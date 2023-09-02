Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – September 2, 2023
House Republicans have hit the ground running during the District Work Period, highlighting how the new House Republican Majority continues to deliver on our Commitment to America. We ensured our Veterans, our service members, and their families have the resources they deserve. Combatting illegal immigration and restoring America’s sovereignty is a central pillar of our Commitment, and the passage of the Secure the Border Act fulfills that promise. We’ve also held the Biden Administration and federal agencies, like the National Institutes of Health (NIH), accountable to the American people and brought transparency back to how our country is governed. As your Representative, I’ll fight for your values and interests in Washington as Congress returns this fall and help protect the safety, security, and freedom for the people of the Sixth District.
Keeping Our Promise to Our Nation’s Veterans
Congress has a duty to fund the core functions of the federal government responsibly, providing for important programs that help take care of those who have taken care of us. At the top of the list are our Veterans, our service members, and their families. Our Nation’s heroes have sacrificed to give us the cherished freedoms that we have today, and we made a promise to ensure they have the support and resources they deserve.
House Republicans delivered on that promise recently by passing the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act — funding that is so important to those who selflessly serve to defend our freedom and protect our homeland. Rest assured, our Nation’s heroes will always have the unwavering support of their Representative in the Sixth District of Virginia. Read more in my op-ed in the Roanoke Times here.
Biden’s Border Crisis Rages On
President Biden and the Far Left’s open border policies have created the worst border crisis on record. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, there were 183,503 illegal border crossings in July, a 27% increase from June. Even more troubling, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has now admitted that 40% of illegal migrants caught and released into our communities have disappeared, with no way to track them.
A secure Nation requires a secure border, which is why earlier this year, House Republicans passed the Secure The Border Act – the strongest border security legislation that Congress has ever considered. While President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have no plans to get this chaos under control or take any responsibility, we’re fighting to stop it.
Demanding Answers on CCP-Linked Money Going to NIH Employees
It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) remains one of the biggest threats to our country and will do whatever it takes to gain an advantage in its quest for world domination. According to a recent report, National Institutes of Health (NIH) employees – including Dr. Anthony Fauci – took $325 million in payments from companies directly linked to the CCP, posing a risk to our national security.
The American people deserve to know that their public health officials follow the science and make decisions based purely on objective information, not personal financial motives, which is why I joined my colleagues in demanding answers from the NIH on this concerning report. House Republicans will continue working to hold the Big Bureaucracy accountable and ensure our national security is protected from those who wish us harm. Read our letter here.
National Aviation Week
120 years ago, Orville and Wilbur Wright took their first flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Decades later, in commemoration of National Aviation Week, we celebrate the many aviation trailblazers who paved the way and innovative businesses shaping today’s industry, such as Dynamic Aviation in the Sixth District, which have helped our Nation be the leader in aviation that it is today.
Congressman Cline Announces Mobile Office Hours in Front Royal
A Direct Link Between Constituents and their Representative.
In a bid to foster open communication and transparency, Congressman Ben Cline has announced the next Mobile Office Hours.in Warren County. This program emphasizes the congressman’s commitment to ensuring his constituents have direct access to their elected representative’s office.
At the heart of democracy is the dialogue between elected officials and the people they represent. Recognizing this pivotal connection, Congressman Cline’s office has been organizing Mobile Office Hours throughout his district. These events aim to provide a platform for constituents to directly communicate their concerns, particularly when dealing with federal agencies.
Navigating the labyrinth of federal bureaucracies like the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, or the Internal Revenue Service can be daunting. Oftentimes, individuals find themselves entangled in red tape, struggling to get their concerns heard. With the Mobile Office Hours initiative, constituents can bypass these hurdles, as they will be given the opportunity to discuss their issues with a knowledgeable member of Congressman Cline’s staff.
The upcoming session in Front Royal promises to be an essential event for those seeking guidance or assistance. Details of the event are as follows:
- Date: September 12th, 2023
- Time: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Venue: Samuels Public Library, specifically in the Baxter-Bowling Conference Room
- Address: 330 East Criser Road, Front Royal, VA 22630
Given the direct impact such sessions can have on resolving issues related to federal agencies, a strong turnout is anticipated. These office hours underline the essence of public service and representative democracy, making sure the voices of the district’s constituents are not just heard but also acted upon.
The cornerstone of effective representation lies in understanding the concerns of one’s constituents. Through Mobile Office Hours, Congressman Ben Cline exemplifies his dedication to bridging the gap between his office and the people he serves. By bringing his office directly to the constituents, he reaffirms his commitment to open dialogue and transparent governance. Residents of Front Royal and the surrounding areas are encouraged to leverage this opportunity to address any challenges they might be facing with federal agencies.
Warner Calls on AI Companies to Ramp Up Safety & Security Measures
Letters raise the urgent need for companies to expand and deepen their commitments to safeguard against misuse.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, today urged several artificial intelligence (AI) companies to take additional action to promote safety and prevent malicious misuse of their products. In a series of letters, Sen. Warner applauded certain companies for publicly joining voluntary commitments proposed by the Biden administration but encouraged them to broaden their efforts and called on companies that have not taken this public step to commit to making their products more secure.
As AI is rolled out more broadly, researchers have repeatedly demonstrated a number of concerning, exploitable weaknesses in prominent products, including abilities to generate credible-seeming misinformation, develop malware, and craft sophisticated phishing techniques. In July, the Biden administration announced that several AI companies had agreed to a series of voluntary commitments that would promote greater security and transparency. However, the commitments were not fully comprehensive in scope or in participation, with many companies not publicly participating and several exploitable aspects of the technology left untouched by the commitments.
In a series of letters sent today, Sen. Warner pushed directly on companies that did not participate, including Apple, Midjourney, Mistral AI, Databricks, Scale AI, and Stability AI, requesting a response detailing the steps they plan to take to increase the security of their products and prioritize transparency. Sen. Warner additionally sent letters to companies that were involved in the Biden administration’s commitments, including Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection AI, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, asking that they extend commitments to less capable models and also develop consumer-facing commitments – such as development and monitoring practices – to prevent the most serious forms of misuse.
“While representing an important improvement upon the status quo, the voluntary commitments announced in July can be bolstered in key ways through additional commitments,” Sen. Warner wrote.
Sen. Warner also called specific attention to the urgent need for all AI companies to make additional commitments to safeguard against a few highly sensitive potential misuses, including non-consensual intimate image generation (including child sexual abuse material), social-scoring, real-time facial recognition, and proliferation activity in the context of malicious cyber activity or the production of biological or chemical agents.
The letters follow up on Sen. Warner’s previous efforts to engage directly with AI companies to push for responsible development and deployment. In April, Sen. Warner directly called on AI CEOs to develop practices that would ensure that their products and systems are secure. In July, he also pushed on the Biden administration to keep working with AI companies to expand the scope of the voluntary commitments.
Additionally, Sen. Warner wrote to Google last week to raise concerns about their testing of new AI technology in real medical settings. Separately, he urged the CEOs of several AI companies to address a concerning report that generative chatbots were producing instructions on how to exacerbate an eating disorder. Additionally, he has introduced several pieces of legislation aimed at making tech safer and more humane, including the RESTRICT Act, which would comprehensively address the ongoing threat posed by technology from foreign adversaries; the SAFE TECH Act, which would reform Section 230 and allow social media companies to be held accountable for enabling cyber-stalking, online harassment, and discrimination on social media platforms; and the Honest Ads Act, which would require online political advertisements to adhere to the same disclaimer requirements as TV, radio, and print ads.
Copies of each of the letters can be found here.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 8, 2023
It was great to be back home in the Sixth District and hear directly from folks up and down the Valley about the issues most important to them and their families. Unfortunately, this week we received another reminder that “Bidenomics” is crushing our economy, and the American people are paying the price. On a brighter note, we celebrated the 233rd birthday of the U.S. Coast Guard and hosted “Coffee With Your Congressman” town hall events in Rockingham County and Rockbridge County. We also spoke with and thanked law enforcement officers in our community during National Night Out, and I congratulated the new graduates of the Roanoke Police Academy and Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy. As I continue my travels across the community during the District Work Period, I look forward to meeting with more constituents and businesses across the Valley.
Celebrating the Coast Guard On Their 233rd Birthday
As we celebrated the 233rd birthday of the United States Coast Guard this week, we honored, cherished, remembered, and thanked its members for their service and sacrifice. Since 1790, its members have met the challenging mission of keeping the Nation’s waterways safe and playing a critical role in national security. Semper Paratus!
Fitch Downgrades Credit Rating
This past week, the American people received another sad reminder that “Bidenomics” is not working for them. Fitch, an American credit rating agency, downgraded the United States credit rating for the first time since 1994 due to rising government deficits, significant increases to our federal debt, and higher interest rates. The worst part? Fitch also projected a Q4 recession.
The Biden Administration and the Democrats’ reckless government spending has contributed to this financial crisis, and the American people are suffering as credit card bills and mortgage rates skyrocket. That’s why House Republicans are continuing to fight to rein in spending and restore fiscal responsibility in Washington to get our economy back on track so hardworking families can thrive.
Watch my interview on Fox Business discussing the downgrading of the credit rating.
The Long Blue Line Continues
I was honored to congratulate the graduates of the 85th Roanoke Police Academy and the 66th Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy. Thank you to all of the young men and women wearing the badge for courageously answering the call and undertaking this most strenuous but utterly essential job of enforcing our laws and serving on the front lines of justice.
Coffee With Your Congressman
One of the best ways to stay in tune with Sixth District Residents is to hear directly from them on issues of concern or matters regarding the federal government. This week I held “Coffee With Your Congressman” events in Rockbridge and Rockingham Counties. I found attendees questions to be insightful and valuable to my work as their representative in Washington. Stay tuned for the next event coming to an area near you!
National Night Out
It was great to join folks in Bridgewater at one of the many events across the Sixth District for the National Night Out. We salute all our friends who serve in law enforcement, in public safety, and as first responders for all, they do to keep our communities safe.
Senators Push FCC to Enforce Robocall Regulations
Warner and Colleagues Rally Behind Stronger Measures Against Spam Calls
In a unanimous bid against the widespread menace of robocalls, U.S. Senator Mark Warner, backed by a number of senators, is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to enforce its existing regulations on telemarketing calls. This comes as a renewed effort to safeguard citizens from a barrage of unwanted spam calls that have plagued phone lines across the nation.
Warner, in conjunction with Senators Ben Ray Luján, Edward Markey, and several other influential figures, has penned a letter to Chairwoman Rosenworcel of the FCC. Their central request is for the FCC to issue guidance, mirroring the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) recent Business Guidance, to reiterate its long-standing requirements against such unsolicited telemarketing calls. The proposed guidance aims to clarify the path for telemarketers and sellers to abide by these mandates.
“While new regulations might be a point of consideration, the FCC’s present regulations already address many of the activities leading to the surge of these bothersome calls,” the senators collectively voiced. They highlighted past regulations from 2003 and 2012, both of which explicitly define the protections Congress envisioned to curb unwanted telemarketing intrusions.
Senator Warner, leveraging his background as a cell phone entrepreneur, has been a formidable advocate against robocalls for years. His sponsorship of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act provided regulators, including the FCC, enhanced authority and resources to target scammers, levy penalties, and mandated service providers to adopt measures for call authentication and blocking. This act was given the green light by Former President Trump in 2019, marking a significant stride in the anti-robocall campaign.
Joining the robust group of senators advocating for this cause are names like Chris Van Hollen, Elizabeth Warren, Richard Durbin, and Amy Klobuchar, to mention a few. Endorsing their stance is a commendable list of consumer and privacy organizations, ranging from the Consumer Federation of America and Electronic Privacy Information Center to U.S. PIRG.
This collective effort from legislators and consumer protection entities illuminates the urgency to curb the robocall menace. With such a unified stand, there’s hope for phone lines to be less burdened by these incessant and unwarranted interruptions.
The full text of the letter is available here.
U.S. Senator Mark Warner Calls for Google’s Accountability on Health Care AI
Concerns Rise Over Potential Inaccuracies in Google’s Med-PaLM 2 Medical Chatbot
The rapidly evolving realm of AI in healthcare has witnessed increased scrutiny, as U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sought transparency from Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai regarding the deployment of the company’s medical chatbot, Med-PaLM 2.
Med-PaLM 2, currently under testing, is designed to address medical queries, summarize documents, and categorize health data. Early trials, which included collaborations with the renowned Mayo Clinic, have showcased promising results. However, alongside the triumphs, certain disconcerting reports on inaccuracies have emerged. The gravity of these concerns deepens with whispers of Google’s own senior researchers questioning the chatbot’s readiness. Puzzlingly, the chatbot’s testing locations, learning sources, and the extent of its engagement in patient treatments remain undisclosed.
Sen. Warner, elucidating his apprehensions, wrote, “AI undoubtedly holds tremendous potential to improve patient care and health outcomes. However, the premature deployment of unproven technology might erode trust in medical institutions and professionals.” The urgency of Warner’s call emanates from a broader concern: the ethics and transparency in AI’s rapid integration into healthcare. With tech companies frenziedly racing to dominate market shares, Warner warns of the potential sidelining of patient welfare.
The legislator has previously flagged Google’s dubious actions of training its diagnostic models on private health data sans patients’ consent. Such activities raise red flags on patient privacy, leading Warner to seek deeper insights into Med-PaLM 2’s operations. The Senator’s letter to Google probes into the chatbot’s deployment, its data learning sources, and the level of agency patients possess over AI’s role in their healthcare journey.
Marking his place as a staunch advocate for Big Tech accountability, Sen. Warner’s initiative is not singular. Just last month, he urged the Biden administration to collaborate with AI companies, advocating for the formulation of guidelines ensuring AI’s ethical deployment. Moreover, his introduction of acts such as the RESTRICT Act, the SAFE TECH Act, and the Honest Ads Act further solidifies his dedication to maintaining an open and trustworthy tech landscape.
In the grand tapestry of technological advancement, the balance between innovation and ethical transparency remains pivotal. As AI continues to weave its threads into healthcare, ensuring its responsible and transparent deployment is not just desired but necessary.
A copy of the letter can be found here.
Telehealth Prescription: The DEA’s Game Changer Considered
A New Frontier in Medical Accessibility and Substance Control Discussed by U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has voiced his approval of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) impending decision to allow the prescription of certain controlled substances via telehealth. This move, made possible due to the unique circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, promises to revolutionize the healthcare industry by ensuring better accessibility for patients in need.
The proposed DEA rule would implement a special registration process, allowing authorized healthcare providers to prescribe controlled substances over telehealth. This comes in response to the pressing need for reliable, remote access to medical care in light of a nationwide shortage of mental health providers.
Telehealth has proven itself a crucial lifeline during the pandemic’s peak, offering uncomplicated, reliable access to doctors for those who need it. The new DEA rule could allow patients who depend on medications to manage conditions like opioid use disorder to continue their treatments virtually, without the necessity of in-person visits.
A provision in the Ryan Haight Act, a law controlling the online prescription of controlled substances, has empowered the DEA to establish this registration process. Enacted in 2008, this exception process would allow safe evaluation and prescription of medications over telehealth by qualified health care providers.
Sen. Warner, an advocate for increased access to telehealth, previously implored both the Biden and Trump administrations to implement such regulations. His efforts during the COVID-19 crisis included a letter to Senate leadership pushing for a permanent expansion of telehealth services access. The senator’s involvement in advancing telehealth services extends to his tenure as Virginia Governor, when he broadened Medicaid coverage for telemedicine statewide, including evaluation and management visits, individual psychotherapies, consultations, and clinical services in cardiology and obstetrics.
As technology and healthcare continue to intersect, regulations must adapt to ensure patient safety and accessibility. The proposed DEA rule represents a potential leap forward, melding modern tech capabilities with the imperatives of patient care. As such, Warner invites prescribers and patients to share their opinions during the DEA’s public comment period. This collective insight may shape the future of telehealth, a rapidly growing sector at the crossroads of technology and healthcare.
