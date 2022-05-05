Skip the diet and celebrate body diversity

Celebrated on May 6, 2022, International No Diet Day (INDD) is the perfect time to put aside your food inhibitions and celebrate body diversity. Inspired by her own eating disorder and recovery, Mary Evans Young first declared this day in the UK in 1992. Today, INDD is a day to remember that healthy bodies come in all shapes and sizes. Here are a few ways you can observe No Diet Day.

Wear a blue ribbon

Stand in front of your mirror and wear a light blue ribbon to commemorate INDD. As you look at your reflection, take a moment to love and thank your body for everything it does for you.

Experiment with new foods

Engage your curiosity by preparing a new recipe. For example, explore an unfamiliar aisle at the supermarket or pop into the international grocer you always pass by on your walk home.

Indulge at a restaurant

Book a table at a restaurant you’ve never tried before. Pull out all the stops and order every course. Furthermore, look for eateries offering meal specials to observe INDD.

Celebrate your body

Plan an activity that indulges all your senses. For instance, take a hike or hit the dance floor with a troop of good friends. Moreover, find a scenic picnic spot to enjoy refreshments while reading a book or taking in the view.

Lastly, observe International No Diet Day by expressing unconditional love and gratitude to your body. Indulge your senses and celebrate good food and good living.