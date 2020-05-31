Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 31, 2020
As we move into the beginning stages of opening the Commonwealth of Virginia and the rest of the Nation, we should be sure to do it safely, following the CDC’s latest guidelines on how to protect yourself and others, including staying six feet away from others, washing your hands, cleaning and disinfecting, wearing a mask where appropriate, and monitoring your health. Please continue reading for further resources and updates on various programs designed to help you through this crisis.
Emergency Relief Payment
The CARES Act, legislation that passed in March with my support, included a $1200 Emergency Relief Payment to help families in need during the pandemic. If you are still waiting on your Emergency Relief Payment from the IRS, be aware that it may arrive in the form of a prepaid debit card. Please take the time to examine the contents of any mail received from the IRS, Treasury Department, or Money Network before you shred or throw it away.
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act
Another important program authorized in the CARES Act is the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This program has provided much-needed relief to millions of small businesses and their employees. As small businesses adapt to different stages of reopening restrictions, many need more flexibility for the terms of their PPP loans. On Thursday, the House passed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act to address the varying needs of small businesses and ensure that they can focus on getting back on their feet. Specifically, the bill:
• Extends the loan forgiveness period from 8 weeks to 24 weeks
• Replaces the 75/25 rule (a requirement that 75 percent of the loan to be used on payroll costs and 25 percent be used on mortgage interest, rent, and utilities) with a 60/40 rule
• All new PPP loans will receive 5-year maturity. Existing loans will remain at 2-year maturity.
• Allows businesses that receive forgiveness to also receive payroll tax deferment
• Ensures small businesses won’t be penalized by higher unemployment benefits
• Creates a safe haven for businesses that are required to operate at only 50 percent capacity
The Latest Statistics
In some good news, following the same trend as last week, the number of new cases reported per day in the U.S. continues to decline, as can be seen in the below chart.
Expanding testing and having accurate data concerning the virus is key to both fighting its spread and instituting a plan to safely reopen the economy. Another hopeful sign continues on the same positive trend as last week: Although the number of tests performed each day is still increasing dramatically, the percentage of tests coming back positive is still falling.
Main Street Project
The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston is administering the Main Street program, part of the emergency lending effort announced by the U.S. Central Bank to keep credit flowing in the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is designed to provide up to $600 billion in credit to small and medium-sized U.S. companies. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said he expects companies to begin receiving money through the Central Bank’s long-awaited Main Street Lending Program within two weeks.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing critical support to our nation’s farmers and ranchers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Ranchers and farmers whose operations have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for direct financial relief through the CFAP. The application can be found here and will also be available at farmers.gov/cfap.
COVIDCheck
Please visit the new COVIDCheck website at vdg.virginia.gov/coronavirus if you believe you may have contracted the coronavirus. This risk-assessment tool will allow you to check your symptoms, find a testing facility, and answer any questions you may have.
FISA Reauthorization
The Horowitz report exposed serious flaws in the FISA program, particularly abuses by FBI officials targeting President Trump and his team. The House was slated to vote on the reauthorization of FISA this week, but the bill was pulled after a bipartisan majority raised concerns. Should this bill eventually pass without real reforms, I support the President’s plan to veto it. I am glad the Speaker sent the bill back to the drawing board before consideration on the Floor.
Centers for Disease Control Resources:
Centers for Disease Control
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – Memorial Day
Honoring Those Who Perished in Service to Our Country
Among our national treasures in Washington, DC stands the WWII Memorial – honoring those who fought and perished 75 years ago to liberate the world from tyranny and oppression. At the center of this hallowed site lies a wall bearing 4,000 stars symbolizing the 400,000 brave Americans who passed away in the United States’ fight for justice and freedom. However, these stars represent only a fraction of the nearly 3.7 million veterans interred in one of more than 140 national cemeteries.
Originally called Decoration Day, this day was set aside to commemorate those who died during the Civil War. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day, and in 1971, the day became a Federal Holiday.
Virginia and the Sixth Congressional District have a long history of heroism and the giving of blood and treasure of its sons and daughters. There are few places as steeped in the sacrifices of those who fought our Nation’s battles.
From Arlington to Norfolk, from Winchester to Lynchburg, and from Manassas to the Shenandoah Valley, the Commonwealth can claim the mantle of not only being the cradle of democracy but also the arsenal of freedom.
Memorial Day provides us a chance to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It reminds me of what President Reagan once said:
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
On my way into Washington, I regularly pass Arlington, the Vietnam Wall, the Korean and the World War II Memorials, and it serves as a sobering reminder of the debt we owe to those who came before us in our Nation’s struggles and who sacrificed so that we may enjoy all our Republic offers.
Today my thoughts are also of that Gold Star wife, husband, son or daughter who said goodbye to their loved ones and watched as they boarded a ship or plane to deploy to hostile areas never knowing if that was the last hug, the last wave, the last kiss, or the last goodbye. And that same family getting a knock at their door or seeing the bike messenger deliver the Western Union telegraph afraid to open the door knowing what that visit brought.
The year 2020 marks the 19th year that the United States has been at war in Iraq and Afghanistan with more than 7,000 casualties suffered. Also, in places like Africa and Syria, our troops are engaged in fighting and dying in the name of freedom. Unfortunately, the news of these sacrifices has moved from the front to the back pages of our Nation’s papers.
Today, let us resolve that any casualty wearing our Nation’s uniform be remembered for their sacrifice and bravery and not relegated to a brief mention or passing comment. The word hero often gets misused, but when it comes to those we honor today, we should never forget the words of Abraham Lincoln in the Gettysburg Address. While given at the dedication ceremony of the battlefield, Lincoln encapsulated the meaning of today.
“The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this Nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
May God continue to bless our Nation and produce those willing to stand in the gap and sacrifice for those they never met but are bound to through a shared American heritage all in the name of freedom.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 17, 2020; survey results
The damage of the coronavirus is twofold. It is both a health crisis and an economic crisis. It has led to tragedy for families across our Nation and wreaked havoc on the global economy, putting millions out of work in the U.S. alone. We must work to address both of these problems, keeping our Nation’s citizens healthy without infringing on their constitutional rights and God-given freedoms.
As conceived in our great Constitution, our system of government is a federalist one, in which power is split between the federal government and the states. The President has unveiled Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, a three-phased approach based on the advice of public health experts to guide state and local officials in their efforts to safely return their states and localities to normalcy. States all across the Union are now issuing guidelines for opening a business within their borders, including right here in our part of Virginia.
As your Representative, it is my top priority right now to provide you with the most up-to-date information regarding Congress’s response to the pandemic, as well as hear your thoughts so that I can best represent you.
One-On-One With ABC 13:
I recently joined ABC 13 to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the resources that are available to help individuals and small businesses. As our Nation gets back to work, we can ensure that the American people have the tools they need to triumph over this evolving crisis.
Emergency Relief Checks:
If you have questions regarding your Emergency Relief Check authorized through the CARES Act, I encourage you to visit the IRS’s FAQ page at irs.gov/coronavirus.
H.R. 6800:
Since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States began, the federal government has acted to address the needs of Americans. The CARES Act, which the President signed in late March, mobilized new resources to fight on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and injected funding into the economy to help American workers, families, small businesses, and industries so that our country can not only survive this crisis but thrive when we do. While I did not agree with every provision of the CARES Act, I put my differences with my colleagues aside and supported the bill because I believed it provided much-needed assistance to the American people, while targeting that assistance to address the spreading coronavirus. The same cannot be said for H.R. 6800, which passed in the House on Friday.
While there are a few provisions in this bill that I could support and, in fact, have supported in the past, this specific bill is primarily an 1800-page wish-list of liberal policies along with billions of dollars of taxpayer funding for programs entirely unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. It is a massive overstep and expansion of the size and scope of the federal government.
While the CARES Act provided billions in assistance to Virginia and other states, it focused that funding toward those costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic. It did not allow states to put federal funding toward any program they wanted, especially those unrelated to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, H.R. 6800 has no such protections. An open-ended $500 billion for states and $375 billion for localities would send a message to these officials that they are not interested in pursuing fiscal responsibility. H.R. 6800 is an open door for states and localities to spend recklessly and get a handout from struggling federal taxpayers for past fiscal mismanagement.
Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, Congress has spent trillions of dollars to help struggling families and businesses. Now, instead of swiftly, directly, and specifically helping those hurting the most, Democrats in the House are using the pandemic as a pretext to accomplish their longstanding political goals. In addition to extending Medicaid coverage to illegal aliens, H.R. 6800 removes voter ID requirements and expands mandates on employers. Further, it provides millions to the National Endowment for the Arts, authorizes the release of federal prisoners, and repeals work requirements for welfare. Congressional leadership should focus on helping the households hit the hardest by this catastrophe, instead of pushing pet projects and pork-barrel spending.
Veteran Resources:
In an effort to help civilians and veterans deal with the stresses of daily life caused by the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a mobile app called COVID Coach. To learn more and to find available resources, please visit mobile.va.gov
Further, the Under Secretary of the Veterans Benefits Administration will be hosting a telephone town hall this Thursday at 4 pm to answer service members’ questions regarding the benefits they have earned.
May 2, 2020, Survey Results:
Two weeks ago, you received a survey, requesting your opinions on reopening the economy. For those who took the time to fill it out, thank you for the opportunity to hear from you. Below you can view the results.
Based on what you know and have heard, when do you think Virginia should begin to allow “nonessential” businesses to reopen?
2,164 (37.79%) Immediately, but with public health safeguards in place
710 (12.57%) 2 or 3 weeks from now, but with public health safeguards in place
2,394 (41.82%) Not until the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia declines for 14 days in a row
458 (7.99%) Other Answers
Should the Governor implement a plan to reopen Virginia on a regional basis, allowing areas that have fewer reported cases of COVID-19 to reopen first, or should he wait until the entire Commonwealth has met the federal standards for reopening?
3,380 (60.08%) Open areas with fewer COVID-19 rates first
1,787 (31.76%) Wait until entire Commonwealth has met federal standards to reopen
458 (8.14%) Unsure
Should Virginia public K-12 schools, colleges, and universities open this fall for classes, even if there are still new cases of COVID-19 being reported?
2,655 (46.71%) Yes
1,401 (24.64%) No
1,628 (28.64%) Unsure
With health care professionals, first responders, and other front-line workers reporting to duty every day, should Congress also return to Washington to get back to work?
4,452 (79.58%) Yes, but with appropriate health safeguards in place
916 (16.37%) No, not until there are fewer health risks
266 (4.75%) Unsure
According to reports, China knew about the spread of COVID-19 earlier than first reported but suppressed information and denied access to U.S. health officials. Should Americans be allowed to sue the Chinese government for monetary damages sustained as a result of the spread of COVID-19?
3,025 (47.29%) Yes
2,068 (32.33%) No
1,303 (20.37%) Unsure
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
Centers for Disease Control Resources:
Centers for Disease Control
How to Protect Yourself
Symptoms and Testing
If You Are at Higher Risk
If You Are Sick
Frequently Asked Questions
Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Rep. Cline statement on H.R. 6800, the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) released the following statement regarding the upcoming vote on H.R. 6800 – the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act.
“Instead of focusing on addressing the economic and health care challenges of the coronavirus, this legislation is an 1800-page liberal wish-list, full of trillions of taxpayer dollars spent on programs entirely unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cline said. “The bill explodes the size and scope of the Federal Government and is nothing more than a political move by Speaker Pelosi to appease the left-wing faction of her caucus.”
“Until now, COVID-19 relief legislation has been relatively bipartisan. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi’s most recent proposal is anything but, and her sole reliance on Democrats for input has made this process all the more divisive. Her refusal to negotiate with the White House and Senate Majority means the bill is dead on arrival if and when it reaches the Senate. In a crisis like this, it is irresponsible to pass a partisan bill that has no chance of being signed into law.”
“Rather than considering a targeted bill addressing the dire economic and health situation we’re facing, Members are instead being asked to vote on a slew of provisions unassociated with the pandemic. In addition to extending Medicaid coverage to illegal aliens, H.R. 6800 also federalizes state elections, bails out failing state and local governments, and expands mandates on employers. Further, it provides millions to the National Endowment for the Arts, authorizes the release of federal prisoners, and broadens marijuana laws. With millions of unemployed, businesses suffering, and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Americans deserve better than this bill, and therefore, I will be voting no on H.R. 6800.”
Full text of H.R. 6800 can be found here.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 9, 2020
It has been over three months since a Public Health Emergency was declared, eight weeks since a National Emergency began, and six weeks since the Virginia economy was shut down. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and its rippling effect on our Nation’s public health and on our economy, I wanted to take a moment to update you on recent actions I have taken in Congress to mitigate the pandemic’s damage.
Reopening Shenandoah National Park:
Understanding that social distancing guidelines can be accomplished in an open-air space, on Monday, I encouraged the Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to reopen the Shenandoah National Park during his visit for a site inspection. Shenandoah National Park encompasses more than 200,000 acres throughout our region, and despite that it could serve as a safe recreational destination for Sixth District residents, it has been closed to the public since April 8, 2020. Reopening the park would go a long way in keeping folks both mentally and physically healthy.
SBA Opening the EIDL Portal for Farmers:
Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and their survival is critical to the future success of our Nation. Not to be forgotten are our farmers and agricultural enterprises whose operations are vital to the survival of rural communities. Our Nation’s producers have been working tirelessly to keep food on our tables during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, market volatility has put many of these small businesses in jeopardy. Last week, I contacted the U.S. Small Business Administration and urged the agency to streamline Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) applications for agriculture businesses which were initially ineligible for this lifeline. Today, I am pleased to inform you that the SBA has opened a portal specifically for those in the agricultural industry. For more information, visit sba.gov/funding-programs.
Botetourt Chamber of Commerce:
It was a pleasure to join the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce on a video-call to hear first-hand from small business owners and to answer questions regarding the federal resources that are available to them in this difficult time. During the call, we touched on subjects relating to the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, future coronavirus relief legislation, and more. Two weeks ago, I partook in a similar event with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and will continue listening to business leaders throughout this pandemic to better understand the situation they are currently facing. If you have questions or are uncertain on what resources there are to help during this uncertain time please consult my COVID-19 website at www.cline.house.gov/covid-19.
POWER Act:
Reports of spousal abuse and domestic violence have increased during the current coronavirus pandemic. This issue is one that has been important to me since my time as an assistant prosecutor of domestic violence cases in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Last week, I introduced the bipartisan Protect Our Women and Waive Emergency Requirements (POWER) Act with Congresswoman Lucy McBath. For the past three decades, the Family Violence Prevention Services Act (FVPSA) has supported services such as emergency shelter and related assistance programs for victims of domestic violence and their children through federal grants. This bill temporarily suspends non-federal match requirements on FVPSA grant funds relating to domestic violence services during emergency situations related to coronavirus, which will ensure victims continue to have the resources they need during this ongoing crisis. Social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders have made it nearly impossible for entities to utilize the ‘in-kind’ contribution option specified in the FVPSA and is why the POWER Act is necessary to safeguard programs for domestic violence victims across the country.
Danger Pay for U.S. Marshals Act:
The U.S. Marshals Service often works alongside their DEA and FBI counterparts on dangerous missions abroad. From working to combat transnational criminal organizations to interrupting human trafficking rings, the brave men and women of the U.S. Marshals Service put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of American citizens. Yet under the current statute, Marshals do not qualify for danger pay in certain countries as do employees of other federal law enforcement agencies. To remedy this inequity, I introduced the bipartisan Danger Pay for U.S. Marshals Act in the House in February, and am pleased that Senator Cotton took this issue up in the Senate this week. I am proud to have sponsored this bipartisan legislation which ensures, without requiring additional funding, that our Marshals are compensated fairly and earn the pay they rightly deserve while protecting Americans from violent criminals.
Mothers Day:
Finally, I wanted to take this opportunity to wish every mother a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday. I’m told that motherhood is one of the most challenging and also most rewarding jobs. Mothers wear several hats – among them teacher, counselor, coach, and friend. To my wife, Elizabeth, and all the moms across the District, I wish you all a very Happy Mother’s Day.
Centers for Disease Control Resources:
Centers for Disease Control
How to Protect Yourself
Symptoms and Testing
If You Are at Higher Risk
If You Are Sick
Frequently Asked Questions
Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Rep. Cline Introduces H.R. 6651 – The Use Your Endowment Act
WASHINGTON – On May 1, 2020, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) introduced H.R. 6651 – the Use Your Endowment Act. The legislation was introduced in conjunction with House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (OH-04), Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), and Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO).
H.R. 6651 deems institutions of higher education with an endowment greater than $10 billion to be ineligible to receive any funds made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This bill would also require colleges and universities with an endowment greater than $10 billion to return funds they may have previously received through the CARES Act to the Department of the Treasury.
Congressman Cline said, “Colleges and universities with multibillion-dollar endowments should not be requesting funds from the CARES Act. Money allocated through this legislation should be reserved for businesses and institutions in need, not entities that have virtually unlimited resources through their foundations and endowments. H.R. 6651 ensures that our Nation’s wealthiest schools can no longer take advantage of coronavirus relief funding at the expense of the American taxpayer.”
Ranking Member Jordan said, “This bill shouldn’t be controversial or partisan. If universities have large endowments, they should spend some of that endowment on their students first, before seeking a federal bailout. This legislation ensures that large universities are held accountable to taxpayers in the future, while at the same time directing funds to those actually in need. I’m proud to stand behind this important legislation with Senator Hawley and Congressman Cline.”
Senator Josh Hawley said, “Universities with massive endowments should not be getting taxpayer money unless they spend some money out of their own pockets to actually help their students. This is common sense. Relief funds were intended for schools that need it, not wealthy universities that sit on huge endowments. It’s greed, plain and simple, and it’s wrong.”
The Use Your Endowment Act was introduced following the revelation that institutions such as Harvard, which has a $40 billion endowment, had received millions of dollars in aid following the passage of the CARES Act.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – April 26, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe has created both a health crisis and an economic crisis unlike anything since the 1918 Spanish Flu. The chaos and fear that has been sown by this virus have impacted every local community, including those here in our part of Virginia. Since the outbreak in the United States began, Congress has acted swiftly to address the needs of Americans – most recently with Thursday’s passage of H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act. Although many small businesses have been denied access to emergency loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) since the program ran out of funds last week, its passage is good news for many small businesses still in crisis.
Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act:
Last week, the PPP, which came into existence with the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act last month, ran out of funds. In the past month, the PPP has been responsible for helping over 1.6 million businesses, including over 40,000 right here in Virginia, and saving over 30 million American jobs. It was absolutely critical that Congress replenish the PPP’s funds, and after a week of negotiations, a deal was finally reached. The Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act includes a $310 billion PPP replenishment as well as funding for hospitals and expanded testing.
Every day that passed without this funding meant irreparable harm to an untold number of small businesses. While this replenished funding is long overdue, I am glad to see this legislation get to the President’s desk for the sake of American workers and small businesses.
The PPP was designed to help firms with fewer than 500 workers, not for multi-million dollar companies like Ruth’s Chris, and Shake Shack, or colleges and universities with multi-billion dollar endowments and foundations. Although we must work to keep businesses of all sizes and the jobs, products, and services they provide alive throughout the pandemic, it is not right that so many small businesses—including many in Virginia’s Sixth District—were not given priority in a program designed to help them. Thankfully, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that larger firms will now be blocked from using the program, and the President has called on some larger companies that had already obtained the loans to returning the money.
Coronavirus/Small Business Telephone Town Hall:
As your Representative in Congress, it is my top priority to make sure that you have the most up-to-date information you need to make the best decisions affecting you and your loved ones. On Monday, I hosted my third telephone town hall, and my second one pertaining specifically to the coronavirus crisis. I was joined on the call by Virginia’s Small Business Administration (SBA) Director Carl Knoblock and Virginia House Delegate Chris Runion to answer the questions of small business owners in our District and provide them with resources available to help them survive this onerous time with their businesses intact and their employees on payroll. The call contained answers to many frequently asked questions. To listen to the audio of the telephone town hall, please click here.
Orvis Lending a Hand:
This week, I had the privilege of touring Orvis’ fulfillment center in Roanoke. Orvis has begun producing masks and is donating them to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and other local nonprofits. I appreciate their and so many other businesses’ contribution to the Sixth District and the COVID-19 relief effort.
Virtual Service Academy Day:
On Friday, my office hosted a Virtual Service Academy Day. Via video-call, representatives from the various service academies provided students and parents information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. While Academy Days are usually held in person, moving this event online helped ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. Thank you to those who participated in the event.
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the coordinated efforts of the federal government are at work to stop the spread of this disease.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Centers for Disease Control Resources:
Centers for Disease Control
How to Protect Yourself
Symptoms and Testing
If You Are at Higher Risk
If You Are Sick
Frequently Asked Questions
Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
King Cartoons
Wind: 10mph NNW
Humidity: 31%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 1
73/51°F
79/67°F