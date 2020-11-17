Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 17, 2020
As the District Work Period comes to an end, defeating COVID-19 remains at the top of our agenda in Washington. I enjoyed the opportunity to hear from business leaders in Botetourt this past week and chat with government students at James River High School. With the House returning to Washington, I would also like to hear from you to better understand what issues you believe Congress should focus on in the last two months of the 116th Congress. Be sure to take the survey below and let me know. However, one issue I know we should take up is ensuring the integrity of our federal elections. Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there was some very promising news regarding a potential vaccine this past week from Pfizer and Moderna. Finally, this past week we honored our Nation’s service members as we celebrated Veterans Day.
COVID-19 Vaccine Update:
In extremely encouraging news this past week, Pfizer and Moderna announced that the first interim analysis of their Phase Three vaccine candidates was found to be 90% and 94.5% effective respectively in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. According to CNBC, scientists were hoping for a coronavirus vaccine that is at least 75% effective, while White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has previously said one that is 50% or 60% effective would be acceptable. Both Pfizer and Moderna plan to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of their two-dose vaccines later this month after the companies have collected the recommended two months of safety data. By the end of the year, it is reported that the two companies would be able to manufacture enough doses to immunize 40 million people. Experts believe we could have wide-spread vaccine availability by early Spring.
Botetourt Chamber of Commerce:
It was a pleasure to join the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce on a video-call this past week to hear first-hand from small business owners and to answer questions regarding negotiations on future COVID-19 relief legislation. As of right now, Majority Leader McConnell has said that Congress should pass a limited stimulus bill by the end of the year, especially after positive data on unemployment and encouraging news on a COVID vaccine. This limited plan is around $500 billion, but Speaker Pelosi says this package is inadequate and continues to push her $2.4 trillion plan to bail out poorly-run cities and states. But regardless of where things stand now, as I return to Washington, I will continue to advocate for targeted relief to individuals and businesses, as well as fight for liability protections to be included in any proposal. As our economy continues to reopen, the last thing our small business owners should be worried about is frivolous lawsuits.
Take Your Legislator to School Day:
Since taking office, it has been a priority of mine to meet with students across the Sixth District. It has been a pleasure engaging with these bright young minds who will soon be tomorrow’s leaders. As they prepare for the next steps in their lives, whether that be college, joining the military, or entering the workforce, I wish to instill in them the importance of service to others. And this past week, I participated in the Virginia School Boards Association’s “Take Your Legislator to School Day” at James River High School in Botetourt. While there, l enjoyed chatting with government students and hearing about issues regarding the legislative process and college affordability. I look forward to meeting with more students in the new year and continuing to foster the value of public service.
Your Opinion Matters:
This weekly e-newsletter regularly provides updates on my work both in Washington and from across the Sixth District. However, as your representative, hearing from you is equally important to me. As the House returns to Washington this week, it faces some tough questions in its remaining legislative days. I value your opinion and want to hear from you about which issues you believe the House should focus on in the next two months. Take the survey below and let me know.
Honoring our Nation’s Veterans:
On the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, the guns of World War I finally fell silent, and the armistice with Germany went into effect. Out of the ashes of this day rose what was originally called Armistice Day, but since 1954 has been recognized and set aside as Veterans Day. This past week, as we celebrated Veterans Day, we recognized those who have served this country in both war and peace, and as a Nation, we extended our gratitude to all our Veterans who put their lives on the line to protect freedom at home and around the world.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 9, 2020
Representing the citizens of the Sixth District in the House has been the greatest honor of my life, and I am pleased to have the privilege of continuing to serve as your Congressman. Know that as the116th Congress comes to a close, I will remain an advocate for the citizens of our District. And as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, I am committed to providing Sixth District residents with the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus and believe you may find the resources listed below useful. Finally, as Veterans Day approaches, we honor all who served our Nation in uniform and the families who stand beside them.
Humbled and Honored:
I am incredibly humbled by the opportunity to continue serving on behalf of Sixth District residents in the 117th Congress. I take this responsibility seriously and look forward to once again fighting for the values we hold dear. Since being sworn in, I have advocated fiscal responsibility, stood for life, defended our Second Amendment, fought for farmers, attempted to repair our crumbling infrastructure, and supported our veterans and first responders. I remain a champion for conservative principles and always prioritize assisting residents across the District who need help dealing with the Federal government. Since January 2019, my dedicated staff and I have worked to close nearly 2,767 cases and fought to ensure constituents receive the benefits to which they are entitled. If you ever need help dealing with a federal agency, whether it be the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, State Department, or any other, please know that my office is here to help.
IRS Updates:
The IRS has designated this coming Tuesday, November 10, as National Economic Impact Payment Registration Day. This is part of the agency’s final push to encourage everyone who does not normally file a tax return to register to receive an Emergency Relief Check. If you are a non-filer and have yet to receive your check, click here to submit your information before the November 21 deadline.
Please be aware, the IRS is warning of a new text scam created by thieves that trick people into disclosing bank account information under the guise of receiving a $1200 Emergency Relief Check. Please know, the IRS will never request such information via text. To learn more, click here.
COVID-19 Resources:
Over the past several months I have strived to provide constituents with the most up-to-date information regarding the coronavirus and will continue to do so as our Nation navigates this pandemic. Below please find information and resources from across the Federal government that I believe you might find useful.
USDA: Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 Application
IRS: Non-Filers Tool (Emergency Relief Check)
CDC: Mental Heath and Coping During COVID-19
HHS: Explaining Operation Warp Speed
Veterans and Military Families Month:
Knowing things at home are taken care of is vital to those serving our Nation. This month we honor and recognize these unsung heroes and their sacrifices as we celebrate National Veterans and Military Families Month. In the President’s proclamation in officially declaring this month as such, he said, “Our Nation’s service members — past and present — and their families represent the very best of America. Motivated by patriotism and love of country, our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and Space Warfighters serve at home and abroad with professionalism, ingenuity, integrity, and devotion. Their families always stand beside them in their missions and as they transition to civilian life. During National Veterans and Military Families Month, we celebrate the loved ones of our country’s men and women in uniform and recognize the sacrifices they have made in support of our Nation’s heroes.”
Veterans History Project:
The Veterans History Project, which was created by Congress in 2000 and is facilitated by the Library of Congress, collects, preserves, and makes accessible the personal accounts of American veterans so that future generations may hear directly from service members and better understand the realities of war. This week the project is celebrating its 20th anniversary and will be hosting a number of performances and panel discussions to mark the occasion. For a complete schedule of events and to stream them live, please visit the Veterans History Project Facebook page here. If you or someone you know may want to participate in a Veterans History Project of your own, my district offices are standing by to help.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 1, 2020
As I crisscross the Sixth District, I am fortunate to have the privilege of meeting constituents from every walk of life and from every corner of our District. This interaction truly enables me to understand the concerns of area residents and to better represent their views. For example, just this week I visited a nonprofit in Buchanan to hear about how our communities and government can best support veterans when they return to civilian life. I was also at the grand opening of a technical institute in Roanoke, which reaffirmed to me the importance of investing in vocational education to adapt to 21st century needs. I always enjoy traveling the District and attending events like this because it gives me a greater perspective of how I can best serve the citizenry.
Also this past week, the Supreme Court was fortunate enough to welcome its newest Associate Justice, Amy Coney Barrett. As we look toward the week ahead, please be sure to find Election Day resources below, as well as educational opportunities for servicemembers as we begin Veteran Small Business Week.
New Freedom Farm:
Build Smart Institute:
In order to adapt to changing 21st century needs, we must invest in technical and vocational education. That is why I was so pleased to join officials in Roanoke for the grand opening of Build Smart Institute. This institute is working to fill the economic development gap in the construction industry by providing the necessary hands-on and classroom training to students and adults interested in the field. Build Smart Institute’s multifunctional approach provides a clear path to a successful career in construction to folks who participate in the programs. I am excited by the opportunities this institution will provide to residents in the Roanoke Valley.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett:
On Monday night, Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the Supreme Court. Watching her be sworn in by Justice Thomas on the South Lawn of the White House was a powerful image. It showed all Americans, like my young daughters who were watching beside me, that regardless of your race, religion, or sex, anything is possible in this country. I am ecstatic that a principled, female conservative now sits on the High Court and know that the judicial philosophy which has guided her decision making throughout her career will result in rulings that defend the core principles and values embodied in the Constitution. I wish Justice Barrett the best of luck in this new endeavor.
Election Day Resources:
Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 3, and the polls will be open from 6am to 7pm across the Commonwealth. With potential changes because of COVID-19, please be sure you know where your polling location is by clicking here. To check on your voter registration status, you can click here. For all other questions regarding Election Day and voting, visit the Virginia Department of Elections’ website here.
Veterans Small Business Week:
Tomorrow, November 2, marks the beginning of the seventh annual National Veterans Small Business Week. Sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), this week is dedicated to celebrating, connecting, and empowering servicemembers, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses. According to the SBA, this year’s theme is ‘Resources in Your Local Community,’ which highlights the breadth of free to low-cost entrepreneurial resources that veteran and military entrepreneurs can access right in their neighborhood – from seeking business counseling services from a local SCORE chapter, to visiting the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) in their area for help formulating a business plan. To learn more and to sign up for virtual events, click here.
Stimulus Package Update:
As Election Day approaches, the White House and Speaker Pelosi were unable to reach an agreement on an additional COVID-19 relief package this week. In the spirit of negotiation, the White House upped their proposed offer to $1.9 trillion, while Speaker Pelosi refused to budge on the Democrats’ $2.4 trillion bill. At this point, it is clear that the Speaker is not negotiating in good faith. She is intentionally stalling negotiations as a political ploy to benefit her caucus and is simply trying to run out the clock on a deal hoping the next Congress will pass her original $3.4 trillion package to bail out poorly run cities. Her actions have left countless struggling individuals and small businesses without much needed help.
COVID-19 Update:
Over the past several months I have strived to provide constituents with the most up to date information regarding the coronavirus and will continue to do so as our Nation navigates this pandemic. Below please find information and resources from across the Federal government that I believe you might find useful.
The Latest on Operation Warp Speed
COVID-19 National Response Team
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 25, 2020
This week I had the privilege of chatting virtually with Sixth District residents like the Lucas Family of Roanoke to discuss their small business, as well as enjoyed in-person events in the Lynchburg area to cut the ribbon on the Blackwater Creek Trail Expansion and honor the Civil Air Patrol. Further, I was pleased to see Judge Amy Coney Barrett advance favorably out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and was also thankful that the President signed into law two bills aimed at addressing mental health issues of both veterans and civilians. And finally, while there is not yet a consensus on an additional COVID-19 relief package, please know that I will keep you apprised should there be any developments. I have used the October District Work Period to stay in touch with folks here at home, and I look forward to continuing to travel the District discussing the issues that matter most to the citizens.
Supporting Local Pharmacies:
I had the opportunity to hear from Kayla Lucas, a pharmacy student, and her parents who own DownHome Pharmacy in Roanoke this week. We discussed Rutledge v. PCMA, a case recently heard by the Supreme Court, as well as other issues affecting their industry. The Lucas family explained that over the years they have seen reimbursements for prescriptions continuously drop, which has put a strain on local pharmacies all over the country. Ensuring transparency and patient access, while also ensuring that pharmacies, especially our local pharmacies, have easier access to the marketplace should be a priority. That is why last year I wrote to Secretary Azar of the Department of Health and Human Services to address this issue by expressing my strong support of provisions in the agency’s proposed rule, Modernizing Part D and Medicare Advantage to Lower Drug Prices and Reduce Out-of-Pocket Expenses, which would reform the use of pharmacy direct and indirect remuneration fees, or pharmacy price concessions, in the Medicare Part D program.
Blackwater Creek Trail Expansion:
It was an honor to be in Lynchburg this week to celebrate the renovation of the Langhorne Road Bridge and the extension of the Blackwater Creek Trail. As one of the most popular trails in Hill City, this extension adds to the many recreational opportunities that are available to the community and the surrounding region. I am pleased that this project was made possible with federal funding from the transportation alternatives set-aside which is part of the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program. This program allows communities across the country to invest locally in a variety of smaller-scale transportation projects, and I firmly believe that state and local leaders are best equipped to prioritize our Nation’s transportation needs. This event was another shining example of that. Long-term projects like this are only made possible when localities have a clear picture of future funding, which is why I will continue to be a vocal advocate for a bipartisan surface transportation bill that makes improvements to our country’s crumbling infrastructure.
Civil Air Patrol:
World War II was one of our Nation’s bloodiest conflicts, and for nearly four years Americans fought courageously around the world to secure peace and freedom for all. We thank those who served in the Armed Forces, but as President Roosevelt said, civilian efforts at home to support the War through personal sacrifice was as critical to winning the war as the efforts of the soldiers themselves. One such group of civilian unsung heroes were the 200,000 Americans who served in the Civil Air Patrol during the War. The Civil Air Patrol was critical to the defense of our homeland and partook in coastal patrol operations, convoy escorts, emergency transportation of military personnel, search and rescue missions, and nationwide emergency communications. For their efforts during the War, Congress awarded the Civil Air Patrol as a whole the Congressional Gold Medal in 2014, which any member who served during WWII is entitled to receive. And this week, it was my distinct honor to present this Medal to Mr. George “Rusty” Nichols of Madison Heights who volunteered for the Civil Air Patrol in 1944 at the age of 14. We thank him and all who selflessly served during a critical time of need for the Nation.
Confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett:
The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved advancing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Senate Floor this coming week. I am sorry that Senate Judiciary Democrats chose not to show up to participate in the confirmation vote. Considering her qualifications, her judicial philosophy of being a Constitutionalist, and her earning a “well qualified” rating from the American Bar Association, I am confident that the Senate will confirm this exceptional jurist to the Supreme Court.
Promoting Mental Health:
Recently, the President signed into law two pieces of legislation aimed at addressing mental health issues. The first of the two bills is the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, which addresses Veteran suicide by providing essential support to community-based organizations, expanding access to new therapies for behavioral health, increasing support for those with other than honorable discharges, and funding additional suicide prevention coordinators. Further, the President signed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, which designates 9-8-8 as the universal telephone number of the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline system. Mental health advocates say 9-8-8, a simple three-digit number, will be easier for people to remember in the midst of a mental health emergency. Please note that the 9-8-8 number will not be operational until 2022. At this time, please dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Both pieces of legislation have the potential to save countless lives, and I was proud to support them on the House Floor.
COVID-19 Update:
People are hurting yet Speaker Pelosi chooses big cities and special interests over those most in need. Instead of seeking targeted relief to families and small businesses, the Speaker is trying to run out the clock hoping she can get the full $3.4 trillion passed by the House in the next Congress. While no deal on an additional COVID-19 relief bill was reached this week, the Administration continues its whole of government approach to address the coronavirus pandemic. Below please find just a few of the many examples of how the Federal government has provided direct relief to the Commonwealth of Virginia. For additional examples, view last week’s Sixth District Perspectives here.
• The President approved Virginia’s major disaster declaration on April 2, 2020, and National Guard funding requests on April 7, 2020, providing additional Federal resources to supplement State response efforts.
• The Federal government has and continues to coordinate the surge of resources to Virginia Medicare & Medicaid certified nursing homes – to supplement private sector supplies, the federal government is coordinating the provision of point-of-care COVID-19 testing to 235 Virginia Medicare & Medicaid certified nursing homes.
• Coordinated donation of 493 cases (40 vials per case) of Remdesivir, and 365 cases of commercially available Remdesivir, to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Virginia.
• The Commonwealth of Virginia and eligible local governments received over $3.3 B from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to help address unforeseen financial needs created by the COVID-19 public health emergency. Tribal governments received over $18.9 M in CRF funding.
• The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has made over $179.9 M in COVID-19 funding available to Virginia grantees to help America’s low-income families and most vulnerable citizens via CARES Act authorizations.
• The U.S. Department of Education provided $312.1 M to support post-secondary education students and institutions of higher education in Virginia, authorized $66.8 M for the State from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, and $238.6 M to ensure learning continues for all elementary and secondary students.
• The U.S. Department of Transportation allocated more than $456.4 M to help the Virginia public transportation systems and $318.5 M to help Virginia airports.
(B = Billion, M = Million, K = Thousand) Data as of October 9, 2020
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 18, 2020
It was another beautiful fall week here in Virginia’s Sixth District. I enjoyed the opportunity to meet with constituents across the region both in person like at Sweet Briar College and virtually. This week we also saw some excitement out of Washington as the Senate Judiciary Committee began the confirmation process of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Further, while negotiations for another coronavirus aid package between the White House and Speaker continue, I wanted to take the opportunity to highlight the significant relief this Administration has provided to the people of the Commonwealth. And finally, as the deadline for nomination applications to the U.S. Service Academies approaches, be sure to find more information below if you or someone you know is interested in applying. As the House continues its District Work Period, I look forward to another week of meeting folks across the District.
Expansion at Sweet Briar:
It was a pleasure to join President Woo and other Sweet Briar College faculty to tour the school’s new state-of-the-art health clinic this week. In partnership with Centra Health and Horizon Behavioral Health, this facility will enable the college to expand COVID-19 testing and other wellness activities on campus. The clinic is part of Sweet Briar’s commitment to keeping its campus safe at this challenging time. The college currently has no active COVID-19 cases among students, faculty, or staff members, and have mindfully managed the few cases that have occurred since the onset of classes seven weeks ago. Sweet Briar has taken to heart public health recommendations and developed protocols to navigate the pandemic, including individual behaviors and institutional operations. SBC should serve as a shining example to other institutions of higher education as to how to safely reopen.
Confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett:
This week the Senate Judiciary Committee began to hold confirmation hearings on the President’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Based on her record and testimony thus far in front of the committee, I am confident that Judge Amy Coney Barrett will make a tremendous Supreme Court Justice. Her experience serving on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals shows that she is a true Constitutionalist who understands that a Justice is meant to interpret the laws, not make them. Because Judge Barrett is an outstanding jurist who is eminently qualified to be on the Supreme Court, Democrats have instead decided to attack her faith and are pushing the falsehood that she will strip healthcare away from the American people. This is despite the fact that the American Bar Association – an organization repeatedly called the “gold standard” by Senator Schumer – has deemed Judge Barrett “well qualified”. Even commentators on CNN said that if this were a different time and Judge Barrett was appointed by a different President, she would be confirmed with 70+ votes because of her credentials. It is time Democrats stop playing politics with this confirmation process and consider Judge Barrett’s merits when voting on her nomination.
COVID-19 Update:
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, government at every level has been working vigorously to provide individuals, businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities with the resources they need to navigate these trying times. Aside from the five pieces of coronavirus relief legislation already signed into law, this Administration has also been dedicated to providing aid directly to the states. Below please find just a few of the many examples of how the federal government has provided direct relief to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
• This year, over 2.9 M N-95 masks, 25.7 M surgical & procedural masks, 1.1 M eye and face shields, 8.1 M isolation & surgical gowns, and 630.8 M medical gloves have been shipped to Virginia through the private sector, State, and Federal collaboration.
• The Federal government has directly supported 35 community-based testing sites in Virginia and will be providing 295,000 swabs to support state testing needs in the month of October. Through October 7, the Federal government has provided 1,527,980 swabs.
• On September 28th, President Trump announced the Administration will send 100 million BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care tests to States free of charge. 2,570,000 BinaxNOW tests have been allocated for distribution to Virginia with 363,200 tests delivered to date.
• Medical facilities and providers in the Commonwealth of Virginia have received over $3 B in COVID19 related allocations from HHS. This includes more than $2.5 B from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund to support healthcare-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to COVID-19 and ensures uninsured Americans can get testing and treatment for COVID-19.
• In Virginia, the Small Business Administration (SBA) issued over $12.5 B in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to 114,570 small businesses as well as $3.8 B in Economic Injury Disaster Loans to 71,437 small businesses. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has made 3.9 M Economic Impact Payments totaling more than $6.6 B to hardworking taxpayers of Virginia.
• The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided Virginia agriculture producers with $97 M in financial assistance for price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.
(B = Billion, M = Million, K = Thousand)
Data as of October 9, 2020
Service Academy Nominations:
One of the greatest honors I have serving as the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the privilege of nominating individuals to one of four United States Service Academies. Applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy require a recommendation from a Member of Congress or another nominating authority. Those interested in a nomination must have their application postmarked by October 23. For more information and to find the required application packet, please click here.
Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans:
In June 2019, the president signed H.R. 299, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, of which I was a proud cosponsor. For decades, tens of thousands of veterans suffering from diseases caused by Agent Orange in the Vietnam War and their families had been denied their earned benefits under the Agent Orange Act of 1991. However, the provisions in this new law ensure veterans who served in specified offshore areas near Vietnam from January 9, 1962, through May 7, 1975, are now given the presumption of Agent Orange exposure, thus allowing them to receive medical care and disability compensation. Since becoming law, the National Archives and Records Administration and the Veterans Affairs Administration have digitized more than 1,800 vessels’ deck logs, which are critical in determining qualifying ship locations in accordance with the law. Since January, the VA has approved 22,524 claims of sailors exposed to Agent Orange and have identified at least 420,000 others who may qualify. If you were in the Navy or Coast Guard serving off the shores of Vietnam during the war, please click here to file a claim or to learn about your eligibility to do so.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 16, 2020
As fall arrives there are few more beautiful places than Virginia’s Sixth District. I thoroughly enjoyed being home and having the opportunity to meet with constituents and listen to their thoughts and concerns. In Front Royal, I met with members of the American Legion Post 53, and in Salem and Roanoke, I talked with folks from VDOT and then received donations at a local food bank.
This week I also hosted a virtual higher education roundtable with academic leaders from across our region, as well as chat via Zoom with our District’s nominee for the Angels in Adoption program. And while I may be home in Virginia, please know I will keep you apprised should there be any update relating to COVID-19 relief legislation in the coming weeks. In the meantime, I look forward to meeting with those I am honored to represent as I continue traversing the Sixth District.
Second Annual Higher Education Round Table:
Virginia’s Sixth District is home to more institutions of higher education than nearly any other district in the country. With more than 20 colleges and universities within our borders, students from across the United States flock to the Sixth District to pursue their education. For this reason, it is critically important that I foster an open dialogue between myself and our region’s schools to ensure that I am best representing their and our students’ interests on the House Education and Labor Committee. That is why I hosted my Second Annual Higher Education Roundtable, which was attended by representatives from 15 schools throughout the District. We discussed a wide array of topics ranging from college affordability, 21st-century learning, and of course, how their institutions are adapting to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A common theme echoed by many of the school officials was an appreciation for Congress’ creation of the Paycheck Protection Program as well as expressing their desire that any future coronavirus legislation includes liability protections for their institutions to safeguard against frivolous lawsuits. It was a thorough and thoughtful conversation, and I hope to continue these sorts of productive forums in the future.
Improving Infrastructure:
The Sixth District is in dire need of resources to modernize its aging infrastructure and relieve the congestion bottlenecks that afflict our highways – particularly Interstate-81. That’s why over the past two years I have advocated for Federal funding for our area by testifying before the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and also by speaking on the House Floor. I will continue to fight for our District’s fair share of Federal funding throughout the duration of my tenure in Congress, and for this reason, I have been meeting regularly with regional administrators from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to better understand the specific needs of our area. Just this week I met with VDOT engineers at the Regional Traffic Operations Center in Salem to discuss the importance of improving safety measures along the I-81 corridor. Further, it was great to see the outstanding work they are already doing to make much-needed improvements to our area highways and bridges.
Angels in Adoption:
Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI) accepts nominations for individuals, families, or organizations across the Nation who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of children in need of permanent, loving homes. The individuals nominated by Members of Congress and then selected from across the country by CCAI are bestowed with the title “Angels in Adoption” for their work. This year I had the honor of nominating the Janney family from Roanoke, who have become tireless advocates for adoption after bringing their daughter into their home two years ago. This week, I had the privilege of meeting with the Janney’s to discuss their journey and greatly appreciated their suggestions on how Congress can cut red-tape in regard to international adoption to help bring families together in a timelier manner.
American Legion:
Last week I was pleased to join folks at the Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53, in Front Royal, to accept a Certificate of Appreciation for my office successfully resolving an issue the Post was having with a federal agency. I share this not to highlight the award, but to use this opportunity to remind Sixth District residents that my office is always available should you require any assistance when dealing with the federal government. The dedicated caseworkers in my District offices are committed to aiding constituents while navigating the federal bureaucracy. For more information, please visit my website or call any of my District offices listed at the bottom of this page.
Feeding the Hungry:
On Thursday, I joined volunteers at the Feeding Southwest Virginia in Roanoke to receive a 20,000lb donation of non-perishable food made by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church also made an identical donation to the Rockbridge Christmas Basket Program. Our community is forever grateful for this generosity, which will aid countless families in need.
Supporting Local Farmers and Ranchers:
Since being sworn into Congress, I have worked to support those in the agriculture industry, which is why I recently cosponsored the Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption (PRIME) Act. This legislation would make it easier for small farms and ranches to serve local consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving individual states the ability to allow intrastate distribution of meat processed in custom-exempt facilities such as beef, pork, or lamb to consumers and grocery stores. Though many farmers and ranchers are able to maintain normal production levels at the moment, bottlenecks and disruptions in the food supply chain have made the distribution to everyday consumers incredibly challenging. Currently, in order to sell individual cuts of locally-raised meats to consumers, farmers and ranchers must first send their animals to one of a limited number of USDA or federally-compliant slaughterhouses. These slaughterhouses are sometimes hundreds of miles away, which adds substantial transportation and labor costs, makes workers more vulnerable, and subjects the entire supply system to major disruptions should an outbreak occur in a plant or its surrounding region. The PRIME Act would expand the current custom exemption, and allow states to empower small farms, ranches, and slaughterhouses to reduce waste and provide much-needed food to communities here in Virginia and across the nation.
COVID-19:
Last week, the White House and Congressional Republicans tried to strike a COVID-19 relief deal with Speaker Pelosi for $1.6 trillion, but she refused to negotiate in good faith. Instead, she forced through a bloated, partisan $2.2 trillion bill that barely passed when 18 of my Democrat colleagues voted alongside Republicans against the measure. This was after Senate Democrats blocked two relief bills that would have provided immediate aid to the American people. In an effort to provide targeted relief to those struggling, the President has urged Congress to send him standalone bills that he could sign such as authorizing another round of $1,200 Emergency Relief Checks and extending the Paycheck Protection Program. It is my hope that Speaker Pelosi will put people above politics and bring individual legislation like this to the House Floor.
Economic Impact Payments:
The IRS announced this week that the deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment, also known as an Emergency Relief Check, is now November 21, 2020. This new date will provide an additional five weeks beyond the original deadline. The IRS urges people who don’t typically file a tax return – and haven’t received an Economic Impact Payment – to register as quickly as possible using the Non-Filer Tool here. More information can be found at irs.gov.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 4, 2020
In what was likely the last legislative week in Washington before November’s elections, the House was back in full swing conducting the business of the people. Recognizing good policy proposals regardless of party, I cosponsored Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-HI) recently introduced legislation aimed at protecting our elections. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi does not share our attitude of bipartisanship, and I was disappointed that she rammed through a Democratic wish list masquerading as a COVID-19 aid package.
This week I stood in defense of the First Amendment and religious liberty by sending a letter to Attorney General Barr urging him to investigate the mistreatment of churches and their congregations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, after having been regularly frustrated by the legislative processes these past 21 months, I offered my suggestions to the House Rules Committee on ways in which our chamber can operate in a more transparent and accountable manner. Additionally, I took to the House Floor on Wednesday to honor New Freedom Farm in Buchanan for the work they do supporting our veterans. It was a busy week, and I am very much looking forward to returning to the Sixth District for the month of October. I hope to have the opportunity to chat with as many constituents as possible over the next few weeks. And finally, I’d also like to take a moment to extend my thoughts and prayers to the President and First Lady as they battle COVID-19.
New Freedom Farm:
Protecting our Elections:
The heart of our democratic republic lies in the integrity of our elections. For that reason, I cosponsored H.R. 8285, the Election Fraud Prevention Act, which was introduced by Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI). This bill would amend the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to prohibit payments to States that permit ballot harvesting. Currently, depending on the state or locality, voters have the option of mailing their ballot, leaving their ballot in a dropbox, having their ballots collected and submitted by a third party, or returning them at the polls or a local election office. The Election Fraud Prevention Act ensures that voters seeking to turn in their absentee ballots may only be assisted by an election official or mail carrier acting in their official capacities as well as family members, household members, or caregivers. This legislation will help ensure our elections remain free and fair, and I am proud to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in supporting this bill.
Defending Religious Freedom:
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many state and local governments have taken appropriate action to implement temporary health and safety guidelines to mitigate the risk the virus poses to our communities. However, the country has seen a concerning number of cases where misguided efforts have resulted in an intolerable infringement on the constitutional First Amendment rights of churches, their congregations, and other religious entities. That is why I joined my colleagues this week in writing to Attorney General Barr urging the Department of Justice to investigate possible violations of the First Amendment and remain vigilant in the preservation of our rights and protection of religious liberties for all Americans. To read the full letter, click the graphic below.
COVID-19 Legislative Update:
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress has authorized trillions of dollars in aid to help struggling families and businesses. However, as our Nation continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus, there is no denying that the American people are in need of additional relief. Unfortunately, for months, Democrats have stood in the way of multiple attempts to provide targeted aid to those most in need. And sadly, as November approaches, Speaker Pelosi decided this week to introduce a partisan $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill that included poison pills that prevented it from attracting bipartisan support. Instead of actually working with Republicans, the Speaker instead decided to pass an election year messaging bill that has no chance of being signed into law. Some of the most egregious provisions contained in the bill include:
• Fails to provide sensible liability protections to businesses, hospitals, and schools to protect them from frivolous lawsuits
• Allows illegal immigrants to receive direct stimulus payments
• Mandates a blanket release for certain covered federal prisoners and alleged criminals
• Uses taxpayer dollars to bail out failing multiemployer pension plans while failing to include any needed reforms to fix the problem
• Federalizes elections, by including stringent, impossible to achieve mandates on how states must run elections
• Bails out poorly run states and localities to the tune of $436 billion (Almost 1/5 of the bill’s total spending)
• Defunds the police by removing $600 million from the original Heroes Act intended for the COPS Hiring program
Reforming Government:
Many of the House Rules that are in place provide the necessary transparency and accountability in the legislative process, but sadly, these rules are often worked around or waived when it matters most. For this reason, I testified before the Rules Committee to express my thoughts on how our Chamber could practice better governance moving forward. First and foremost, we need to ensure that both legislators and the American people have adequate time to review bills before they are voted on.
That is why I took this opportunity to discuss with Committee members my proposal to institute the 48-Hour Bill Review Resolution. Additionally, I urged the Committee to once again allow bills to be brought to the Floor under an “Open Rule”. This would enable Members to have greater input on legislation before it is voted on by allowing them the opportunity to offer an amendment to a bill outside the committee process. No piece of legislation has been considered under an Open Rule in nearly four years, despite this practice having been commonplace in Congress for decades. And finally, I stressed to the Members of the Rules Committee the importance of individual bill consideration when it comes to appropriations measures. Far too often Members are asked to vote on massive packages that contain multiple programs that are wholly unrelated to one another, which makes it difficult to responsibly and thoughtfully consider legislation. I am hopeful that these rule changes will be implemented in the 117th Congress.
