Skate for a Cause: Mac’s Roller Rink to host fundraiser for Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue

Don’t miss a fun-filled night of roller skating at Mac’s Roller Rink on June 30th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., all in support of a good cause – Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue (MSGBR), a dedicated canine rescue organization.

Mac’s Roller Rink in White Post, Virginia, is hosting this exciting event, promising not only a fantastic evening of skating but also a significant contribution to MSGBR. The roller rink will be donating 50% of the event’s proceeds to aid the rescue’s commendable work.

Operating as a foster-based rescue, MSGBR is situated in Front Royal, Virginia, and is home to many dogs waiting for their forever homes. Their model ensures that each canine is placed in either personal homes or thoroughly screened foster homes, providing a nurturing environment for the dogs.

Remember, if you wish to surrender a pet or are interested in adopting one, get in touch with MSGBR directly. Also, as there are no dogs housed at the business address, all meet-and-greet sessions with prospective pets are scheduled after the completion of an adoption application.

So lace up your skates and join the fun at Mac’s Roller Rink to support the fantastic work done by Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue. Your participation helps to ensure the care and welfare of these animals, providing them with the love they deserve. Let’s make a difference, one skate at a time!