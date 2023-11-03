Skip Rogers Pitches Vision for Town’s Transformation

Council Hopeful Spotlights Town Revamp and Youth Engagement.

In a recent conversation at the Royal Examiner studio, Mike McCool spoke with Skip Rogers, a current council member now vying for re-election to the town council in an upcoming special election. Rogers shed light on his motivations for serving, his vision for the town, and the primary concerns he hears from the community.

Having been appointed to the council around a year ago, Rogers seeks to take the role on for a more extended period, driven by his dedication to addressing town issues. One of his core concerns lies with the town’s aging infrastructure, particularly dilapidated buildings that, in his opinion, have been sorely neglected since he set up his company on Chester Street in 2009. Beyond the apparent aesthetic problems, Rogers draws attention to the deeper issues tied to these decaying structures, such as drug activities, deplorable living conditions, and issues concerning the youth.

Speaking of the younger generation, Rogers passionately advocates for a youth center, highlighting its pivotal role in past community life. He points out the significance of partnerships – both with private industry and the county – to ensure the fruition of projects like these. In his view, the town’s commitment of $75,000, spread over two years for the youth center, is a small price to pay for the community’s future.

The relationship with county partners, he believes, is essential and has room for improvement. Besides this, Rogers also speaks of the town’s infrastructure, citing the ongoing water issues that need a comprehensive solution, encompassing a realistic one, three, and five-year plan. Furthermore, he believes that the town needs not just a comprehensive plan but a business plan, drawing from his 40 years of business experience.

Overall, the sentiment from Rogers is clear: the town needs vision. By focusing on fundamental issues, like infrastructure, youth, and partnerships, Rogers believes the town can embark on a transformation journey. The upcoming elections, in his eyes, offer a unique opportunity to usher in fresh perspectives and ideas, bringing about much-needed change.

The forthcoming Tuesday election is a crucial moment for the town’s future. Rogers’s commitment to building better infrastructure, supporting youth, and fostering stronger partnerships echoes the sentiments of many townsfolk. As early voting concludes, the community waits in anticipation to cast their ballots, hoping for a brighter tomorrow.