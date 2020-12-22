Local News
Skyline Chimers Christmas Concert 2020
Skyline Chimers are pleased to present a little taste of Christmas. This year, due to the pandemic, the Chimers were not able to join together and present a concert. So, like many other organizations, they decided to go virtual!
Here’s a little background on the Skyline Chimers:
The group originated a few years after Allyson Gillispie, a music therapist, finished her music therapy degree at Shenandoah University. At SU, she volunteered with a similar group, now called NW Works Chimers. With support from many community members, the Skyline Chimers was born. This is a group of teenagers and adults with varying diagnoses (including autism, Down’s syndrome, and others). The group’s first official concert was in the spring of 2015. In 2017, a Christmas concert was added to the calendar. Since then they have performed every spring and Christmas season. They have also performed at Skyline Ranch Resort and won 1st prize for “Best Appearing Float” in the 2017 Warren County Fireman’s Parade.
To contact the Skyline Chimers, email skylinechimers@gmail.com.
Local News
Videos, podcasts and newsletter highlight I-81 improvements
There are three new ways to keep up with Improve81, the $2 billion capital improvement program for Interstate 81 in Virginia. The first in a series of videos, podcasts, and newsletters are now available on the News & Multimedia page of Improve81.org.
The video and podcast focus on upcoming improvements at the Troutville Safety Rest Area along I-81 southbound near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County. These materials show and tell how the ramp extensions and increased truck parking will improve safety and traffic flow. Future videos and podcasts will highlight other capital projects and operational improvements.
The “81 Insider” newsletter offers articles, interviews, and photos about current and upcoming projects. It also profiles the men and women who are working to make these improvements along the I-81 corridor in Virginia. The newsletter will be distributed several times a year. Click the link above to view the December 2020 edition and to sign up for email delivery of future issues.
The I-81 Corridor Improvement Program was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The $2 billion package of targeted improvements were funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.
Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, timelines, and details about projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability, and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.
Local News
Grand prize winner announced in the Shopping Small promotion in Front Royal
Shopping Small is a FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Alliance) project, and shopping in Warren County does have its rewards.
Sue Laurence of Key Move Properties announced the winners of the drawing this week. Weekly winners received gift bags of local business donated goods including gift cards. The value of gift bags may vary.
The Grand Prize goes to Michelle Smeltz – a large selection of goodies and gifts. The final week winner was Rachel Jackson.
Gift certificate/vouchers provided by FRIBA from the following merchants: Knotty Pine, Springtime Garden Center, Explore Art & Clay, Talk of the Mountain Seafood, Studio Verde, Virginia Beer Museum, The Studio, Kelly Walker, Key Move Properties, White Picket Fence, and C & C Frozen Treats.
Other winners receivers gift cards and certificates:
Karen Moxie
Sam Cartee
Steve Ligday
Kahle Magalis
Bridget Barker
Lisa Parker
Amanda Slate
Sue Smith
Dawn Greenwell
Local News
It’s amazing! – Grace is ready for some last minute Christmas shopping – reminds us to shop local.
Steve Foster brought Gracie to the United Bank across from the post office to deposit one of her royalty checks. She is a movie star after all. Thanks to Jeff McDonld, Heather Clatterbusck, and Cassandra Seaford at the United Bank for keeping Gracie’s money safe. Keep up with Grace and her Christmas shopping on her Facebook page.
Local News
Building video games and learning? Code Ninjas debuts in Front Royal to teach kids coding in a cool way
Say the words “video game” and your kids are bound to stop and listen. The local owners of a new Code Ninjas, a learning center that recently debuted in Front Royal at 217 E Main Street, know that video games aren’t only fun, but educational. Code Ninjas serves the local area by teaching children computer coding and problem-solving skills while having fun building video games.
To ensure the safety of all Ninjas, parents, and Senseis, Code Ninjas is taking extra precautions. The center will be thoroughly cleaned routinely, on a daily basis by employees. Devices, tables, door handles, bathrooms, and other frequently-used surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day. In addition, student workspaces and equipment, including computers, monitors, and mice will be cleaned between every student session. There will be an increased distance between individual student workstations in the dojo, as well as careful monitoring and enforcement of no-contact interactions.
The Front Royal Code Ninjas is owned and operated by Kimberly Hancock and Christopher LaCross. Hancock has an extensive background in the technology industry. After running a sole proprietorship in web and graphic design, Hancock served as a project manager in web development for several well-known International technology brands. The Front Royal resident was looking to pivot her career path and discovered Code Ninjas to be the perfect fit for her and the community.
“Since first being introduced to Code Ninjas, I loved the concept,” said Hancock. “It is very humbling to have the opportunity to provide my local community with such a unique and fun educational outlet.”
Front Royal children ages 7-14 can look forward to visiting the new Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. But the center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future.
Code Ninjas accomplishes this with a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish an app in an app store.
Code Ninjas offers a variety of opportunities for children to get involved, including a flexible drop-in program, camps and Parents Night Out events on weekends.
For more information about the Front Royal Code Ninjas location, please visit https://www.codeninjas.com/va-front-royal.
Local News
Smoke from Town Hall roof leads to Sunday evening fire call
A fire call Sunday evening, December 20, at Front Royal’s Town Hall was the result of a malfunctioning boiler in an auxiliary room according to Warren County Emergency Services Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico.
Contacted Monday, Maiatico said a call about smoke coming from a portion of the Town Hall roof was received at 7:53 p.m. Sunday. Units responded to discover the boiler room filled with smoke, which first responders helped Town crews clear from the building.
“Historically we see an increase in calls related to malfunctioning boilers this time of year,” Maiatico observed of the seasonal weather that leads to boilers being cranked back into action.
The County Fire Marshal said it was the second call related to the Town Hall boiler in 2020, adding, “We determined there was no further threat and turned the situation over to Town maintenance.”
We inquired on the boiler’s status with the Town Administrative Department and were connected to the Public Works Department where a phone message was left at an administrative assistant’s number early Monday afternoon. A short time later Town Director of Information Technology and Public Information Officer Todd Jones responded. He said that Town Public Works Maintenance staffer Glenn Williams had ordered a part for the boiler that was delivered Friday.
After the problem arose Sunday and the smoke was cleared from the basement auxiliary room, Williams installed the part in the wake of the Emergency Services response.
“It’s in good shape and working well right now,” Jones told Royal Examiner mid-afternoon Monday.
Local News
Virginia revs up statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign to bring impaired driving to a standstill this holiday season
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that the Commonwealth’s 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign and enforcement effort is ramping up on Virginia’s roads this holiday travel season to help curb alcohol-related traffic fatalities.
According to figures from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 253 individuals died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes on Virginia’s roadways through December 8, 2020, compared to 249 alcohol-related traffic fatalities recorded during the same period in 2019. During last year’s Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period, nearly one-third, or 32 percent, of all traffic deaths in Virginia involved drunk drivers.
“At every stage of this pandemic, Virginians have worked together to keep each other safe, and this holiday season is no different,” said Governor Northam. “While your travel plans may look different this year it is important to keep your guard up, even if you are just making short trips near home. If you plan to drink, make sure you have a sober ride—Virginia has zero-tolerance for impaired driving.”
In partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national enforcement mobilization period from December 18, 2020 to January 1, 2021, state and local law enforcement agencies will be conducting more than 700 saturation patrols and nearly 100 sobriety checkpoints throughout Virginia.
“We all have a shared responsibility to prevent alcohol-related fatalities on our roads,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “As we celebrate this holiday season, I urge Virginians to take care of each other by designating sober drivers and never allowing friends or family to drive after drinking.”
“Although fewer vehicles have been on the road during the pandemic, our data shows no decrease in the devastation caused by selfish drivers who choose to get behind the wheel when impaired,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Many of us will be spending the holidays at home this year, but if you are going out and your celebration involves alcohol, please make a plan for a safe ride home before you start drinking.”
Complementing the high-visibility enforcement efforts, Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign will be running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The advertising campaign is geared toward Virginia males ages 21–35, the demographic that, according to research, is most likely to drive after drinking. Ads will reach them where they spend their time—on social media platforms, gaming sites, streaming music and TV, and more—to remind viewers that drinking and driving are irresponsible. If you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home.
The 30-second spot is updated from the original version developed in 2018 to address the current COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s campaign also includes Spanish-language ads online and on streaming radio. To review alternative transportation options during the holidays and to see the latest ad, visit ActLikeIt.org.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero-tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while intoxicated. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Falls Church-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
King Cartoons
Wind: 10mph WNW
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 0
59/27°F
32/19°F