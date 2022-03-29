Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 29, 2022
It was a great week to be home in Virginia’s beautiful Sixth District, where I had the opportunity to travel across our region meeting with businesses and constituents alike. As we celebrated National Agriculture Week, I wanted to take a moment to update residents on the important role the Ag industry plays in our District. Further, I enjoyed spending time in Roanoke where I both paid tribute to our Vietnam Veterans and learned about the important impact Delta Dental is making in our community. Additionally, I was pleased to join hundreds of residents in New Market this week to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of Shenandoah County. Rest assured that I am taking the concerns I heard from constituents over the past few days back to Washington as the House prepares for several weeks in Session.
National Agriculture Week:
Agriculture is the Commonwealth’s largest private industry and makes up 9.5 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product, much of that being cultivated right in the Shenandoah Valley.
Virginia’s Sixth District is home to more than 8,000 farms covering over 1.2 million acres. Augusta and Rockingham Counties play a major role in agriculture across the Commonwealth being two of the top five agricultural counties in Virginia with Augusta leading the way at the top of the list. The commodities and products coming out of the District make up 37 percent of all agriculture sales here in Virginia with our poultry industry being the biggest economic driver. Our farmers and their families are deeply rooted in the heart of the Sixth District where 97 percent of the farms are family-owned and operated go back for many generations.
Throughout the Shenandoah Valley, we have more than 13,000 producers—35 percent of them being women—that work the ground more efficiently than ever before feeding six times as many people as they did in the 1960s. The Commonwealth’s agriculture industry as a whole creates 334,000 jobs and has an economic impact of $70 billion annually. From the farm gate to the dinner plate, our producers’ impacts go beyond the Sixth District, and I am grateful to live in a place that has so many individuals and families working to feed, fuel, and clothe the world. As we celebrate National Agriculture week, I remain committed to supporting our country’s farmers, ranchers, and producers.
To that end, I recently took action to support the agriculture industry by joining my colleagues in writing to the Chair of the U.S. International Trade Commission regarding the price of fertilizer, which is one of the biggest concerns I’ve been hearing about lately from farmers. In fact, many are seeing fertilizer prices four to five times higher than this time last year – and this is on top of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasting that farm production expenses will increase by 6.6% from 2021 to 2022. That is why I urged the International Trade Commission to reconsider the duties placed on phosphate fertilizer products imported from Morocco and suspend the current process to impose new duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago.
Eliminating these duties on fertilizer imports provides the most immediate opportunity for a near-term, partial remedy to the high costs of fertilizer facing U.S. farmers before the end of the 2022 planting season. Currently, in a time of tight global supply and demand for corn, soybeans, wheat, and other commodities, planting decisions are increasingly being made not on market fundamentals but rather on the cost of production driven by the price and supply of fertilizer. Congress must continue to look for ways to support farmers and producers during these difficult economic times. The full letter can be found here.
Honoring Vietnam Veterans:
This Saturday, I was pleased to join Chapter 81 of the Vietnam Veterans of America at Freedom Plaza in Roanoke to celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day, which is observed on March 29 annually.
Throughout the war, approximately 2.7 million American men and women served in Vietnam, including 230,000 from Virginia. We came together to pay tribute to those who served there, to those who were wounded, to those still missing in action, and to the more than 58,000 brave souls who gave their last full measure defending the values that this country holds dear. I appreciated the opportunity to thank the veterans in attendance for their service, as well as highlight how Congress is continuing to work to address issues related to their time serving overseas. For example, in 2019, I was pleased to cosponsor and see signed into law the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act.
This bill now ensures Veterans who served in specified offshore areas near Vietnam are given the same presumption of Agent Orange exposure as those who served on the ground, thus allowing them to receive the medical care and disability compensation they deserve. Moving forward, I will continue to seek out similar bipartisan bills that work to create a VA that provides quality health care in a timely manner and one that meets the increasing needs of Veterans from the Vietnam era.
Celebrating Shenandoah County:
Over the weekend it was a pleasure to join the folks from across the Commonwealth in New Market to celebrate Shenandoah County’s 250th Anniversary. Originally known as Dunmore, the County was established by the Virginia General Assembly on March 24, 1772. However, not long after, the County was renamed Shenandoah in 1778 to reflect the occupants’ dedication to the Patriot cause during the American Revolution.
Since its establishment, Shenandoah County has had a strong history of local businesses, farms, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, and award-winning education. Coupled together, these qualities make the County a remarkable place to call home. At the event, I was pleased to present local officials with a copy of the Congressional Record highlighting their anniversary and marking the many successes the County has had over the past 250 years.
Delta Dental:
Founded in 1954, Delta Dental is the United States’ largest provider of dental benefits, covering more than 83 million Americans. Here in the Commonwealth, the company is headquartered in Roanoke but has additional offices in Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Northern Virginia. Not only does the company provide coverage for 2 million Virginians, but is also committed to giving back to our community. Just last year, Delta Dental of Virginia awarded $500,000 in grants to provide oral health services to 3,568 children and adults.
During my visit to the headquarters this week, I was pleased to learn that the company was involved in the creation of the Local Impact for Tomorrow (LIFT) program, which partners with Fallon Park Elementary School to provide health care services to families in need. To date, Delta Dental has contributed more than $100,000 to the program. Our community appreciates all of its efforts.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 9.7 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 11.3 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 3.9%, down from 5.1% last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Warner: Weekly Wrap-Up: Working like a dog
Happy Friday from the Warner press office! The weather is warming up across Virginia, and Sen. Warner has kept the heat on a lot of key priorities, managing Virginia issues from IRS reform to animals’ rights, all while remaining extremely focused on Ukraine. He’s also continued to discuss some of the huge accomplishments of last week, like reforming the USPS and securing major funding for Virginia through the omnibus. On the Senate floor, he was engaged in continuing to efficiently confirm a group of highly-qualified federal judges.
Let’s spring forward into the recap:
UKRAINE UPDATES
As the global community addresses Russia’s unprompted invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Warner has remained extremely engaged on every aspect of the issue, considering the intelligence, humanitarian, and cybersecurity concerns. He’s also been very focused on being communicative with Virginians and the press, so he appeared on Meet the Press Daily to provide some updates on the situation.
Earlier in the week, Sen. Warner attended Zelenskyy’s virtual address to Congress, and was extremely moved by his words and the footage of the destruction. Before and since the address he’s been calling for more aid to Ukraine, including fighting for the $13.6 billion Congress secured in direct assistance last week through the omnibus. After participating in the address, he said,
“As President Zelenskyy noted, the U.S. has already taken unprecedented steps to rally the world to isolate Russia economically and to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself. We should heed President Zelenskyy’s call for additional defensive aid including anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft missiles and for new sanctions on those responsible for supporting the Russian government’s barbaric invasion of a peaceful and sovereign neighbor.”
Yet Sen. Warner isn’t just addressing the fallout of the invasion – he’s also been a strong advocate for the United States actively working to weaken the Russian economy through sanctions to ultimately halt the brutality. That’s why (following his advocacy on the issue earlier in the month) he introduced a bill alongside Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Jon Tester, Jack Reed and others that would crack down on Russia’s ability to use cryptocurrency to evade sanctions. He said,
“In order for the sanctions levied by the United States and our allies to have the maximum impact on Vladimir Putin and his oligarch friends, we must close off avenues they might use to evade those sanctions. This legislation will crack down on foreign actors who help sanctioned Russians use digital assets like cryptocurrencies to circumvent the crippling measures we’ve put in place to punish Russia for its barbaric invasion of Ukraine.”
GOOD PAW-LICY
Sen. Warner has always tried to be an advocate for EVERY Virginian – and that includes four-legged friends in every corner of the Commonwealth! Following his consistently high ratings from the Humane Society, he launched two efforts to support animals this week.
First, he’s been monitoring the welfare of American bomb-sniffing dogs abroad. Despite being highly trained at a State Department facility in Winchester, Va., there are reports that several dogs have died from largely preventable causes due to a lack of attentive care. Sen. Warner is concerned both for the welfare of these animals and their ability to fight terrorism abroad, so last week he got a provision secured in a law that would guarantee an expedient and thorough investigation into the treatment of these dogs. He will be staying on top of this and is looking forward to the results of the full investigation. In a statement, he said,
“The Department spends millions of taxpayer dollars in order to initially train these canines, provide appropriate veterinary care, and embed mentors in partner nations, among other efforts and expenses meant to ensure the success of the program. Once abroad, these loyal canines play an invaluable role, often risking their lives in support of their security mission, working to keep important assets, their teams, and broader populations safe. For these reasons and more, it is morally wrong and unacceptable for any deployed dog to be subjected to mistreatment, malnutrition, improper care, or unsafe shelter. Congress and the American people deserve to know the steps that the Department has taken and is planning, to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not placing dogs in these conditions.”
Next, Sens. Warner and Kaine were proud to announce $1 million in federal funding to support construction of a new veterinary education building at Lincoln Memorial University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Lee County. Besides supporting the education of future veterinarians, this money will help attract more students and spur economic growth in Ewing and throughout the region. Sen. Warner will keep fighting for furry friends across the Commonwealth and supporting thoughtful investments in their welfare and care.
REPPING REP. BOUCHER
This week Sens. Warner and Kaine introduced legislation to dedicate the Blue Ridge Music Center Amphitheater located in Galax, VA after former Representative Rick Boucher.
Highlighting the historical significance of Southwest Virginia’s music and culture, the Blue Ridge Music Center is home to a visitors’ center, indoor interpretive center, and museum in addition to the outdoor amphitheater that serves as a venue for concerts throughout the spring, summer, and fall.
Former Rep. Boucher, an Abingdon native who spent 28 years serving the ninth district of Virginia in the House of Representatives, was one of the early champions of this project and played a key role in getting the center built.
Here’s what the senators said about this dedication:
“Congressman Boucher is a pillar of Southwest Virginia. We can think of no better way to honor his years of public service than by naming this amphitheater, which celebrates the culture and tradition of Southwest Virginia, after him.”
GRAB BAG
TAX SEASON: Sen. Warner continued his tireless advocacy on reforming the IRS this week alongside a bipartisan, bicameral group of colleagues. This follows months of sustained efforts to improve the IRS so Virginians can get their tax returns more quickly.
LET’S TALK ABOUT VETS: Following a report from the Dept. of Veteran Affairs on efforts to reform and modernize the VA, Sen. Warner reaffirmed his commitment to soliciting feedback directly from Virginia veterans so he can best support health care reform for them.
ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH: Sen. Warner applauded an increase in federal funding for Alzheimer’s research in the omnibus last week. On social media, he discussed his mother’s battle with the disease.
INVESTIGATING DISCRIMINATION: Sen. Warner joined with Banking Committee members this week to request an investigation into Wells Fargo after allegations emerged that they were allowing many fewer Black and Latino homeowners to refinance their mortgages during record-low interest rates.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Next week, the Senate will be in session and Sen. Warner expects to continue votes on judicial nominations. The Senate Judiciary Committee will also begin a hearing on Pres. Biden’s SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, which Sen. Warner will vote on with the full Senate in a few weeks. He will be hosting a remote media availability and will end the week with open press events around Richmond and Newport News, so stay tuned for more information on those opportunities!
Wiley: Adjournment
Last week, the Virginia General Assembly adjourned Sine Die, marking the finish of a successful 2022 legislative session. Back in November, Republicans in the Virginia House of Delegates set an ambitious agenda for the Commonwealth. We came to Richmond with a clear mandate from Virginians fed up with overregulation, overtaxation, and hyper-partisanship: get results. With the partnership of Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares, that’s exactly what we’ve done.
Republicans have worked to empower parents and students, strengthen our schools, grow and maintain Virginia’s thriving business community, lower taxes on essential goods and services for families, and help workers keep more of their hard-earned cash. Meanwhile, Democrats have insisted on the status quo and openly bragged about blocking legislation that Virginians want and need.
In spite of the road blocks, we’ve accomplished a lot for Virginia. I’m proud of that work, and I’m proud to represent the 29th District in the House of Delegates. There is still a lot to be done, but with the will of people from all over the Commonwealth behind us, we can’t and won’t fail.
Budget
Setting Virginia’s budget for the next two years is the primary responsibility of the General Assembly, and I’m disappointed to say that we did not get that work accomplished in our constitutionally allotted 60 day window.
House Republicans came to Richmond to get this work done. It should have been easy. Virginia’s finances are flush with cash, and there’s broad agreement on things that need to be in our budget – raises for teachers, more money for schools and law enforcement. But Democrats in the Senate decided to drag the process out and end the session with no budget rather than send significant money back to Virginians in the form of tax relief.
The House version of the budget – which the Senate has rejected – contained $5 billion in tax relief that Virginians need and deserve, including tax rebates of up to $300 for every tax filer and up to $600 for couples. We ended the grocery tax and doubled the standard income tax deduction to put more money back in your paycheck. We also exempted the first $40,000 in veteran retirement benefits from income taxes.
Governor Youngkin will call us back to Richmond in the near future to finish this work in the form of a special session, but rest assured, we will not stop fighting for this important tax relief.
Taxes
America is in crisis. With inflation reaching record levels and gas prices soaring, Virginians are struggling every day to get to school and work, and to buy groceries and other essentials their families need.
Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Administration projects that Virginia’s surplus during the next budget cycle will reach $13.4 billion. House Republicans are working to return over $5 billion to Virginia taxpayers in the form of tax relief. Virginians work hard, and they deserve to keep more of the money that they’ve earned.
Unfortunately, Democrats don’t see it that way. Even in spite of the economic hardship Virginians are facing at the hands of bad Democratic policy-making, they argued against the House Republican Majority’s tax relief plan in the House of Delegates.
We advanced and I supported a number of bills during this General Assembly session that give Virginians much-needed tax relief, but the Democratic-controlled Senate refused to budge.
For example, with HB 90, House Republicans fought to eliminate Virginia’s grocery tax. With HB 935, we worked to offer individual filers a tax rebate of up to $300 and joint filers a tax rebate of up to $600. We supported a temporary suspension of gas tax hikes in the Commonwealth with HB 1144, a measure Democrats blocked while disingenuously calling on the Governor to provide reprieve from soaring gas-prices. And we made efforts to double the standard deduction for Virginia tax filers with HB 472 — another tax relief measure Democrats declined to advance.
I believe that when Virginians do well, Virginia does well, and I won’t stop fighting to make sure that Virginians are in control of how their hard-earned money is spent.
Public Safety
When we ran for office in 2021, our Republican team made a commitment to undo as much of the damage done by Democrats as quickly as possible. Much of the damage they did was in the area of public safety. They worked tirelessly to let more dangerous felons out of prison early and to treat police like criminals.
I’m proud to say that our Republican team passed a number of bills that would have reversed that trend. Our caucus passed legislation that makes the troubled Parole Board much more transparent, ensuring that any votes cast to release a felon from prison will be done publicly.
For instance, in partnership with Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, Republicans ushered HB 283 through the House and the Senate, and with it, strengthened Virginia’s capacity to identify and prevent human trafficking in the Commonwealth. The legislation requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to establish training standards for law-enforcement personnel regarding the recognition, prevention, and reporting of human trafficking.
Unfortunately, Democrats still control the state Senate, and in many cases they made good on their promise to be a ‘brick wall’ against our efforts at course correction. They blocked legislation that would have repealed a “good behavior” system in our prisons that would let dozens of killers and other violent criminals out of jail this summer, rather than completing their sentences.
We will not stop working to keep Virginians safe by keeping dangerous felons where they belong – behind bars. However, it’s clear that it will take another election and Republicans back in control of the Senate of Virginia to make that happen.
Education
When we began knocking on doors for the last campaign, the number of worried and angry parents who wanted to see major changes in education was striking. At door after door, we heard the same thing – our kids need to be in school, in person, and parents need to have a say in what they’re being taught.
What happens in Virginia’s schools determines Virginia’s future, and we owe it to parents and students to make certain students are getting a top-notch education in a safe and secure environment.
That’s why education was such a huge part of the House Republican agenda during the 2022 legislative session, and we made significant strides toward restoring parental rights, protecting students, revitalizing schools, and making certain Virginia schools are the strongest in the nation.
We set the tone for the national conversation about parental rights and masks in schools by passing SB 739, and putting decisions about whether or not students wear masks at school back in the hands of their parents.
Republicans were also successful in restoring race-blind admissions to our Governor’s Schools around the Commonwealth. Despite recent events in Fairfax County, it will soon be illegal to discriminate against any child for admission on the basis of their race, gender, or other characteristics. Merit and merit alone should determine who gets into our best schools.
No child can learn when the roof over their head is leaking. We proudly voted to fund a loan program that will leverage $2 billion in new school construction and repair. Senate Democrats disagree with us on this common sense measure to fix our crumbling schools, and it remains in limbo as part of the ongoing budget negotiations. Nonetheless we will continue to fight to see this become law.
We also made certain that parents know what their students are learning by passing SB 656, legislation that will ensure parents are notified when students are assigned explicit materials, and requires them to be assigned alternate materials if parents object.
Republicans also supported HB 346, legislation that expands opportunities for learning by setting aside funds for laboratory schools in conjunction with Virginia’s universities.
Finally, we’ve made changes to the law that will ensure students have the safest possible learning environment. With HB 4, we reinstated the requirement that school officials report certain violent, sexual, or other egregious misdemeanor crimes to law enforcement and to parents. We also passed SB 649, which requires that schools are notified when one of their students is arrested for certain serious offenses. These provisions are common-sense ways to keep our students safe and our parents and school officials in the know.
Further, we were successful in beginning the process of placing resource officers in every Virginia school. HB 873 requires that every local law enforcement agency – if their local schools don’t have resource officers – to train and designate at least one officer to serve as the liaison to schools, effectively creating a ‘resource officer on call’ for those districts that may not be able to afford them at this time.
The version of the budget that the House passed also includes well-deserved pay increases for Virginia teachers, including a 4 percent raise and a 1 percent bonus during each year of the biennium. Unfortunately, with Democrats stalling on the budget, that raise has yet to go into effect.
Marijuana Legalization
When Democrats left the General Assembly in 2021, they left a mess in regards to marijuana. They legalized possession of up to a pound of marijuana, but with no legal way to purchase it. They allowed people to grow up to four plants, but didn’t legalize the purchase of seeds.
They also created a broken framework that would have not only legalized retail sales, but would have given those with prior convictions for drug sales first chance at retail sales licenses. Our caucus looked at this mess and realized that we had to start over. If Virginia is to have legal marijuana sales, it must be done in a controlled, safe manner.
Meanwhile, the Democrats’ mess left stores selling dangerous, unregulated drug products like “Delta-8” THC, a variant of the active drug in marijuana, to the public in a completely unregulated manner. Stores selling gummies, candies, and other child-appealing items loaded with intoxicants popped up all over Virginia.
We passed legislation that will put an end to these sales and ensure that retail sales of intoxicants – if they happen at all in the future – will be done in a safe, controlled manner that protects our communities.
Business/Regulations
After two years of COVID-19 closures and other mitigation measures, and now, a labor shortage and surging inflation, businesses and workers in Virginia need advocates in Richmond. It’s clear that overregulation, over-taxation, and government meddling have created nothing but trouble for the business community.
House Republicans are changing that.
One of our top priorities during the 2022 General Assembly legislative session has been to pull back the reins on out-of-control bureaucracy in Virginia.
We believe in rewarding good business decisions, not punishing them. We believe in incentivizing growth, not crushing it.
Under new Republican leadership, we spent this session working to make it easier for leaders in business, entrepreneurship, and economic developers to make certain Virginia is the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family.
Following a “Day One” Executive Order by Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board voted to end the COVID-19 the inflexible and outdated COVID standards that had been in place for employers during much of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Republicans worked to pass legislation that will limit the emergency powers of any Virginia Governor, regardless of political party. HB 158 limits emergency orders to 45 days and requires the General Assembly to approve before the Governor can reissue the same rule, regulation, or order. Gone are the days when the Commonwealth’s executive branch can unilaterally declare a state of emergency with no end in sight.
Further, with HB 1301, we acted to help families who are struggling to cover the cost of energy by advancing legislation that would end Virginia’s membership in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Even advocates of RGGI admit that it fails to do the one thing it was created to do: reduce carbon emissions. Instead, it’s counted as a success by its advocates because of the cash it brings into the Commonwealth’s coffers. RGGI is a tax parading as a “free market solution.” Virginia needs real solutions. Not more taxes.
In that same vein, the House advanced legislation (HB 118) to roll back the so-called Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), a “green” measure that makes life a lot more expensive for Virginians (just as gas prices are sky-rocketing). What’s become clearer than ever during recent months is that the Commonwealth of Virginia and the whole of the United States need to embrace an all-of-the-above approach to energy, both as a savings measure and as a national security measure. According to State Corporation Commission estimates, the VCEA means that the average Virginia family pays $800 more each year in energy costs. That’s a price many Virginians, including our most vulnerable, can’t afford to pay.
As Democrats embrace a top-down, one-size-fits all approach to government, I’ll continue to fight for the rights of community and business leaders, and I’ll make sure your voice is heard.
Agriculture/Conservation
Farmers are constantly on the receiving end of complaints about water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, as more urban areas seek to regulate how our farms operate. It’s not fair to ask farms to bear the costs of cleaning up the Bay on their own. That’s why our budget fully funds the Best Management Practices program with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. This budget puts more money toward helping farmers pay to keep cattle out of streams and other best practices than any budget in recent history.
The House and Senate passed HB 206, legislation that preserves the integrity of prime agricultural soils, forest land, and other natural and historic resources by requiring applicants for certain solar and energy storage projects to analyze environmental impacts and — when necessary — submit a plan to mitigate any harmful impacts.
House Republicans believe that we can move Virginia toward a more sustainable future by empowering innovators, embracing free-market solutions (that don’t put the burden on the shoulders of taxpayers), and by supporting policies that make Virginia a hub for clean energy industries and jobs. The House budget also includes, for instance, $5 million for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to develop a Wind Industry Supply Chain Grant Fund to support recruitment of a supply chain industry to Virginia for the offshore wind industry.
Life
Democrats in the Senate were adamant that they would not budge on any matters related to life. That being the case, our House team made a decision to push forward on legislation that we thought would be impossible for anyone to oppose.
The House brought forward HB 744, legislation that would make the killing of an unborn baby in an altercation or through some other reckless behavior by someone other than the mother a class 5 felony. Senate Democrats blocked it.
House Republicans advanced legislation (HB 212) that would have restored informed consent requirements for women seeking an abortion. It didn’t establish a waiting period, or require an ultrasound – it simply required women to be given information about what they were about to do. Democrats blocked it.
Worst of all, Senate Democrats blocked legislation that didn’t even deal with abortion. HB 304 mandated medical care be given to a baby that survived an attempted abortion. Remarkably, this legislation – that provided for care for a child who was outside the womb – was still too much for Democrats.
I am pro-life, and I will not stop fighting to protect the unborn. That’s why it’s so important that when the General Assembly is on the ballot again in 2023 that we flip the Senate and expand our Republican majority in the House.
If I can be of assistance to you and your family, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at DelBWiley@house.virginia.gov. You can also follow me on my Facebook page keep up to date with everything we have going on.
Until next week,
Delegate Bill Wiley
Virginia House of Delegates – 29th District
Richmond Office: (804) 698-1029
900 E. Main Street
4th Floor, Room 415
Richmond, VA 23219
District Office: 804-698-1029 or 540-686-1771
P.O. Box 2034
Winchester, VA 22812
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 16, 2022
If you ran a business the way Democrats run Congress, it would be bankrupt and the doors would be closed. Once again, the Majority waited until the last minute to pass two annual funding bills that should have been completed by last October 1. As Americans struggle and inflation soars, Congress must reject wasteful spending and balance our Nation’s budget. We must also prioritize issues like combating Russian aggression and increasing energy production to drive down skyrocketing gas prices. Further, I am continuing to fight the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate. This week, I wrote to the Secretary of Homeland Security demanding he lift the mandate on certain essential workers to help ease the supply chain crisis our Nation is facing. On a more positive note, I was pleased to honor the Strasburg High School Wrestling Team on Tuesday for winning this year’s Class 2 State Championship. When I return to Washington next week, I will continue advocating for policies that make our part of Virginia such a great place to live.
Funding the Government:
In another example of how broken Washington has become, the House passed two giant spending bills this week to fund the government with almost no debate and limited time for Members to read the bills. While I had initially hoped that the Democrat leadership would consider each of the 12 appropriations bills in regular order, Speaker Pelosi bypassed the Appropriations Committee and forced through all 12 measures in two omnibus bills, the first of which was weighted down with billions in new liberal spending priorities. I voted against this first spending bill because the American people should not have their taxpayer dollars wasted on liberal pet projects and partisan social initiatives. I then supported and voted for the second bill, which funded our national defense and border security. Several specific provisions included in this bill can be found below. As the Sixth District’s representative, I will continue to fight for policies that benefit Virginians and oppose the Majority’s liberal tax-and-spend agenda.
Energy Crisis:
During the Trump Administration, the United States became a net total energy exporter in 2019 and 2020. Unfortunately, from the very first day he was sworn in, President Biden reversed several of the Trump-era energy policies, which resulted in a 40 percent increase in the cost of gas even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Specifically, he issued an executive order suspending all new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters. In addition, the President’s “Build Back Better” bill, which he is still pushing in the Senate, would cripple domestic energy by increasing oil and gas production payments to 20%, increasing bonding and surety requirements to more than 15 times their current levels, imposing a new severance tax, and establishing new annual fees of $10,000 per mile for offshore pipelines.
To combat the Left’s war on energy, Republicans are fighting for several policies. First and foremost, the United States must increase domestic oil and gas production. This can only be accomplished if the Biden Administration begins approving new drilling leases. To date, his administration has approved zero new onshore or offshore leases, thus crippling our country’s ability to produce. Further, this White House has allowed energy permit applications to stack up. There are currently 4,600 such permits pending, which is why several leases that were approved by the previous Administration have not been allowed to begin drilling. Finally, President Biden must finish the Keystone XL Pipeline, which could be supplying 830,000 thousand barrels of oil a day from Canada to U.S. refineries – more than enough to cover the losses from Russian suppliers. To accomplish these goals, I have cosponsored the Saving America’s Energy Future Act and the American Energy Independence from Russia Act.
Confronting Russian Aggression:
In 2021, the United States depended on Russia for about 3% of its crude imports and 8% of all oil imports. Both Republicans and Democrats agreed that banning Russian energy was a necessary step and supported President Biden’s Executive Order to do so. However, Executive Orders can be withdrawn at the will of the President, and therefore, Congress took bipartisan action this week to pass H.R. 6968, the Russian Energy Imports Ban. This legislation would codify into law the ban of Russian energy fossil fuels, including oil, gas, and coal products. Further, the bill would extend the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which allows the president to impose sanctions on foreign individuals responsible for human rights violations or corruption. This tool can further be used to sanction individuals involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the many atrocities the world has witnessed. In addition, the measure would also direct the U.S. Trade Representative to use the voice and influence of the U.S. to condemn Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, encourage other World Trade Organization members to suspend trade concessions to Russia, and consider further steps that could lead to Russia’s suspension from the WTO. While this was a good bill, which I supported, my Republican colleagues attempted to strengthen it by including language that would have suspended all trade relations with Russia, as well as with Belarus which has been aiding the Kremlin.
Supporting Truckers and Farmers:
On January 22, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began requiring all non-U.S. citizens entering the country through land ports to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. While this policy does little to mitigate the spread of COVID, it will undoubtedly hurt essential industries along the way, such as trucking. Unfortunately, despite the historic supply crisis, the Biden Administration has upheld this destructive vaccine mandate. The mandate is limiting goods from entering the country as truck drivers are being turned away at the border, especially since the Food and Drug Administration does not recognize many international vaccines. This Administration should be looking for solutions to ensure our store shelves are not empty, not contributing to making it worse. I stand with the truck convoy protesting the mandate, which is why I joined my colleagues in writing to the Secretary of DHS urging the agency to reverse this policy. The full letter can be found here.
Strasburg Rams Wrestling:
This week, I took to the House Floor to honor the Strasburg High School Wrestling Team for winning this year’s VHSL Class 2 State Championship. This victory marks the program’s fifth overall state title and the first in 22 years. The Rams dominated the competition, ending the tournament with a total score of 218 points. This was truly impressive considering the runner-up, the four-time defending champion, Poquoson High School, scored only 150.5 points – meaning the margin of victory was nearly 70 points. This win was a total team effort with all 11 Rams wrestlers who qualified for the tournament placing in the top four of their weight class. As coach Daniel Reynolds noted, “it’s an incredible feat that we were able to bring 11 and place 11, bring six to the final. [And] to have three [champions] of six [finalists] is great.” The three Strasburg athletes that took home individual titles were sophomores Heath and David Burks and junior Chuck Fake. Further, with only one graduating senior in the starting lineup this year, the prospects for another great season are high. Congratulations again to the Strasburg High School Wrestling Team.
Mobile Office Hours:
Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, members of my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near a district office. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Lexington and Woodstock. For more information, please visit my website here.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 13.5 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 18.7 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 6.9%, down from 9.3% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Warner, Kaine join bipartisan, bicameral call for IRS to address processing delays
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) joined Sens. Bob Menedez (D-NJ), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) and a bipartisan, bicameral group of colleagues in a letter to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig urging the IRS to provide much-needed relief as the agency struggles to address customer service and processing issues. The IRS’s lack of action is causing unnecessary confusion, as the current tax filing season is underway.
“We remain concerned that the IRS does not have a comprehensive plan to remedy the numerous problems affecting taxpayers, despite the fact that this filing season is already well underway,” the lawmakers wrote. “For example, there is continued confusion about which notices may be unilaterally suspended by the IRS, beyond the notices the IRS has already suspended, among other issues.”
In the letter, the lawmakers requested the IRS specifically address which notices are statutorily required to be issued within a specific time, and explain why there are still certain notices that have not yet been suspended.
This letter is supported by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), Padgett Business Services, National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), National Society of Accountants (NSA), National Conference of CPA Practitioners (NCCPAP), National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. (NABA), Latino Tax Pro, Diverse Organization of Firms Advocacy Committee, National Society of Black Certified Public Accountants (NSBCPA), Prosperity Now, and National Society of Tax Professionals (NSTP).
Sen. Warner first raised concerns over the IRS backlog in January, calling on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commissioner Rettig to quickly address reports of unprocessed tax returns for the 2020 filing season. Later that month, Sens. Warner and Kaine called on the IRS to provide relief for taxpayers amidst the backlog. Last month, Sen. Warner continued his push to reduce delays, joining colleagues in another letter to Commissioner Rettig urging for immediate action to be taken to reduce backlogs and improve customer service during the 2022 filing season. Additionally, in a February Senate Finance Committee hearing, Sen. Warner questioned IRS National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins about the IRS backlogs and about the measures being taken to address the situation.
In addition to Sens. Warner, Kaine, Menendez and Cassidy, the Senate letter was signed by Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Richard Burr (R-NC), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Tom Carper (D-DE), Susan Collins (R-ME), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Angus King (I-ME), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), James Lankford (R-OK), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Rob Portman (R-OH), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Tim Scott (R-SC), Tina Smith (D-MN), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), John Thune (R-SD), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Todd Young (R-IN).
A copy of the Senate version of the letter.
Dear Commissioner Rettig,
We appreciate the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)’s ongoing efforts to eliminate the unprecedented backlog at the IRS. We remain concerned that the IRS does not have a comprehensive plan to remedy the numerous problems affecting taxpayers, despite the fact that this filing season is already well underway. For example, there is continued confusion about which notices may be unilaterally suspended by the IRS, beyond the notices the IRS h as already suspended, among other issues.
Given that the IRS has not provided us with any additional information since your last correspondence dated February 8, 2022, we ask for responses to the following questions, no later than the close of business on Monday, March 14, 2022:
1. Which remaining unsuspended notices does the IRS have the authority to suspend? Please explain why the IRS has left these remaining notices unsuspended.
2. Is the IRS in the process of working to suspend additional notices? If so, when will that work be completed?
3. Which notices are statutorily required to be issued within a specific time? Would the IRS suspend these statutory notices if the IRS had the legal authority to do so?
4. Explain why the IRS has not suspended notice CP2000, Notice of Underreported Income?
5. Notwithstanding the publication of Notice 2021-39, widespread controversy surrounding Schedules K-2 and K-3 remains, including recent additional instructions, the inability to electronically file, and lingering uncertainty surrounding many requirements. As such, is the IRS contemplating relief, such as delaying implementation to 2023?
6. In early February, the IRS advised Congress that it was considering a systemic process to identify pending penalty abatement requests, and likewise evaluating penalty relief options. Has the IRS determined if it can provide penalty relief for taxpayers as previously offered by the IRS for the 2020 and 2021 tax year? If not, why not?
Thank you for your continued attention to this important matter.
Sincerely,
Statement of Senate Intel Chairman Mark R. Warner – On President Biden’s executive order regarding cryptocurrency
WASHINGTON – On March 9, 2022, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released the following statement regarding President Biden’s executive order on ensuring responsible innovation in digital assets:
“Today’s executive order does a commendable job of balancing the potential opportunities and benefits of digital assets in financial innovation, economic inclusion, and global payments modernization against the risks and challenges they present to core U.S. interests. I applaud the executive order’s recognition that maintaining the centrality of the United States in the global financial system – and, in particular, the role of American governance standards and the primacy of the U.S. dollar – is absolutely fundamental to our efforts with regard to digital assets. The EO’s urgency with respect to a strategy for a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is especially welcome, and I look forward to working with the administration on further steps to engage on international norms and standards related to CBDCs.
“Today, we face a highly motivated adversary that is actively searching for opportunities to evade the substantial sanctions imposed by the Biden administration and our allies around the globe. We must ensure that all participants in the digital assets marketplace are actively complying with sanctions, and we need to develop clearer guardrails and improved enforcement to address fraud, illicit finance, and insecurity in the wider digital assets industry.”
Last week, Sen. Warner sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raising concerns regarding the potential use of cryptocurrency to evade sanctions imposed on Russia after their invasion of Ukraine.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 8, 2022
On Tuesday, President Biden delivered his first official State of the Union address, during which he painted an unrealistic picture of the State of our Union. Our country is undeniably in trouble, and Republicans are ready to lead our Nation back toward prosperity. One of the issues we are fighting for is American energy independence. As gas prices continue to soar, my GOP colleagues and I continue to push for an all-of-the-above energy solution that ensures the United States is never reliant on our enemies abroad. Further, this week, I supported legislation that expands health care and benefits to Veterans who were exposed to toxins, like burn pits, during their deployments overseas. If the United States can afford to send our sons and daughters off to war, then we must be willing to pay for the care servicemembers need when they return home. Finally, I enjoyed the opportunity to visit with students at various schools throughout our region this week, as well as meet with several constituent advocacy groups in Washington as the Capitol slowly eases its restrictions on visitors. When I return to DC next week, I will continue advocating for policies that benefit all residents of western Virginia.
State of the Union:
In this week’s State of the Union address, I had hoped that President Biden would offer real solutions to the problems that are facing working families across this Nation. Unfortunately, what we heard was a laundry list of failed liberal proposals that are little more than an uninspiring effort to turn around his sagging poll numbers. Worse yet, President Biden refused to acknowledge that the problems of soaring inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, record illegal immigration, and exploding crime in our cities are largely due to his own liberal policies. Tragically, the President also failed to acknowledge his flawed withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the deaths of thirteen brave Americans, an egregious omission that ignored the sacrifices of these men and women in uniform. As our Nation continues to lurch from crisis to crisis, the state of our union certainly is not strong as the President claimed.
GOP Ready to Lead:
I am honored to represent the people of Virginia’s Sixth District, and as their representative, I will continue to fight for the values that make our part of Virginia such a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The entire Republican conference is eager to govern and advocate for the issues that matter most to the American people. We will continue to pursue an agenda that prioritizes issues like getting our economy back on track, securing the border, promoting energy independence, defending the Constitution, standing up for parents, lowering taxes, and supporting Veterans and law enforcement personnel. If given the chance, Republicans will get this country back on track.
Energy Independence:
The escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has highlighted the need for the United States to once again prioritize energy independence, as the Trump Administration had done prior to the current Administration. Prior to the invasion, as a result of President Biden’s war on American energy, gas here at home was already 40 percent higher than it was twelve months ago – marking an eight-year high. Now as the world sanctions Russia and we call for a ban on Russian oil to be purchased by the United States, prices are climbing yet again, and experts predict Americans could soon be paying more than $5 for a gallon of gas. In response, the President announced that he is releasing 30 million barrels from the US strategic oil reserves. But, considering the United States uses more than 20 million barrels of oil a day, this is nothing more than a gimmick. A day and a half worth of oil is not going to reduce costs for American families and businesses. There must be a comprehensive plan that leads us back to energy independence and it starts with lifting President Biden’s moratorium on all new federal permits for domestic oil and gas drilling and finishing the Keystone XL pipeline.
Supporting Veterans:
Throughout American history, but especially in the post-9/11 era, servicemembers and Veterans suffered prolonged exposure to dangerous toxic substances, such as burn pits that destroyed trash, medical and human waste, chemicals, and fuel. Those who were stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan have been particularly affected by this issue. Of the hundreds of thousands of servicemembers who have suffered these exposures, far too many have become sick and passed away once they returned home. To help address this issue, I was proud to join over 40 Veteran Service Organizations to cosponsor and vote for the bipartisan Honoring our PACT Act. The legislation takes several actions to support the millions of Veterans exposed to toxins while serving our country.
Cave Spring Cheerleading:
This week I continued my efforts to highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes throughout Virginia’s Sixth District. To that end, I was pleased to recognize the Cave Spring High School Cheerleading Team from Roanoke, Virginia, for winning its division’s state championship toward the end of last year. The Knights cheerleading squad is often referred to as a dynasty, and this victory marked the team’s fourth state title in nine years – and in those other five years, they placed second each time. The team had to overcome several obstacles this season, but through it all, they persevered. Cave Spring senior cheerleader, Abby Holbrook, said it best: “We work so hard during the season, and it feels like all of the hard work is paying off.” With the graduating Class of 2022 having won the title their freshman and senior years, they are proud of the legacy they leave behind. Congratulations to Cave Spring on this accomplishment, and I wish you the best of luck again next season.
Constituent Visits:
As the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District, one of my top priorities is making myself available to meet with constituents whether I’m here in the Commonwealth or in Washington. This week, I was pleased to read with students in Linville and hear from various advocacy groups from across our region.
Mobile Office Hours:
Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, members of my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near a district office. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Warm Springs and Monterey. For more information, please visit my website here.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 18.7 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 28.2 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 9.3%, down from 11.7% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
