Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 17, 2023
This week in Congress, the House passed legislation ensuring Americans’ First Amendment rights; overturning EPA’s burdensome WOTUS rule; and, in a moment of bipartisanship, a bill requiring information on the origins of COVID-19. Additionally, it was a week of firsts in Washington as I chaired my first subcommittee hearing on the Biden Administration’s compliance to congressional oversight and had the high privilege of serving as Speaker pro tempore of the House of Representatives. Further, President Biden released his $6.9 trillion budget proposal, which doubles down on more taxes and policies that continue the spiral of financial hardships that hurts families across Virginia. Lastly, I was pleased to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Winchester Rescue Mission on the House Floor and had the opportunity to meet with constituents and see friendly faces around the Capitol. As House Republicans work to ensure freedom, transparency, and prosperity continues, I look forward to being back home with those I am fighting for in Congress.
COVID-19 Origin Act
With each passing day, the real role that China and a complicit media played in spreading falsehoods as to the origin and spread of COVID becomes clearer. In an effort to expose the truth, Congress unanimously passed 419-0, the COVID-19 Origin Act (H.R. 1376), which requires the Biden Administration to declassify all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of COVID-19. Passing this legislation ensures that Americans are finally going to get the answers they deserve.
Attacking Government Censorship, Restoring Freedom
Far too many times we have seen agencies of the federal government weaponize their power by pressuring social media companies to censor Americans’ views online. Government agencies such as the FBI and the State Department have been secretly working with Big Tech to censor conservative views and suppress stories that don’t fit their narrative, like the COVID-19 lab leak theory. This week, House Republicans passed the Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act (H.R. 140), which prohibits federal bureaucrats from colluding with private platforms to silence lawful speech by expanding the Hatch Act, which prevents federal employees from engaging in political activities in their official capacity. Americans have the right to express themselves lawfully online without government suppression.
Protecting Our Farmers, Checking the EPA
Agriculture is the number one industry in Virginia, and the Sixth District is proud to be home to more than 8,000 farms. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working to regulate every pond and puddle, saddling folks with costly red tape. President Biden’s rule redefining “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act expands the federal bureaucracy’s regulatory power and broadens the EPA’s jurisdiction by failing to define what waters are covered. This new rule is going to negatively impact the vital goods and services that farmers, ranchers, and small businesses provide to the Commonwealth and the Nation. That’s why I was proud to vote for and that the House passed H.J. Res. 27 to block the Biden EPA’s overreaching WOTUS rule and protect small businesses and farmers from government overreach of power.
Oversight in Action
As Chairman of the House Judiciary’s Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight, I held my first hearing to try and get to the bottom of why the Department of Justice and Department of Education have ignored hundreds of Judiciary Committee letters requesting information on the agencies’ role in targeting parents at school board meetings. During the hearing, I was able to question DOJ and DOE Legislative Affairs officials on the agencies’ refusal to comply with requests for documents on their role in the targeting of parents at school board meetings in Virginia and across the country. While I’m pleased the witnesses came before our subcommittee and pledged cooperation, one thing was abundantly clear: we need answers from these agencies, and they better stand ready to come back up to Capitol Hill if they don’t provide them.
Advocating for an Effective USDA
When I speak with farmers up and down the district, they always tell me they want a USDA that assists, not obstructs, their efforts. This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Inspector General testified before the House Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee on recent investigations into wasteful spending at the agency. I spoke about how the SNAP program must operate effectively and be held accountable to the taxpayers that fund it.
The Fight for a Balanced Budget and Prosperous Economy is Just Beginning
Late, bloated, and inflationary, President Biden released his Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal to Congress. The $6.9 TRILLION tax-and-spend budget would continue the downward economic spiral hard-working Americans have faced over the last two years. Instead of addressing our unsustainable $31.5 trillion debt and soaring deficits, Biden’s budget is more of the same: more taxes, more costly regulations, and more inflationary spending. In the coming weeks, House Republicans will put forward a budget that actually works toward getting our fiscal house in order by reining in out-of-control spending and putting us on a path to balance.
The Winchester Rescue Mission
I was pleased to recognize the Winchester Rescue Mission on celebrating 50 years of caring for the homeless in our community. In 1973, Morris Whitaker took out a $20,000 loan and bought a building to convert it into a homeless shelter for men, and the Rescue Mission was born. Over a decade later, the Rescue Mission extensively expanded its operations to help more people in need, adding a commercial kitchen and increasing the number of beds. Today, the organization provides shelter for both men and women, and will offer even more services to help local residents without permanent housing get back on their feet. I was glad to recognize the Winchester Rescue Mission on the House Floor for its 50th anniversary, and wish the organization another 50 years of success.
Constituent Meetings
Warner & Thune announce bipartisan co-sponsors for their bill to tackle national security threats from foreign tech
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and John Thune (R-SD), ranking member of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, announced six new bipartisan co-sponsors for the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act, legislation that will comprehensively address the ongoing threat posed by technology from foreign adversaries by better empowering the Department of Commerce to review, prevent, and mitigate information communications and technology transactions that pose undue risk to our national security.
U.S. Sens. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) have signed on to the bill in the last week. This announcement brings the total number of cosponsors to 18 – nine Democrats and nine Republicans. The legislation has also been endorsed by the White House.
“We are pleased by the growing support for our sensible, bipartisan bill to establish a comprehensive, risk-based approach to tackle technology threats from countries like China and Russia,” said Sens. Warner and Thune.
The Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act would:
• Require the Secretary of Commerce to establish procedures to identify, deter, disrupt, prevent, prohibit, and mitigate transactions involving information and communications technology products in which any foreign adversary has any interest and poses undue or unacceptable risk to national security;
• Prioritize evaluation of information communications and technology products used in critical infrastructure, integral to telecommunications products, or pertaining to a range of defined emerging, foundational, and disruptive technologies with serious national security implications;
• Ensure comprehensive actions to address risks of untrusted foreign information communications and technology products by requiring the Secretary to take up consideration of concerning activity identified by other government entities;
• Educate the public and business community about the threat by requiring the Secretary of Commerce to coordinate with the Director of National Intelligence to provide declassified information on how transactions denied or otherwise mitigated posed undue or unacceptable risk.
“The technology challenges that we face require a strong approach to protect Americans online from our foreign adversaries,” said Sen. Luján. “I’m proud to co-sponsor the bipartisan RESTRICT Act to improve the federal government’s capabilities to address growing technology threats to our national security.”
“Beyond the piecemeal attempts we have seen in the past, the RESTRICT Act provides a holistic approach to dealing with current and emerging technologies emanating from our foreign adversaries that pose an undue risk to the national security of our country. I was proud to join my colleagues on Day One of this legislation, which establishes a clear plan to address these risks and threats,” Sen. Capito said.
“As a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, America’s national security is one of my top priorities,” said Sen. Kaine. “That’s why I’m proud to cosponsor the RESTRICT Act. This comprehensive legislation would help address 21st-century technological threats posed by foreign adversaries, who may seek to manipulate Americans’ personal data or track U.S. military personnel, assets, or their families, among other dangerous steps. There is bipartisan agreement on the need to counter these threats, and it’s time to turn that agreement into action.”
“Digital security is national security, and much like foreign purchases of land in the U.S., we ought to carefully scrutinize the technology products we use daily and store our personal data. This bill will establish a process to quickly identify and respond to foreign technology while making the public aware of the real threats they face,” said Sen. Cramer.
“The risks are unacceptable—foreign powers exploiting tech platforms like TikTok and Huawei to undercut our national security must be stopped,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “The reasons for passing the RESTRICT Act are real and urgent—preventing espionage and privacy invasion. This bipartisan measure should command broad support.”
A two-page summary of the bill is available here. A copy of the bill text is available here.
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: 2023 Legislative Report
As this legislative session comes to a close, I wish to extend my gratitude to each of you for sending my team to Richmond on your behalf. During our time at the capitol, we met with individuals from all industries and walks of life. We are glad to be home but still remain strongly committed to working toward the Valley’s priorities of efficient transportation, strong education and an affordable way of life.
Transportation & I-81 Corridor
This year, we continued to discuss problem areas in our transportation system. The House budget included funds to improve spots on Interstate 64 and 81. Our area is home to individuals who commute, and we are driven to revamp our infrastructure to meet the needs of our workforce. I will continue to push efforts to improve I-81.
Education
We continued to emphasize the need to improve our educational system in Virginia by providing more support to teachers and funding to schools. Teachers have an extraordinarily difficult job, which has only been exacerbated in the past few years. My colleagues and I introduced several pieces of legislation to empower teachers with the support needed to reestablish normalcy in their classrooms. However, a divide between House Republicans and the Democrat-controlled Senate halted bills that would’ve increased transparency and parents’ rights. One success I am glad to see HB1526 move to the Governor’s desk to establish an updated scope and sequence for literacy in grades four through eight.
Supporting our Veterans
One area of specific focus for my team was improving the quality of life and services for our veterans. Retaining veteran families here in Virginia and providing them with support was at the heart of several bills I carried this session, including HB2362, which provides burial fees for military spouses. I also was the chief co-patron of HB1470 that will provide a tax exemption for certain disabled veterans and their surviving spouses.
The Budget
Setting Virginia’s budget is the primary responsibility of the General Assembly. I’m disappointed to say that we did not get that work accomplished in our 45-day window. The House budget that we passed includes significant tax relief for Virginians to ensure more of your hard-earned money stays in your pocket. As inflation continues to burden families, The House voted for several measures to lower costs. My Republican colleagues and I created a budget to reduce your electricity bill, ease the process of purchasing a car, and raise the standard deduction to minimize your tax burden. Democrats in the Senate prevented these measures. The “stopgap” budget we passed will hold us over until a more permanent agreement can be reached.
While not all of our efforts were successful this session, I remain sound in my commitment to serving our district. The City of Winchester and Frederick County are great places to live and work. It is my honor to represent you in the House of Delegates. I look forward to continuing to advocate for the issues we care about as your voice in Richmond as we transition into District 32.
Senators introduce bipartisan bill to tackle national security threats from foreign tech
On March 7, 2023, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and John Thune (R-SD), ranking member of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, led a group of 12 bipartisan senators to introduce the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act, legislation that will comprehensively address the ongoing threat posed by technology from foreign adversaries by better empowering the Department of Commerce to review, prevent, and mitigate information communications and technology transactions that pose undue risk to our national security.
“Today, the threat that everyone is talking about is TikTok and how it could enable surveillance by the Chinese Communist Party, or facilitate the spread of malign influence campaigns in the U.S. Before TikTok, however, it was Huawei and ZTE, which threatened our nation’s telecommunications networks. And before that, it was Russia’s Kaspersky Lab, which threatened the security of government and corporate devices,” said Sen. Warner. “We need a comprehensive, risk-based approach that proactively tackles sources of potentially dangerous technology before they gain a foothold in America, so we aren’t playing Whac-A-Mole and scrambling to catch up once they’re already ubiquitous.”
“Congress needs to stop taking a piecemeal approach when it comes to technology from adversarial nations that pose national security risks,” said Sen. Thune. “Our country needs a process in place to address these risks, which is why I’m pleased to work with Senator Warner to establish a holistic, methodical approach to address the threats posed by technology platforms – like TikTok – from foreign adversaries. This bipartisan legislation would take a necessary step to ensure consumers’ information and our communications technology infrastructure is secure.”
The RESTRICT Act establishes a risk-based process tailored to the rapidly changing technology and threat environment by directing the Department of Commerce to identify and mitigate foreign threats to information and communications technology products and services.
In addition to Sens. Warner and Thune, the legislation is co-sponsored by Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), and Mitt Romney (R-UT).
The Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act would:
• Require the Secretary of Commerce to establish procedures to identify, deter, disrupt, prevent, prohibit, and mitigate transactions involving information and communications technology products in which any foreign adversary has any interest and poses undue or unacceptable risk to national security;
• Prioritize evaluation of information communications and technology products used in critical infrastructure, integral to telecommunications products, or pertaining to a range of defined emerging, foundational, and disruptive technologies with serious national security implications;
• Ensure comprehensive actions to address risks of untrusted foreign information communications and technology products by requiring the Secretary to take up consideration of concerning activity identified by other government entities;
• Educate the public and business community about the threat by requiring the Secretary of Commerce to coordinate with the Director of National Intelligence to provide declassified information on how transactions denied or otherwise mitigated posed undue or unacceptable risk.
“We need to protect Americans’ data and keep our country safe against today and tomorrow’s threats. While many of these foreign-owned technology products and social media platforms like TikTok are extremely popular, we also know these products can pose a grave danger to Wisconsin’s users and threaten our national security,” said Sen. Baldwin. “This bipartisan legislation will empower us to respond to our fast-changing environment – giving the United States the tools it needs to assess and act on current and future threats that foreign-owned technologies pose to Wisconsinites and our national security.”
“There are a host of dangerous technology platforms – including TikTok – that can be manipulated by China and other foreign adversaries to threaten U.S. national security and abuse Americans’ personal data. I’m proud to join Senator Warner in introducing bipartisan legislation that would put an end to disjointed interagency responses and strengthen the federal government’s ability to counter these digital threats,” said Sen. Fischer.
“Over the past several years, foreign adversaries of the United States have encroached on American markets through technology products that steal sensitive location and identifying information of U.S. citizens, including social media platforms like TikTok. This dangerous new internet infrastructure poses serious risks to our nation’s economic and national security,” said Sen. Manchin. “I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan RESTRICT ACT, which will empower the Department of Commerce to adopt a comprehensive approach to evaluating and mitigating these threats posed by technology products. As Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get this critical legislation across the finish line.”
“Foreign adversaries are increasingly using products and services to collect information on American citizens, posing a threat to our national security,” said Sen. Moran. “This legislation would give the Department of Commerce the authority to help prevent adversarial governments from introducing harmful products and services in the U.S., providing us the long-term tools necessary to combat the infiltration of our information and communications systems. The government needs to be vigilant against these threats, but a comprehensive data privacy law is needed to ensure Americans are able to control who accesses their data and for what purpose.”
“We shouldn’t let any company subject to the Chinese Communist Party’s dictates collect data on a third of our population – and while TikTok is just the latest example, it won’t be the last. The federal government can’t continue to address new foreign technology from adversarial nations in a one-off manner; we need a strategic, enduring mechanism to protect Americans and our national security. I look forward to working in a bipartisan way with my colleagues on the Senate Select Intelligence Committee to send this bill to the floor,” said Sen. Bennet.
“Our modern economy, communication networks, and military rely on a range of information communication technologies. Unfortunately, some of these technology products pose a serious risk to our national security,” said Sen. Gillibrand. “The RESTRICT Act will address this risk by empowering the Secretary of Commerce to carefully evaluate these products and ensure that they do not endanger our critical infrastructure or undermine our democratic processes.”
“China’s brazen incursion of our airspace with a sophisticated spy balloon was only the most recent and highly visible example of its aggressive surveillance that has targeted our country for years. Through hardware exports, malicious software, and other clandestine means, China has sought to steal information in an attempt to gain a military and economic edge,” said Sen. Collins. “Rather than taking a piecemeal approach to these hostile acts and reacting to each threat individually, our legislation would create a wholistic, government-wide response to proactively defend against surveillance attempts by China and other adversaries. This will directly improve our national security as well as safeguard Americans’ personal information and our nation’s vital intellectual property.”
“The Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a multi-generational, multi-faceted, and systematic campaign to replace the United States as the world’s superpower. One tool at its disposal—the ability to force social media companies headquartered in China, like TikTok’s parent company, to hand over the data it collects on users,” said Sen. Romney. “Our adversaries—countries like China, Russia, Iran—are increasingly using technology products to spy on Americans and discover vulnerabilities in our communications infrastructure, which can then be exploited. The United States must take stronger action to safeguard our national security against the threat technology products pose, and this legislation is a strong step in that direction.”
A two-page summary of the bill is available here. A copy of the bill text is available here.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 7, 2023
It was a short week back in session, but that didn’t stop House Republicans from packing in a busy few days in D.C. As inflation continues to eat away at the paychecks of hardworking Americans, the House passed legislation that will provide a critical check on the Biden administration’s costly executive orders which have fueled this inflation crisis. Additionally, we voted to block the administration’s ESG investment scam, which chooses wokeness rather than financial return as a condition for investment, thereby potentially robbing seniors of their hard-earned retirement funds.
Back in the Sixth District, I spoke with folks at several “Coffee With Your Congressman” town hall events, and I had the pleasure of celebrating Read Across America Day with some grade school students. As always, it was great to see friendly faces around the Capitol and take meetings with constituents. Rest assured, as the work of getting America back on a path to prosperity continues, I will continue fighting for the Sixth District.
REIN IN Inflation Act
Before President Biden took office, inflation was at just 1.4 percent. Now, inflation is at 6.4 percent. Biden and the Democrats’ out-of-control spending spree has caused everyday goods and services to skyrocket, costing families roughly $10,000 over the last two years – from the grocery store to the gas pump to everything in-between. From canceling the Keystone XL pipeline to pushing out-of-touch and costly Green New Deal regulations on small businesses, Joe Biden must factor in the harmful impact of his failed Far Left agenda, which continues to worsen our inflation crisis.
That’s why, this week, House Republicans passed the REIN IN Inflation Act (H.R. 347). This important legislation will require the Biden administration to prepare a report of the inflationary effects for any executive order with an estimated impact of at least $1 billion, and provide these findings to Congress. American taxpayers deserve to know how much Biden’s executive orders will cost them. House Republicans are committed to holding the Biden administration accountable for their devastating economic failures, and the passage of the REIN IN Inflation Act is a good step in the right direction.
The Biden Admin Should Not Play Politics With Retirement Savings
In November 2022, the Biden Department of Labor (DOL) released a reckless new rule greenlighting financial managers to consider Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria when making retirement investment decisions, and will even automatically enroll retirement savers into ESG investment plans. These ESG “risks” make up a broad range of factors, including carbon emissions and diversity quotas. This would impact over 150 million Americans who currently participate in a federally regulated retirement plan. Retirement plan fiduciaries should be delivering maximum returns on retirement accounts for the men and women that depend on them, not advancing Democrats’ woke ESG policies.
I was proud to join House Republicans in passing H.J. Res. 30, a joint resolution introduced by Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY-06), which will nullify DOL’s rule by using the Congressional Review Act’s expedited procedures to allow Congress to consider whether to block newly enacted federal rules. This resolution was quickly passed in the U.S. Senate. The House Republican majority will continue working to fulfill our Congressional oversight responsibility by pushing back on the Biden administration’s attempt to force their Far Left agenda on millions of hardworking Americans.
Read Across America Day
In celebration of Read Across America Day, I had the pleasure of reading “House Mouse, Senate Mouse” to students of Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Harrisonburg, and Mount Pleasant Elementary School in Roanoke. Books are the fundamental building blocks to learning, so I encourage every American to never stop reading.
“Coffee With Your Congressman” Town Hall Events
I continued my “Coffee With Your Congressman” tour with folks in Clarke County and Roanoke City. I enjoyed insightful conversation and answering a wide range of questions. Stay tuned for the next event coming to a town near you.
Constituent Meetings
Warner leads colleagues in push to assess adequacy of black lung benefits
On March 6, 2023, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), joined by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), and John Fetterman (D-PA), urged the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to evaluate the adequacy of black lung benefits to meet the income and health care needs of disabled miners and their families. In a letter to Comptroller General of the United States Gene L. Dodaro, the Senators explained that the study is critical to informing policy aimed at helping coal miners and their families in the Appalachian region.
“Many recipients of black lung benefits are living month-to-month on limited and fixed incomes,” the Senators wrote. “Though this has historically been true, many miners sick with black lung disease who are applying for benefits today are contracting the disease at a much earlier age. These benefits, therefore, are not just supplementing an early retirement—they are replacing an income for many years that may need to support children and a household, aging or sick parents, and college and retirement.”
Decades ago, Congress established the Black Lung Benefits Act in conjunction with the Federal Coal Mine Health and Safety Act of 1969 to provide monthly compensation and medical coverage for coal miners who develop black lung disease and are totally disabled as a result. However, many miners and their families have been subjected to drawn-out legal challenges after being awarded black lung benefits. Frequently, these benefits are appealed by employers and if the benefit determination is overturned, recipients must pay back the money. In some cases, these challenges have taken years to resolve, causing undue stress to families that rely on these benefits to survive.
The Senators continued, “We have also heard from miners’ attorneys that almost all of the miners and families that they represent raise the fear of repayment with them and it frequently deters these families from using any of the interim benefits that they desperately need, regardless of how strong their respective cases are because they cannot afford to take the risk of being forced to repay a large sum of money. Since these cases can last for so long, many miners die from black lung disease before they are able to confidently spend their benefits without fear of a future repayment.”’
To help ensure that adequate benefits are provided, the senators are requesting a study that answers the following questions:
1. What are the state and Federal disability benefits that coal miners and their families can receive as a result of black lung?
2. What challenges have miners and their families faced in obtaining black lung disability benefits, including but not limited to recoupment?
3. How do these benefits affect the health and financial well-being of miners and their families, and what, if any, changes are needed?
Last year, Sens. Warner, Kaine, Casey, Brown, and Manchin introduced The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act, legislation to make needed updates to the Black Lung Benefits Act to ensure Congress is fulfilling its commitment to the nation’s coal miners. To help fulfill those promises, in August of 2022, Congress approved a permanent extension of the black lung excise tax to fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund (BLDTF) that provides health insurance and a living stipend for those impacted by black lung as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.
“The UMWA has been at the forefront of battling black lung disease for more than fifty years. Enacted by Congress in 1969 as part of the Federal Mine Health and Safety Act, the black lung benefits system has been helpful to thousands of miners and their families. But more needs to be done. The cost of living has dramatically increased since 1969, miners are contracting the disease at younger ages and there are more severe forms of the disease. This GAO study will bring important answers on how to improve the benefit system so that all miners and their families receive the benefits they deserve,” said Cecil E. Roberts, International President of the United Mineworkers of America.
“The black lung benefits system was created over fifty years ago and since its creation has served as a lifeline for so many mining families,” said Rebecca Shelton, Director of Policy for Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center. “But a lot can change in fifty years. We know that the cost of living has increased, that more miners have severe forms of the disease, and that miners are getting sick at younger ages. This GAO study asks critical questions to determine whether the benefits system is still adequately serving families in spite of these and many other changes and will ensure that the benefits system continues to serve mining families as it was meant to.”
“Miners disabled by black lung deserve more than what they are currently receiving — $738 per month even for those with total disability,” said Appalachian Voices Legislative Director Chelsea Barnes. “We believe this GAO study will show that black lung disability benefits should be significantly increased to meet the needs of miners who are no longer able to work and provide for their families as a result of this debilitating disease.”
Senate and House have reintroduced legislation aimed at reforming Section 230
On February 28, 2023, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), along with U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor (D-FL-14) and Mike Levin (D-CA-49) reintroduced the Safeguarding Against Fraud, Exploitation, Threats, Extremism and Consumer Harms (SAFE TECH) Act to reform Section 230 and allow social media companies to be held accountable for enabling cyber-stalking, online harassment, and discrimination on social media platforms.
“For too long, Section 230 has given cover to social media companies as they turn a blind eye to the harmful scams, harassment, and violent extremism that run rampant across their platforms,” said Sen. Warner, a former technology entrepreneur and the Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. “When Section 230 was enacted over 25 years ago, the internet we use today was not even fathomable. This legislation takes strides to update a law that was meant to encourage service providers to develop tools and policies to support effective moderation and allows them to finally be held accountable for the harmful, often criminal behavior that exists on their platforms.”
“Social media platforms allow people to connect all across the world—but they also cause great pain and suffering, being used as a tool for cyberbullying, stalking, spreading hate, and more. The way we communicate as a society has changed drastically over the last 25 years, it’s time for our laws to catch up,” said Sen. Hirono, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “The SAFE TECH Act targets the worst abuses perpetrated on internet platforms to better protect our children and our communities from the very real harms of social media.”
“We need to be asking more from big tech companies, not less. How they operate has a real-life effect on the safety and civil rights of Americans and people around the world, as well as our democracy. Our legislation will hold these platforms accountable for ads and content that can lead to real-world harm,” said Sen. Klobuchar.
“Congress has acted in the past to ensure that social media companies don’t get blanket immunity after hosting information on their websites aimed at facilitating human or sex trafficking,” said Sen. Kaine. “I’m fully supportive of using that precedent as a roadmap to require social media companies to moderate dangerous content linked to other crimes—like cyber-stalking, discrimination, and harassment—in a responsible way. This is critical to keep our communities safe.”
“Section 230’s blanket immunity has prioritized Big Tech over Americans’ civil rights and safety. Platforms’ refusal to be held accountable for the dangerous and harmful content they host has real-life implications for users – leaving many vulnerable to threats like stalking, intimidation, and harassment, as well as discrimination,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “Our legislation is needed to safeguard consumers and ensure social media giants aren’t shielded from the legal consequences of failing to act. These common-sense protections are essential in today’s online world.”
“For too long, big tech companies have treated the internet like the wild west while users on their platforms violate civil and human rights, defraud consumers, and harass others. These companies have shown over and over again that they are unwilling to make their platforms safe for Americans. It is long past time for consumers to have legal recourse when big tech companies harm them or their families. Our bill will ensure they are held accountable,” said Rep. Castor.
“Social media companies continue to allow malicious users to go unchecked, harm other users, and violate laws. This cannot go on, and it is clear federal reform is necessary,” said Rep. Levin. “Our bicameral legislation makes much-needed updates to Section 230 to ensure Americans can safely use online platforms and have legal recourse when they are harmed. It’s long past time that these legislative fixes are made, and I look forward to this bill moving through Congress.”
Specifically, the SAFE TECH Act would force online service providers to address misuse on their platforms or face civil liability. The legislation would make clear that Section 230:
• Doesn’t apply to ads or other paid content – ensuring that platforms cannot continue to profit as their services are used to target vulnerable consumers with ads enabling frauds and scams;
• Doesn’t bar injunctive relief – allowing victims to seek court orders where misuse of a provider’s services is likely to cause irreparable harm;
• Doesn’t impair the enforcement of civil rights laws – maintaining the vital and hard-fought protections from discrimination even when activities or services are mediated by internet platforms;
• Doesn’t interfere with laws that address stalking/cyber-stalking or harassment and intimidation on the basis of protected classes – ensuring that victims of abuse and targeted harassment can hold platforms accountable when they directly enable harmful activity;
• Doesn’t bar wrongful death actions – allowing the family of a decedent to bring suit against platforms where they may have directly contributed to a loss of life;
• Doesn’t bar suits under the Alien Tort Claims Act – potentially allowing victims of platform-enabled human rights violations abroad to seek redress in U.S. courts against U.S.-based platforms.
Sen. Warner first introduced the SAFE TECH Act in 2021 and is one of Congress’ leading voices in demanding accountability and user protections from social media companies. Last week, Sen. Warner pressed Meta on Facebook’s role in inciting violence around the world. In addition to the SAFE TECH Act, Sen. Warner has introduced and written numerous bills aimed at improving transparency, privacy, and accountability on social media. These include the Deceptive Experiences to Online Users Reduction (DETOUR) Act – legislation to prohibit large online platforms from using deceptive user interfaces, known as “dark patterns,” to trick consumers into handing over their personal data and the Augmenting Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching (ACCESS) Act, legislation that would encourage market-based competition to dominant social media platforms by requiring the largest companies to make user data portable – and their services interoperable – with other platforms, and to allow users to designate a trusted third-party service to manage their privacy and account settings.
“The onslaught of misinformation and discriminatory attacks across social media platforms continues unabated. It is essential that the tech companies that run these platforms protect their users and end the rampant civil rights violations of Black users and other users of color. Social media remains a virtually unchecked home for hateful content discrimination, especially through the manipulation of algorithms that lead to both the targeting and limiting of which users see certain types of advertisements and opportunities. Congress can take a step in the right direction by strengthening Section 230 and ensuring that online communities are not safe harbors for discrimination and civil rights violations. LDF supports Senator Warner and Senator Hirono’s bill to address these critical concerns,” said Lisa Cylar Barrett, Director of Policy, Legal Defense Fund (LDF)
“There needs to be real clarity on Section 230. The hate that festers online: antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, misogyny, and disinformation – leads to real violence, real lives targeted, and real people put at risk. ADL supports the ability of people affected by violence to hold perpetrators accountable – and that includes social media companies. ADL appreciates the efforts of Senators Warner, Hirono, Klobuchar, and Kaine to tackle this complex challenge. We look forward to working with them to refine this legislation to ensure a safer and less hate-filled internet for all users.” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO of ADL (Anti-Defamation League).
“Platforms should not profit from targeting employment ads toward White users or from targeting voter suppression ads toward Black users. The SAFE TECH Act makes it clear that Section 230 does not give platforms a free pass to violate civil rights laws while preserving the power of platforms to remove harmful disinformation,” said Spencer Overton, President Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.
“I applaud the SAFE TECH Act introduced by Sens. Warner and Hirono, which provides useful modifications to section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act to limit the potential negative impacts of commercial advertising interests while continuing to protect anti-harassment and civil and human rights interests of those who may be wrongfully harmed through wrongful online activity,” Ramesh Srinivasan, Professor at the UCLA Department of Information Studies and Director of UC Digital Cultures Lab, said.
“It is glaringly apparent that we cannot rely on the tech companies to implement common-sense policies that reflect common decency on their own. We thank and commend Senators Warner, Hirona, Klobuchar, and Kaine for their foresight and for showing their commitment to the safety of our citizens by putting forth the SAFE TECH Act. The SAFE TECH Act will continue to protect free speech and further protect our civil rights while sensibly amending section 230, an outdated law that the tech companies hide behind in their refusal to take responsibility for real-life consequences,” said Wendy Via, Cofounder, Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.
“The Cyber Civil Rights Initiative welcomes this effort to protect civil rights in the digital age and to hold online intermediaries accountable for their role in the silencing and exploitation of vulnerable communities. This bill addresses the urgent need to limit and correct the overzealous interpretation of Section 230 that has granted a multibillion-dollar industry immunity and impunity for profiting from irreparable injury,” said Mary Anne Franks, President, Cyber Civil Rights Initiative and Danielle K. Citron, Vice President, Cyber Civil Rights Initiative.
“Social media companies have enabled hate, threats, and even genocide against Muslims with virtual impunity. The SAFE TECH Act would bring needed and long-overdue accountability to these companies,” said Muslim Advocates Senior Policy Counsel Sumayyah Waheed. “We thank Sens. Warner, Hirono, Klobuchar, Kaine, and Blumenthal for leading on this important bill. Every day, Muslims are profiled, discriminated against, attacked, and worse, just for engaging in public life. Passing this bill would bring us one step closer to ensuring that Muslims and other marginalized communities can hold social media companies accountable for the reckless way they violate people’s rights and threaten their safety on and offline.”
“The SAFE TECH Act is an important step forward for platform accountability and for the protection of privacy online. Providing an opportunity for victims of harassment, privacy invasions, and other violations to remove unlawful content is critical to stopping its spread and limiting harm,” said Caitriona Fitzgerald, Deputy Director Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC).
“The SAFE TECH Act is a Section 230 reform America needs now. Troubling readings of Section 230 have encouraged reckless and negligent shirking by platforms of basic duties toward their users. Few, if any, of the drafters of Section 230 could have imagined that it would be opportunistically used to, for example, allow dating sites to ignore campaigns of harassment and worse against their users. The SAFE TECH Act reins in the cyberlibertarian ethos of over-expansive interpretations of Section 230, permitting courts to carefully weigh and assess evidence in cases where impunity is now preemptively assumed,” said Frank Pasquale, Author of The Black Box Society and Professor at Brooklyn Law School.
“It is unacceptable that courts have interpreted Section 230 to provide Big Tech platforms with blanket immunity from wrongdoing. Congress never intended Section 230 to shield companies from all civil and criminal liability. Reforms proposed by Sens. Warner and Hirono are an important step in the right direction. It is time to hold Big Tech accountable for the harms they cause children and families and other vulnerable populations,” said James P. Steyer, Founder, and CEO of Common Sense.
“The SAFE TECH Act aims to hold social media giants accountable for spreading harmful misinformation and hateful language that affects Black communities and limits our voting power,” said Brandon Tucker, Sr. Director of Policy & Government Affairs at Color Of Change. “Social media companies have used Section 230 as a shield against legal repercussions for their continued civil rights violations across their platforms. When we released our Black Tech Agenda and Scorecard last year, we made sure that the SAFE TECH Act was a key criteria in marking legislators’ progress toward advancing tech policy solutions with a racial justice framework. We call on members of Congress to support this critical legislation to protect Black people’s rights and safety online.”
“It has become abundantly clear that disinformation and hate on social media can create real-world harms. – whether it’s anti-vax misinformation, election-related lies, or hate, it is now clear that there is a significant threat to human life, civil rights, and national security. The problem is crazy incentives, where bad actors can freely spread hate and misinformation, platforms profit from traffic regardless of whether it is productive or damaging, but the costs are borne by the public and society at large. This timely bill forensically delineates the harms and ensures perpetrators and enablers pay a price for the harms they create. In doing so, it reflects our desire for better communication technologies, which enhance our right to speak and be heard, and that also respect our fundamental rights to life and safety,” said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
“Senator Mark Warner is a leader in ensuring that technology supports democracy even as it advances innovation. This legislation removes obstacles to enforcement against online discrimination, cyber-stalking, and targeted harassment and incentivizes platforms to move past the current, ineffective whack-a-mole approach to harms,” said Karen Kornbluh, Former US Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
