Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 17, 2020; survey results
The damage of the coronavirus is twofold. It is both a health crisis and an economic crisis. It has led to tragedy for families across our Nation and wreaked havoc on the global economy, putting millions out of work in the U.S. alone. We must work to address both of these problems, keeping our Nation’s citizens healthy without infringing on their constitutional rights and God-given freedoms.
As conceived in our great Constitution, our system of government is a federalist one, in which power is split between the federal government and the states. The President has unveiled Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, a three-phased approach based on the advice of public health experts to guide state and local officials in their efforts to safely return their states and localities to normalcy. States all across the Union are now issuing guidelines for opening a business within their borders, including right here in our part of Virginia.
As your Representative, it is my top priority right now to provide you with the most up-to-date information regarding Congress’s response to the pandemic, as well as hear your thoughts so that I can best represent you.
I recently joined ABC 13 to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the resources that are available to help individuals and small businesses. As our Nation gets back to work, we can ensure that the American people have the tools they need to triumph over this evolving crisis.
If you have questions regarding your Emergency Relief Check authorized through the CARES Act, I encourage you to visit the IRS’s FAQ page at irs.gov/coronavirus.
Since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States began, the federal government has acted to address the needs of Americans. The CARES Act, which the President signed in late March, mobilized new resources to fight on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and injected funding into the economy to help American workers, families, small businesses, and industries so that our country can not only survive this crisis but thrive when we do. While I did not agree with every provision of the CARES Act, I put my differences with my colleagues aside and supported the bill because I believed it provided much-needed assistance to the American people, while targeting that assistance to address the spreading coronavirus. The same cannot be said for H.R. 6800, which passed in the House on Friday.
While there are a few provisions in this bill that I could support and, in fact, have supported in the past, this specific bill is primarily an 1800-page wish-list of liberal policies along with billions of dollars of taxpayer funding for programs entirely unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. It is a massive overstep and expansion of the size and scope of the federal government.
While the CARES Act provided billions in assistance to Virginia and other states, it focused that funding toward those costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic. It did not allow states to put federal funding toward any program they wanted, especially those unrelated to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, H.R. 6800 has no such protections. An open-ended $500 billion for states and $375 billion for localities would send a message to these officials that they are not interested in pursuing fiscal responsibility. H.R. 6800 is an open door for states and localities to spend recklessly and get a handout from struggling federal taxpayers for past fiscal mismanagement.
Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, Congress has spent trillions of dollars to help struggling families and businesses. Now, instead of swiftly, directly, and specifically helping those hurting the most, Democrats in the House are using the pandemic as a pretext to accomplish their longstanding political goals. In addition to extending Medicaid coverage to illegal aliens, H.R. 6800 removes voter ID requirements and expands mandates on employers. Further, it provides millions to the National Endowment for the Arts, authorizes the release of federal prisoners, and repeals work requirements for welfare. Congressional leadership should focus on helping the households hit the hardest by this catastrophe, instead of pushing pet projects and pork-barrel spending.
In an effort to help civilians and veterans deal with the stresses of daily life caused by the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a mobile app called COVID Coach. To learn more and to find available resources, please visit mobile.va.gov
Further, the Under Secretary of the Veterans Benefits Administration will be hosting a telephone town hall this Thursday at 4 pm to answer service members’ questions regarding the benefits they have earned.
Two weeks ago, you received a survey, requesting your opinions on reopening the economy. For those who took the time to fill it out, thank you for the opportunity to hear from you. Below you can view the results.
Based on what you know and have heard, when do you think Virginia should begin to allow “nonessential” businesses to reopen?
2,164 (37.79%) Immediately, but with public health safeguards in place
710 (12.57%) 2 or 3 weeks from now, but with public health safeguards in place
2,394 (41.82%) Not until the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia declines for 14 days in a row
458 (7.99%) Other Answers
Should the Governor implement a plan to reopen Virginia on a regional basis, allowing areas that have fewer reported cases of COVID-19 to reopen first, or should he wait until the entire Commonwealth has met the federal standards for reopening?
3,380 (60.08%) Open areas with fewer COVID-19 rates first
1,787 (31.76%) Wait until entire Commonwealth has met federal standards to reopen
458 (8.14%) Unsure
Should Virginia public K-12 schools, colleges, and universities open this fall for classes, even if there are still new cases of COVID-19 being reported?
2,655 (46.71%) Yes
1,401 (24.64%) No
1,628 (28.64%) Unsure
With health care professionals, first responders, and other front-line workers reporting to duty every day, should Congress also return to Washington to get back to work?
4,452 (79.58%) Yes, but with appropriate health safeguards in place
916 (16.37%) No, not until there are fewer health risks
266 (4.75%) Unsure
According to reports, China knew about the spread of COVID-19 earlier than first reported but suppressed information and denied access to U.S. health officials. Should Americans be allowed to sue the Chinese government for monetary damages sustained as a result of the spread of COVID-19?
3,025 (47.29%) Yes
2,068 (32.33%) No
1,303 (20.37%) Unsure
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
Centers for Disease Control
How to Protect Yourself
Symptoms and Testing
If You Are at Higher Risk
If You Are Sick
Frequently Asked Questions
Rep. Cline statement on H.R. 6800, the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) released the following statement regarding the upcoming vote on H.R. 6800 – the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act.
“Instead of focusing on addressing the economic and health care challenges of the coronavirus, this legislation is an 1800-page liberal wish-list, full of trillions of taxpayer dollars spent on programs entirely unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cline said. “The bill explodes the size and scope of the Federal Government and is nothing more than a political move by Speaker Pelosi to appease the left-wing faction of her caucus.”
“Until now, COVID-19 relief legislation has been relatively bipartisan. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi’s most recent proposal is anything but, and her sole reliance on Democrats for input has made this process all the more divisive. Her refusal to negotiate with the White House and Senate Majority means the bill is dead on arrival if and when it reaches the Senate. In a crisis like this, it is irresponsible to pass a partisan bill that has no chance of being signed into law.”
“Rather than considering a targeted bill addressing the dire economic and health situation we’re facing, Members are instead being asked to vote on a slew of provisions unassociated with the pandemic. In addition to extending Medicaid coverage to illegal aliens, H.R. 6800 also federalizes state elections, bails out failing state and local governments, and expands mandates on employers. Further, it provides millions to the National Endowment for the Arts, authorizes the release of federal prisoners, and broadens marijuana laws. With millions of unemployed, businesses suffering, and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Americans deserve better than this bill, and therefore, I will be voting no on H.R. 6800.”
Full text of H.R. 6800 can be found here.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 9, 2020
It has been over three months since a Public Health Emergency was declared, eight weeks since a National Emergency began, and six weeks since the Virginia economy was shut down.
Understanding that social distancing guidelines can be accomplished in an open-air space, on Monday, I encouraged the Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to reopen the Shenandoah National Park during his visit for a site inspection. Shenandoah National Park encompasses more than 200,000 acres throughout our region, and despite that it could serve as a safe recreational destination for Sixth District residents, it has been closed to the public since April 8, 2020. Reopening the park would go a long way in keeping folks both mentally and physically healthy.
Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and their survival is critical to the future success of our Nation. Not to be forgotten are our farmers and agricultural enterprises whose operations are vital to the survival of rural communities. Our Nation’s producers have been working tirelessly to keep food on our tables during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, market volatility has put many of these small businesses in jeopardy. Last week, I contacted the U.S. Small Business Administration and urged the agency to streamline Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) applications for agriculture businesses which were initially ineligible for this lifeline. Today, I am pleased to inform you that the SBA has opened a portal specifically for those in the agricultural industry. For more information, visit sba.gov/funding-programs.
It was a pleasure to join the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce on a video-call to hear first-hand from small business owners and to answer questions regarding the federal resources that are available to them in this difficult time. During the call, we touched on subjects relating to the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, future coronavirus relief legislation, and more. Two weeks ago, I partook in a similar event with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and will continue listening to business leaders throughout this pandemic to better understand the situation they are currently facing. If you have questions or are uncertain on what resources there are to help during this uncertain time please consult my COVID-19 website at www.cline.house.gov/covid-19.
Reports of spousal abuse and domestic violence have increased during the current coronavirus pandemic. This issue is one that has been important to me since my time as an assistant prosecutor of domestic violence cases in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Last week, I introduced the bipartisan Protect Our Women and Waive Emergency Requirements (POWER) Act with Congresswoman Lucy McBath. For the past three decades, the Family Violence Prevention Services Act (FVPSA) has supported services such as emergency shelter and related assistance programs for victims of domestic violence and their children through federal grants. This bill temporarily suspends non-federal match requirements on FVPSA grant funds relating to domestic violence services during emergency situations related to coronavirus, which will ensure victims continue to have the resources they need during this ongoing crisis. Social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders have made it nearly impossible for entities to utilize the ‘in-kind’ contribution option specified in the FVPSA and is why the POWER Act is necessary to safeguard programs for domestic violence victims across the country.
The U.S. Marshals Service often works alongside their DEA and FBI counterparts on dangerous missions abroad. From working to combat transnational criminal organizations to interrupting human trafficking rings, the brave men and women of the U.S. Marshals Service put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of American citizens. Yet under the current statute, Marshals do not qualify for danger pay in certain countries as do employees of other federal law enforcement agencies. To remedy this inequity, I introduced the bipartisan Danger Pay for U.S. Marshals Act in the House in February, and am pleased that Senator Cotton took this issue up in the Senate this week. I am proud to have sponsored this bipartisan legislation which ensures, without requiring additional funding, that our Marshals are compensated fairly and earn the pay they rightly deserve while protecting Americans from violent criminals.
Finally, I wanted to take this opportunity to wish every mother a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday. I’m told that motherhood is one of the most challenging and also most rewarding jobs. Mothers wear several hats – among them teacher, counselor, coach, and friend. To my wife, Elizabeth, and all the moms across the District, I wish you all a very Happy Mother’s Day.
Rep. Cline Introduces H.R. 6651 – The Use Your Endowment Act
WASHINGTON – On May 1, 2020, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) introduced H.R. 6651 – the Use Your Endowment Act. The legislation was introduced in conjunction with House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (OH-04), Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), and Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO).
H.R. 6651 deems institutions of higher education with an endowment greater than $10 billion to be ineligible to receive any funds made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This bill would also require colleges and universities with an endowment greater than $10 billion to return funds they may have previously received through the CARES Act to the Department of the Treasury.
Congressman Cline said, “Colleges and universities with multibillion-dollar endowments should not be requesting funds from the CARES Act. Money allocated through this legislation should be reserved for businesses and institutions in need, not entities that have virtually unlimited resources through their foundations and endowments. H.R. 6651 ensures that our Nation’s wealthiest schools can no longer take advantage of coronavirus relief funding at the expense of the American taxpayer.”
Ranking Member Jordan said, “This bill shouldn’t be controversial or partisan. If universities have large endowments, they should spend some of that endowment on their students first, before seeking a federal bailout. This legislation ensures that large universities are held accountable to taxpayers in the future, while at the same time directing funds to those actually in need. I’m proud to stand behind this important legislation with Senator Hawley and Congressman Cline.”
Senator Josh Hawley said, “Universities with massive endowments should not be getting taxpayer money unless they spend some money out of their own pockets to actually help their students. This is common sense. Relief funds were intended for schools that need it, not wealthy universities that sit on huge endowments. It’s greed, plain and simple, and it’s wrong.”
The Use Your Endowment Act was introduced following the revelation that institutions such as Harvard, which has a $40 billion endowment, had received millions of dollars in aid following the passage of the CARES Act.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – April 26, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe has created both a health crisis and an economic crisis unlike anything since the 1918 Spanish Flu. The chaos and fear that has been sown by this virus have impacted every local community, including those here in our part of Virginia. Since the outbreak in the United States began, Congress has acted swiftly to address the needs of Americans – most recently with Thursday's passage of H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act. Although many small businesses have been denied access to emergency loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) since the program ran out of funds last week, its passage is good news for many small businesses still in crisis.
Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act:
Last week, the PPP, which came into existence with the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act last month, ran out of funds. In the past month, the PPP has been responsible for helping over 1.6 million businesses, including over 40,000 right here in Virginia, and saving over 30 million American jobs. It was absolutely critical that Congress replenish the PPP’s funds, and after a week of negotiations, a deal was finally reached. The Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act includes a $310 billion PPP replenishment as well as funding for hospitals and expanded testing.
Every day that passed without this funding meant irreparable harm to an untold number of small businesses. While this replenished funding is long overdue, I am glad to see this legislation get to the President’s desk for the sake of American workers and small businesses.
The PPP was designed to help firms with fewer than 500 workers, not for multi-million dollar companies like Ruth’s Chris, and Shake Shack, or colleges and universities with multi-billion dollar endowments and foundations. Although we must work to keep businesses of all sizes and the jobs, products, and services they provide alive throughout the pandemic, it is not right that so many small businesses—including many in Virginia’s Sixth District—were not given priority in a program designed to help them. Thankfully, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that larger firms will now be blocked from using the program, and the President has called on some larger companies that had already obtained the loans to returning the money.
Coronavirus/Small Business Telephone Town Hall:
As your Representative in Congress, it is my top priority to make sure that you have the most up-to-date information you need to make the best decisions affecting you and your loved ones. On Monday, I hosted my third telephone town hall, and my second one pertaining specifically to the coronavirus crisis. I was joined on the call by Virginia’s Small Business Administration (SBA) Director Carl Knoblock and Virginia House Delegate Chris Runion to answer the questions of small business owners in our District and provide them with resources available to help them survive this onerous time with their businesses intact and their employees on payroll. The call contained answers to many frequently asked questions. To listen to the audio of the telephone town hall, please click here.
Orvis Lending a Hand:
This week, I had the privilege of touring Orvis’ fulfillment center in Roanoke. Orvis has begun producing masks and is donating them to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and other local nonprofits. I appreciate their and so many other businesses’ contribution to the Sixth District and the COVID-19 relief effort.
Virtual Service Academy Day:
On Friday, my office hosted a Virtual Service Academy Day. Via video-call, representatives from the various service academies provided students and parents information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. While Academy Days are usually held in person, moving this event online helped ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. Thank you to those who participated in the event.
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the coordinated efforts of the federal government are at work to stop the spread of this disease.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
CARES Act Part 2 – COVID-19 Update
Last week, the PPP, which came into existence with the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act last month, ran out of funds. In the past month, the PPP has been responsible for helping over 1.6 million businesses, including over 40,000 right here in Virginia, and saving over 30 million American jobs. It was absolutely critical that Congress replenishes the PPP's funds, and after a week of negotiations, a deal was finally reached. The Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act includes a $310 billion PPP replenishment. On top of funding the PPP, the deal also:
As your Representative in Congress, it is my top priority to make sure that you have the most up-to-date information you need to make the best decisions affecting you and your loved ones. On Monday, I hosted my third telephone town hall, and my second one pertaining specifically to the coronavirus crisis. I was joined on the call by Virginia’s Small Business Administration (SBA) Director Carl Knoblock and Virginia House Delegate Chris Runion to answer the questions of small business owners in our district and provide them with resources available to help them survive this onerous time with their businesses intact and their employees on the payroll. The call contained answers to many frequently asked questions. To listen to the audio of the telephone town hall, please click here.
In Washington, D.C., and in Richmond, leaders in both the legislative and executive branches of government have been taking action to address the health crisis and support our economy. On Thursday, the House passed a $500 billion deal to further assist small businesses and hospitals and expand our Nation’s testing capacity.
Last week, the PPP, which came into existence with the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act last month, ran out of funds. In the past month, the PPP has been responsible for helping over 1.6 million businesses, including over 40,000 right here in Virginia, and saving over 30 million American jobs. It was absolutely critical that Congress replenishes the PPP’s funds, and after a week of negotiations, a deal was finally reached. The Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act includes a $310 billion PPP replenishment. On top of funding the PPP, the deal also:
• Provides an additional $310 billion in PPP loans:
o $30 billion in guaranteed loans for lenders with less than $10 billion in assets.
o $30 billion in guaranteed loans for lenders with $10 billion to $50 billion in assets.
• Provides an additional $10 billion for Emergency Economic Injury Disaster (EIDL) grants.
• Appropriates an additional $50 billion for the Disaster Loans Program Account.
• Allows agricultural enterprises as defined by section 18(b) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C. 647(b)) with not more than 500 employees to receive EIDL grants and loans.
• Provides an additional $75 billion for reimbursement to hospitals and healthcare providers to support the need for COVID-19 related expenses and lost revenue.
• Provides $25 billion for necessary expenses to research, develop, validate, manufacture, purchase, administer, and expand capacity for COVID-19 tests, specifically:
o $11 billion for states, localities, territories, and tribes to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests, scale-up laboratory capacity, trace contacts, and support employer testing. Funds are also made available to employers for testing.
o $1 billion provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity expansion, contact tracing, public health data surveillance, and analytics infrastructure modernization.
o $1.8 billion provided to the National Institutes of Health to develop, validate, improve, and implement testing and associated technologies; to accelerate research, development, and implementation of point-of-care and other rapid testing; and for partnerships with governmental and non-governmental entities to research, develop, and implement the activities.
o $1 billion for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for advanced research, development, manufacturing, production, and purchase of diagnostic, serologic, or other COVID-19 tests or related supplies.
o $22 million for the Food and Drug Administration to support activities associated with diagnostic, serological, antigen, and other tests, and related administrative activities.
o $825 million for Community Health Centers and rural health clinics.
o Up to $1 billion may be used to cover the costs of testing for the uninsured.
Every day that passed without this funding meant irreparable harm to an untold number of small businesses. While this replenished funding is long overdue, I am glad to see this legislation get to the President’s desk for the sake of American workers and small businesses.
The PPP was designed to help firms with fewer than 500 workers, not for multi-million dollar companies like Ruth’s Chris, and Shake Shack, or colleges and universities with multi-billion dollar endowments and foundations. Although we must work to keep businesses of all sizes and the jobs, products, and services they provide alive throughout the pandemic, it is not right that so many small businesses—including many in Virginia’s Sixth District—were not given priority in a program designed to help them. Thankfully, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that larger firms will now be blocked from using the program, and the President has called on some larger companies that had already obtained the loans to returning the money.
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Coronavirus Timeline
Keep Americans Connected
Travel Advisories From Department of State
FDA FAQs Regarding Masks and Gowns
Resources for Educators
The FDA Has Not Approved Any Home Testing Kits for COVID-19
IRS Unveils Their People First Initiative
The Virginia Department of Health Has Activated Call Centers Throughout the Commonwealth
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Has Begun Accepting Donations
Social Distancing Guidelines Extended to April 30
Army Asks Retired Soldiers in Health Care Fields to Come Back for COVID-19 Fight
Governor Orders Closure of Non-Essential Businesses and Schools
How could the coronavirus affect my visit to Washington, DC?
State Corporation Commission suspends service disconnections for 60 days
Virginia Employment Commission waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits
Virginia DMV Closed – Driver and vehicle credentials have been extended 60 days
How to aid the relief effort
FDA Warns of Fraudulent Home Testing Kits
CDC Urges Americans to Limit Nonessential Travel
Trust Your Sources
Tax Day Moved to July 15th
Salem VA Medical Center Postpone All Non-Essential Procedures
What’s bad in January won’t be better In May
In January and February, Virginia Democrats passed a staggering array of legislation that will do long-term damage to Virginia’s economy and business environment. These included a statewide “Seattle style” increase in the minimum wage, collective bargaining for public employees, prevailing wage legislation, requiring government contractors to pay inflated union wages to employees, really opening the door for expensive out of state union contractors to take business away from Virginia companies and workers. Touting the robust Virginia economy and low unemployment, The Governor and Democrats in the General Assembly scoffed at the notion that this legislation will be bad for workers and businesses in Virginia.
That was then, this is now.
Virginia is in the midst of a 90-day shut-down of its economy, businesses and individuals are in mass default on their obligations, and unemployment claims are skyrocketing. Most of us want Virginia’s economy to come out of this coronavirus epidemic in a condition strong enough to bring back some, most or all of the employees they have had to furlough or lay off.
Virginia’s business community begged the governor to veto the legislation, or at a minimum, delay its implementation by a year and require the General Assembly to reenact it next year before becoming effective. Instead, all the Governor did was offer an amendment to these bills simply delaying their implementation by 120 days. This does nothing to help Virginia business. It provides no meaningful relief. And I, for one, won’t vote for it. I voted against the legislation originally, and I’m going to vote against it again in the Veto Session.
I won’t be taken in by the false hope offered by the Governor that somehow everything will be ok if we delay the implementation of this disastrous legislation by a couple of months.
It won’t be.
