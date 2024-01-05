Skyline High School Celebrates Teacher of the Year: Heath Gilbert

Skyline High School is thrilled to announce Heath Gilbert as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. With 17 years of service at Skyline High and a total of 25 years in the educational field, Gilbert’s dedication to student development in Health and Physical Education is unparalleled.

Principal Danelle Sperling proudly shares Gilbert’s impressive journey, which began with an undergraduate degree from Shepherd University in 1999. His commitment to lifelong learning led him to earn a Driver’s Education endorsement in 2004 from LFCC, further broadening his teaching capabilities.

Gilbert’s coaching career is just as distinguished, having served in various roles, including head football coach since 2003. His excellence in coaching has not gone unnoticed, earning him several accolades, such as the NVD Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2015 and the Warren Sentinel Coach of the Year in 2014, among others.

More than a teacher and coach, Gilbert is recognized for his extraordinary ability to connect with students across all walks of life. His involvement in the Adaptive PE class is a testament to this, where he engages students with disabilities in activities that highlight their abilities and bring joy.

Gilbert’s adaptability was particularly evident during a staffing shortage before winter break. Stepping into the Pathways & Connections special education classroom, he was welcomed enthusiastically, a reflection of the strong bonds he had formed with the students. His calm, caring, and kind-hearted nature has made him a beloved figure among students and colleagues alike.

Skyline High School takes immense pride in Gilbert’s achievements and his unwavering dedication to the betterment of student lives. His impact extends beyond the classroom and the field, leaving a lasting imprint on the Skyline community.