempt to claim the moral high ground on economic issues again only seeks to create less economic prospects for the families in our community who have the most potential to grow economically.
We will continue to hear debates on these important issues and more until our time here in Richmond concludes on March 7. My staff and I welcome the opportunity to see you if you are visiting the General Assembly. My office is Room 502E in the Pocahontas Building. I appreciate hearing your views on pending legislation. We have received thousands of emails this session already and hundreds of calls. Thank you for your advocacy on issues that are important to you. You can always let me know your views on any of the issues before the General Assembly by emailing me at mark@markobenshain.com or filling out my survey at https://www.markobenshain.com/2020-survey/. Or if you prefer to call, my district office in Harrisonburg is 540-437-1451 or my General Assembly Office in Richmond is 804-698-7526.
More updates coming soon!
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 9, 2020
The Senate’s acquittal of President Trump and the State of the Union grabbed most of the headlines this week. I was proud to stand in defense of citizens’ right-to-work and opposed legislation seeking to force people to join a labor union to get or keep a job. It was also a pleasure to have so many different groups from across the Sixth District join me in Washington this week to advocate for the issues they care most about. With impeachment officially behind us, I am hopeful Congress can move past partisanship and spend the next year working for the American people.
President Acquitted:
From the beginning, Speaker Pelosi said that impeachment must be compelling, overwhelming, and bipartisan. However, the impeachment of President Trump did not possess any of these qualities. The flawed and rushed process conducted in the House, coupled with the lack of evidence required to prove high crimes and misdemeanors, made the acquittal of President Trump by the Senate appropriate and necessary.
The impeachment process in the House was a sham, and it set a dangerous precedent that we must reject moving forward. Never again can we allow one political party to use impeachment as a tool for political gain. This entire process has been little more than an attempt by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to overturn the results of the 2016 election and the will of 63 million Americans – all while denying the President his right to due process. The partisanship displayed by some of my colleagues has fueled the rancor and division within this country, and this entire display of political theater will forever be remembered as a sad stain on the House of Representatives.
After wasting months focusing on impeachment, I am hopeful that Congress can now get back to work on issues important to the American people, including improving our Nation’s infrastructure and highways, supporting our military and veterans’ programs, securing our border and preventing the flood of drugs and human trafficking that has flowed across it, and finding solutions to bring down the costs of health insurance and prescription drugs.
State of the Union:
After an eventful few months, President Trump gave his annual address to a joint session of Congress this week. He delivered a message that Americans already knew – that the state of our union is strong. Throughout his speech, he laid out a forward-looking and optimistic agenda that will lead to the continued prosperity of this Nation.
Over the course of the last three years, President Trump and his Administration have accomplished a great deal for the American people. Above all, President Trump’s commitment to cutting bureaucratic red-tape has allowed businesses to thrive and the economy to flourish. Since his swearing in, the United States has added more than 7 million new jobs and a record 160 million people are currently in the workforce. Many of these new jobs have been in the manufacturing sector – a result of more than 12,000 factories opening their doors throughout the President’s term. Further, unemployment currently stands at or near-fifty-year lows, including record lows among African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Women, and Veterans. The President’s landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created opportunity zones to encourage investment in low-income areas, which have lifted nearly 2.5 million Americans out of poverty and risen the median wage for middle-class families by $5,000 a year.
These economic victories can also be seen right here in Virginia. Our Commonwealth’s unemployment rate stands at 2.6 percent – a result of the 120,000 new jobs created in the state since President Trump took office. Unemployment insurance claims are down 22 percent since his election and real median household income in Virginia is up 12 percent. The 212 opportunity zones designated in our state have lifted 137,000 Virginians out of poverty and have inspired hope in our struggling communities.
While the economic success our Nation has seen during this Administration is immense, President Trump has secured countless other victories for our country. Not only has he signed new trade deals like USMCA and the Phase One agreement with China, but he has also made significant progress in securing our border, passed historic criminal justice reform legislation, stood for pro-life values, enhanced vocational education, strengthened our military, and taken out numerous terrorists abroad ensuring the safety and security of our Nation.
Protecting the Right to Organize Act:
This country was founded so that all Americans could have the opportunity to succeed. One way that we promote this is through policies and laws that allow people the right to work, which in turn makes us more competitive in the business market. Thankfully, our Commonwealth is a right-to-work state. And because of this, Virginia was once again ranked as the number one state in which to do business in 2019 by CNBC.
H.R. 2474, which passed the House this week, would inappropriately preempt and prohibit right-to-work laws in 27 states that value and protect this fundamental right. This is unacceptable. In an even further affront to liberty, this bill abhorrently violates the privacy of workers by forcing them to share their personal contact information with union organizers, even when this has been shown to enable harassment and intimidation of those very workers. If signed into law, this bill would have grave impacts on workers and businesses at great cost to the fabric of our workforce.
Every American deserves the right to create their own success from their own volition – free of the requirement that they join an organization solely to hold a job. Simply put, as our Founding Father and fellow Virginian Thomas Jefferson said, “To compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves is sinful and tyrannical.” I voted against this bill to protect Virginia workers and stand for the freedom and success in which our Founding Fathers believed.
Sixth District in DC:
It is truly always a pleasure to host Sixth District residents in Washington, D.C.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 2, 2020
With impeachment behind us in the House, my colleagues and I were able to get back to work for the American people this week. Not only did the President sign USMCA into law, but the House also voted to save lives with the renewal of the classification of fentanyl as a Schedule I narcotic. I was also proud to introduce a new piece of legislation that, once passed, will ensure employees of the U.S. Marshals Service are eligible for parity of danger pay while serving in certain regions abroad. Further, I was pleased to honor Botetourt County on the House Floor as they are set to celebrate their 250th anniversary. It was a productive week in Washington, but I am pleased to be spending the weekend back in the Sixth District with those I represent.
.
Danger Pay for U.S. Marshals:
The U.S. Marshals Service often works alongside their DEA and FBI counterparts on dangerous missions abroad. From working to combat transnational criminal organizations to interrupting human trafficking rings, the brave men and women of the U.S. Marshals Service put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of American citizens. Yet under the current statute, Marshals do not qualify for danger pay in certain countries as do employees of other federal law enforcement agencies. To remedy this inequity, I along with Lou Corea (D-CA, introduced the bipartisan Danger Pay for U.S. Marshals Act. I am proud to have sponsored this bipartisan legislation which ensures, without requiring additional funding, that our Marshals are compensated fairly and earn the pay they rightly deserve while protecting Americans from violent criminals.
Signing USMCA:
After more than a year waiting in limbo, the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) was signed this week by President Trump. USMCA is a big win for the American people, creating a more level playing field for workers, strengthening agricultural trade, and modernizing intellectual property protections. This agreement has the potential to create nearly 600,000 jobs and generate up to $235 billion in economic activity. USMCA opens new markets for our manufacturers and farmers, which will allow them to thrive. American agricultural exports are expected to increase by $2.2 billion under USMCA – with annual dairy exports predicted to rise by nearly $315 million. Further, the agreement is expected to create up to 76,000 new auto jobs, spur $34 billion in new investment in the auto industry, and add $23 billion in auto parts purchases each year. I am excited to have been a part of passing this historic agreement, and look forward to seeing the prosperity it is bound to bring to our country.
The President continues to keep his promise to the American people that he will fight for fairer trade deals for our nation. Not only did the President recently sign the Phase One Trade Deal in which China pledged to increase American imports by $200 billion over the next two years, but he also signed profitable deals with Japan and Taiwan.
Fentanyl & the Opioid Epidemic:
The opioid epidemic does not discriminate based on age, sex, race, or socioeconomic status. It is a plague that affects Americans in all regions of the country, including Virginia’s Sixth District. In 2016, the United States experienced an astonishing 60,000 deaths related to drug overdose, nearly two thirds of which involved opioids. That means that more than 91 Americans die from an opioid overdose each day, making it the leading cause of death for people under the age of 50. This crisis is being fueled in-part by a synthetic opioid known as fentanyl – a drug 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. In 2018 alone, more than 800 people died from fentanyl overdoses in Virginia.
I applaud my colleagues for voting to save lives this week by renewing the classification of fentanyl as a Schedule I narcotic. Through commonsense solutions like this and support for first responders and treatment programs, I am confident we can help our fellow Americans struggling with opioid abuse and end this insidious epidemic.
Fentanyl kills. The small dose pictured below is enough to be fatal.
Botetourt County’s 250th Anniversary:
I took to the House Floor this week to recognize the 250th anniversary of Botetourt County. Not only is our region filled with beautiful landscapes, but it is rich in history and culture. Whether it is to experience the countless outdoor recreation opportunities or to immerse themselves in an area with ties to great Americans like Thomas Jefferson and Lewis and Clark, visitors come from far and wide to experience the place where I and thousands of others are fortunate enough to live. May God continue to bless Botetourt County on its next 250 years.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
