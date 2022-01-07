Health
Ski fever: The highest slopes can cause mountain fever
For doctors and nurses at Colorado’s highest elevations, ski season means a steady flow of casualties from a little-understood problem: acute mountain sickness.
Skiers are already for the risk of broken bones and frostbite, but they often don’t know how mountain sickness works, and resorts don’t tell them. The condition is caused by a decrease in oxygen in the blood at higher altitudes. It affects people who travel rapidly from sea level to elevations over 8,000 feet. A more serious condition, high-altitude pulmonary edema, is fatal in 1 percent of cases.
Thousands of skiers experience symptoms within a day of arriving: headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, insomnia, loss of appetite, and vomiting. About 25 percent to 40 percent of visitors experience symptoms of altitude sickness. Copper Mountain Ski Resort warns would-be visitors about it. Their flier says it creates a “hangover” feeling and pregnant women, people with anemia, or people with chronic heart and lung conditions should be cautious.
Aspen, Vail, and some other Colorado mountains have bases at or above 8,000 feet, but people at hotels experience less altitude sickness. The hotels lie at lower elevations, allowing visitors more time to adjust. The peak at Aspen rises to 12,510 feet. At Telluride, the peak is 12,255. Breckenridge peaks rise to 12,998 feet and Copper Mountain peaks top out at 12,313 feet.
Skiers coming from sea level locations such as Chicago (668 feet) or Michigan (839 feet) should allow time for their bodies to adjust before going to the higher peaks.
Health
When should you go to the emergency room?
It’s easy to see that an accident victim needs emergency treatment. Judging whether a medical condition requires a trip to the emergency room (ER) is more difficult.
Get to the ER fast, say doctors at Harvard Medical School, if any of these problems occur:
Severe abdominal pain. Especially if there is vomiting, swelling or tenderness of the abdomen, or fever. This may signal appendicitis, bowel obstruction, or a perforated organ.
Breathing difficulty. Go quickly if you have heart or lung disease, asthma, chest pain, rapid heartbeat, swelling, dizziness, pale clammy skin, or swollen tongue or throat.
Chest pain. People with coronary artery disease or angina should get help if pain begins during exercise and persists despite 10 minutes of rest or under-the-tongue nitroglycerin. It could signal a heart attack.
Confusion or changes in consciousness. Sudden onset of confusion or memory loss is an emergency. The altered mental status could be a sign of stroke or other serious problem.
Fractures. Suspected fractures should be evaluated promptly, except in the case of a finger or toe.
Headaches. Most can be treated in the doctor’s office. Go to the ER if a headache is accompanied by confusion, nausea, and vomiting, loss of sensation or muscle strength, fever or sensitivity to light.
Numbness or tingling. Widespread numbness or tingling can be due to a stroke. Get help immediately if one side of the body is affected, vision is blurred or distorted or if speaking is difficult.
Rash. Rash accompanies many illnesses, is a common reaction to certain foods, and usually does not require immediate treatment. But purple spots on the skin accompanied by fever are signs of serious illness such as meningitis. Hives that appear after an insect sting are a signal to get immediate treatment.
Vomiting. This is an emergency if it produces blood or material that looks like coffee grounds. These are symptoms of serious problems that should be treated immediately.
Cost is never a consideration when your life is in jeopardy. For these symptoms, get emergency room treatment as soon as possible.
Health
DNA determines your reaction to caffeine
Caffeine is the most widely consumed psychostimulant in the world, but did you know your genetic code can determine if it has a positive or negative effect on your body? Here’s a quick overview.
Reactions
Consuming caffeine increases blood pressure and dilates blood vessels. While this can have a feel-good effect on some people, others may experience heart palpitations as a result.
One of the reasons for this difference in reactions is a specific enzyme that’s responsible for metabolizing it. Genetic variation determines how fast your kidneys can eliminate caffeine from your body. Consequently, it has practically no effect on people whose bodies can get rid of it quickly, but, it can increase the risk of hypertension in people whose bodies eliminate it slowly.
Consumption
The amount of coffee you drink may also be linked to your DNA. Scientists have pinpointed two specific genes that are directly associated with how many cups of joe people drink per day. Additionally, these genetic sequences indicate whether someone feels the need to consume caffeine, and if so, how often.
If you’re concerned about your caffeine intake, make sure to discuss the issue with your doctor at your next appointment.
Health
The science of sweating
Everybody does it, but we usually try to hide the evidence. Sweating is a normal part of living, an essential function that helps keep us alive. It’s satisfying during hot yoga sessions or a long workout, but for the most part, we spend our adult lives trying to hide the evidence with anti-perspirants, dress shields, moisture-wicking fabrics, and for the particularly sweaty among us, Botox injections in the armpits to paralyze sweat glands.
Sweat is more than just something that stains our favorite shirts, according to Sarah Everts in her book The Joy of Sweat, published earlier this year. It’s a built-in cooling system, a complex network of glands that release fluid, which evaporates from heated skin and produces a cooling effect that lets us go outside on a hot day or enjoy a workout without risking death. And far from being gross and unsightly, sweat is an evolutionary marvel, an adaptation that allowed early humans to disperse into diverse climates and forage for food during daylight hours while many predators retreated to the shade for survival.
And that unpleasant odor that we associate with sweat? Our bodies don’t actually create that. Larger sweat glands, such as those in the armpits and groin, secrete sweat with a slightly different molecular profile, with fatty particles that bacteria love to feast on. In turn, the bacteria produce waste that, to human noses, smells like rancid butter and wet dog, among other things, according to Everts.
But even if your armpits are a little ripe, don’t kick yourself over it because, as Everts reminds readers, it could be much worse. Some animals spend their days rolling in mud, while others urinate or vomit on themselves to produce a similar, though much less efficient cooling effect.
Health
How to understand and cope with leg cramps
In the night, or just upon waking, there they are leg cramps. The excruciating pain comes on suddenly and goes away all too slowly.
For people over age 60, more than 30 percent have a leg cramp at least once every two months, and the older you are, the more likely you are to have them.
Our tendons (the tissues that connect muscles to bones) naturally shorten with age, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and this can leave us vulnerable, but cramps can have unknown causes or be caused by medications, underlying disease, or lack of activity.
Medications
Some medications have cramping side effects. Among them: Albuterol/Ipratropium, estrogens, clonazepam, diuretics, naproxen, statins, Ambien, Lyrica, as well as some antidepressants and hormones.
Diseases
Cardiovascular diseases, ALS, cirrhosis, diabetes, flat feet, kidney failure, Parkinson’s, osteoarthritis, peripheral artery disease.
9 things you can do to get some relief
There is no pill or injection you can take to relieve the cramp, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Here is what you can do:
1. Stretch the cramping leg muscle, pulling toes toward the shin.
2. Massage. Use your hands or a roller.
3. Stand. Press feet to the floor.
4. Walk. Wiggle your leg as you walk.
5. Apply heat. A heating pad or a warm bath might help.
6. Cold. A bag of ice in a towel.
7. Pain killers. Ibuprofen or acetaminophen.
8. Elevate. Prop up the leg. If you can, find a less painful position and stay still. Try to relax. Wait.
Steps that may help prevent leg cramps
* Drink eight glasses of water every day. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
* Stretch and move during the day. Brief walking and stretching before bed may help.
* Wear supportive shoes.
* If you sleep on your back, don’t let the blankets push your feet down. Keep your feet lightly covered with toes pointed up.
Health
5 great reasons to sleep in the buff
Sleeping naked has many physical and mental health benefits. Here are five good reasons to put your pajamas back in the drawer.
1. You’ll fall asleep fast. Sleeping au naturel keeps your body cool, which can help you fall asleep quickly.
2. You’ll prevent infections. Letting your genitals breathe at night can help stave off the growth of bacteria, yeast, and fungi that are likely to cause infections.
3. You’ll sleep deeper. If you sleep in the nude, you won’t have to worry about your pajamas riding up and causing discomfort. You can move freely and fall into a deep, uninterrupted sleep.
4. You’ll keep your skin healthy. Your skin can breathe easily when you don’t wear anything to bed. Plus, sleeping in the nude may help your body release excess oils and get rid of toxins.
5. You’ll increase your self-esteem. Sleeping naked can feel awkward at first, especially for people who have a difficult relationship with their bodies. However, it can help you make peace with your imperfections and teach you to love yourself for who you are.
If you give this practice a try, you may be surprised at how well you sleep.
Health
Sodium consumption outpaces dietary recommendations
If you don’t watch your salt intake, it might be time to start.
According to the Washington Post, American adults consume an average of 3,400 mg of salt per day — almost 150 percent of the federal government’s recommended daily maximum of 2,300 mg per day for people 14 and older. That’s about a teaspoon and a half.
While some sodium is essential to maintain the proper fluid balance and for nerve and muscle function, too much sodium can lead to major health problems, including kidney and cardiovascular issues. Experts advise cutting back on processed foods and reading nutrition labels to keep sodium intake within the daily recommended limits.
According to Healthline, about 70 percent of our sodium consumption comes from sodium added during commercial food production and preparation. In response, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued new guidelines to encourage food manufacturers, restaurants, and foodservice operations to reduce sodium levels in 163 different food categories. FDA officials hope to bring the average daily maximum down to about 3,000 mg per day — a meaningful reduction, though still 700 mg above the maximum recommended daily intake.
According to nutrition counselor Joan Ifland, salt content in fast food alone has gone up about 23 percent since 2000. She recommends that consumers take control of their sodium intake by learning a few quick fresh recipes that can be easily prepared at home, such as sweet potatoes or seasoned meat patties that can be made in batches and reheated for quick meals.
