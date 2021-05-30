Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 30, 2021
As Memorial Day approaches, our community expresses our profound gratitude for those who gave their lives in defense of our Nation. I am looking forward to joining Veterans and Gold Star Families across the Sixth District in remembering the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for a cause greater than self. While in the District this past week I also had the opportunity to visit with student-athletes in Luray and attend the Rotary Club of Amherst’s 49th Annual Pancake Day. Further, despite being home in Virginia, the legislative work does not stop. I questioned Dr. Fauci regarding the origins of the COVID virus and NIH funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as well as wrote to the Government Accountability Office asking for an update on their investigation into President Biden’s unlawful freezing of appropriated funds for border wall construction. It was a productive week, and I always appreciate the opportunity to serve on your behalf.
Mask Mandate:
With 4,648,449 Virginians having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 54.5% of the Commonwealth’s population, it is time to fully reopen our economy, get folks back to work, kids back in the classroom, and reclaim the freedoms that have been impacted over the past year. While I am thankful that the Governor lifted most COVID-related restrictions this week, there are still conflicting state orders that leave employers and employees in limbo. Earlier this year, Virginia’s Health and Safety Codes Board issued permanent workplace safety standards.
The standards set requirements for companies related to COVID-19 to include cleaning, environmental changes, training, mask-wearing, testing, isolation, return to work, and reporting requirements. In order to remove or revise these requirements, the Health and Safety Codes Board must meet, but it can only do so following the lifting of the Governor’s COVID-19 state of emergency declaration, which does not expire until June 30. Therefore, despite lifting the mask mandate, any business that allows its employees to work without masks while in close contact with others will be in violation of the Board’s standards. Thus, I call on the Governor to rescind the Commonwealth’s emergency declaration to ensure no business or employee faces repercussions for not wearing a mask.
COVID-19 Origins:
For the past year, Dr. Fauci and the experts have rejected the idea that COVID-19 was leaked from a Wuhan Lab, but now the medical community is backtracking. In a recent interview, Dr. Fauci, when asked about whether the virus originated naturally, said, “I am not convinced about that. I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we continue to find out to the best of our ability what happened.”
Further, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said, “we have to understand how COVID-19 surfaced, we have to understand how it spread so we can try to make sure we are prepared for next time” and “[a] COVID origins study must be launched…to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak.” This comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 around November 2019 and had to be hospitalized.
Time and again we have learned that the Chinese government downplayed the pandemic threat for several critical weeks and have covered up vital information. That is why I joined my colleagues in writing to the Speaker urging her to direct the appropriate committee chairs to immediately join Republican calls to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for its role in causing the global COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally this week, Dr. Fauci confirmed to me in an Appropriations Subcommittee hearing that the National Institutes of Health earmarked $600,000 for the Wuhan Institute of Virology over a five-year period to study whether bat coronaviruses could be transmitted to humans. This revelation makes clear that the United States must be overly cautious when determining when and if to send research dollars overseas.
Biden’s Budget:
On a Friday, President Biden released his budget for Fiscal Year 2022. This $6 trillion proposal is a roadmap of where he wants to take the country, but sadly, it leads right off a fiscal cliff. This socialist nightmare will explode the deficit and lead to skyrocketing inflation rates while harming our families and our small businesses in the process. The plan shows a lack of respect for the American people and would take money out of the pockets of working-class folks through tax hikes and a higher cost of living. In 2022 alone, “Biden’s budget projects a $1.8 trillion deficit, half of the record $3.6 trillion deficit expected for this year. In the following years, that would fall to a range of $1.3 to $1.6 trillion, higher than all but a few years following the Great Recession.”
Further, “By 2030, the cost of servicing the debt alone would become the largest contributor to the deficit, growing to $914 billion by 2031 — 11.1 percent of total spending and 58 percent of the total deficit.” To make matters worse, there is no mention of the word ‘border’ in the proposal despite the worsening immigration crisis, and it fails to include Hyde protections that prevent taxpayer funds from being used to pay for abortions. The plan is a slap in the face to our economic recovery from COVID, and American families will pay the price. Our country cannot afford this Administration’s runaway spending.
Building the Wall:
Early in the Biden Administration, one of the key acts that fueled the current border crisis was the unlawful suspension of congressionally appropriated funds to finish the border wall. This violation of the Impoundment Control Act has effectively led to an open border. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) testified before the House Budget Committee that they began looking into the President’s decision to freeze funding of the border wall in January, and now their report and findings from the investigation are long overdue.
I had joined more than 100 of my colleagues in requesting a legal opinion from the GAO by March 2021, a similar time frame for past GAO opinions. As we head into June, Congress has still not received detailed information nor a specified timeline for when the GAO will release its opinion. This delay is concerning especially considering the GAO issued a legal opinion on a similar executive use of congressionally appropriated funds during the Trump Administration within a matter of two months. That is why this week members of the Budget Committee and I wrote to Comptroller General Dodaro demanding answers. President Biden must uphold the Rule of Law, secure the border, and release congressionally appropriated funds for the wall. To read the full letter, click here.
Luray Bulldogs:
This week, I continued to make my rounds throughout the District to recognize the accomplishments of our region’s high school student-athletes. On Monday, I visited with the Luray High School Lady Bulldogs to present them with a copy of the Congressional Record honoring their Class 2 state championship victory. This win capped off a perfect season for the Bulldogs, and I offer my congratulations to the players, coaches, and staff. Hard work truly does pay off.
Rotary Club of Amherst:
Rotary International describes itself as a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in their communities, and in themselves. I recently enjoyed the opportunity to join the Rotary Club of Amherst for the organization’s 49th Annual Pancake Day. Portions of the money raised from this event will be donated to local charities, as well as used to fund scholarships for graduating high school seniors throughout Amherst County. I commend the Rotary Club of Amherst for their continued efforts to help our community.
Memorial Day:
The word hero often gets misused, but when it comes to those who have given their lives in service to our Nation, there is no other word that more accurately describes the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Tomorrow, as we observe Memorial Day, we remember the patriots who have laid down their lives while wearing our Nation’s uniform in defense of the American Ideal.
Every Memorial Day, I remember the words President Lincoln spoke during the Gettysburg Address:
“The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this Nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
May God continue to bless our Nation and produce those willing to stand in the gap and sacrifice for those they never met but are bound to through a shared American heritage all in the name of freedom.
COVID-19 Update:
As of May 30, 2021, Virginia has had 675,392 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,173. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of May 30th, 4,648,449 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,753,299 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
$20 million in federal funds go to Northern Virginia for COVID-19 measures
On May 26, 2021, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that two emergency projects across Northern Virginia will receive a combined reimbursement of $20,902,666.81 in federal funding in response to COVID-19 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funding will cover costs associated with the communication of COVID-19 warnings and guidance to Virginians, as well as medical supplies and equipment to combat the virus.
“We’re pleased to see these federal dollars go towards managing, controlling, and reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Northern Virginia,” said the Senators. “It’s important for folks to have the necessary tools and procedures to tackle this health crisis.”
The funding was awarded as follows:
• Valley Health will receive $3,786,140.24.
• Fairfax County will receive $17,116,526.57.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 25, 2021
For nearly two weeks Israel had been bombarded by rockets launched from the Iranian-funded terror group, Hamas. However, I am hopeful that the currently negotiated cease-fire holds, giving the region much-needed peace. In a potential victory for life, the Supreme Court agreed to review Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in their coming fall session, which will decide the authority of a state to prohibit abortion after 15 weeks. Legislatively, last week was productive as I joined my Democrat and Republican colleagues in introducing bills to protect consumers and expand rural access to broadband respectively. I also had the opportunity to recognize the athletic accomplishments of two high school teams from the Staunton-Augusta area. As the House heads into Committee and District Work Weeks, I am looking forward to getting home and spending time in Virginia’s Beautiful Sixth District.
Defending Life:
Last week, I was pleased that the Supreme Court agreed to review Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in their coming fall session. In 2018, the Mississippi Legislature passed the Mississippi Gestational Age Act, a law that prohibited doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of gestation except in medical emergencies or in case of severe fetal abnormality. Unsurprisingly, pro-abortion groups challenged the law in federal court. By reviewing this case, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to Stand for Life and ensure protections for the unborn.
Standing with Israel:
When I visited Israel, I saw firsthand the proximity of the danger Israelis face on a daily basis. With the Gaza Strip controlled by the Iranian-funded terror group, Hamas, rockets are always pointing at the Jewish State – and it is estimated that the militant group has more than 30,000 rockets and mortars at their disposal. And for the past two weeks, Israel and its people had been bombarded by more than 3,000 rockets launched from within Gaza. Fortunately, the Iron Dome, a defense system that the United States has helped fund, saved countless lives by intercepting thousands of enemy rockets. While some attempt to draw a moral parallel between Hamas and Israel, there is simply no comparison to be made. As Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “you cannot equate a democracy that values life, with a terror organization that glorifies death.” While I am thankful that there now is a negotiated truce in the region, Israel retains the right to defend itself from further attacks. I pray for peace and stability in the region.
Expanding Access to Broadband:
Despite numerous Federal and State-level efforts to deploy broadband infrastructure, at least 19 million Americans remain without access to any form of reliable broadband service. An overly burdensome regulatory environment and the risks of deploying broadband service to higher-cost areas have only exacerbated the challenges for providers and communities. It is crucial we create more opportunities for providers to expand America’s broadband infrastructure and ensure every American has access to these important services. That is why I joined my colleagues in introducing the Gigabit Opportunity (GO) Act in order to encourage the expansion of broadband service into these long-neglected, primarily rural, areas. The GO Act will provide tax incentives to encourage providers to invest in broadband infrastructure in Gigabit Opportunity Zones. Under the GO Act, the FCC will provide guidance to States on how to designate Gigabit Opportunity Zones, with requirements that zones include low-income rural and urban areas that currently lack broadband service at minimal speeds. The GO Act seeks to cut red tape and encourage private investment to bridge the digital divide and help ensure that communities like ours have access to this important service.
Protecting Consumers:
Additionally, this week, I joined the House Judiciary Committee Chairman in introducing the Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening Against Fakes in E-Commerce (SHOP SAFE) Act to stop the online sale of dangerous counterfeits. As online retailers continue to grow and increasingly work with unverified third-party vendors, Congress must take steps to protect American consumers from both physical and financial harm. This bill will help ensure consumers get the product they paid for and protect them by curbing the flow of counterfeit products, many of which come from China. It would also aid in dismantling revenue sources for terror organizations that rely in part on the sale of fake goods to fund their operations. The text of the bill can be found here.
Specifically, the legislation would:
• Establish trademark liability for companies who sell counterfeits that pose a risk to consumer health and safety.
• Require online platforms to establish best practices vetting sellers to ensure their legitimacy, remove counterfeit listings, and remove sellers who repeatedly sell counterfeits.
• Call for online marketplaces to take steps necessary to prevent the continued sale of counterfeits by the third-party seller or face contributory liability for their actions.
Honoring A Local Veteran:
Last week I took to the House Floor to honor the life and legacy of Roanoke native and World War II Navy veteran, Suttie Economy, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 95. While Economy was proud of his service and the time he spent on the USS English in the South Pacific, he never forgot his fellow Veterans who didn’t make it home. Economy made it his life’s mission to honor the soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines who gave their lives for the cause of American freedom. Known for his efforts to maintain the Roanoke War Memorial, driving around town in his red, white, and blue Yugo, and handing out Juicy Fruit gum, Economy made an impression wherever he went. In 2008, he said one of his proudest moments was having marble flower vases added to the Star City’s War Memorial and urged folks to, “never forget those Veterans.” His daughter said his work was never about him, but rather it was always about the Veterans who served and gave their lives. With traffic stopped, a police officer standing at attention, and members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association serving as pallbearers, Economy was laid to rest with the respect he deserved. I wish Suttie Fair Winds and Following Seas.
State Champions:
Author and avid golf fan, P.G. Wodenhouse once remarked, “Golf… is the infallible test. The man who can go into a patch of rough alone, with the knowledge that only God is watching him, and play his ball where it lies, is the man who will serve you faithfully and well.” Fittingly, last week, I recognized Grace Christian School of Staunton whose golf team won its first Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state championship. The Warriors shot an 18-hole total of 355 in the championship tournament at the Club at Ironwood to overcome its closest competitor by 32 strokes. Caleb Maas led the Warriors with an impressive 86, while Preston Fitzgerald and Maddie Helmick each shot a pair of 87s, with Isaiah Farlow carding a 95. Maas, Fitzgerald, and Helmick were also named to the all-state team for their performances throughout the season. I enjoyed the opportunity to meet these student-athletes this week, and present them with a copy of the Congressional Record honoring their accomplishment.
I was also pleased to present a copy of the Congressional Record to the Athletics staff of Riverheads High School in Augusta County. Two weeks ago, I recognized the Gladiators’ football team on the House Floor for winning their fifth consecutive state championship. Athletics play an important role in the development of children, and I always enjoy highlighting the accomplishments of students to further instill in them the value of handwork.
COVID-19 Update:
As of May 23, 2021, Virginia has had 673,028 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,106. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of May 23rd, 4,521,093 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,610,884 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Warner introduces bicameral legislation to shed light on workforce management and development
With more and more businesses rooted in service and intellectual property, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) reintroduced legislation on May 25, 2021, to require public companies to disclose crucial workforce management metrics, including investments made in skills training, workforce safety, and employee retention.
“In our information-based economy, workers are easily one of the most valuable assets that a company can have. However, there continues to be too much variability among public companies when it comes to disclosing human capital metrics,” said Sen. Warner. “This legislation will help provide a clearer picture of how public companies are managing, supporting, and investing in their workers – factors that significantly influence a company’s ability to innovate and compete.”
“Over the past century, we’ve seen businesses become less reliant on physical assets and more reliant on their workers, but the public disclosures we ask of our businesses don’t cover the investments they’re making in their employees,” said Rep. Axne. “We expect our public companies to disclose their holdings and their balance sheets – but in an economy that needs people in order to be productive, we must keep that same transparency to make the U.S. a leader in helping investors understand the long-term prospects of the companies they’re investing in. The COVID-19 pandemic has only emphasized how important this information is, especially when it comes to workplace health and safety or the ability to work from home.”
In 1975, more than 80 percent of the S&P 500’s market value was in companies’ tangible assets, such as real estate holdings or purchased equipment. By 2015, tangible assets accounted for less than 20 percent.
The Workforce Investment Disclosure Act would require public companies to disclose basic human capital metrics, which have an increasingly high value across industries in our 21st-century economy. These metrics include workforce turnover rates, skills and development training, workforce health and safety, workforce engagement, and compensation statistics. This legislation would build on existing disclosure requirements, which do not currently provide sufficient information for potential workers and investors looking to evaluate modern businesses.
“This bill takes disclosure on every company’s most valuable asset, People, out of the shadows and into the light. Every public and private company should be sharing these metrics in their public disclosures.” Jeff Higgins, founder, and CEO of Human Capital Management Institute.
“We know that human health, safety, and well-being are material to businesses’ bottom line, and human-centered policy interventions are critical to improving employee health, engagement, and productivity,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President, and CEO of the International WELL Building Institute. “We commend Representative Axne and Senator Warner for their continued leadership and introduction of the Workforce Investment Disclosure Act. This bill, which takes a significant step forward on driving transparency and incentivizing investment in the workforce, will help ensure businesses prioritize the overall welfare of their most valuable asset – their people. By simply compelling businesses to report on their workforce management policies, we can accelerate better corporate practices, recognize market leaders and spur powerful investments in the health, safety, and equity of employees around the country.”
Gary Gensler, the new Chair of the SEC, recently said that updating disclosure rules on workforce metrics would be an “early focus” and a “top priority” of his tenure. Both Chairman Gensler and his predecessor, Chairman Jay Clayton, have affirmed the need for more information about companies’ human capital.
The bill has the support of the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) and the National Employment Law Project. Additionally, notable investment and asset management firms already support updating these disclosure requirements.
In 2019, the leadership of major investors BlackRock and State Street Global Advisory both emphasized the importance of human capital — and have indicated the need to create standardized reporting. In addition, research from the Embankment Project on Inclusive Capitalism, a partnership between asset managers directing $30 trillion and large public corporations, found U.S. companies that disclose their total human capital costs outperform those that do not.
Sen. Warner, a former entrepreneur, and venture capitalist has long stressed the importance of updating human capital disclosure requirements to reflect the priorities of modern companies. In a May 2020 letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Sen. Warner and Rep. Axne urged the SEC to require that human capital management information be made publicly available in a timely and accurate manner to help determine whether a company will be successfully able to weather risks following the COVID-19 crisis.
Legislative Update
Reps. Cline and Nadler introduce bipartisan bill to protect American consumers from counterfeit goods
Recently, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet Chairman Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr. (D-GA), and Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet Ranking Member Darrell Issa (R-CA) introduced the Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening Against Fakes in E-Commerce (SHOP SAFE) Act to stop the online sale of dangerous counterfeits.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans spent $791.7 billion on e-commerce in 2020, up over 30% from 2019. As more consumers opt to shop online, they are increasingly vulnerable to the rising number of counterfeit goods sold on e-commerce platforms. The COVID-19 pandemic has also exacerbated this potential harm as the amount of time consumers spend online and the types of high-risk counterfeits available on these platforms have risen. The SHOP SAFE Act reduces the availability of harmful counterfeit products online by incentivizing platforms to engage in best practices for vetting sellers and goods, addressing repeat counterfeiter sellers, and ensuring consumers have access to relevant information at the time of purchase. By reducing the number of counterfeits in the market, this legislation also protects the integrity and authenticity of the products.
“As online retailers continue to grow and increasingly work with unverified third-party vendors, Congress must take steps to protect American consumers from both physical and financial harm, as well as protect the integrity and authenticity of the products,” Cline said. “The SHOP SAFE Act will help ensure consumers get the product they paid for by curbing the flow of counterfeit goods, many of which come from China. It would also aid in dismantling revenue sources for terror organizations who rely in part on the sale of fake goods to fund their operations.”
The SHOP SAFE Act would:
• Establish trademark liability for companies who sell counterfeits that pose a risk to consumer health and safety.
• Require online platforms to establish best practices of vetting sellers to ensure their legitimacy, remove counterfeit listings, and remove sellers who repeatedly sell counterfeits.
• Call for online marketplaces to take steps necessary to prevent the continued sale of counterfeits by the third-party seller or face contributory liability for their actions.
Background on counterfeits:
• Courts currently will not hold the online seller responsible for selling counterfeits to consumers, regardless of the fact that the seller is responsible for every step in the transaction.
• Many counterfeits do not undergo safety testing and pose a substantial health and safety risk for consumers and pose a financial risk for companies. Products like cosmetics, baby formula, batteries, chargers, airbags, car seats, and brakes are a few of the potentially life-threatening counterfeits currently sold online.
• The Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that 20 of 47 items purchased from third-party sellers on popular consumer websites were counterfeit.
Text of the bill can be found here.
Legislative Update
Warner reintroduces bill to spur investment in rural areas hard hit by economic crisis
On May 18, 2021, U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA) along with Sens. Roger Wicker (R-MS), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Shelley Capito (R-WV), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), John Boozman (R-AR), John Hoeven (R-ND), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) reintroduced legislation to encourage greater private investment in rural and underserved areas, which have been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. Seeking to build on the proven success of the New Markets Tax Credit (NTMC) program, the bipartisan Rural Jobs Act would increase the flow of capital to rural areas and will serve as an important tool in U.S. economic recovery efforts. Companion legislation has also been introduced in the House of Representatives by Reps. Terri Sewell (D-AL) and Jason Smith (R-MO).
“The New Market Tax Credit program has a proven track record of reviving local economies and creating needed jobs in communities around the country. Unfortunately, less than one in four jobs created by this program have been in rural communities,” said Sen. Warner. “This legislation will bridge this job creation gap by earmarking additional tax credits specifically for rural and underserved regions, which are suffering tremendously due to the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.”
The NMTC program currently provides a modest tax incentive to private investors to invest in low-income communities. The Rural Jobs Act would build on the success of this program by designating, for two years, $500 million in NMTC investments for “Rural Job Zones” – low-income communities that have a population smaller than 50,000 inhabitants and are not adjacent to an urban area. Under this new definition, Rural Job Zones would be established in in 342 out of the 435 congressional districts across the country, including communities in the following Virginia localities: Accomack, Albemarle, Alleghany, Appomattox, Augusta, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Brunswick, Buchanan, Buckingham, Buena Vista, Campbell, Caroline, Carroll, Charlotte, Covington, Culpeper, Cumberland, Danville, Dickenson, Dinwiddie, Emporia, Essex, Fauquier, Floyd, Franklin, Frederick, Galax, Giles, Gloucester, Grayson, Greene, Greensville, Halifax, Henry, Highland, Isle of Wight, King and Queen, King William, Lee, Lexington, Louisa, Lunenburg, Madison, Martinsville, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, Montgomery, Nelson, Northampton, Northumberland, Norton, Nottoway, Orange, Page, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Prince Edward, Pulaski, Rappahannock, Richmond, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Russell, Scott, Shenandoah, Smyth, Southampton, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Surry, Sussex, Tazewell, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland, Wise, and Wythe.
Since the creation of the NMTC, a total of 77 businesses and economic revitalization projects in Virginia have received financing, contributing to $1.5 billion in total project investments.
“The Rural Jobs Zones initiative will drive more resources to projects such as the OnePartner/HMG Medical Center in Duffield, Virginia. Hampton Roads Ventures used the New Markets Tax Credit to finance a new facility that expanded medical services to residents in this medically underserved area. Rural Jobs Zones will benefit from billions in private sector financing for health centers, manufacturing businesses, broadband expansions, and Main Street revitalization efforts. We applaud Senator Warner for his continued commitment to rural economic development,” said Jennifer Donohue, CEO of Hampton Roads Ventures, LLC.
“Senator Warner’s bill, the Rural Jobs Act, will create a powerful new tool for economic and community development in rural communities across Virginia and across the nation, it will lead to more quality jobs and better futures in rural America,” said Rob Goldsmith, President, and CEO, People Incorporated Financial Services.
Under this legislation, Virginia would have more qualified census tracts than almost any other state, providing greater investment opportunities to support and grow businesses and create jobs in communities across the Commonwealth. The bill would also require that at least 25 percent of this new investment activity be targeted to persistent poverty counties and high-migration counties. There are approximately 400 persistent poverty counties in the United States, 85 percent of which are located in non-metro or rural areas.
A bill summary is available here.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 16, 2021
Students across the Sixth District are finally returning to their classrooms and their athletic fields, and I was honored to celebrate their achievements this week by visiting government students at Grace Christian School in Staunton and commending Riverheads High School football on the House Floor for winning their fifth consecutive state championship. Our country also celebrated National Police Week to recognize the tremendous service of our men and women in law enforcement. Unfortunately, this week our Nation was also reminded that leadership matters as we watched events in the Middle East further erode, saw a forced closure of a pipeline resulting in gasoline shortages and long lines, and the Department of Labor confirming that consumer prices for goods and services took its largest monthly jump in more than a decade. Finally, in an effort to continue to make myself accessible to those I am honored to represent, I held my tenth telephone town hall on Thursday evening. It was a productive week, and I will continue to advocate on behalf of the residents of the Sixth District as we head into another week of legislative business.
Standing With Israel:
Following protests turned riots in east Jerusalem earlier this month, we’ve seen the conflict between Israel and Palestine take a violent turn that’s become the worst in the region since 2000. Now, more than 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured in this conflict as Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group, have exchanged a barrage of rockets over the past week. However, while Israel’s defensive maneuvers have been aimed at Hamas’ military instillations, the terror group has targeted Israeli civilian populations with their rockets. Equally troubling is the fact the Biden Administration has been actively engaging in negotiations with Iran, which is widely known as the funding source of Hamas.
I have long stood by Israel, the only democracy and our greatest ally in the Middle East. In Congress, I have cosponsored bipartisan legislation opposing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and other efforts to delegitimize the state of Israel. Additionally, I cosponsored the United States-Israel Cooperation Enhancement and Regional Security Act, which seeks to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions, such as Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile defense system to block enemy rockets.
In the 2008 Vice-Presidential debate, then-Senator Biden said, “No one…has been a better friend to Israel than Joe Biden.” Yet now President Biden merely says Israel “has a right to defend itself” rather than telling Hamas, or any other antagonistic force, to not take aggressive action toward Israel. This Administration must make clear that an attack on Israel should be seen as an attack on the United States and that we are prepared to support our ally by any means necessary.
Energy Crisis:
On Friday, May 7, the country’s largest fuel pipeline, Colonial Pipeline, was the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, which forced it to temporarily shut down all pipeline operations and caused significant fuel shortages and outages throughout the southeast United States. At the height of its shortage, Virginia experienced fuel outages at 52 percent of the Commonwealth’s gas stations. On May 12, Colonial Pipeline resumed operations and a Jones Act exemption was granted lifting certain restrictions to enable fuel to be transported from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast more quickly. While these two actions are a positive sign, after having conversations with the Governor’s office, it is clear that it will still be several days before our fuel supply returns fully back to normal. Despite this situation being caused by a cyberattack, it highlighted the need for an all-of-the-above approach to secure our energy independence. In the 21st Century, we cannot rely on one source of energy or our adversaries overseas to power our Nation.
Rising Inflation:
This week, we learned that the Consumer Price Index rose by nearly 1 percent last month, marking the fastest increase of inflation since 2008. Further, the monthly gain in core inflation is now the largest since 1981. This means that Americans pay more to work, eat, and live in Biden’s America. Despite this, President Biden still wants to spend trillions of dollars and impose the largest tax increase in history even though Americans are already paying for this President’s disastrous policies. Now is not the time to raise taxes which will only burden the American people with even higher prices. Inflation is here and will likely get worse, which is what President Biden ought to be focused on combating.
National Police Week:
During this National Police Week, we recognize the men and women of law enforcement who protect and serve our cities, counties and states all across this great country. Each day, police officers put on their uniform and badge knowing the danger they face but do so selflessly in an effort to keep their neighbors and communities safe. Since 1786, more than 22,000 police officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow man, including 125 just this year. And sadly, tragedy struck here in the Sixth District just a few short months ago. This week, we particularly remember and honor Stanley Police Officer, Nick Winum, who was killed in the line of duty. People like Nick, who are willing to lay their own lives down for others, are the reason that we can all sleep soundly at night. This week, we lift all of our law enforcement officers up, show them the respect they have earned and deserve, and thank them for their overwhelming contributions to our society.
5X State Champions:
This week, I took to the House Floor to recognize the Riverheads High School football team of Augusta County, which recently won the Commonwealth’s Class 1 State Football Championship. After a close first quarter, the Gladiators put up 34 points in the second quarter propelling them to a resounding 65 to 29 victory over the Galax Maroon Tide. Riverheads have now won a notable five consecutive state titles, and senior running back Zac Smiley, who led the team with 121 rushing yards, said, “It almost feels normal — but it’s not.” The Riverheads’ running game had been strong all season, which allowed the Gladiators to catch the Maroon Tide off guard with an impressive three passing touchdowns, culminating in an all-around unstoppable offense. When asked what the pressure was like to win again, head coach Robert Casto said, “We didn’t get caught up in all that stuff.” He said their victory, “was just a byproduct of the hard work these kids have put in.” Indeed, every state championship is earned, not given, and this squad certainly earned it. Congratulations to the players, coaches, and staff on their remarkable accomplishments.
Grace Christian School:
Since taking office, it has been a priority of mine to meet with students across the Sixth District from Faith Christian School in Roanoke to Warren County High School in Front Royal and everywhere in between. As they prepare for the next steps in their lives, whether that be continuing their education, entering the workforce, or joining the military I wish to instill in them the importance of service to others. This week, I visited Grace Christian School in Staunton and enjoyed hearing from senior government classes and discussing the “Capacities and Limitations for Impacting our Government as a Congressman.” Further, I listened to their concerns and answered students’ questions about the issues that are important to them. As more schools begin to reopen for in-person learning, I look forward to meeting with students and fostering the value of public service.
Connecting with Constituents:
Before the Coronavirus pandemic began, I promised to hold in-person town halls throughout the Sixth District. In fact, since being elected, I have hosted 25 in-person town halls – with at least one being held in each locality throughout our region. As restrictions begin to lift, I hope to continue those sorts of in-person forums in the near future, but for now, virtual town halls remain one of the best options to connect with constituents to ensure their voices are heard in Washington. While my first seven telephone town halls were District-wide, I’ve begun hosting regional forums, which allow me to focus on the unique issues facing each of our individual communities. This week, I was pleased to host my tenth telephone town hall for residents of Lynchburg, Amherst, and Bedford. I look forward to holding similar events like this throughout the District in the future.
COVID-19 Update:
As of May 15, 2021, Virginia has had 670,184 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,018. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of May 15th, 4,356,689 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,414,563 people are fully vaccinated.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated individuals can safely resume most activities indoors or outdoors without masks or distancing, regardless of the size of gatherings. This is great news and a huge step forward as we continue to navigate the pandemic.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Wind: 5mph N
Humidity: 81%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 0
81/59°F
79/61°F