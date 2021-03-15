Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 15, 2021
Most would assume that the rules governing procedure in the House of Representatives do not directly affect them. However, that is not the case in the 117th Congress. Democrats implemented a rule change earlier this year that allows them to bring any bill that passed last Congress to the Floor prior to April 1st without having to go through the committee process first. This has resulted in bills being passed in the House with little opportunity for Republicans to amend the legislation. That is how two overreaching gun control bills and a pro-union, freedom-crushing bill passed this week – all of which I opposed.
Further Democrats continue to fail the American people as they passed a $1.9 trillion spending package that does little to actually combat COVID-19 while driving our nation deeper into debt. On top of this, the Biden Administration has failed to act and is allowing the immigration crisis at our southern border to grow without any action to curb it. It was a frustrating legislative week, but I will continue fighting on behalf of Sixth District residents.
Defending the Second Amendment:
I was sent to Washington to uphold and defend the Constitution. I will not stand by and allow our rights to be stripped away, which is what the House Majority tried to do this week as they passed H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446. These bills continue the systematic and coordinated attempt by the Democratic Party to undermine our Second Amendment rights. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle claim that these bills will save lives. However, nothing in them would have stopped any of the recent mass casualty shootings that have occurred in our country. Rather than go after criminals who break the law – Democrats want to create a false narrative that will criminalize private gun ownership.
Democrats will tell you that these bills close loopholes. However, the loophole that they believe exists is that law-abiding Americans are able to own guns – though it would appear that the left has no issue with illegal immigrants owning a firearm considering they rejected my amendment which would require ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to unlawfully purchase a gun. The sole objective of this gun control package is to remove constitutional safeguards and put in place criminal penalties that would unjustly go after responsible gun owners. The Second Amendment is crystal clear that the right to bear arms shall not be infringed. Our Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution to protect us from the government and gave individuals the Second Amendment to protect themselves and their families. These outrageous proposals vastly restrict our freedoms, and I voted NO.
Immigration Crisis:
On day one of his Presidency, Biden had no plan for opening up our Nation and schools, but he did have an idea as to opening up our borders to illegal immigration. And regardless of how the Biden Administration spins it, there’s an unmitigated illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) tell us unverified family unit claims on the border are up 400% since the inauguration and the number of individual migrants who have illegally crossed the border this year has already topped 200,000 – a seven-year high and a 173% increase from this time last year. Further, HHS facilities are already overflown as they take in an average 321 unaccompanied children a day compared to 203 just a few weeks ago. There is simply no denying that this is a crisis.
To make matters worse, the President of the United States, for the first time in our history, is actively encouraging felonious law-breaking on our southern border that is now a humanitarian, economic, and national security crisis — and the new Administration is showing no signs of ceasing aiding and abetting illegal immigration. Worse yet, Democrats in Congress are complicit in fueling this calamity. That is why this week I wrote to the Chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee urging that she hold hearings and work together with Republicans to gather the facts about the current situation on the border and develop solutions to address this crisis. I am going to do everything in my power here in Congress to secure our borders and champion the American way of only allowing, welcoming, and celebrating legal immigration. Read the full letter to Chairwoman DeLauro here.
PRO Act:
I was disappointed this week as Speaker Pelosi and her caucus passed the PRO Act, which would more appropriately be titled the PRO Union Bosses Act. This bill is nothing more than a political gift to labor unions at the expense of workers, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers. H.R. 842 would wipe-out right-to-work laws in 27 states, including here in Virginia. This bill undermines worker rights, traps employers in unrelated labor disputes, wreaks havoc on the economy, and forces Americans to join a union. No one should ever be forced to join a union simply to hold a job or be required to pay dues toward an organization that doesn’t share their values. This country was founded on the principle that every American deserves the right to create their own success from their own hard work, but at its core, this bill strips citizens of their liberty. As our Founding Father and fellow Virginian Thomas Jefferson said, “To compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves is sinful and tyrannical.” I voted against this misguided legislation.
Biden Bailout:
Our families, our farmers, and our small businesses need our continued support as we navigate this COVID pandemic and work to reopen our economy, but they don’t need a $1.9 trillion package that is riddled with Democrat pork. More egregious than the reckless spending in the bill is the fact that only 9% of the funding authorized within the legislation will actually go toward combating the coronavirus through enhanced vaccine production and testing. Additionally, the bill fails to prioritize getting kids back in the classroom and of the $130 billion authorized to help reopen schools, only 5% will be spent in 2021. This bill is unacceptable and literally pays people to stay home rather than going to work.
While I could support additional relief to help get folks back to work and kids back in school, any further aid must be targeted, temporary, and actually tied to COVID. Not only is this legislation packed with wasteful spending unrelated to COVID and bailouts for blue states like New York and California, but with more than $1 trillion in previously authorized coronavirus funds still unspent, it is premature. The Biden Bailout as a whole is wasteful, partisan, and deeply flawed. For these reasons, I voted no on this bill. A few of the most egregious provisions unrelated to COVID contained in this legislation are listed below:
• $350 billion to bailout blue states that have mismanaged their pensions and other programs for years
• $12 billion in foreign aid
• $1.5 billion for Amtrak
• $135 million for the National Endowment of the Arts
• $135 million for the National Endowment of the Humanities
• $50 million in funding for EPA environmental justice grants
• $10 million in grants to preserve Native American languages
State Champions:
This week I took the House Floor to recognize Parry McCluer High School’s boys indoor track and field team for once again winning the Virginia Class 1 State championship. This victory marks back-to-back State titles for this incredibly talented squad led by Coach Poluikis. After the Fighting Blues graduated a number of their starters last year, Poluikis wasn’t sure if his team could go the distance. With only five Blues competing at the State tournament he said, ‘‘I knew we could win, but everything had to go perfect.’’ And everything did go perfectly.
Trevor Tomlin swept the 1,600 and 3,200. Brenden Plogger won the 1,000, and Zavery Wallace took the shot put. Kedryn Chandler contributed points with a second-place finish in the 3,200 and a third-place finish in the 1,600, while Omar Massenberg added points in the shot put. When all was said and done, Parry McCluer had come out with a two-point lead over runners-up Altavista.
This win was made all the more impressive by the fact that all of the team’s 58 points were scored in just four events. Congratulations to this Fighting Blues team on a remarkable season. You have earned it.
COVID-19 Update:
As of March 14, 2021, Virginia has had 594,735 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 10,019. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of March 13th, 1,713,722 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 974,837 people are fully vaccinated.
With 31 million Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC released new guidelines for individuals who have been inoculated. The CDC has suggested that those who are vaccinated can:
• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
• Refrain from quarantine and testing following known exposure to COVID-19 if asymptomatic
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Warner wraps up week with American Rescue Plan update: Relief is on the way
Financial relief will soon be making its way to people, hospitals, small businesses, schools, airports, and local governments around Virginia and across the nation thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was approved by the Senate on Saturday and signed into law yesterday.
Praising this legislation’s historic signing, Sen. Warner said:
“By signing the American Rescue Plan into law, President Biden has taken an enormous step in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and setting our nation on a clear path forward to rebuild from this crisis. Soon, this bold legislation will start delivering urgent relief for Virginians and funding for the Commonwealth’s top priorities.
“The American Rescue Plan will help our nation heal by getting vaccines into arms, expanding COVID-19 testing and tracing, and providing schools with the resources they need to reopen safely. It will also tackle the vast economic challenges related to COVID-19 by putting checks in Americans’ hands, helping small businesses keep their doors open, increasing nutrition benefits for families, assisting struggling renters and homeowners, cutting the child poverty rate in half, and providing funding for state, local, and tribal governments facing drastic budget shortfalls. This bill also includes a record $17 billion in funding to increase affordability and access to broadband – a priority I was proud to secure for the 700,000 Virginians who are still unable to access high-speed internet a year into a pandemic that has further pushed our world online.
“Like any ambitious piece of legislation, the American Rescue Plan is not perfect. I will be the first to acknowledge that the price tag is a significant one. However, this moment is too pivotal to risk doing too little and the future of our country is well worth the investment. I look forward to working to ensure that funding is distributed appropriately, programs are implemented quickly, and Virginians get the help they deserve.”
Here are just a few highlights of what’s included in the American Rescue Plan:
Relief checks: The bill includes an additional round of economic impact payments for individuals making less than $80,000 and joint filers making less than $160,000. More than 3.6 million in Virginia are set to benefit to the tune of $9.32 billion.
Vaccine procurement & testing: The bill spends $160 billion for national vaccination and other health efforts, including testing, tracing, genomic sequencing, public health staffing, and supplies to slow the spread of COVID-19
Keeping small businesses open: The American Rescue Plan has billions to help small businesses keep their doors open, including:
• $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
• $15 billion for the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advance Program
• $28.6 billion for a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide grants to help small local restaurants, bars, and craft breweries stay in business and keep their workers employed
• $1.25 billion for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) Program to support live entertainment venues, and a critical fix to ensure venue operators can access both PPP and SVOGs
• $10 billion in new funding for the State Small Business Credit Initiative to help small businesses grow and create jobs
Child care & help for families: The bill cuts taxes for working families by expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. An estimated 420,000 Virginians will benefit from the EITC expansion. An estimated 1.5 million children across Virginia will benefit from the expanded child tax credit, and it will lift 249,000 children in the Commonwealth out of poverty and deep poverty. Researchers have said the move will cut the child poverty rate in half nationwide this year. The bill also includes $39 billion in dedicated relief for child care, to make sure that child care providers can continue supporting working families. This includes $306 million for Virginia Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) programs, $490 million for Virginia Child Care Stabilization Grants, and $16.6 million for Virginia Head Start programs.
State & local governments: State and local governments in Virginia are set to receive almost $6.9 billion to offset the cost of lost revenues and help the economy recover.
Reopening schools: K-12 schools and higher learning institutions in Virginia will receive $3 billion to help them reopen safely and deal with the educational fallouts of COVID-19.
Help for the unemployed: For the filing week ending March 6th, nearly 300,000 Virginians were relying on some form of unemployment insurance. Without the American Rescue Plan, all of them would have seen their benefits either decrease or disappear.
Keeping Virginians in their homes: Virginia will receive more than $451 million in emergency rental assistance to help renters and small landlords make ends meet. Additionally, the bill sets aside $9.9 billion to aid homeowners nationwide struggling to afford their mortgage payments, utility bills, and other housing costs.
Help for the hungry: The legislation extends a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September 30, 2021, which will help the nearly 50 million Americans who have struggled with hunger during the pandemic. Virginians utilizing SNAP will receive an estimated $21 million total monthly benefit increase statewide.
To read more about what’s in the American Rescue Plan and how it will help you, visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/american-rescue-plan/.
Legislative Update
Warner introduces two bills to increase broadband access & affordability
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined his Senate colleagues in introducing the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act and the Hotspots and Online Technology and Services Procurement for our Tribes and States (HOTSPOTS) Act – two pieces of legislation to increase access to broadband internet in Virginia and across the nation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that broadband is a necessity – not a luxury. For too many Americans, lack of access to affordable high-speed internet is the barrier to being able to connect with health care providers online, participate in distance learning, or work safely from home,” said Sen. Warner. “In the Commonwealth alone, more than 700,000 Virginians lack access to broadband. That’s why I’m proud to introduce these two bills to invest in broadband infrastructure and make it easier for states, tribes, and territories to quickly expand internet connectivity in rural and underserved communities.”
Along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Warner introduced the bicameral Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act – a bill that would put $94 billion towards building high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved communities. This legislation would encourage universal broadband access, ensure internet affordability and promote internet adoption in communities.
Specifically, it would:
• Authorize $80 billion to deploy high-speed broadband infrastructure nationwide;
• Allocate $5 billion over five years for low-interest financing of broadband deployment through a new secured loan program;
• Authorize $6 billion for the recently established Emergency Broadband Connectivity Fund, which provides a $50 monthly discount on the internet plans for low-income Americans anywhere in the country, or $75 for consumers on tribal lands;
• Provide over $1 billion to establish grant programs for states to close gaps in broadband adoption, as well as digital inclusion projects for organizations and local communities to implement;
• Include $2 billion to enable students without internet at home to participate in remote learning;
• Authorize funding for Wi-Fi on school buses so students can stay connected, especially in rural areas where longer bus rides are common;
• Require an affordable option for internet service plans offered on the newly-built infrastructure funded by the legislation;
• Establish a new office within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to ensure efficient use of federal money;
• Direct the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to collect and publicize data on prices charged for broadband service throughout the country;
Along with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Warner introduced the bipartisan Hotspots and Online Technology and Services Procurement for our Tribes and States (HOTSPOTS) Act – legislation that would help libraries across rural America provide broadband hotspots to their communities and ensure Americans have access to the reliable broadband they need to work and learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This legislation would create a 2-year, $200 million hotspot pilot program with a minimum allotment of $2 million per state to allow states, tribes, and territories to purchase and distribute Internet-connected devices to libraries in low-income and rural areas.
Under this legislation, hotspots and other devices would be treated no differently than other items in a library’s inventory, allowing users to check them out and libraries to track who has the devices and for how long, maintaining accountability and good governance while bringing connectivity to homes that otherwise would be lacking.
Bill text is available here. A summary is available here.
As a former governor and now in the Senate, Sen. Warner has long fought for increased access to broadband in the Commonwealth. In the American Rescue Plan that was recently signed into law, Sen. Warner successfully secured a record $17 billion in funding to increase affordability and access to broadband. In December, Sen. Warner negotiated and passed COVID-19 relief legislation that included $7 billion towards broadband, including $3.2 billion for an Emergency Broadband Benefit to help low-income families maintain their internet connections, $285 million to support broadband access in minority communities, and $300 million in broadband grants modeled on bipartisan provisions Sen. Warner drafted with his colleagues.
Sen. Warner has also previously introduced bipartisan legislation with Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott (R-SC) to establish a $10 billion Broadband Development Fund to prioritize funding for areas that currently lack service, support the deployment of advanced technologies in areas where there is the greatest need, and encourage projects that can quickly provide internet service.
According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), about 21 million Americans do not have access to 25/3 Mbps internet – the FCC’s standard for high-speed broadband. Of that 21 million, 16 million live in rural areas, while 5 million live in urban areas.
Legislative Update
Senator Kaine says a more prosperous America is on the horizon
On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that delivers direct assistance to working families, offers vital funding to safely reopen schools, and supports communities struggling with the economic fallout from the pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan includes several key priorities I fought for to help Virginians who are hurting:
• Direct payments of $1,400 per person for low- and middle-income households, plus $1,400 per dependent, including older teenagers and adult dependents.
• Extended unemployment assistance into September.
• Funding for mental health resources specifically for frontline health care providers.
• Expanded Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) to provide aid to low-income workers and families, benefitting more than 1.5 million Virginian children, including lifting 85,000 Virginian children out of poverty.
• $20 billion to improve vaccine distribution (Virginians can pre-register for the vaccine at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or speak directly to someone at (877) 829-4682).
• $125.8 billion for K-12 schools to reopen safely.
• $360 billion in relief to state, local, and tribal government efforts to address COVID-19.
• $7.25 billion to expand access to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for nonprofits and other organizations.
• A new $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide grants for restaurants.
• $7 billion for the Federal Communications Commission to support broadband access for students by providing telecommunications services to schools and libraries.
You can read more about the legislation here >>
Please know my team stands by ready to help Virginians access this federal support. You can click here for frequently asked questions on COVID-19 assistance or reach out to my team online at https://www.kaine.senate.gov/contact/ or via phone at (202) 224-4024.
The past year has been dark, but with this much-needed relief and the acceleration of vaccinations, a brighter, healthier, more prosperous America is on the horizon.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 9, 2021
It was a busy time in Washington as the House Democrat Majority rammed through legislation that would weaken our electoral systems and hinder the ability of our Nation’s police departments to do their jobs effectively. Also, last week, I wrote to the Governor urging him to modify an Executive Order so that our high school athletes can safely be cheered on by more of their friends and family at outdoor sporting events. Additionally, I met with a number of constituent groups to discuss issues that matter most to them to ensure their voices are heard in DC. As the House heads back into session for another week of legislative business, I will continue to advocate on behalf of Sixth District residents.
Honoring Officer Winum:
Last week I took to the House Floor to honor the life of Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum who was tragically killed in the line of duty on February 26. Originally a farmer on the Eastern Shore, Officer Winum followed his calling to serve others and joined the Virginia State Police. After working for more than a decade as a State Trooper, Officer Winum transitioned into the Stanley Police Department in 2016, where he served until his passing. For the last fifteen years of his life, he put the well-being of his neighbors above his own, and our community is forever grateful for the sacrifice he made while keeping our streets safe. Officer Winum is survived by the love of his life Kara, his children Jedediah, Aubrey, Jackson, and Nicki, his granddaughter Willa, as well as his parents, siblings, and 24 nieces and nephews. He is remembered as a man of honor and principle who loved the Lord, his family, and his country. To honor this patriot, those who knew him will continue to carry on his legacy of kindness, compassion, and service to others. I join the Stanley community and his law enforcement colleagues in mourning his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family.
Supporting High School Students:
Governor Northam recently modified Executive Order 72 mandating, “For sports played outdoors the total number of spectators cannot exceed the lesser of 30 percent of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue or 250 spectators per field. Spectators must wear masks over their nose and mouth in accordance with section II. Ten feet of physical distance must be maintained between spectators who are not Family members.”
Every student-athlete deserves the opportunity to play the sport he or she loves while being safely cheered on by their family and friends, especially during a time that has taken a significant mental toll on our Nation’s youth. Governor Northam’s decision to require 10-foot distancing and allow no more than 250 fans at an outdoor stadium that potentially holds thousands is insufficient. Last week, I wrote to the Governor strongly urging him to revise his Executive Order to increase attendance capacity at outdoor high school sporting events to 50 percent capacity or 500 people, whichever is greater, as well as called for him to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidance of six feet instead of ten. Precautions are still necessary, but they must also be reasonable. To read the full letter, click here.
Protecting Our Elections:
The Constitution vests primary responsibility in state legislatures to set the “times, places, and manner” of congressional elections, allowing states and localities to determine how best to conduct elections that suit the needs of voters in their communities. But H.R. 1, which passed in the House last week, reverses the longstanding history of state control over the electoral process and makes unconstitutional changes to our election laws through a top-down federal power grab. Further, rather than strengthening the election process by working with Republicans to find bipartisan solutions, this bill was written without any input from Republican Members. A few of the most egregious provisions included in this bill are listed below and are just a handful of the reasons why I voted against this legislation.
• Allows politicians to line their campaign coffers with taxpayer funds
• Nullifies state voter ID laws
• Mandates that states allow ballot harvesting
• Mandates same-day registration in all 50 states
• Abolishes the signature/notarization requirements for mail-in ballots
• Mandates that absentee ballots be accepted up to 10 days after Election Day
• Mandates that states send ballots in the mail proactively, whether the voter wants it or not.
Police Reform:
Unfortunately, instead of working with Republicans to find a bipartisan solution to address police reform, the Democrat Majority passed a partisan bill through the House last week called the Justice in Policing Act, which aims to defund and dismantle our police departments across the country. Not only does it eliminate qualified immunity which would cause officers to second guess themselves in a life and death situation, but it also strips them of necessary resources and tactics that allow good police officers to do their jobs. Further, the bill was rushed to the Floor without any Committee markup and without an amendment process. This is simply not how Congress should operate.
While I could not support the proposal mentioned above, I am a cosponsor of the JUSTICE Act, which offers real solutions to increase transparency, accountability, and training within our Nation’s police departments. This bill supports our police and strengthens relationships that ensure the safety and security of all communities. Specifically, this legislation would:
• Improve law enforcement transparency through additional reporting including annual reporting on the use of force and reporting on no-knock warrants.
• Ensure law enforcement agencies and officers are held accountable by developing accessible disciplinary records systems.
• Provide $500 million for state and local law enforcement agencies to equip all officers with body cameras, improve the use of body cameras, and store and retain footage.
• Ban the use of chokeholds except for when the use of deadly force is permitted under law.
• Improve officer training by directing the Attorney General to develop curricula related to the duty to intervene and de-escalation tactics.
• Includes the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act, making lynching a federal crime.
Meeting with Constituents:
Regardless of whether I’m in Washington or home in the Sixth District, I always make time to meet with constituents. Unfortunately, visitors are still not allowed in the Capitol due to the coronavirus pandemic, so I have been utilizing virtual options to connect with those I am honored to represent. Last week I met with a number of Sixth District residents to discuss several health care-related initiatives. Among the many groups, I met with last week were the Tourette Association of America, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Adult Congenital Heart Association, Rare Disease Legislative Associates, and the National Hemophilia Association. If you would like to schedule a meeting with me or my staff, please do not hesitate to reach out to one of my offices listed at the bottom of this page.
COVID-19 Update:
As of March 8, 2021, Virginia has had 586,592 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 9,683. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of March 8th, 1,491,065 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 823,887 people are fully vaccinated.
Good news for Veterans who use the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Recently, the Center announced that it has expanded its eligibility requirement for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine following the guidance of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans who are 55 and older or Veterans who are essential personnel as defined by the CDC are qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Call their COVID Vaccine Call Center at 304-579-2550, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule your appointment.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Taking Care of our Healers
Last year, a talented and dynamic physician, Dr. Lorna Breen, died by suicide after serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Breen’s story highlighted a deeply troubling problem in our medical community: alarming rates of stress, burnout, and suicide among health care professionals.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the issue, health care professionals have long experienced high levels of stress and burnout. While helping their patients fight for their lives, many health care professionals have been coping with their own trauma of losing patients and colleagues and fear for their own health and safety. In my conversations with frontline healthcare workers over the past year, I’ve seen that this crisis will continue to have a significant impact on the lives of healthcare professionals for a very long time. As we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel, the healers who’ve been caring for everyone else will continue to feel the effects of this trauma yet face stigma in seeking treatment.
That’s why I’ve reintroduced the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act. This comprehensive, bipartisan legislation would reduce and prevent suicide, burnout, and mental and behavioral health conditions among health care professionals. It also supports training to prevent suicide and burnout for health professionals and increases awareness about suicide and mental health concerns among health care professionals.
Specifically, the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act:
• Establishes grants for training health profession students, residents, or health care professionals in evidence-informed strategies to reduce and prevent suicide, burnout, mental health conditions, and substance use disorders. The grants would also help improve health care professionals’ well-being and job satisfaction.
• Seeks to identify and disseminate evidence-informed best practices for reducing and preventing suicide and burnout among health care professionals, training health care professionals in, appropriate strategies, and promoting their mental and behavioral health and job satisfaction.
• Establishes a national evidence-based education and awareness campaign targeting health care professionals to encourage them to seek support and treatment for mental and behavioral health concerns.
• Establishes grants for employee education, peer-support programming, and mental and behavioral health treatment; health care providers in current or former COVID-19 hotspots will be prioritized.
• Establishes a comprehensive study on health care professional mental and behavioral health and burnout, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on such professionals’ health.
I’m glad to see the COVID-19 relief bill making its way through Congress right now includes several provisions modeled after the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act that provides significant funding to address the mental health needs of health care professionals.
It’s so important for Congress to pass this bipartisan legislation so we can meaningfully change how our health care industry approaches mental health and set up a more reliable infrastructure and culture for health care professionals to count on in the years to come.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Warner, Tester, King introduce legislation to ease burden of student debt, stimulate economy
On March 5, 2021, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Angus King (I-ME) introduced legislation to stimulate the economy and allow borrowers to get a better handle on their student debt during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. This legislation comes as student debt in the U.S. surpasses $1.7 trillion – all while an increasing number of borrowers find themselves unable to pay back their loans due to job scarcity and other extraordinary financial circumstances caused by the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.
“All over the country, we have young people who made a substantial decision to invest in their future, but now find themselves saddled by overwhelming student loan debt during a pandemic that has tanked the economy and shattered the job market,” said U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner. “The way to get our economy back on track is not by having an entire generation of people who are unwilling or unable to make future financial commitments because they are buried by the loans they took out in their late teens or early twenties. This legislation will give student borrowers a real shot at paying back their debt so that in the near future they are able to invest in a home, start up a business, or save for retirement.”
“Young folks across our country are facing unprecedented financial hardship simply because they made a choice to invest in their futures,” said Sen. Tester. “These are the current and future leaders of our communities, and it’s critical that they have financial security, so they can make investments and purchases to drive our economy forward and help America bounce back from this crisis. This bill will provide student borrowers with more opportunities to pay back their loans so that they are better able to participate in their local economies without the fear of drowning in debt.”
“The coronavirus pandemic has hit our economy hard – and that’s a major problem for the millions of Americans who took out student loans to invest in their future,” said Sen. King. “As the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout continues to unfold, Congress needs to take steps to help these young people have added flexibility and options to meet these obligations. Our legislation provides paths to help get this debt under control – if enacted, it can improve financial prospects for these borrowers while also supporting the overall health of the American economy.”
The Coronavirus Emergency Student Loan Refinancing Act of 2021 would ease the burden of the student debt crisis by:
• Allowing student loan borrowers to refinance their federal student loans as long as they are in good standing and meet eligibility requirements based on income or the debt-to-income ratio established by the Department of Education. Under the legislation, borrowers would be able to apply to refinance their Direct Loan or Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL).
• Giving borrowers the option to refinance their federal student loans at lower interest rates to the lowest yield of the 10-year Treasury note in the preceding six months, plus a fixed percentage rate established by the Student Loan Certainty Act of 2013.
o For undergraduate borrowers with Federal Direct Stafford, Unsubsidized, PLUS, and Consolidated loans, the interest rate would be equal to the lowest yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note in the preceding six months plus 2.05 percent;
o For graduate borrowers with Federal Direct Stafford or Unsubsidized loans, the interest rate would be equal to the lowest yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note in the preceding six months plus 3.6 percent; and
o For borrowers with PLUS loans, the new interest rate would be equal to the lowest yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note in the preceding six months plus 4.6 percent.
This legislation has the support of a number of organizations, including the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund (DREDF), the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), the National Association of Realtors, and the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce:
“Loans keep people from going to college, loans force students to major in lucrative subjects rather than follow their true work interests and values, and loans force people to postpone making decisions like buying homes and forming families, which hurts all of us. We are fortunate that Senator Warner recognizes this and has stepped up to do something about it,” said Anthony P. Carnevale, Director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.
“High student loan debt is deterring families and individuals from pursuing the American Dream of homeownership, and its impact has been particularly significant on minority and millennial households. In fact, a 2020 NAR report found that student loan costs have been the single biggest factor inhibiting Americans’ ability to save for a down payment over the past five years. Realtors® applaud Senator Warner for furthering the critical national conversation regarding the impact of student loan debt on the broader U.S. economy, and look forward to working with him to advance this legislation through Congress,” said Charlie Oppler, President of National Association of Realtors.
Bill text is available here. A one-page summary is available here.
Wind: 3mph ENE
Humidity: 17%
Pressure: 30.32"Hg
UV index: 1
64/46°F
55/45°F