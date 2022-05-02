Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 1, 2022
It was great to be back in the Sixth District this week. As I addressed the Southwest Virginia Business Development Association breakfast and the Virginia Credit Union League, the same themes and questions kept coming up. I was able to hear first-hand the struggles that the highest inflation rate in over 40 years is having on their businesses and our region’s families. Paychecks are not going as far as they used to. Folks are paying more for everything, with those on a fixed income being hit the hardest. Yet, the current Administration continues to push for more spending and remains committed to an environmental policy that is partially responsible for the increased price folks are paying to heat and cool their home and drive their car. I continue to push for less spending, a cut in regulations that help businesses thrive, and an all-the-above energy strategy that makes us once again less dependent on Russia, Venezuela, and Iran for oil. I remain committed to working to address these problems, pledge to take constituents’ concerns back to Washington, and continue to serve the needs and interests of the great people of our District.
Southwest Virginia Business Development Association:
Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and have remained resilient through a trying few years. Today, many businesses are hurting due to soaring inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and trouble finding workers, yet the entrepreneurial spirit of businesses in our area remains strong. While I am fighting for lower taxes, less regulations, and pro-growth policies in Washington, the Southwest Virginia Business Development Association provides counseling, training, and resources to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses in our region. I was pleased to speak at the Association’s breakfast meeting in Roanoke where I discussed the successes and challenges in today’s commerce climate, and heard from these business leaders about government policies that foster a pro-business climate to allow them to thrive.
Virginia Credit Union League Annual Meeting:
The Virginia Credit Union League has served as a statewide association representing member-owned credit unions since 1934. Credit unions are vital to our community and allow folks to wisely meet their financial needs of borrowing capital and saving and investing their hard-earned money in a safe and transparent manner. These institutions set Virginians up for success and guide financial plans to accommodate changing goals. I enjoyed participating in a wide-ranging “fireside chat” with the Virginia Credit Union League last week where finance, politics, and current events were discussed.
Border Surge:
March saw another record month for illegal border crossings. Since President Biden took office, over 2.2 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended at our southern border. These staggering numbers come as we learn that 42 people on the Terrorist Screening Database have been stopped, with nearly half of these encounters taking place in the first months of 2022. Meanwhile, despite a recent court ruling halting the revocation of Title 42, which allows for rapid rejection of immigrants, the Biden Administration is pushing ahead with its plan to rescind the Trump-era order on May 23rd. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have sounded the alarm on the border crisis and it has fallen onto the deaf ears of President Biden, the Vice President ‘Border Czar,’ and Secretary Mayorkas. The Administration’s halting funding for the border wall, reimplementing “Catch and Release,” and ending “Remain in Mexico” were the matches that sparked this forest fire. The worse may be yet to come unless the Administration reinstates the successful Trump-era border policies.
540 Area Code Update:
Residents should be advised that the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) has determined that beginning May 14, 2022, local calls made within the 540 area code must be dialed using the full 10 digits. Further, the SCC established a new 826 area code overlay. This means that, in addition to the existing 540 area code, for phone numbers serving western Virginia from Front Royal and Winchester south to Roanoke and Salem, new numbers will be established with an 826 area code. Therefore, local calls will no longer connect when only 7 digits are dialed but rather will require all 10 digits. SCC recommends that to prepare for the upcoming change, cell phone contact lists of your regularly phoned “favorites” be updated to include the complete number now – (540) XXX-XXXX (also soon to be (826) XXX-XXXX) – prior to the required change on May 14. For more information from the SCC, click here.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 12.9 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 11.9 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 6.8%, up from an average of 6.0% last week. For more information, click here.
Warner & Kaine on Virginia’s decision to end prosecution of U.S. Park Police Officers who fatally shot Bijan Ghaisar
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) released the following statement after a federal judge dismissed all charges against the two U.S. Park Police officers involved in the November 2017 shooting of Bijan Ghaisar:
“Our hearts go out to Bijan Ghaisar’s loved ones, who have spent more than four years searching for closure following the fatal shooting of Bijan by two U.S. Park Police officers. We are deeply disappointed by this decision by Attorney General Miyares to end Virginia’s pursuit of justice for Bijan and his family. This decision only stands to cause further harm to the Fairfax County community while preventing a heartbroken family from reaching the closure they desperately need. We will continue to support the Ghaisar family’s pursuit of justice for Bijan.”
In January of 2018, Sens. Warner and Kaine, and Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), pushed the FBI for an update on the status of its investigation into the fatal 2017 shooting. In October of that year, Sen. Warner sent a letter to the head of the National Park Service (NPS) regarding the circumstances under which U.S. Park Police officers engaged with Bijan.
In June of 2019, Sen. Warner along with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) decried the opaque and drawn-out nature of the review in letters to both the FBI and NPS. Two months later, the FBI provided a brief response, leaving many questions unanswered. In October, NPS provided a partial response, which prompted a follow-up letter from the Senators seeking more information.
In November 2019, Sens. Warner and Grassley pledged to seek greater transparency and formally requested an FBI briefing on its investigation into the shooting – shortly after the FBI concluded its lengthy investigation without fully explaining its findings, including why the two officers opened fire on Ghaisar. In February 2020, Sen. Warner voted against the nomination of Katharine MacGregor to be Deputy Secretary of the Interior, and in May, announced that he would place a hold on future Department of the Interior nominees until he receives adequate responses to his questions surrounding the Park Service’s handling of the shooting. Later that July, Sen. Warner pressed NPS for answers regarding its internal affairs investigation into the killing of Bijan, and the following month, he joined Sen. Grassley in a letter expressing concern over the department’s refusal to answer a number of questions in a briefing. In October 2020, Sen. Warner reiterated the need for justice after Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve T. Descano brought forth two charges against the officers.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – April 14, 2022
As reports of Russian war crimes continue to come out of Ukraine, the House took decisive action to further cripple the Kremlin’s energy sector and document the genocide Putin and his army are perpetrating against innocent civilians. The United States remains committed to Ukraine, and we must continue to seek out ways to punish Russia without further escalation. On the domestic front, I took several steps to mark another step in our fight for the Right to Life, protect the integrity of women’s sports, and give Veterans an additional tool to help them hold the VA accountable and to improve their care. I was also pleased to honor the Virginia Military Institute’s Club Boxing Team, which recently won the Intercollegiate Boxing Association National Championships. As the House is in District Work Period, I am looking forward to traveling across the Sixth District and meeting with as many folks throughout our region as possible.
Punishing Russia:
The United States must continue to hold Russia accountable for its unwarranted invasion of Ukraine. We cannot sit idly by as disturbing reports flood our television screens and newsfeeds about the atrocities being committed by Putin and his army. There are now multiple accounts of Russian soldiers torturing and executing innocent Ukrainians throughout the country. If accurate, these deliberate and unlawful killings of unarmed civilians amount to war crimes and genocide. The United States cannot allow this to go unchecked, and last week I voted for, and the House passed, bipartisan legislation to ensure the White House is collecting and documenting evidence of Putin’s abominations should the time come that he stands trial for his actions. Further, the House also voted to codify into federal law the ban on Russian energy imports into the United States. The oil and gas industry provided the Kremlin with 39% of its federal budget revenue and made up 60% of total Russian exports in recent years. Marinating significant pressure on the Russian energy sector is crucial to crippling Putin’s economy and draining the Nation of its financial resources.
Defending NATO Against Politics:
Last week, the House considered House Resolution 831, a resolution regarding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as NATO. The resolution, a copy of which can be found here, resolved that the House take four actions. The first two, which I support, are for Congress to 1) reaffirm support for NATO and 2) reaffirm support for Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. Had the resolution ended there, I would have voted for it.
Unfortunately, the second two recommended actions inject politics into the historic military alliance. By urging NATO to 3) “adopt a new Strategic Concept for NATO” to “strengthen democratic institutions within NATO member, partner, and aspirant countries,” the resolution encourages NATO to formally involve itself in the domestic politics of its member nations. The resolution also 4) encourages NATO to create a new “Center for Democratic Resilience,” a new political bureaucracy within NATO that will implement this new “Strategic Concept” and pull resources away from the military mission for which NATO was originally created. Because I could not support these last two controversial action items, I voted against the resolution.
The NATO alliance must remain strong so that when it becomes necessary for NATO to act militarily, it is not weakened or divided by internal politics. Instead, NATO must be clear in its military mission and effective in securing a swift and decisive victory for America and our men and women who are sacrificed on the battlefield.
Standing for Life:
As the Representative for the Sixth District, I will always serve as a voice for the voiceless and a defender of the defenseless. To that end, since the beginning of the 117th Congress, I have cosponsored 21 bills that promote life and protect the most vulnerable among us. Below are just a handful of examples of the legislation I have supported over the past year and a half. Additionally, I am proud that my proven track record as a Pro-Life legislator has earned me an “A+” rating from Susan B. Anthony List is one of the Nation’s most prominent pro-life organizations. Further, I will continue to hold the Biden Administration accountable for its pro-abortion policies, and recently, I demanded that Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, commit to upholding federal law by ensuring no taxpayer dollars go to fund abortions or organizations that provide them, like Planned Parenthood.
- H.R. 619, the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act – ensures any baby born alive after a botched abortion will be entitled to the medical care they rightfully deserve
- H.R. 18, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act – makes permanent the long-standing Hyde Amendment as well as similar provisions banning federal funding of abortion by ensuring that no federal dollars are used to pay for abortion and health plans that include abortion
- H.R. 6060, the Conscience Protection Act – strengthens the rights of health care providers to object to medical procedures, namely abortion, that they hold serious moral or religious objections to
- H.R. 541, the Defund Planned Parenthood Act – restricts all federal funding for Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc. or any of its affiliates or clinics
- H.R. 1080, Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act – provides common-sense protections for unborn children at 20 weeks after fertilization, a point at which there is significant scientific evidence that abortion inflicts tremendous pain on the unborn
Protecting Women’s Sports:
Last week, I joined my colleagues in writing to the President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regarding the Title IX violations that took place during the Division One College Swimming and Diving Championship – and more broadly throughout the whole season. Recently a transgender swimmer was allowed to compete and win the women’s Division I National Championship in the 500-yard freestyle. The decision prevented Virginia Tech student, RéKa György, from participating in the event, and it took away the rightful championship from University of Virginia student, Emma Weyant. These two women and countless others have dedicated their lives to excellence in their sport. Action must be taken to ensure our daughters can continue to compete on a level playing field. The full letter can be found here.
Improving Veterans Healthcare:
The current patient advocate tracking system (PATS) at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) allows for tracking and reporting by agency officials, but not the patient. That is why, in an effort to improve patient care at the VA, I recently co-sponsored H.R.5754, the Patient Advocate Tracker Act. This legislation would require the VA to create an electronic system for Veterans to submit complaints regarding health care services they receive. The system will allow a Veteran to file a complaint electronically with the patient advocate and view the status of the complaint, including interim and final actions that have been taken. This important bill will lead to more accountability at the VA and help ensure our Veterans receive the care they have earned and deserve.
VMI Boxing:
Last Tuesday, I was pleased to honor the Virginia Military Institute Club Boxing Team, which recently won the United States Intercollegiate Boxing Association National Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. This victory marks the program’s second national title in seven years, the last of which came in 2015. Throughout this year’s tournament, the team amassed an impressive 20-8 record, scoring six knockouts, one technical knockout, nine unanimous decisions, and four split decisions. Of the fourteen cadets competing, five won individual national championship belts, while another seven took home silver medals. Each of these national champions and runners-up also earned All-American individual honors for their stellar performances in their respective weight classes. The team’s coach, Joe Shafer, credited their win to preparation, dedication, and hard work. Coach Shafer said, “We represented the Institute with a fighting spirit: honoring VMI’s history, upholding the passions of our forefathers, and personifying the principles of excellence for VMI.” The cadets certainly showcased the very best of the Virginia Military Institute, and the Commonwealth congratulates them for this impressive victory.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 9.0 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 8.5 cases one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 3.4%, the same as last week. For more information, click here.
Warner & Coons reintroduce legislation to support lifelong learning & worker training
On April 7, 2022, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Chris Coons (D-DE) reintroduced legislation to give low- and moderate-income workers more access to lifelong learning opportunities. The Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act would establish a tax-preferred savings account with a generous government match to support workers looking to retrain or develop new skills throughout their careers.
In the coming years, more workers will be required to learn new skills throughout their careers. A National Academies of Sciences report focused on information technology and the U.S. workforce recently stressed the need to prepare individuals for the changing labor market. Due to automation, the McKinsey Global Institute estimates that up to a third of the U.S. workforce will need to learn new skills or find new work in new occupations by 2030. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 87 percent of workers believe training and developing new job skills throughout their work life is essential to succeed in the workplace. The Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act would give workers a tool to access that training by providing them with a portable, government-matched savings vehicle for lifelong learning.
“Access to lifelong learning and education is a critical tool that workers need to succeed in today’s economy. Therefore, it is essential for the federal government to support Americans’ ability to retrain and upskill throughout their career,” said Sen. Warner. “This is a no-brainer investment that would help workers continue to expand their skillsets and grow their earning potential. It would also help employers who need skilled workers to fill those jobs, particularly in a competitive labor market.”
“By strengthening access to skills training and fostering a culture of lifelong learning, we can support American workers while ensuring we have a workforce ready to fill the jobs of tomorrow,” said Sen. Coons. “That’s why I’m proud to partner with my colleague Senator Warner to invest in our future with this needed investment and make available the growth and retraining we know will be vital in a competitive, global economy.”
“Small business owners often struggle to find skilled workers, which has become even more challenging during this competitive labor market,” said John Arensmeyer, Founder & CEO of Small Business Majority. “In fact, Small Business Majority’s scientific opinion polling found more than one-third of small employers said it is difficult to find candidates with the right education, skills, or training. Since small firms rarely have enough time to dedicate to extensive staff training or sufficient funds to pay for employee education, the Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act would be a huge boost to small businesses by offering them another way to invest in the development of their staff. This legislation would also help solo entrepreneurs invest in their own development and acquire skills without the aid of an employer.”
The Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act creates employee-owned Lifelong Learning and Training Account (LLTA) savings plans. Contributions to an LLTA by low- and moderate-income workers or their employers would be eligible for a dollar-for-dollar federal match of up to $1,000. Under this legislation, the federal matching funds would be directly deposited into the LLTA immediately after a contribution by the worker or employer. The worker would then get to choose how to use the LLTA funds, which could be applied towards any training that leads to a recognized post-secondary credential.
For workers that need to contribute to the cost of updating their job skills, this significant federal investment can make a huge difference in whether or not these workers seek additional training. If employers are willing to match employees’ savings, the returns can be even greater—a $500 contribution by a worker would create $2,000 in training opportunities (a $500 match by the employer, and then a $1,000 match from the federal government.) The accounts are portable from job to job, and always under workers’ control.
Contributions by workers and employers are after-tax dollars but face no additional taxes on earnings if the LLTA funds are used for qualified training expenses. Eligibility is for workers age 25 to 60, with incomes of up to $82,000 per worker. States will manage the accounts. Accounts are designed to encourage the worker to use the funds to regularly update their skills, rather than build up large balances over many years. Restrictions are put in place to ensure that the government’s matching dollars go only to qualified training expenses.
The full text of the bill can be found here.
Legislation expected to include Warner-authored policy to increase American manufacturing of semiconductors; domestic shortage is key driver of inflation
On April 7, 2022, it was announced that U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, will serve on the conference committee of Senators and House members working to reconcile differences between the House and Senate version of the jobs and competitiveness bill, which has been known variously as the Bipartisan Innovation Act, America COMPETES Act, the United States Innovation and Competition Act, or the Endless Frontier Act, in order to send a final bill to President Biden’s desk for signature.
“For too long, the United States has allowed our global competitors to out-invest and out-hustle us in regard to our innovation economy. This competitiveness bill will make major investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, create good-paying jobs, and provide the tools our country needs to continue competing in the global economy while addressing some of the major causes of economic inflation,” said Sen. Warner. “I am honored to be a member of the conference committee that will work to get a strong bill to the president’s desk ASAP.”
“The Senate is moving an important step closer to delivering robust jobs and competitiveness bills that will help fix our supply chains and boost American innovation and technological dominance for generations. Our Democratic conferees will ensure that the Senate-passed bill stays on track to create more good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and spark American ingenuity that will be the engine that drives our economy forward for years to come,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
In June, the Senate voted 68-28 to pass the United States Innovation and Competition Act, bipartisan legislation that includes Warner-led provisions to foster U.S. innovation in the race for 5G and shore up American leadership in the semiconductors industry. In February, the House finally acted to pass its own version of the bill, the America COMPETES Act. Now, a small group of House members and Senators will form a conference committee to negotiate differences between the two bills and assemble a final product to send to President Biden.
Earlier, Sen. Warner joined Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) in leading the Virginia congressional delegation in calling on the U.S. Department of Commerce to consider Virginia for future locations for major semiconductor production and research facilities.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – April 5, 2022
Coming nearly two months late, President Biden released his $5.8 trillion budget this week that does little for working families and reads like a Christmas list of wishes and wants for liberal lawmakers and special interest groups. As a member of both the House Budget and Appropriations Committees, I had the chance to question the Director of Management and Budget about soaring inflation, as well as the Secretary of Health and Human Services about the influence of teachers’ unions undue influence on the CDC’s school reopening guidance. Further, over the past few days, I have had the opportunity to address several of the President’s self-made crises, particularly related to the border and energy costs. Rather than working to improve these issues, this Administration seems determined to make them worse. Additionally, I acted this week to make it easier for seniors and those planning for retirement to save. Overall, it was a productive week in Washington, and rest assured that I will continue fighting for Sixth District Residents when I return to DC on Monday.
Biden’s Tax-and-Spend Budget:
This week, President Biden released his $5.8 trillion Budget for FY23, and it is more of the same liberal, tax-and-spend policies that have led us to the economic crisis we’re facing. Under the proposal, deficits and debt would continue to grow over the next decade, leading to even higher inflation and greater financial hardship for the American people. This budget leaves families out to dry, and I questioned the Director of the Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday about this Administration’s runaway spending.
- If Biden’s budget were adopted, the national debt would reach a new record by the end of the decade, growing by over $15 trillion.
- Under Biden’s budget, the national debt would spike to $45 trillion by 2032 – about $347,000 per household.
- Biden’s budget includes nearly $2.5 trillion in new or increased taxes.
- Biden’s budget would increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, higher than communist China, which the Tax Foundation estimated would kill 159,000 jobs, shrink the economy by $720 billion, and cut wages for low-income Americans.
Holding HHS Accountable:
On Wednesday, a report from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis revealed that the Centers and Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowed the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to re-write critical portions of the Biden Administration’s school reopening guidance. While the CDC initially planned to issue guidance that would have been more favorable toward opening schools, the agency reversed course after consulting with teachers union bosses. The AFT was given a non-public copy of the CDC’s draft language about a week before it was set to be published, and in that time, the union was able to insert its own langue verbatim. It is a disgrace that the Biden Administration put teachers’ unions above parents and students.
Instead of following the science, they kept schools closed, leading to poor test scores and higher rates of youth depression, substance abuse, and suicide. President Biden must be held accountable for putting politics above children, and this week I pressed the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services about the matter in the Appropriations Committee.
Border Security:
The President takes an oath promising to uphold and defend the laws of this country and to protect our Nation’s citizens. Yet this administration seems determined to neglect that pledge. With more than 2 million migrants have illegally entered the United States since President Biden took office, there is an undeniable crisis at our southern border, and it is a direct result of the President’s halting of construction of the border wall, ending the Remain in Mexico policy, and reimplementing Catch and Release.
Now, instead of taking steps to rectify the situation he created, President Biden is preparing to pour fuel on the fire by lifting Title 42, which has allowed Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to immediately expel illegal aliens after entering the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Trump-era code has been essential to mitigating a worsening crisis, and officials within the President’s own Department of Homeland Security are sounding the alarms about the consequences that would come from lifting this policy. Officials say that if this policy is revoked it would cause a massive run on the border and we could see upwards of 18,000 illegal crossings a day – that’s 6.5 million migrants a year. CBP can barely keep up as it is, let alone with that kind of surge. President Biden is failing the American people, and his neglect at the border is having catastrophic consequences.
Energy Crisis:
During the Trump administration, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was built up when President Trump added 30 million barrels of oil in 2020. Now, the Biden Administration has announced that it will release roughly a million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves for the next six months in an effort to lower gas prices. These 180 million barrels represent the largest ever draw from our emergency oil reserve and 25 percent of the total SPR reserves when at peak capacity. This move follows President Biden’s release of 30 million barrels in early March, and 50 million barrels of oil in November of 2021, which did nothing to prevent a spike in energy prices.
Make no mistake, this plan is dangerous. The SPR is supposed to be used for national security emergencies and major weather events, not for President Biden to use as a political Hail Mary when his policies fail. Drawing down our strategic reserves by more than 25 percent poses a national security risk, and represents a large expense to American taxpayers because it will be refilled under skyrocketing gas prices.
Supporting Seniors:
Far too many Americans reach the age of retirement without having the savings they need. In fact, 50 percent of households are “at-risk” of not having enough to maintain their living standards in retirement. To help combat this issue, I was pleased this week to join a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in passing the SECURE Act, which will help Americans successfully save for retirement by expanding coverage and increasing retirement savings, simplifying the current retirement system, and protecting Americans’ retirement accounts. Specifically, the legislation will help older Americans by taking the below actions.
- Creates new tax credits to encourage small employers to offer retirement plans. It fully offsets paperwork costs and provides a per-employee credit of up to $1,000 for employer matching contributions.
- Support for employees with student loan debt. The bill allows employer matching contributions to a retirement plan for employees that are making payments on student loans.
- Simplifying the way small businesses offer stock ownership to employees. Cuts red tape and offers new tax incentives for small business employee stock ownership plans.
- Helps employees save for retirement earlier. Employees would be automatically enrolled in their company’s 401(k) plan, while still providing a chance to opt-out Americans would have greater flexibility to keep more of their savings for longer. The bill raises the age for required minimum distributions to 75, so individuals don’t have to start withdrawing before they’re ready.
- Helps late-career workers catch up in saving for retirement. Late-career workers – who may finally be earning the highest salaries of their careers after spending years at lower wages – can contribute a larger amount to “catch up” on their retirement savings, doubled from $5,000 a year to $10,000 a year
- Helps lower-income households build their savings with the bigger and simpler Saver’s Credit.
- Prioritizing military families. The bill provides a tax credit for small employers that make plan benefits more available to military spouses (who can be subject to frequent relocation or job changes).
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 8.5 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 9.7 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 3.4%, down from 3.9% from last week. For more information, click here.
Senator Mark Warner will support Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement on his intent to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court:
“Judge Jackson is a trailblazer and a highly-qualified jurist. Her wide-ranging endorsements – from conservative jurists, civil rights organizations, law enforcement groups, and through her previous bipartisan Senate confirmations – speak to her sterling credentials.
“During her hearing and our meeting, Judge Jackson demonstrated a strong command of constitutional law, a patient and reasoned temperament, and warm devotion to her family and to the United States. Her confirmation would also take a long-overdue step toward making the composition of the Supreme Court better reflect the people it represents by finally including a Black woman.
“After careful consideration, I believe Judge Jackson embodies the highest intellect, impartiality, and honesty, and I look forward to casting my vote in support of her nomination.”
