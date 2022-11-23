Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 23, 2022

Last week, voters decided on Election Day that one-party rule should come to an end in Washington, D.C., as Republicans won a majority of seats in Congress and will control the House of Representatives for the next two years. Congressional Democrats and President Biden will no longer be able to jam partisan legislation through with impunity. We promised the American people through our Commitment to America that we would work as a majority to make our cities and neighborhoods safer, rebuild our economy, bring accountability to government, and secure our borders. Additionally, last week, I highlighted the pain of rising prices as the holiday season approaches, and outlined solutions Republicans will offer to improve the economy. Finally, I honored the Harrisonburg Police Department for 150 years of service, and I spoke with government students from Northside High School. From my family to yours, I wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.

Bidenflation is on the Thanksgiving Menu

The American people are getting the short end of the wishbone this Thanksgiving, as inflated grocery prices will make gathering around the table more expensive this year. Up and down the menu, prices have risen – a 23% increase in turkeys, eggs are up 43%, butter is up 27%, and milk is up 15%. For those traveling far to see their families and loved ones, airline fares are up 43% from last year. While everyone is having to tighten their budgets, those working two jobs or on fixed incomes are getting hit hardest – forcing roughly one in four Americans to forgo Thanksgiving dinner altogether. To get America back on track, Congress needs to cut spending, unleash energy independence, and push pro-growth economic policies.



Click here to watch my House floor speech on rising costs during the holiday season.

The Biden Border Crisis Continues

Gas and grocery prices are not the only things skyrocketing. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) statistics tell us that there has been over a 221% increase in encounters at the border since President Biden took office, and in the last year, the number has risen by 40%. In October alone, there were 230,678 illegal migrant encounters at the southern border. Biden must end his open border & amnesty policies now. Unsurprisingly, just last week, DHS Secretary Mayorkas again told Congress that the border was secure, but the numbers don’t lie. As Republicans take control of the House of Representatives come January, Secretary Mayorkas will be held accountable for his dereliction of duty to secure the homeland and reckless disregard for U.S. immigration law. I’ve been to the border, and I’ve seen how understaffed, under-resourced, and unsupported the CBP is. Republicans will ensure accountability in the 118th Congress.



Happy 150th Birthday, Harrisonburg Police Department!

I was glad to recognize the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) for passing a major milestone and joining the Harrisonburg community in celebrating the 150th anniversary of HPD’s founding in 1872. Current HPD Captain Jason Kidd said of the anniversary, ‘‘It is so important to reach this milestone because the city has grown tremendously and developed tremendously during these past 150 years.” The growth of the department, personnel, added positions, and technological improvements have allowed the department “to police better and police smarter and just do the best job they can for the community.’’

Engaging with High School Students

Our young people are the future leaders of our great country. I enjoyed speaking to Government students at Northside High School in Roanoke about the value of public service. I appreciated their thoughtful questions and informative insights about current events.

COVID-19 Update

Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 10 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 12 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 8%. For more information, click here.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.