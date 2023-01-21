Local News
Skip Rogers of Able Forces honors Rotary EarlyAct Club at E. Wilson Elementary School
On January 19, 2023, EarlyAct students at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School (EWM) were honored by Skip Rogers from Able Forces.
In 2021 the students raised over $500.00 for Able Forces, but in 2022, the students challenged their classmates through a month-long “Change Wars,” where they emptied their pockets and asked their family and friends for help and raised over $1100. The students are already plotting their strategies for next year!
Skip wanted to thank the children at EWM for raising these monies, which allows Able Forces to help military and veteran families unable to provide a Christmas for their children because of their financial situation.
The Rotary Club of Warren County sponsors the EarlyAct Club, and its advisor is Michael Williams. The club has nearly sixty student members, and well over forty are active in it, helping their school and community.
Able Forces Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded by a disabled veteran with a MISSION to provide immediate financial assistance to military and veteran families identified in financial crisis by military bases or veteran Advocates.
For over nine years, Able Forces has worked closely with military and veteran advocates on military bases, VA hospitals, and non-profit organizations who identify wounded, ill, and injured military personnel and families in immediate financial need.
Three charity programs exist within Able Forces Foundation to assist with this mission. All requests for crisis assistance must be initiated by a military or veteran advocate who can substantiate the immediate need.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 23 – 27, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Cedar Creek, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment and materials unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of February 2.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Crime/Court
Winchester man facing multiple charges after pursuit
A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement Thursday (Jan. 19).
Virginia State Police have charged John P. Scaperotto, 44, in Frederick County, with two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of assault on law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license, one misdemeanor count of fictitious vehicle registration, one misdemeanor count of operating an uninsured vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of littering.
Scaperotto was also charged with several traffic infractions, including speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop at a red light, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was also wanted out of Frederick County for failure to appear in court.
State Police initiated the traffic stop at approximately 8:10 a.m., as a Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling south on Route 37 in Frederick County. The violation was for speeding – as the Chevrolet was driving 80 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. The Chevrolet refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued onto Route 50 and Route 522 before continuing back onto Route 37, where Chevrolet crossed the median and entered the southbound travel lanes traveling north. As the Chevrolet crossed back into the median, it attempted again to go in the wrong direction.
A state trooper struck the Chevrolet with his patrol car in an attempt to stop it from going in the wrong direction. The Chevrolet continued northbound, traveling in the right direction, where it eventually ran off the left side of the roadway into the median and collided with a guardrail. The driver, Scaperotto, was taken into custody and transported to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
One trooper suffered minor injuries during the course of the pursuit.
The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
Local News
School Board OKs grant to buy Chromebooks; discusses field marking robot, substitutes
The Warren County School Board accepted a federal grant that will be used to buy new student laptops and gathered information on purchasing a robot to paint lines on the school division’s athletic fields and what it would cost for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to have an in-house process for hiring and retaining substitutes.
During their roughly two-hour meeting and work session held on Wednesday, January 18, School Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins voted 4-0 to accept an almost $165,661 grant award from the Federal Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) Program, a grant that will be used to purchase Chromebooks for WCPS students. School Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi was absent this week.
The ECF is overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which says the nearly $7.2 billion program is designed to help schools and libraries provide the tools and services needed by communities to provide remote learning during the COVID-19 public health emergency period.
For eligible schools and libraries, the ECF Program covers “reasonable costs” of laptop and tablet computers; Wi-Fi hotspots; modems; routers; and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons, according to the FCC.
The board-accepted award must be used to buy the Chromebooks, according to WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant, and no local match is required. The School Board also agreed to purchase those laptops from Vernon Hills, Ill.-headquartered CDW Corp., contingent upon action by the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
During the Work Session portion of the meeting, board members received information about WCPS potentially purchasing a robot field painter. Bill Hall, athletic director at Warren County High School (above left), and Bill Cupp, athletic director at Skyline High School (above right), would like to buy a robot painter for the WCPS athletic fields.
During their presentation to the School Board, the athletic directors said using the robot would be a collaborative effort between their high schools and the WCPS Facilities Management Department, which all would share the costs. They addressed key points such as the cost analysis of purchase and pointed out that the robot painter would be a huge time saver for their departments.
Dubbed an accurate and user-friendly robot for easier sports line marking, the TinyLineMarker robot model featured in a video shown to the board allows a user to control the robot via a tablet that reportedly requires minimum training and setup. There are more than 25 sports field templates already saved on the tablet.
Cupp said the TinyLineMarker robot would cost $7,513 a year for six years, totaling $45,080. The total cost would be a three-way split, with the high schools and the WCPS Facilities Management Department each paying $2,504.
Currently, both WCPS high schools spend about $15,000 a year on paint to mark the fields. Using a robot would lower that cost to $6,000 a year, and “the money spent on paint would be diverted to paying for the robot,” explained Hall.
Hall said the TinyLineMarker model was the preferred choice and the lowest of the four quotes they received. Cupp added that all of the nearby localities are using similar technology already because it saves time and labor costs for the athletic directors, coaches, and maintenance/grounds employees, who would be able to multitask while the robot works. The robot works faster said Hill and Cupp, and it can also paint words on the grass once programmed into the tablet.
Cupp added that the robot could also be used as an educational tool for students involved or interested in robotics. WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said the robot would be used year-round, not just for football fields.
In another Work Session item, the School Board heard more about the WCPS Right Turn Program, receiving information from Kyle Kuzmick, a WCPS school social worker (above left), and Rachel DeArmitt, the counselor in charge (above right).
The School Board, during its November 16, 2022, work session, approved an instructor’s fee for the WCPS drugs and alcohol education program, and the superintendent wanted to provide members with additional information from the staff who run the program.
Kuzmick and DeArmitt presented a brief overview of the Right Turn Program, created over a decade ago as an alternative to mandatory expulsion for students possessing drugs or alcohol on school grounds. The program is an educational model that consists of six modules to be completed with the student and parent, with the primary focus on discussing risk factors related to substance abuse and developing protective factors to prevent further use.
An additional goal of the program, according to Kuzmick and DeArmitt, is to enhance the communication between students and parents to enrich their relationships further.
“It’s for parents and kids, and that’s a hard group to get together in one room,” Kuzmick said.
DeArmitt outlined what’s discussed by participants during meetings, including the stages of addiction, such as experimentation, risky usage, crisis treatment, addiction, and relapse. More groups have been added to the program to accommodate increased participants, Kuzmick said.
Among other Work Session items, the board received a substitute employee update from WCPS Personnel Director Shane Goodwin, who provided a comprehensive presentation on what it would cost WCPS to bring in-house a process for hiring, training, and retaining substitutes.
Currently, WCPS contracts with ESS, also known as Educational Staffing Services, which specializes in placing qualified staff in daily, long-term, and permanent K-12 school district positions, including substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other school support staff. ESS, along with numerous school districts across the country, is finding it difficult to hire subs for a multitude of reasons. “We’re running very high with employee absences in Warren County,” Goodwin told the board.
For instance, on Monday, January 16, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, WCPS had 85 employees absent. On the Friday prior to the federal holiday, which was January 13, WCPS had 112 employees out, Goodwin said and counted 104 absent on Thursday, January 12.
ESS recruits an average of 55 subs per day for WCPS from a pool of 178. To grow the pool, ESS provides online training to get subs in the door faster and offers incentives, including money and gift cards. The company is also considering a reduced markup rate for WCPS if the school division would
increase hourly pay for subs, said Goodwin.
He said WCPS currently spends about $20,000 monthly with ESS for its services. In addition, WCPS also pays a block rate to teachers who cover absences that couldn’t be filled, an extra cost totaling another $10,000 a month to cover those positions, Goodwin said.
To let WCPS handle the work instead of ESS, Goodwin said an HR analyst/administrator for a substitute position would need to be created to oversee the process and day-to-day management of the sub-pool, among several other duties, including recruitment, hiring, training, and retention.
He said the estimated cost for such a person with at least 10 years of experience, including benefits, would be$139,225 annually.
WCPS also would need to hire additional support personnel for that administrator. Goodwin suggested that two secretaries would be needed to fill those roles, costing upwards of an estimated $115,898 a year.
Goodwin said it would cost WCPS almost $1 million a year to handle the sub-process once numerous other additional costs are factored in, such as benefits for the newly hired personnel; training, background checks, and other sub-related costs; and the purchase of a software system to handle the
process. In comparison, sticking with ESS is estimated to cost around the $700,000 mark.
Ballenger asked the board members to review the provided information and said that if they wanted to have additional conversations about the item, “we’ll accommodate you.” He said staff needs to know what direction the board is thinking about going so that WCPS can plan its upcoming budget.
Watch the Warren County School Board Work Session of January 18th in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
VDOT: Brief overnight closures on I-81 southbound near Harrisonburg January 23–27 for bridge demolition work
Brief “slow roll” closures of Interstate 81 southbound are scheduled for Monday through Thursday nights, January 23-27, near the city of Harrisonburg. The closures will be between the hours of 11:00 pm and 5:00 am, and each one is scheduled for 15 minutes or less. They allow contractors to remove the concrete deck on the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge over I-81 near mile marker 248.8.
On each night of slow-roll closures, Virginia State Police will hold I-81 southbound traffic at exit 257 (Harrisonburg). The southbound entrance ramp at exit 251, the Harrisonburg area, will also briefly close during these times. I-81 southbound lanes and on-ramps will reopen as soon as it is safe for traffic to drive under the Route 720 bridge.
Additional I-81 northbound and southbound closures will occur in 2023 during certain phases of bridge demolition and construction. The Virginia Department of Transportation will advise motorists when these closures are scheduled. VDOT contractors are removing the old Route 720 bridge and constructing a replacement. The project is expected to finish in the fall of 2023.
Route 720 is closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and F-238 (Buffalo Drive). Traffic is using a 3.5-mile detour.
- On the east side of I-81, traffic will be detoured along Smithland Road, turning right onto Linda Lane, right onto Country Club Road, right onto Vine Street, and then right onto Old Furnace Road to the end of the detour.
- On the west side of I-81, traffic will be detoured along Smithland Road, turning right onto Old Furnace Road, left onto Vine Street, left onto Country Club Road, left onto Linda Lane, and then left onto Smithland Road to the end of the detour.
Buffalo Drive will temporarily close during some phases of construction. Buffalo Drive will be signed, “Road Closed to Through Traffic,” at the Route 724 (Trinity Church Road) intersection.
Drivers on I-81 northbound and southbound should be alerted for overnight left-lane closures as needed between mile markers 248 and 250. These lane closures allow VDOT contractors to construct a center pier for the new Route 720 overpass bridge.
The new bridge will have two through lanes and five-foot shoulders. It will be constructed in the existing bridge location but will be about three feet higher. The intersection of Route 720 and Buffalo Drive will be improved to connect with the increased elevation.
Click here for additional information about the Route 720 Project.
A contract valued at $4.9 million was awarded to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia in April 2022. All work is weather permitting.
For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Rockland Community Church appoints pastor; sets April date for opening of new prayer garden
A Standing Room Only congregation witnessed the ordination of Rockland Community Church’s new pastor, William A. Orndoff, at an hour-long ceremony on Sunday, January 15. Orndoff succeeded Bishop Vince McLaughlin who retired from the position a year ago.
During the past 12 months a search committee headed by Linden’s George McIntyre interviewed several applicants before landing on Orndoff toward the end of last year. Orndoff, until now, was best known for his business background in Winchester during which time he was also highly regarded as a guest minister in more than a dozen area churches over the past decade. His new ministerial position at the Warren County church is his first full time church assignment.
At the Sunday service McIntyre said, “We are excited about William and his wife Amy and believe they will be a huge success with their ministry in Rockland.” Replied Orndoff, “I look forward to embarking on this journey with the congregation of Rockland Community Church and the local community.”
The church’s board of deacons led by John Piazza performed the ordination ceremony, consisting of scripture readings, laying of hands, and prayers. The ceremony was highlighted by four “old” hymns that he said would have been sung throughout the 75-year history of the church. In fact, the church is marking its 75th “birthday” this year and is currently completing work on a prayer garden that is 75% complete and scheduled to open in April.
The garden was a project of Piazza’s late wife, Sheron, head of a “Gardening with God” prayer group, and features a life-sized marble statue of Christ, placed to look as though Jesus is walking on water. It presides over a 40-foot koi pond that is surrounded by brick walkways and areas shaped like a large cross. Gardens surround the whole area which is across Rockland Road from the church and its adjacent church hall. Eventually, the garden will have benches and large, flower-filled pots surrounded by white and pink dogwood trees.
The garden is filled with memorial items, including engraved bricks, trees and other garden items that may be purchased and dedicated to individuals and businesses.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week—Eastern Screech Owl
Please, get injured wildlife to a professional!
This Eastern Screech Owl came into care almost 2 weeks ago quiet, thin, and dehydrated. The patient was found on the side of a road, presumably after being hit by a vehicle.
Unfortunately, the finders illegally kept the injured bird for several weeks in a small birdcage and fed it an inappropriate diet.
As raptors actively use their beaks to tear into prey items, an overgrowth like this can make it difficult or impossible for them to eat.
This patient has been receiving fluid support and a balanced diet and is now in outdoor caging to further condition their shoulder.
We will continue to monitor the beak regrowth for at least one month while feeding the patient a proper diet to ensure the overgrowth was due to poor nutrition. It’s important that we are confident this owl will be able to thrive on its own in the wild when released!
It may be tempting to hold on to a wild animal “just until it recovers,” but these animals need medical care as soon as possible to give them the best chance at being released!
With car or window strikes, birds often perk up and fly off due to adrenaline to escape predators (like humans attempting to rescue them). They then succumb hours or even days later to internal injuries, fractures, etc. that could have been avoided or managed by a licensed rehabilitator.
If you find a wild animal in need, please get them to a permitted professional right away!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
