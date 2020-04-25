Skin cancer risk factors

There are trillions of bacteria that make up the gut’s ecosystem, and scientists are currently exploring the ways in which they may be linked to mental health and cognition. Here’s what we know so far.

Bacterial diversity and health

The relationship between the diversity of bacteria in the gut and digestive health is fairly well understood. For instance, most digestive tracts contain the bacteria c. difficile, which can cause serious symptoms but is usually prevented from proliferating by other bacteria. If bacterial diversity is upset, however, it can take over and cause severe infections.

Depression and gut health

A Belgian study found that, in three cohorts totaling over 2,000 people, those with depression, or who reported a lower mental quality of life, were missing bacteria from the genera Coprococcus and Dialister. This was also true of those on antidepressant medication.

More research needed

While researchers caution that more work is needed to establish a clear relationship between gut bacteria and mental health, the correlations are telling. It’s hoped that eventually scientists can identify bacteria associated with better mental health.

Whatever the results of future studies, keeping the gut biome healthy is undoubtedly beneficial. Eating lots of fiber, fresh and in-season fruits and vegetables and probiotic foods like yogurt has been shown to help maintain bacterial diversity.