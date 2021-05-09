Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Learn to perform a self-check

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s a great time to start or continue good skin health habits to protect yourself against skin cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. This adds up to at least one in five Americans developing cancer by the age of 70.

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. More Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other cancers combined.

Prevention

Sun protection is a great and easy way to reduce your risk of developing skin cancer. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), everyone should take the following steps to protect themselves from the sun’s damaging rays:

– Seek shade when appropriate. The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

– Wear clothing with built-in sun protection, such as long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. Look for clothing with a UPF label.

– Wear broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30 or higher, even on cloudy days. Most adults need about an ounce, enough to fill a shot glass. Reapply about every two hours.

– Never use tanning beds.

– Use extra caution near water, snow, and sand.

What to look for

The AAD also encourages regular skin checks. Brigham Health Hub recommends self-skin checks using the ABCDE rule:

A: Asymmetry (the two halves look different).

B: Borders (irregular or poorly defined edges).

C: Color (dark black or multiple colors).

D: Diameter of greater than six millimeters, or about the size of a pencil eraser.

E: Evolving size, shape, or color.

If you see any suspicious spots, talk to your doctor right away. See a dermatologist regularly for preventative skin checks.