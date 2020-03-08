Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 8, 2020
This week in Washington demonstrated the good work that can be accomplished when we put people over partisan politics. Aside from ensuring our public health agencies had the funding necessary to combat the coronavirus, I stood by our ally Israel, recognized VMI on the House Floor, connected with thousands of constituents during a telephone town hall, and met with dozens of advocates from our area.
Protecting Israel:
The United States’ partnership with Israel is critical to its defense and sovereignty in its role as the greatest stabilizing force in a volatile region. As the Holy Land continues to face threats, I was proud to show my support this week by attending the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference and meeting with members in my office. Since being sworn in, I have supported several pieces of legislation seeking to protect Israel. One such bill is H.R. 1837 – the United States-Israel Cooperation Enhancement and Regional Security Act, which authorizes increased security assistance to Israel, including the transfer of reserve stock weapons and boosting defense funding over the next five years. Further, I cosponsored H. Res. 246 – Opposing efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel and the Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement targeting Israel. The BDS movement seeks to weaken the Jewish State’s footing on the international stage, which is simply unacceptable, and I will continue to support our closest ally in the Middle East.
VMI:
This week, I took to the House Floor to recognize Virginia Military Institute for their continued academic success. In the 2019/2020 academic year, VMI produced one of the highest numbers of Fulbright Scholars in the country. Second Lt. Annika Tice, Col. Howard Sanborn and Col. Geoff Jensen were the talented individuals to earn a Fulbright distinction. I congratulate these service-members on their noteworthy accomplishment and wish them the best of luck moving forward.
Telephone Town Hall:
Since being elected, I have held 25 in-person town halls and will continue to do so throughout the duration of my term. However, in an effort to be even more accessible to Sixth District constituents, I hosted my first in a series of telephone town halls this week. I enjoyed the opportunity to chat with tens of thousands of Sixth District residents at once and hear from them about the issues they care most about. We discussed topics ranging from the coronavirus to the Second Amendment, to infrastructure. I very much enjoyed our conversation, and I hope you will join me for my next telephone town hall.
Coronavirus Update:
As more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, Congress took swift action to combat the spread of this illness. On Wednesday, I attended a Member briefing by the Vice President about the virus and supported bipartisan legislation allocating $8.3 billion in emergency funding to address the virus at home and abroad, including expediting vaccine development, purchasing essential equipment and supplies, and assisting state and local health departments. In rapidly developing situations like these, Congress must work together to ensure the safety and security of the people we represent. For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, please click here.
Women’s History Month:
Throughout the month of March, we celebrate the overwhelming contributions that women have made to the success of our Nation. Virginia’s Sixth District has been home to many notable women throughout history, including American poet and civil rights activist, Anne Spencer. Spencer, who lived her entire adult life in Lynchburg, was an influential writer during the Harlem Renaissance. She was not only the first Virginian but also the first African American to have her works published in the prominent Norton Anthology of American Poetry. Spencer’s work as a civil rights leader was equally as impressive. In 1913, she helped found the Lynchburg chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Her home was often used for meetings and became a gathering place for cultural leaders within the African-American community. Langston Hughes, George Washington Carver, Thurgood Marshall, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and W. E. B. Du Bois were just a few of the noteworthy guests to spend time in her home. On this Women’s History Month, we remember all of the trailblazers like Anne Spencer and thank them for adding their mark upon the fabric of America.
Sixth District in DC:
It was a pleasure to meet with so many Sixth District residents in Washington this week.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Warner Weekly Wrap-up: Wash Your Hands
This week, the Senate considered several pieces of legislation, including bills related to energy policy and the coronavirus response.
CORONAVIRUS
As coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and around the world, Sen. Warner has made the federal response a top priority. Congressional pressure on the American coronavirus response has taken on increasing importance as the President’s direct contradictions of public health officials and false statements about the U.S. coronavirus response have come under scrutiny.
Already, Congressional pushback against the Trump administration’s initial proposal for a relatively low $1.25 billion in coronavirus response funding has led to a larger final emergency coronavirus package.
This week, Sen. Warner joined a broad bipartisan majority in passing that significantly larger $7.8 billion emergency funding bill that will direct needed resources to federal, state and local agencies responding to coronavirus. This legislation, which the President signed into law today, will immediately provide Virginia with $13.3 million in federal funding to help cover the costs of preparations for this public health emergency. It also includes language based on Sen. Warner’s CONNECT for Health Act of 2019, which reduces restrictions on the use of telehealth for public health emergency response, as well as $500 million to facilitate its implementation.
Sen. Warner has also been active in communication with the business and government leaders at the federal, state, and local levels to encourage a robust response to coronavirus. Here’s a roundup of Sen. Warner’s additional efforts this week on coronavirus:
• Sen. Warner led 7 Senators in urging OPM to guarantee protections for federal workers and contractors complying with coronavirus response directions
• Virginia and Maryland Senators urged WMATA to prioritize employee and rider safety amid the coronavirus threat.
• Sen. Warner called on gig worker platform companies to offer flexibility in the event of a coronavirus outbreak
• Virginia Senators and Representatives urged Dulles & Reagan Airports to protect employees, travelers amid the coronavirus threat
• Sens. Warner & Kaine called on HHS Sec. Azar to stop the Affordable Care Act sabotage efforts that undermine the U.S. coronavirus response
• Sen. Warner led 14 Senators in calling on employers to offer workers flexibility in the event of coronavirus outbreak
• Sens. Warner & Kaine also called on Virginia Chamber of Commerce members to offer workers flexibility in the event of coronavirus outbreak
• Sens. Warner & Kaine called on federal and state government, insurers to waive costs that may prevent coronavirus patients from seeking diagnosis and care
For a full list of updates and additional resources, see the coronavirus updates page on Sen. Warner’s website.
A BIPARTISAN PARKS BREAKTHROUGH
For nearly three years, Sen. Warner has led the effort to provide rebuild America’s crumbling national parks, which currently face a backlog of nearly $12 billion in deferred maintenance. In Virginia, the increasing maintenance backlog currently sits at more than $1.1 billion dollars and surpasses that of every state except for California and the District of Columbia. Sen. Warner has introduced bipartisan legislation, the Restore Our Parks Act, which would create a dedicated funding source of $6.5 billion to address the highest priority repairs to America’s national parks.
In a major breakthrough, his week, the Restore Our Parks Act, won the endorsement of none other than President Trump (although he credited two GOP senators who are up for reelection this year).
The deal the President endorsed would combine Sen. Warner’s Restore Our Parks Act with another bipartisan bill creating a permanent funding source for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), one of the country’s major conservation programs. On Wednesday, Sen. Warner joined a bipartisan group of Senators at a press conference to announce details of the bipartisan deal.
The Restore Our Parks Act, which has been praised by key stakeholders, would reduce the maintenance backlog by establishing the “National Park Service Legacy Restoration Fund” and allocating existing revenues the government receives from on and offshore energy development. This funding would come from 50 percent of all revenues that are not otherwise allocated and deposited into the General Treasury, not to exceed $1.3 billion each year for the next five years.
In November, the Restore Our Parks Act was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and sent to the Senate floor, where it awaits approval.
A full list of deferred maintenance needs at Virginia’s national parks can be found here.
MILITARY FAMILIES DESERVE BETTER
On the heels of his recent visit to Fort Lee, Sen. Warner is out with a new Richmond Times-Dispatch op-ed on conditions in military housing. In the op-ed, Sen. Warner calls on the Pentagon to “fundamentally change the way it does business with private housing contractors,” starting with the implementation of housing reforms Sen. Warner fought for in the Senate.
The op-ed reads, in part:
When I visited Fort Lee in April of last year, I heard directly from military families facing these dangerous conditions in privatized on-base housing owned by Hunt Military Communities. I promised the families that I would go to bat for them in the Senate, and that I would keep coming back until the problems were resolved. In the months that followed, I wrote a bill giving military families new tools to stand up to the private housing contractors responsible for these deplorable conditions. In December, President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act into law, which included my bill and the first-ever Tenants Bill of Rights for military families.
Recently, I returned to Fort Lee to update the families on this new legislation and get a status report on conditions at the base. To my frustration, families reported ongoing problems with black mold and other hazards. I credit the leadership at Fort Lee for creating a forum for families to air these issues without fear of retaliation. Nevertheless, these families’ stories are a wake-up call for base leaders and Hunt housing officials that they have much more work to do.
In February, Sen. Warner traveled to Fort Lee to hear from military families facing mold and other dangerous conditions in on-base housing. This was a follow-up to his visit in April of last year. In the time since then, Sen. Warner introduced and passed legislation, the Ensuring Safe Housing for our Military Act, which creates new accountability measures for military families. That legislation was signed into law in December as part of a larger defense authorization package that also creates the first-ever Tenants Bill of Rights for military families.
BIG W FOR 5G
The race to develop the next generation of wireless technology, known as fifth-generation or 5G wireless, is an issue of both American competitiveness and national security. As Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a former telecommunications executive, Sen. Warner has made bolstering America’s 5G capabilities one of his top priorities in the Senate.
Part of Sen. Warner’s efforts has been to push the administration to develop a national 5G strategy. Earlier this year, he introduced the Secure 5G and Beyond Act with fellow Senate Intelligence committee members, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).
This week, the Senate passed the legislation unanimously. In a statement, Sen. Warner celebrated the passage, saying: “5G promises to usher in a new wave of innovations, products, and services. At the same time, the greater complexity, density, and speed of 5G networks relative to traditional communications networks will make securing these networks harder and more complex. It’s why we need a coherent, national strategy to harness the advantages of 5G in a way that addresses those risks.”
Background on the Secure 5G and Beyond Act:
• It requires the President to create an inter-agency strategy to secure the 5th generation and future generation technology and infrastructure in the United States and with our strategic allies.
• Designates NTIA to coordinate the implementation of the plan in coordination with the Chairman of the FCC, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Director of National Intelligence, the Attorney General, Secretary of State, and the Secretary of Defense.
• Ensures that the strategy and implementation plan do not include a recommendation to nationalize 5th generation deployment or future generations of mobile telecommunications infrastructure in the United States.
Also this week, Sen. Warner joined a bipartisan group of senators in introducing the Network Security Trade Act, legislation to ensure U.S. communications infrastructure security is a clear negotiating objective of our country’s trade policy. The Network Security Trade Act would amend the 2015 Trade Promotion Authority, which is in effect until July 1, 2021, to include a negotiating objective related to the security of communications networks. While the bill does not name specific state-owned companies, it would direct the executive branch to ensure that the equipment and technology that are used to create the global communications infrastructure are not compromised. It would achieve that goal by addressing barriers to the security of communications networks and supply chains and unfair trade practices of state-owned or state-controlled communications equipment suppliers in new trade agreements. Confronting these issues, which this legislation requires, is critical as the United States begins formal trade talks with the United Kingdom and other allies.
GRAB BAG
• SEAFOOD WIN: After months of pressuring the administration on behalf of Virginia small businesses in the seafood industry, Sen. Warner celebrated the announcement by the Department of Homeland security that it would release 35,000 additional temporary visas that the seafood industry relies on to meet its seasonal labor needs.
• BOGUS: Sen. Warner applauded Facebook for (belatedly) taking down deceptive Trump campaign ads that undermined the census program.
• FAST COMPANY: Sen. Warner spoke with Fast Company magazine about the threats facing U.S. election systems.
• RURAL SCHOOLS: Sens. Warner and Kaine sent a letter with a bipartisan group of Senators expressing their strong opposition to an abrupt decision by the Department of Education that jeopardizes funding eligibility for 800 rural, low-income schools across the country. Shortly after the letter was sent, the Department of Education publicly reversed the policy, preserving this source of federal funding for at least five rural counties in Virginia.
• FRAUD: Ahead of Supreme Court arguments in Liu v. SEC, a case challenging the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement powers to seek disgorgement on behalf of defrauded investors, Sen. Warner and fellow Banking Committee member Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) released a statement on the importance of preserving SEC tools to protect Main Street investors from Ponzi schemes and other fraudsters.
WEEK AHEAD
The Senate is expected to continue consideration of energy legislation next week, in addition to a series of executive branch nominees. Sen. Warner will participate in a Banking Committee hearing with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau head Kathy Kraninger. He’ll then join a bipartisan group of senators meeting with the CEOs of major conservation and public lands groups to discuss the path forward on the Restore Our Parks Act/LWCF funding legislation. On Thursday, he’ll deliver remarks at an Opportunity@Work event focused on skilled workers without a four-year college degree.
The Senate will recess on Thursday evening for the March state work period and return on March 23.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 1, 2020
It was a busy week in Washington between legislative business on the Floor, hearings, and testimony in multiple committees, and meeting with constituents from across our District. I enjoy each and every day that I am blessed with the privilege to serve as the Representative for the people of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District.
Budget Committee Testimony:
Throughout my legislative career, I have often said that Washington needs to hear four words more often, “We can’t afford it.” I repeated this same message this week as I testified before the House Budget Committee on their lack of a budget plan. As it currently stands, our national debt has topped $23 trillion. This is a result of two decades of reckless spending and fiscal irresponsibility by our leaders in Washington. We cannot continue to ask Americans to balance their budgets while lawmakers neglect to do so with our nation’s tax dollars. Congress must rein in spending and get our country’s fiscal house in order. Failing to do so puts our national security at risk and steals opportunities from the hands of future generations.
Coronavirus:
COVID-19, or the Coronavirus, has dominated much of the world’s attention over the past several weeks. While certain areas of the world have been significantly affected by this virus, the United States has been fortunate to experience far fewer confirmed cases than other regions abroad. I attended a briefing for Members of Congress about the response of U.S. officials to the swiftly developing situation and our efforts to learn more from the Chinese about the origins of the virus.
Since the outbreak, numerous steps have been taken to curb the virus from spreading to more of our nation’s citizens. Not only has the CDC deployed teams to assist state health organizations, but they are working with medical researchers across the country to develop a cure and vaccine. Just this week, researchers began human trials of a new antiviral drug that could potentially treat those diagnosed with the illness. In an effort to better understand and fight COVID-19, I have included two resources that provide valuable information that you may find beneficial. To learn more, please click on the graphics below.
Service Academy Day:
I will be hosting the first of several Service Academy Days on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, VA.
Students and their parents will be provided with information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies will be present to provide information and answer questions.
• The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York
• The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland
• The United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York
• The United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado
An academy appointment has an estimated value of over $400,000 and admission is competitive. Each academy selects nominees based on moral character, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, leadership, and college admission test scores. The earlier a student begins preparation, the more competitive that student will be in the process.
More information on Service Academy Day and the nomination process may be found by visiting my website or by calling my Lynchburg office at (434) 845-8306.
Sixth District in DC:
Whether it’s advocating for a cause or simply dropping by, I always enjoy having a piece of the Sixth District in Washington.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Warner Weekly Wrap-up: Keeping up the fight for military families
Here’s your Warner Weekly Wrap-up:
MILITARY HOUSING
Over the recess, Sen. Warner traveled to Fort Lee to hear from military families facing mold and other dangerous conditions in on-base housing. This was a follow-up to his visit in April of last year. In the time since then, Sen. Warner introduced and passed legislation, the Ensuring Safe Housing for our Military Act, which creates new accountability measures for military families. That legislation was signed into law in December as part of a larger defense authorization package that also creates the first-ever Tenants Bill of Rights for military families.
During his visit, Sen. Warner visited the home of a military family who had dealt with black mold and struggled to get the private housing corporation that owns the home to address the issue. He then held a roundtable with military families, where soldiers and spouses recounted horrifying conditions that had resulted in significant health issues for their families. He also met with the base’s commanding general and representatives from Hunt Military Communities, the private housing contractor that owns many of the homes at Fort Lee.
Following the meeting, Sen. Warner had strong words for the private housing company officials. As reported in the Fort Lee Traveler, he warned the company:
“It’s an embarrassment that we’re in this situation. … I was hoping to hear that in the last year or even the last few months it was getting better. … I’m going to be back, and if these same families are here three months from now with the same complaints, watch out.”
On Wednesday, military leadership rolled out the Tenants Bill of Rights, a critical aspect of the legislation. However, a date for full implementation of all components of Sen. Warner’s legislation is still to be determined.
Here’s what Sen. Warner told the Virginian Pilot about the progress, and the three outstanding provisions – withholding of rent, dispute resolution, and maintenance records – for which DoD still has no timeline:
“[These outstanding provisions] are essential tools that will increase accountability for these private corporations, mitigate the extreme power imbalance between the companies and service members, and provide needed information so that families (and the service branches) can make more informed decisions. We expect the administration to stick to the deadlines in the bill, and to provide Congress with target dates for implementation, not vague commitments.”
Sen. Warner is going to keep up the pressure until all of the accountability measures Congress passed have been implemented, and families know that they can feel safe in their on-base housing.
CORONAVIRUS
Sen. Warner released a video update this week updating his constituents on the efforts his office is taking to respond to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Specifically, Sen. Warner expressed concern with the Trump Administration’s response to the outbreak and stressed the need for a more aggressive response in order to effectively combat the coronavirus. He also encouraged Virginians to heed instructions from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and directed Virginians to the CDC website for the most up-to-date information.
In January, Sens. Warner and Kaine called on the Trump Administration to provide updates to Congress on the Administration’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus and information on the steps being taken to keep families safe. In their letter to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Senators also requested that the Department provide information regarding the severity of the disease, the country’s capacity to diagnose cases, the steps being taken to prepare U.S. health care workers, the screening systems in place at U.S. airports, the status of a novel coronavirus vaccine, and more.
Despite repeated calls by the Trump Administration for cuts to public health programs, the December budget deal backed by Sens. Warner and Kaine increased funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund, which provides the agency with an immediate source of funding to prevent, prepare for, or respond to an infectious disease emergency either at home or abroad.
TALKING TRANSIT
Though it’s often referred to as “the Banking Committee,” the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, on which Sen. Warner sits, has a wide jurisdiction that includes public transportation systems like the National Capitol Region’s WMATA metro system. This week, the committee held an eagerly anticipated hearing on surface transportation, where he raised Virginia priorities.
In his remarks, Sen. Warner pressed for his legislation, the Metro Safety, Accountability, and Investment Act, which would renew the federal funding commitment to Metro, provide critical safety reforms, and strengthen oversight of WMATA for an additional ten years, at an annual level of $150 million, matched by funding from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. The bill also includes an additional $50 million per year in federal funds that are tied to safety, oversight, and governance improvements and requires WMATA to enact certain reforms in order to receive the extra $50 million.
He said, in part:
“The federal government literally runs on Metro. Close to 40 percent of Metro’s riders during rush hour are federal employees and that is critically important to the functioning of our government. WMATA also serves a critically important role in terms of the continuation of government in the event of a disaster. If we ever have to deal with an evacuation similar to what we dealt with post-9/11, the burden falls on Metro.”
Sen. Warner also questioned the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Vice President for Transportation and Infrastructure, who expressed support for additional federal funding for I-81.
Sen. Warner has been vocal about I-81’s crucial role in commerce along the East Coast, and has long pushed for federal dollars to tackle necessary repairs along the highway, which runs from Tennessee, along the entirety of Virginia’s western border, and north to New York. More than one-third of all trucks that drive through Virginia and approximately half of the Commonwealth’s value of goods are transported along I-81. In the last decade, I-81 has experienced significant traffic growth, with travel expected to continue increasing along the interstate. Increased I-81 traffic causes severe travel delays and puts travelers at risk, including the drivers involved in the more than 2,000 crashes that happen annually along the route. Last year, in letters to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Sen. Warner requested additional funding for vital improvements to Interstate 81 in order to enhance safety and reduce traffic congestion.
FIGHTING FOR VA SEAFOOD INDUSTRY
Sen. Warner is going to bat for the small businesses that make up Virginia’s seafood industry. This week, he joined six of his Senate colleagues in calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release the additional H-2B visas needed to support local seafood businesses in Virginia and states like Alaska, Maryland, and North Carolina. The letter, also signed by Sen. Kaine, urges the DHS to quickly authorize additional visas for temporary non-agricultural workers so that seafood industries around the country can hire seasonal workers and continue operation.
Sen. Warner has long advocated for Virginia’s seafood processing industry – a community largely made up of rural, family-owned operations. In January, he traveled to the Northern Neck to meet with Seafood industry leaders to hear firsthand about the issues with the H-2B program.
Earlier this month, in a bipartisan call, he pressed DHS Secretary Wolf to release the additional Congressionally-authorized H-2B visas, to publicly announce this intent, and to do so as quickly as possible. Additionally, in January, he joined a bipartisan, bicameral letter calling on the Administration to increase the statutory cap of H-2B visas for FY20. He also recently met with DOL Secretary Eugene Scalia to discuss the impact of the H-2B program on Virginia and urge the Secretary to work alongside DHS to release the additional visas in a timely fashion. Sen. Warner has previously introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen the H-2B visa program and has requested an audit to determine the number of unused visas that could be made available to eligible petitioners.
A study has found the commercial seafood industry in Virginia generates $407.9 million in economic output, which includes all economic activity from harvesters to restaurants. Of that $407.9 million, 62 percent comes from seafood processing/wholesaling firms – the primary companies that rely on the H-2B worker program. Additionally, according to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, in 2017, Virginia oysters alone had a dockside value of more than $48.9 million dollars, followed by Quahog Clams with more than $47.6 million and Blue Crabs with more than $38 million in dockside value.
GRAB BAG
• ICYMI: The lead editorial in the Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press on Monday called on the Department of Justice to follow the law and implement the Ashanti Alert Act, which Sen. Warner led through the Senate. The program, named for a young Hampton Roads woman who was kidnapped and murdered, would create a nationwide alert system for missing adults.
• JUSTICE FOR BIJAN: Citing a lack of responsiveness from the Department of Interior (DOI) in the case of Bijan Ghaisar, who was shot and killed by Park Police in 2017, Sen. Warner voted against a top DOI nominee and announced that he may place a hold on further DOI nominations until he receives adequate cooperation from the department.
• MINERS: A group of Southwest Virginians with the United Mineworkers of America presented Sen. Warner with an award in the shape of a lump of coal this week, recognizing his efforts to pass the Bipartisan American Miners Act, which saved the pensions and healthcare benefits for thousands of retired miners and their families in Southwest Virginia.
• INDIA: Following President Trump’s state visit to India, Sen. Warner and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, released a joint statement on the President’s visit and the ongoing New Delhi riots.
• VULNERABLE: Sen. Warner, the co-chair of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, sent a letter to the Department of Defense highlighting the importance of vulnerability reporting programs like the one that recently exposed a major cyber vulnerability on DoD servers.
• RESTORING MILITARY FUNDING: This week, Sen. Warner introduced legislation to reverse and restore the Trump Administration’s recent short-sighted transfer of $3.8 billion from Pentagon priorities to build part of President Trump’s border wall.
• DODONA MANOR: Sens. Warner and Kaine, as well as Rep. Jennifer Wexton, applauded the National Park Service’s announcement that it will conduct a reconnaissance survey to evaluate the suitability of designating the George C. Marshall House in Leesburg, known as Dodona Manor, as an “affiliated area” under NPS, which would help protect the property.
• HONORING A LEGEND: The United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution sponsored by Sen. Warner and Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) along with U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to honor Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson, a NASA pioneer who passed away Monday at the age of 101.
• PROTECTING DOD EMPLOYEES: Sen. Warner and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reverse his decision that would negatively impact the collective bargaining rights of Department of Defense (DOD) employees.
• GRANTS:
o Sens. Warner and Kaine announced more than $320,000 in federal funding for national service projects.
o Sens. Warner and Kaine announced more than $1.8 million to support public housing residents.
WEEK AHEAD
The Senate is expected to consider a series of nominations next week. On Tuesday, Sen. Warner will hold a roundtable with Asian-American Community Leaders. On Thursday, he’ll participate in a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on foreign threats facing public transit systems
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 23, 2020
It was great to be home in the Sixth District this week and have the chance to meet with constituents, students, business leaders, and healthcare professionals. I always enjoy District Work Periods because they not only mean a break from “the swamp,” but they give me a better understanding of the needs of those I serve in Congress.
Out and About in the Sixth District
Lawrence Companies:
Since its founding 88 years ago in Roanoke, Lawrence Companies has expanded throughout the Sixth District, including locations in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. An employee-owned business, Lawrence Companies focuses on Moving and Storage, Truckload and Flatbed Freight, and Truck Service Bodies. This week, I was pleased to join Lawrence Equipment as they cut the ribbon on their CASE dealership in Botetourt County. This new endeavor highlights the opportunity for growth that is possible when Washington gets out of the way of businesses and does not tie their hands with burdensome regulations.
Pathology Consultants of Central Virginia:
Laboratory medicine is a vital component in ensuring patients receive the highest level of care. The research that occurs in labs across this country is responsible for the medical innovation that saves lives around the world. This week, I enjoyed the opportunity to tour Pathology Consultants of Central Virginia at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. In addition to learning about their exciting work, we also discussed legislation relating to gene patenting and potential revisions to the Evaluation and Management code set by the Department of Health and Human Services. Congress must look at ways to better support laboratory medicine as we seek to curb new and evolving diseases.
Meeting with Students:
Since taking office, I have made it a priority to engage with students from across the District. This week, I had the pleasure of meeting with civics and government classes at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke. These bright individuals represent the future of our nation, and it was great to see the passion they have for the issues at such a young age.
Lexington Town Hall:
This past Tuesday, I held my 25th town hall since being elected. I enjoyed the opportunity to engage with the residents of Lexington in a dialogue about important issues in the Sixth District of Virginia. In a time in which partisan polarization often imperils the legislative process, I enjoyed discussing my efforts to reach across the aisle and my commitment to bipartisan cooperation. A primary responsibility of mine as a Representative is to listen to my constituents, and town halls like these allow me to engage with residents directly and take their views to Washington. In addition to in-person town halls like these, I will also be hosting a series of telephone town halls in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more details.
In the News:
This week, I enjoyed sitting down with ABC13 and WFXR Fox to discuss a variety of issues affecting Sixth District communities. Aside from state and local issues like recent gun control legislation in Richmond, ensuring access to clean drinking water, and Vexit, we also addressed several topics being debated at the Federal level. One issue I am confident that Congress can come together on is a comprehensive infrastructure package. Investing in our highways like I-81, railways, and ports is critical for businesses to continue thriving and keeping our country competitive. We also chatted about the need to strengthen our border security and asylum laws to ensure that the system in place works to protect those who truly need it. Further, I was pleased to talk about a bill I recently introduced in the House, the Danger Pay for U.S. Marshals Act. To learn more about my views on some of these issues, I encourage you to watch the interview.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 16, 2020
This week the House finally turned its focus back to regular business after months of being distracted with impeachment. One major focus this week was highlighting the need for government reform, which I am hopeful can be accomplished in a bipartisan manner. The House also addressed the deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment and many other legislative items. Further, I am pleased to announce that I will be hosting another town hall this coming week in Lexington. I look forward to meeting constituents both at this event and throughout our region this week during the District Work Period.
Government Reform:
Congress has an average approval rating of only 21.6 percent. This disapproval is largely due to the dysfunction, partisanship, and distrust that is prevalent throughout our Federal bureaucracy. That is why I am proud to work together with my colleagues on the Government, Efficiency, Accountability, and Reform (GEAR) Task Force of the Republican Study Committee. This task force is committed to helping reform our bloated Federal Government to expand opportunities for all Americans.
While it might not be a headline-grabbing issue, government reform is something I have been passionate about since my time as a State Delegate in the Virginia General Assembly. There, I worked to increase transparency both for constituents and lawmakers alike. As your Representative, I remain committed to finding ways here in Washington to increase accountability for my constituents and “drain the swamp”. I am thankful to work with my colleagues on this task force who believe in the vital importance of reforming government so that it truly serves the people for whom it was created and by whom it is empowered.
Equal Rights Amendment:
To amend the U.S. Constitution, a two-thirds vote to pass an amendment in both the House and Senate is required, as well as ratification individually from at least 38 states. When Congress voted in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in 1972, it was sent to the states for ratification with a seven-year deadline. When this deadline came without having been ratified, Congress then extended it by an additional three years. Once the final deadline passed in 1982, the amendment only had 35 states supporting ratification. Since that time, five states have rescinded their support.
This week, following the recent approval of the amendment by the Virginia General Assembly, the House passed H.J. Res. 79, which would remove the ratification deadline for the ERA. I could not support this resolution because Congress simply cannot remove a deadline that expired four decades ago. Punting the issue to the courts for resolution is an abrogation of my duty to my constituents.
Just this week, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “I would like to see a new beginning,” for ERA ratification. She continued, “There’s too much controversy about latecomers, plus, some states have withdrawn their ratification. So if you count a latecomer on the plus side, how can you disregard states that said we’ve changed our minds?’” On this issue, most legal minds agree: The deadline for the ERA cannot be removed, and the process must start again. I hope that the language can be improved to ensure that the amendment would not enshrine taxpayer-funded abortion in the Constitution, and I will continue working to protect the sanctity of life as this debate continues.
Town Hall:
Before the new year, I hosted nineteen town halls – one in each locality – and plan to hold another nineteen in the coming year. Since January, I have already hosted an additional five town halls and will be holding another in Lexington this coming Tuesday. Citizens of Lexington will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall, but all are welcome. To accommodate the diverse schedule of Sixth District constituents, I have rotated all of my town halls between morning, lunch, and evening meetings.
Lexington Town Hall
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
Lexington Community Center
300 Diamond Street, Lexington, VA 24450
To Register, Please Click Here
HIRE Vets Medallion:
The U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE (Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing) Vets Medallion recognizes the meaningful and verifiable efforts undertaken by job creators to hire and retain veterans. If you are or know of a business that deserves to be honored for giving back to those who have given so much to our country, please click here for nomination details. Last year, Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc. of Harrisonburg was awarded the medallion for their longstanding tradition of supporting our troops after they leave the service.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Legislative update from State Senator Mark Obenshain
We’re officially past the halfway mark of Session that we call “Crossover” where all bills that originated in the Senate cross over to the House to be debated in Committee and vice versa.
Every year around this time, I like to take a step back and take stock of what we’ve seen so far. The bills I’ve introduced have had varying amounts of success in terms of getting through the Senate but overall, I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from my Senate colleagues on my bills.
I’m particularly thankful for the support for my two good government bills that passed and are headed to the House. In light of the recent Warren County EDA scandal, I introduced SB 701 and SB 703 to ensure government transparency and accountability by requiring Executive Directors and members of Economic Development Authorities (EDA) to take ethics training and submit Statements of Economic Interest (SOEI). EDA’s provide critical economic initiatives for our communities in the Valley and around the Commonwealth and the citizens deserve their trust and confidence. These bills seek to ensure they will have it.
In addition, I’m honored to have carried a bill that passed the Senate dealing with protecting child victims of human trafficking. Oftentimes in these horrific instances of trafficking, whether for sex or labor, it is the parents or legal guardians who are unfortunately the ones participating in the illegal activity. My SB 706 is a Virginia State Crime Commission proposal and allows for local departments of social services to interview victims without the consent of and outside of the presence of such victims’ parents, guardians, or legal custodians.
These bills and the others of mine that passed the Senate are headed to the House where our counterparts will hear them in Committee and then on the floor of the House of Delegates if they are voted out of Committee.
Unfortunately, a number of other bills that will significantly and detrimentally affect Virginians have passed the Senate as well. The new Democrat majority in Richmond has advanced a startling number of liberal bills that will impact every single Virginian. It was almost as if they couldn’t stand the success Virginia has experienced over the past 20 years, and they were eager to make the same mistakes as California and Maryland have made.
When their litany of bills become law and go into effect on July 1, it is going to cost your family a lot more to live in Virginia than it does today.
The Democrats have a new transportation scheme that raises the gas tax by 15-cents per gallon over the next two years in most of the state. Those living in the areas where higher gas taxes are already in place because of the 2013 transportation tax hike will see their gas taxes rise a little less since they’re already paying higher taxes. But, most of Virginia will see an 86% increase in the gas tax over the next two years. And, the tax will continue to automatically increase every year thereafter.
They also approved a “Green New Deal” energy bill that will result in higher prices on electricity. The plan is to have consumers pay more in their monthly electric utility bills to finance “renewables” like wind and solar. The estimates of what the average family will pay for this range from $23 to $50 on their power bill per month.
In addition to the gun control bills that will severely limit our Second Amendment rights which I have covered in-depth in previous updates, Democrats in the Senate have passed numerous pieces of legislation that will hurt small business owners and impact the pocketbooks of every hardworking Virginian family.
On Tuesday – the last day to hear Senate bills that actually concluded at 12:50 AM on Wednesday – the Democrat majority in the Senate flexed its newfound majority power to pass priorities like prevailing wage legislation and collective bargaining for public employees.
Despite touching on this last week, I want to highlight again how damaging these bills will be to Virginia.
Because of the prevailing wage legislation that requires construction companies and other trade jobs to meet a certain level of wages and benefits, we will see fewer schools, fewer affordable housing units, and fewer wastewater treatment facilities. Did you know that in 2018, Richmond discharged more than 3.4 billion gallons of raw sewage into the James River? With construction companies having to pay a prevailing wage that is 10% – 25% more than the market rate for construction workers, local governments like Richmond are going to have less money to pay for needed sewage system upgrades. Other localities will have less money available to pay for school construction.
This new prevailing rate is really just an attempt by out of state contractors to win Virginia construction contracts that were out of reach because their union pay scales kept them from competing with Virginia businesses.
Another bill we saw pass on Tuesday was the minimum wage bill. If I listed all the negative impacts that this will have on young people entering the workforce, small business owners, mom, and pop retail shops, etc., this weekly blast would turn into a short novel.
But to name just a few… requiring employers to pay a minimum wage will raise unemployment levels, depress wages, make it harder for young people to find an entry-level job and it will significantly hurt the cash flow of our small businesses.
The sadly ironic reality of proponents of minimum wage legislation is that it will end up harming the very people that they want to help. Sure, workers may make more money hourly but when an employer is strapped for cash and capital because of the mandate to pay more in wages, they are going to end up cutting their workers’ hours.
Generally speaking, when it comes to liberalists, California/New York-style economic policies like collective bargaining for public employees or forced union membership that comes from repealing or gutting Right to Work, these policies truly end up creating more economic hardship for those in our communities for which they are trying to raise economic prospects.
Not to mention that the left has done a good job claiming the moral high ground on these issues. Proponents seek to paint economic conservatives as heartless, money-grabbing capitalists in the pockets of big businesses. And this attempt to claim the moral high ground on economic issues again only seeks to create less economic prospects for the families in our community who have the most potential to grow economically.
We will continue to hear debates on these important issues and more until our time here in Richmond concludes on March 7. My staff and I welcome the opportunity to see you if you are visiting the General Assembly. My office is Room 502E in the Pocahontas Building. I appreciate hearing your views on pending legislation. We have received thousands of emails this session already and hundreds of calls. Thank you for your advocacy on issues that are important to you. You can always let me know your views on any of the issues before the General Assembly by emailing me at mark@markobenshain.com or filling out my survey at https://www.markobenshain.com/2020-survey/. Or if you prefer to call, my district office in Harrisonburg is 540-437-1451 or my General Assembly Office in Richmond is 804-698-7526.
More updates coming soon!
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph SSE
Humidity: 23%
Pressure: 30.43"Hg
UV index: 0
74/55°F
68/42°F