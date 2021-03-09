Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 9, 2021
It was a busy time in Washington as the House Democrat Majority rammed through legislation that would weaken our electoral systems and hinder the ability of our Nation’s police departments to do their jobs effectively. Also, last week, I wrote to the Governor urging him to modify an Executive Order so that our high school athletes can safely be cheered on by more of their friends and family at outdoor sporting events. Additionally, I met with a number of constituent groups to discuss issues that matter most to them to ensure their voices are heard in DC. As the House heads back into session for another week of legislative business, I will continue to advocate on behalf of Sixth District residents.
Honoring Officer Winum:
Last week I took to the House Floor to honor the life of Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum who was tragically killed in the line of duty on February 26. Originally a farmer on the Eastern Shore, Officer Winum followed his calling to serve others and joined the Virginia State Police. After working for more than a decade as a State Trooper, Officer Winum transitioned into the Stanley Police Department in 2016, where he served until his passing. For the last fifteen years of his life, he put the well-being of his neighbors above his own, and our community is forever grateful for the sacrifice he made while keeping our streets safe. Officer Winum is survived by the love of his life Kara, his children Jedediah, Aubrey, Jackson, and Nicki, his granddaughter Willa, as well as his parents, siblings, and 24 nieces and nephews. He is remembered as a man of honor and principle who loved the Lord, his family, and his country. To honor this patriot, those who knew him will continue to carry on his legacy of kindness, compassion, and service to others. I join the Stanley community and his law enforcement colleagues in mourning his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family.
Supporting High School Students:
Governor Northam recently modified Executive Order 72 mandating, “For sports played outdoors the total number of spectators cannot exceed the lesser of 30 percent of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue or 250 spectators per field. Spectators must wear masks over their nose and mouth in accordance with section II. Ten feet of physical distance must be maintained between spectators who are not Family members.”
Every student-athlete deserves the opportunity to play the sport he or she loves while being safely cheered on by their family and friends, especially during a time that has taken a significant mental toll on our Nation’s youth. Governor Northam’s decision to require 10-foot distancing and allow no more than 250 fans at an outdoor stadium that potentially holds thousands is insufficient. Last week, I wrote to the Governor strongly urging him to revise his Executive Order to increase attendance capacity at outdoor high school sporting events to 50 percent capacity or 500 people, whichever is greater, as well as called for him to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidance of six feet instead of ten. Precautions are still necessary, but they must also be reasonable. To read the full letter, click here.
Protecting Our Elections:
The Constitution vests primary responsibility in state legislatures to set the “times, places, and manner” of congressional elections, allowing states and localities to determine how best to conduct elections that suit the needs of voters in their communities. But H.R. 1, which passed in the House last week, reverses the longstanding history of state control over the electoral process and makes unconstitutional changes to our election laws through a top-down federal power grab. Further, rather than strengthening the election process by working with Republicans to find bipartisan solutions, this bill was written without any input from Republican Members. A few of the most egregious provisions included in this bill are listed below and are just a handful of the reasons why I voted against this legislation.
• Allows politicians to line their campaign coffers with taxpayer funds
• Nullifies state voter ID laws
• Mandates that states allow ballot harvesting
• Mandates same-day registration in all 50 states
• Abolishes the signature/notarization requirements for mail-in ballots
• Mandates that absentee ballots be accepted up to 10 days after Election Day
• Mandates that states send ballots in the mail proactively, whether the voter wants it or not.
Police Reform:
Unfortunately, instead of working with Republicans to find a bipartisan solution to address police reform, the Democrat Majority passed a partisan bill through the House last week called the Justice in Policing Act, which aims to defund and dismantle our police departments across the country. Not only does it eliminate qualified immunity which would cause officers to second guess themselves in a life and death situation, but it also strips them of necessary resources and tactics that allow good police officers to do their jobs. Further, the bill was rushed to the Floor without any Committee markup and without an amendment process. This is simply not how Congress should operate.
While I could not support the proposal mentioned above, I am a cosponsor of the JUSTICE Act, which offers real solutions to increase transparency, accountability, and training within our Nation’s police departments. This bill supports our police and strengthens relationships that ensure the safety and security of all communities. Specifically, this legislation would:
• Improve law enforcement transparency through additional reporting including annual reporting on the use of force and reporting on no-knock warrants.
• Ensure law enforcement agencies and officers are held accountable by developing accessible disciplinary records systems.
• Provide $500 million for state and local law enforcement agencies to equip all officers with body cameras, improve the use of body cameras, and store and retain footage.
• Ban the use of chokeholds except for when the use of deadly force is permitted under law.
• Improve officer training by directing the Attorney General to develop curricula related to the duty to intervene and de-escalation tactics.
• Includes the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act, making lynching a federal crime.
Meeting with Constituents:
Regardless of whether I’m in Washington or home in the Sixth District, I always make time to meet with constituents. Unfortunately, visitors are still not allowed in the Capitol due to the coronavirus pandemic, so I have been utilizing virtual options to connect with those I am honored to represent. Last week I met with a number of Sixth District residents to discuss several health care-related initiatives. Among the many groups, I met with last week were the Tourette Association of America, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Adult Congenital Heart Association, Rare Disease Legislative Associates, and the National Hemophilia Association. If you would like to schedule a meeting with me or my staff, please do not hesitate to reach out to one of my offices listed at the bottom of this page.
COVID-19 Update:
As of March 8, 2021, Virginia has had 586,592 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 9,683. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of March 8th, 1,491,065 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 823,887 people are fully vaccinated.
Good news for Veterans who use the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Recently, the Center announced that it has expanded its eligibility requirement for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine following the guidance of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans who are 55 and older or Veterans who are essential personnel as defined by the CDC are qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Call their COVID Vaccine Call Center at 304-579-2550, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule your appointment.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman.
Legislative Update
Taking Care of our Healers
Last year, a talented and dynamic physician, Dr. Lorna Breen, died by suicide after serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Breen’s story highlighted a deeply troubling problem in our medical community: alarming rates of stress, burnout, and suicide among health care professionals.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the issue, health care professionals have long experienced high levels of stress and burnout. While helping their patients fight for their lives, many health care professionals have been coping with their own trauma of losing patients and colleagues and fear for their own health and safety. In my conversations with frontline healthcare workers over the past year, I’ve seen that this crisis will continue to have a significant impact on the lives of healthcare professionals for a very long time. As we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel, the healers who’ve been caring for everyone else will continue to feel the effects of this trauma yet face stigma in seeking treatment.
That’s why I’ve reintroduced the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act. This comprehensive, bipartisan legislation would reduce and prevent suicide, burnout, and mental and behavioral health conditions among health care professionals. It also supports training to prevent suicide and burnout for health professionals and increases awareness about suicide and mental health concerns among health care professionals.
Specifically, the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act:
• Establishes grants for training health profession students, residents, or health care professionals in evidence-informed strategies to reduce and prevent suicide, burnout, mental health conditions, and substance use disorders. The grants would also help improve health care professionals’ well-being and job satisfaction.
• Seeks to identify and disseminate evidence-informed best practices for reducing and preventing suicide and burnout among health care professionals, training health care professionals in, appropriate strategies, and promoting their mental and behavioral health and job satisfaction.
• Establishes a national evidence-based education and awareness campaign targeting health care professionals to encourage them to seek support and treatment for mental and behavioral health concerns.
• Establishes grants for employee education, peer-support programming, and mental and behavioral health treatment; health care providers in current or former COVID-19 hotspots will be prioritized.
• Establishes a comprehensive study on health care professional mental and behavioral health and burnout, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on such professionals’ health.
I’m glad to see the COVID-19 relief bill making its way through Congress right now includes several provisions modeled after the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act that provides significant funding to address the mental health needs of health care professionals.
It’s so important for Congress to pass this bipartisan legislation so we can meaningfully change how our health care industry approaches mental health and set up a more reliable infrastructure and culture for health care professionals to count on in the years to come.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Warner, Tester, King introduce legislation to ease burden of student debt, stimulate economy
On March 5, 2021, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Angus King (I-ME) introduced legislation to stimulate the economy and allow borrowers to get a better handle on their student debt during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. This legislation comes as student debt in the U.S. surpasses $1.7 trillion – all while an increasing number of borrowers find themselves unable to pay back their loans due to job scarcity and other extraordinary financial circumstances caused by the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.
“All over the country, we have young people who made a substantial decision to invest in their future, but now find themselves saddled by overwhelming student loan debt during a pandemic that has tanked the economy and shattered the job market,” said U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner. “The way to get our economy back on track is not by having an entire generation of people who are unwilling or unable to make future financial commitments because they are buried by the loans they took out in their late teens or early twenties. This legislation will give student borrowers a real shot at paying back their debt so that in the near future they are able to invest in a home, start up a business, or save for retirement.”
“Young folks across our country are facing unprecedented financial hardship simply because they made a choice to invest in their futures,” said Sen. Tester. “These are the current and future leaders of our communities, and it’s critical that they have financial security, so they can make investments and purchases to drive our economy forward and help America bounce back from this crisis. This bill will provide student borrowers with more opportunities to pay back their loans so that they are better able to participate in their local economies without the fear of drowning in debt.”
“The coronavirus pandemic has hit our economy hard – and that’s a major problem for the millions of Americans who took out student loans to invest in their future,” said Sen. King. “As the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout continues to unfold, Congress needs to take steps to help these young people have added flexibility and options to meet these obligations. Our legislation provides paths to help get this debt under control – if enacted, it can improve financial prospects for these borrowers while also supporting the overall health of the American economy.”
The Coronavirus Emergency Student Loan Refinancing Act of 2021 would ease the burden of the student debt crisis by:
• Allowing student loan borrowers to refinance their federal student loans as long as they are in good standing and meet eligibility requirements based on income or the debt-to-income ratio established by the Department of Education. Under the legislation, borrowers would be able to apply to refinance their Direct Loan or Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL).
• Giving borrowers the option to refinance their federal student loans at lower interest rates to the lowest yield of the 10-year Treasury note in the preceding six months, plus a fixed percentage rate established by the Student Loan Certainty Act of 2013.
o For undergraduate borrowers with Federal Direct Stafford, Unsubsidized, PLUS, and Consolidated loans, the interest rate would be equal to the lowest yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note in the preceding six months plus 2.05 percent;
o For graduate borrowers with Federal Direct Stafford or Unsubsidized loans, the interest rate would be equal to the lowest yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note in the preceding six months plus 3.6 percent; and
o For borrowers with PLUS loans, the new interest rate would be equal to the lowest yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note in the preceding six months plus 4.6 percent.
This legislation has the support of a number of organizations, including the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund (DREDF), the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), the National Association of Realtors, and the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce:
“Loans keep people from going to college, loans force students to major in lucrative subjects rather than follow their true work interests and values, and loans force people to postpone making decisions like buying homes and forming families, which hurts all of us. We are fortunate that Senator Warner recognizes this and has stepped up to do something about it,” said Anthony P. Carnevale, Director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.
“High student loan debt is deterring families and individuals from pursuing the American Dream of homeownership, and its impact has been particularly significant on minority and millennial households. In fact, a 2020 NAR report found that student loan costs have been the single biggest factor inhibiting Americans’ ability to save for a down payment over the past five years. Realtors® applaud Senator Warner for furthering the critical national conversation regarding the impact of student loan debt on the broader U.S. economy, and look forward to working with him to advance this legislation through Congress,” said Charlie Oppler, President of National Association of Realtors.
Bill text is available here. A one-page summary is available here.
Legislative Update
Warner & Kaine announce recommendations for US Attorney for Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) on March 3, 2021, sent a letter to the White House recommending candidates for the U.S. Attorney vacancies in the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) and the Western District of Virginia (WDVA). In their letter, the Senators recommended Jessica Aber, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and John Hall, civil litigator at Covington & Burling, for the EDVA position. The Senators recommended Christopher Kavanaugh, Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Virginia, and Erin B. Ashwell, Chief Deputy Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia, for the WDVA position.
“Panels of esteemed attorneys from across the Commonwealth interviewed Ms. Aber, Mr. Hall, Mr. Kavanaugh, and Ms. Ashwell, along with many other excellent candidates. After considering the panels’ reviews and conducting our own interviews, we find these four candidates to be exceptionally qualified for the position of U.S. Attorney,” wrote the Senators to President Biden.
The White House will now nominate one individual for each vacancy to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The nominations are subject to confirmation by the full Senate.
A copy of the letter can be found here and below.
Dear Mr. President:
As you consider candidates to serve in the two U.S. Attorney positions in the Commonwealth of Virginia, we are pleased to recommend Jessica Aber and John Hall for the position of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA); and, Christopher Kavanaugh and Erin B. Ashwell for the position of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia (WDVA). Panels of esteemed attorneys from across the Commonwealth interviewed Ms. Aber, Mr. Hall, Mr. Kavanaugh, and Ms. Ashwell, along with many other excellent candidates. After considering the panels’ reviews and conducting our own interviews, we find these four candidates to be exceptionally qualified for the position of U.S Attorney.
U.S. Attorney for Eastern District
Jessica Aber is a distinguished attorney with more than a dozen years of criminal justice experience in the EDVA U.S. Attorney’s Office and as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division. She has worked as both a line Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) handling complex financial fraud, violent crime and child exploitation cases and as EDVA’s Deputy Criminal Chief supervising operations across the District’s four divisions. Ms. Aber has lived in Virginia for over 20 years, receiving her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond and her Juris Doctor from the William & Mary Law School.
John Hall is a highly esteemed civil litigator in private practice at Covington & Burling where he serves as chair of the firm’s global litigation practice. In addition to his civil trial practice, Mr. Hall, a former AUSA, represents individuals and companies in white-collar criminal defense and investigations. Many of his civil representations arise out of or involve parallel government enforcement proceedings. He graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School and completed two years of post-graduate study in Economics at the University of Sydney (Australia).
U.S. Attorney for Western District
Chris Kavanaugh is an AUSA in the Western District of Virginia. Mr. Kavanaugh is currently serving as Counsel to the United States Attorney, Senior Litigation Counsel, and as the WDVA’s chief national security prosecutor. Mr. Kavanaugh has practiced before every judge in the WDVA and has worked in the U.S. Attorney’s office since 2014, handling a wide variety of federal criminal offenses involving domestic terrorism, civil rights violations, national security and white-collar offenses and violent crimes. Mr. Kavanaugh received his Bachelors of Science from Georgia Tech and his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.
Erin B. Ashwell currently serves as the Chief Deputy Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia in Richmond, where she supervises legal strategy and operations of over 500 employees, including approximately 290 attorneys. Following law school, she joined the United States Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. as a trial attorney for the tax-civil division. She has substantial ties to the Western District of Virginia and, prior to college, attended Virginia public schools. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude from Harvard University before going on to earn her Juris Doctor cum laude from Harvard Law School.
We believe that any of these candidates would make an excellent U.S. Attorney, and we are honored to be able to recommend them to you.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 28, 2021
New cases numbers are declining and vaccination rates are rising, but there are still many across the Sixth District who are hurting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we work to get our kids back in school and our businesses back open, Congress can and should act to provide help to those hit by the one-two punch of the pandemic and the state shutdowns. I have been proud to support several bipartisan bills over the past year that have provided trillions of dollars in aid to families and small businesses during this unprecedented time. Unfortunately, now that Democrats have gained control of the House, the Senate, and the White House, they have abandoned bipartisanship and pushed through a partisan and pork-laden package designed to pay back their supporters like Planned Parenthood and Big Labor. In fact, the $1.9 trillion bailout package passed at 2 am last Saturday morning spends only 9 cents out of every dollar on actual programs to combat the coronavirus. In addition, only 5% of the $130 billion in education funding in the bill will help schools reopen this year.
While I am disappointed in Speaker Pelosi’s abandonment of the bipartisan spirit that marked previous COVID legislation, I will continue to fight for the people of the Sixth District. This week, I joined a number of Members in introducing the National Right-to-Work Act, ensuring that protections against forced unionism that currently benefit Virginians would apply nationwide. No one in America should be required to join a union to get or to keep a job. I also voted against legislation that would have endangered religious liberty and threatened Title IX protections for women in sports. Additionally, I was pleased to connect with tens of thousands of constituents during my eighth telephone town hall, as well as recognize two local high school basketball teams on the House Floor for winning their respective division state championships. It was a busy week in Washington, and as we head back this Monday for another week of legislative business, I am always thankful for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman.
Biden Bailout:
Our families, our farmers, and our small businesses need our continued support as we navigate this COVID pandemic and work to reopen our economy, but they don’t need a $1.9 trillion package riddled with Democrat pork. While I could support additional relief to help get folks back to work and kids back in school, any further aid must be targeted, temporary, and actually tied to COVID. Not only is this legislation riddled with wasteful spending unrelated to COVID and bailouts for blue states like New York and California, but with more than $1 trillion in previously authorized coronavirus funds still unspent, it is premature. While there could be provisions of this bill that I would support as standalone legislation, H.R. 1319 as a whole is wasteful, partisan, and deeply flawed. For these reasons, I voted no on this bill. A few of the most egregious provisions unrelated to COVID contained in this legislation are listed below:
• $15 minimum wage hike which was ruled out of order in the Senate and will cost 1.4 million American jobs per the nonpartisan CBO.
• $350 billion to bailout blue states that have mismanaged their pensions and other programs for years
• $12 billion in foreign aid
• $1.5 billion for Amtrak
• $112 million for an underground rail system in California
• $50 million in funding for EPA environmental justice grants
• $10 million in grants to preserve Native American languages
• $1.5 million for a bridge connecting the U.S. and Canada
National Right-to-Work Act
Every American deserves the right to create their own success from their own volition – free of the requirement that they join an organization solely to hold a job. Simply put, as our Founding Father and fellow Virginian Thomas Jefferson said, “To compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves is sinful and tyrannical.” That is why I joined a number of my colleagues in introducing the National Right-to-Work Act. This legislation ensures that no American is forced to join a union to keep a job by erasing automatic-dues clauses in federal statute. Watch the video below.
Equality Act:
I oppose discrimination and have fought to defend our civil rights laws that ensure equal protection under the laws of our Nation. The Democrats’ so-called “Equality Act,” however, would do the exact opposite by discriminating against the religious beliefs of individuals and businesses. It would mandate both public and private schools, churches, hospitals, businesses, and other institutions recognize an individual’s chosen “gender identity” instead of their biological sex. This would force female athletes to compete against biological males, weaken our laws that protect against religious discrimination and compel employers to cover abortions and medical professionals to conduct or assist in performing abortions. This bill forces greater in-equality in the application of the law rather than equality, and I, therefore, voted no on the measure.
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Telephone Town Hall:
Before the Coronavirus pandemic began, I promised to hold in-person town halls throughout the Sixth District. In fact, since being elected, I have hosted 25 in-person town halls – with at least one being held in each locality throughout our region. I hope to continue those sorts of in-person forums in the future, but for now, as restrictions on public gatherings remain in place, virtual town halls remain one of the best and safest options to connect directly with constituents to ensure their voices are heard in Washington. While my previous seven telephone town halls have been District-wide, this week I hosted a regional forum for residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. More geographically targeted events like this moving forward will allow me to focus on the unique issues facing each of our individual communities. I look forward to holding similar events like this throughout the District in the future.
State Champions:
It was a great year for high school basketball in the Sixth District with two teams from our area winning state championships this past weekend. I was pleased to take to the House Floor to recognize both Parry McCluer High School’s boys basketball team and Luray High School’s girls basketball team for winning their respective division state titles. It was undoubtedly a year filled with significant obstacles, but both teams overcame them and brought home trophies to Buena Vista and Luray. Our community is incredibly proud of the hard work and resilience these two teams showed, and we congratulate them on this remarkable accomplishment.
COVID-19 and Paycheck Protection Program Update:
As of February 28, 2021, Virginia has had 576,050 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 8,552. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of February 27th, 1,266,983 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 666,970 people are fully vaccinated.
This week, changes were made to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which has served as a lifeline to millions of small businesses across the country. From now until March 10, the Small Business Administration will only be accepting PPP applications from businesses with less than 20 employees in an effort to target relief to mom-and-pop shops in need. The program will reopen to larger businesses beginning March 11. The program is set to expire on March 31 and more than $10 billion in funding remains available. To apply for a PPP loan, click here.
Further, there was big news on the vaccine front this week as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency approval of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. This is the third vaccine that has been approved by the FDA following Pfizer and Moderna. However, unlike the other two vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’s will only require one dose to be effective. Additionally, this vaccine can be stored in a simple refrigerator which should ease any complications with rollout. Johnson & Johnson is prepared to begin distributing nearly 3.9 million vaccines across the country as early as this week. This approval marks a huge step forward in making the COVID-19 vaccine more readily available to the folks across the Commonwealth.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman.
Legislative Update
Warner welcomes unemployment insurance fix
On February 25, 2021, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) welcomed a move by the U.S. Department of Labor to expand the number of workers who are eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program that was created as part of the federal CARES Act. Last week, Sen. Warner and four of his colleagues raised concern with the Department that policy guidance issued to state unemployment offices on Jan. 8 was limiting the ability of workers whose hours have been reduced to access PUA benefits.
“There are workers all over the country who have had their hours reduced or been temporarily laid off due to COVID-19, and they should be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance under the CARES Act,” said Sen. Warner. “I’m glad to see the Department of Labor listened to our concerns and is adjusting their guidance to states to make clear that these workers are eligible for PUA benefits.”
On Feb. 17, Sen. Warner joined Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in calling on the U.S. Department of Labor to issue revised guidance making clear that workers who have had their hours reduced, or who have been temporarily laid off even though their employer remains open, are eligible for PUA.
In the Feb. 17 letter to the Department of Labor, the Senators wrote, “Partial closures are very common for businesses like restaurants that are operating with limited indoor dining capacity, or only offering take-out services, and have resulted in many service workers working reduced hours or being temporarily laid off even though their employer remains open. The recent guidance directs states to deny PUA eligibility to workers who have been impacted by partial closures. This is of particular concern for workers who do not have sufficient qualifying earnings to be considered eligible for state unemployment, including workers who are newly hired. It is clear from the language of the CARES Act that PUA is intended to cover workers who are ‘unemployed, partially unemployed, or unable or unavailable to work’, which would include workers affected by partial closures… We ask that the Department clarify that workers impacted by partial closures or their employer scaling back business operations are eligible for PUA, or use its authority under 2102(a)(3)(A)(ii)(I)(kk) of the CARES Act to ensure these workers are eligible. This clarification is vital so that these workers can make ends meet during the pandemic.”
When emergency pandemic unemployment programs were set to expire at the end of last year, Sen. Warner successfully led the fight to include an extension in the $900 billion emergency COVID-19 relief legislation that Congress approved in December. From the start of this crisis, Sen. Warner, a former tech entrepreneur and longtime leader on labor issues affecting contractors and the contingent workforce, has pushed to expand benefits for Americans who have found themselves unemployed through no fault of their own during the pandemic.
In March, Sen. Warner voted in favor of $2 trillion bipartisan legislation that, among other things, expanded access to unemployment benefits for gig workers, contractors, and the self-employed. In the months following the signing of the legislation, Sen. Warner urged states to quickly implement federal provisions easing restrictions on emergency unemployment benefits and called on the Department of Labor (DOL) to issue and clarify state guidance in order to ensure that workers were able to receive benefits. He also introduced legislation to help guarantee that Americans who earn a living through a mix of traditional (W-2) and independent employment income (1099) were able to fully access the financial relief made available under the PUA program.
Legislative Update
Warner questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on need to include broadband funding in next COVID-19 relief bill
On February 23, 2021, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) participated in a virtual Senate Banking Committee hearing with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, where he stressed the importance of including robust funding for broadband in any future COVID-19 relief package. According to current estimates, there are approximately 700,000 Virginians who still lack access to high-speed internet, which has become increasingly essential for telecommuting, distance learning, telemedicine, and more amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“I would argue, over the last eleven months, we’ve seen broadband is a necessity. I think it is absolutely COVID-19 related,” said Sen. Warner in questioning with Chairman Powell. “I hope that the current package can be changed to actually include a sizeable investment in broadband as good as our four bipartisan packages have been to date.”
He continued, “Experts like Tom Wheeler and Blair Levin have said somewhere in the $40 to $50 billion range, we can get about 97 percent coverage along with better affordability.”
In response, Chairman Powell said, “I would agree that it is a classic piece of infrastructure for the modern economy, for the service economy, for the technologically advanced economy and having it…as broadly available as possible could be a significant benefit economically.”
As a former governor and now in the Senate, Sen. Warner has long fought for increased access to broadband in the Commonwealth. In December, Sen. Warner negotiated and passed COVID-19 relief legislation that included $7 billion towards broadband, including $3.2 billion for an Emergency Broadband Benefit to help low-income families maintain their internet connections, $285 million to support broadband access in minority communities, and $300 million in broadband grants modeled on bipartisan provisions Sen. Warner drafted with his colleagues. Sen. Warner has also introduced comprehensive broadband infrastructure legislation to expand access to affordable high-speed internet and has also introduced bipartisan legislation with Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott (R-SC) to establish a $10 billion Broadband Development Fund to prioritize funding for areas that currently lack service, support the deployment of advanced technologies in areas where there is the greatest need, and encourage projects that can quickly provide internet service.
According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), about 21 million Americans do not have access to 25/3 Mbps internet, which is the FCC’s standard for high-speed broadband. Of that 21 million, 16 million live in rural areas, while 5 million live in urban areas.
