Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 29, 2020

Psalm 100:4-5 – “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations.”

So Much For Which To Be Thankful

For most Americans, the past nine months have been some of the hardest days of our lives. We’ve experienced loss on many levels, felt isolated from our friends and family, and struggled to understand why we have been asked to bear this burden. And while this year has been difficult, these trying times have highlighted the many small blessings we often take for granted. This week, I hope folks found time to appreciate the little things and give thanks to our Almighty God. As we celebrated Thanksgiving, I was reminded that there is still so much for which to be grateful.

First and foremost, I am thankful for my family. Without their strength, love, and support, I could not do this job. They teach me every day how to be a better father, husband, and man. Their encouragement pushes me to be the best public servant I can be, and they serve as a constant reminder of what I am fighting for in Washington.

I am thankful for all of our doctors, nurses, and health care workers. Their tireless efforts to treat those stricken by this virus will never be forgotten. Time and time again we are reminded not only of their talents as medical professionals but also of the compassion that those who go into their line of work embody. They are a special kind of people, and when my young daughters think of superheroes, I hope they think white coats and scrubs, rather than capes.

I am thankful for all of our first responders – police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 dispatchers. It has been a challenging year for many of them, and I hope they know that the overwhelming majority of Americans appreciate what they do. They put their lives on the line every day for others and keep our neighborhoods and communities safe. They are the people we call when we are in trouble, and our Nation is forever grateful.

I am thankful for our farmers, ranchers, and truck drivers. It is because of their 4 am wake-up times and long hauls that our shelves remain stocked and our Nation fed. Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, our food supply chain never wavered and remains strong. Because of them, Americans will never wonder where they can find food.

I am thankful for our scientists and researchers. From the onset of the coronavirus, they have been working around the clock to develop therapeutics and vaccines. Their dedication has brought comfort to people around the world and will soon save countless lives. As companies prepare to file for approval of a vaccine, they have brought us hope. They are responsible for the light that can be seen at the end of the tunnel.

I am thankful for our educators, support staff, and parents. Their ability and willingness to adapt to the circumstances we currently face has helped ensure that students across this country continue to receive the best education possible. Whether it is teachers entirely reworking their curriculum for online classes, support staff ensuring kids participating in in-person instruction get to school safely and receive a good meal, or parents pitching in to help with technology issues for youngsters and serving as tutors, their efforts are helping secure the next generation’s future.

I am thankful for our mental health professionals, social workers, psychologists, and therapists. For many, the anxiety of isolation this year has been overwhelming. Their dedication to assisting folks to cope with the stress and helping them comprehend their emotions is invaluable. While there is no exact metric to measure the extent of all of their contributions, I have no doubt that those working in the mental health field are unsung heroes of this pandemic.

I am thankful for our religious leaders. Their message of faith and family in these turbulent times has helped bring peace and understanding into our homes. In our darkest days, Americans turned to spiritual guides like them and in turn, saw the light. They provided answers and comfort that have been hard to find and reinvigorated our confidence in Almighty God and his plan.

I am thankful for every one of our front-line workers and essential employees. While many have had the opportunity to work from home, many like them have not. Whether they are grocery store workers, bus drivers, plumbers, electricians, health inspectors, wait-staff, flight attendants, garbage men, plant workers, or members of any other profession that has continued going to work every day, we thank them. They have truly been essential to the continued functionality of our Nation, and we owe them a debt of gratitude.

I am thankful for our veterans and service members. Regardless of whether we are at war or in peace, pandemic or no pandemic, they put on their uniform each day in defense of our country and of the American Ideal. Their courage, sacrifice, and willingness to put service above self is the reason the United States remains and will forever be the freest, fairest Nation on Earth. Without the brave men and women of our armed forces, the idea that is America simply could not exist.

I am thankful to be an American and for all of this great country’s people. We are truly blessed to be born in the United States, and I have been so proud of how our citizens have weathered adversity these past few months. The combined courage and resilience of the American people has been awe-inspiring. We have come together as a Nation, neighbor helping neighbor, and seen time and time again extraordinary acts of kindness and selflessness. I have no doubt that we as a people and country will come out the other side of these difficult times stronger than ever before.

I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. I appreciate the trust you have placed in me to act as your voice in Washington. I will never take this position for granted and take immense pride in being your representative. I am always grateful to hear from those I serve and hope to have the opportunity to meet with you sometime soon.

While I am sure there is a group I have forgotten to mention above, please know that I am thankful for you too. A country is only as strong as its citizens and every American is playing an important role in moving this Nation forward. I hope you had a joyous Thanksgiving and wish you a happy and healthy rest of the holiday season. God Bless.

