Skyline High School Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony
On August 1, 2020, the Skyline High School Class of 2020 had their long-awaited ceremony. The ceremony was in two sections with students last name A-K at 8 am and L-Z at 10 am.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020.
Warren County Fire and Rescue Services Chief Richard Mabie announces retirement
Warren County Fire and Rescue Services Chief Richard E. Mabie announced today that he will retire effective December 31, 2020. Chief Mabie was appointed as the County’s very first Chief of Fire and Rescue Services on August 7, 1995, and has more than 50 years of public service in Virginia. Prior to joining Warren County, Chief Mabie served for 25 years in the Richmond City Fire
Department with his last position held as Captain. Chief Mabie also served for 13 years as Chief of the Hanover Courthouse Volunteer Fire Company in Hanover County, Virginia.
Doug Stanley, County Administrator, stated, “Congratulations to Chief Mabie on his pending retirement. The progress that our community has made in the development of a county-wide Fire and Rescue Department is due to the hard work and dedication of Chief Mabie. During his 25+ year tenure, we have added the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, added staffing to provide five 24/7 stations, completed a fire and rescue study of the community, and will soon be completing the new Rivermont Fire Station. I have been most impressed over the years with his work ethic and willingness to be a hands-on chief, personally running most of the significant calls in the community during his tenure. We have been fortunate as a community to have had such a dedicated leader of our fire and rescue services.”
Chief Mabie said, “On August 1, 1995, I received the honor of becoming the first Fire Chief of the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services. As I look back at the past 25 years of service to this Department and community, I take great pride in knowing what we as a Department have accomplished. I have strived to build a Department capable of serving our community with the highest level of professionalism, dedication, and service possible. This could only have been accomplished by a diverse group of career and volunteer men and women that serve this community every day, of whom I am extremely proud! I walked into my office on my first day without an organized Department. I leave 25 years later an organization that is truly dedicated to serving our community as ‘One Department’ with ‘One Mission’. We are now very respected by other public safety agencies throughout the Shenandoah Valley.”
Chief Mabie added, “No fire department leader can succeed by himself. I appreciate the support of Doug Stanley as our County Administrator, together with the support that the men and women in this department, the Fire Chiefs’ Advisory Staff, elected officials, and the community have provided me over the past 25 years.”
The Warren County Fire and Rescue Office is located at 200 Skyline Vista Drive, Suite 200, Front Royal, VA, telephone (540) 636-3830. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Isaias
Governor Ralph Northam today declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to impact parts of coastal Virginia starting on Monday, August 3, 2020.
“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” said Governor Northam. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. While the track of Hurricane Isaias is still uncertain, it appears increasingly likely that Virginia could see impacts and therefore must prepare for the possibility of flooding, high winds, and potential storm surge that could come along with a tropical storm or hurricane.
Virginians are encouraged to consult the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide During the COVID-19 Pandemic, which outlines preparedness, response, and recovery actions designed to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and protect public health.
The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating resources and information to prepare for this storm. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will coordinate preparedness efforts with local, state, and federal officials.
The full text of Executive Order Sixty-Nine is available here.
Recommendations for Virginians
• Know your zone. Evacuation may become necessary depending on the track and severity of the storm. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org. It is important to note that the zone colors have been updated for 2020. Users can enter their physical address in the search bar of the website to view and confirm their designated evacuation zone. If the internet or computer access is not available, call 2-1-1 to learn your zone. Residents not residing in a pre-identified evacuation zone should listen to evacuation orders from local and state emergency agencies to determine if and when to evacuate.
• Make a plan. Virginians residing in eastern and coastal Virginia should consult the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide During the COVID-19 Pandemic, which outlines ways to prepare for both weather and pandemic-related risks. Additional planning resources are available at ready.gov/plan.
• Prepare an emergency kit. For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during, and after the storm visit VAemergency.gov/emergency-kit. Given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, emergency kits should include face coverings and sanitization supplies.
• Stay informed. Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches, or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.
For more information about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats visit VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes. Additional information about preparing for hurricanes during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
A look back at last week’s downtown Front Royal shows as a rainy weekend looms
As the first weekend of August approaches in Front Royal’s ongoing walking mall effort to stimulate downtown foot traffic to help local Historic Business District businesses rebound from COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic emergency management closures and restrictions, we take a brief review of two musical, sub-cultural interludes from last week.
Those are The Administration’s appearance at the Blue Ridge Arts Council “Gazebo Gatherings’ on Thursday evening, July 23, and “Grateful Divination’s” Grateful Dead throwback to the ever-popular 1960s San Francisco band’s hippy “Deadhead” following phenomena two days later.
Saturday evening’s “Dead” revival show at the Biergarten of the Virginia Beer Museum was so popular it appeared that late Dead (THAT is a wording conundrum) lead guitarist Jerry Garcia resurrected for the performance, though he did not sit in with the band.
It was a performance that got a 5-Star (of 5) rating from Front Royal’s own musical “King” Dewey Vaughan, currently of Aftershock, a familiar weekend band at the Museum and elsewhere around town and the area.
“Those guys did the Dead better than the Dead,” Vaughan observed enthusiastically, noting the absence of hour-an-a-half “acid jams”.
The appropriately named “Administration” featured several current and past members of the Warren County Public School’s Administrative front office.
Those members include Director of Secondary Education Alan Fox, Special Services Director Michael Hirsch, IT Director Tim Grant, former Superintendent Greg Drescher (in a colored-print shirt that could have gotten him on stage at the nearby Beer Museum two nights later), and “ringer” Doug Sexton, formerly of the Warren County Planning Department – which isn’t really cheating since the planning department is just about two doors down the hall from the school administrative offices.
The music was so good at both venues, and the crowds so enthusiastic at both shows, we regret not having the Royal Examiner video and sound crew in tow those nights.
But enjoy the visuals … Oh, and we hear that after a week’s absence to other commitments From the Heart’s “barbershop quartet” is returning for Friday and Saturday night performances in front of bandleader John Landis’s Village Commons-area Chester Street barbershop.
And at all these downtown (and elsewhere) shows, restaurant and business visits, don’t forget to social distance, mask and be careful – because as a wise man once said, better safe than sorry …
Richard Traczyk announces candidacy for 29th Virginia Delegate seat
Richard Traczyk, former Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and current resident of Frederick County, has announced his intention to run as a Republican for the Virginia 29th District House of Delegate’s seat recently vacated by Delegate Chris Collins.
“I’m running for Delegate because we need someone in Richmond who will stand up for the citizens of the 29th District. We’ve had enough of Richmond’s liberal politics and it’s time to fight back on the unconstitutional overreach pursued by the Democrats who currently control the legislature,” said Traczyk.
Mr. Traczyk has a well-established political record as a representative who works hard for his constituents, is a good steward of the citizens tax dollars, and keeps government accountable to the people. He served three terms on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and was elected its Chairman in his final term.
Traczyk says that when he stepped down from the Board of Supervisors in 2015, “I thought I was done with politics; but now I’m seeing more than ever that we need representatives who care more about the citizens than about themselves. We need a representative who is not afraid to speak the truth and do what is right.”
Traczyk wants to go to Richmond to defend the 2nd Amendment against the onslaught of laws that have been passed recently by the general assembly. He points to the overwhelming number of Virginia localities declaring themselves 2nd Amendment sanctuaries as evidence of the fact that Virginia’s legislature is out of touch with the majority of the state.
As a pro-life advocate, Mr. Traczyk will oppose any law that would undermine the right to life, from conception to natural death. He will oppose raising taxes on Virginia’s families and push for laws that will once again make Virginia a great place to do business. “We stand at a cross-road of history and it’s time to choose the right path forward,” says Traczyk.
Warren County High School Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony
Despite the rain, on July 31, 2020, the Warren County High School Class of 2020 had their long-awaited ceremony. The ceremony was in two sections with students last name A-K at 8 am and L-Z at 10 am.
16-year-old driver killed in one-vehicle accident Thursday in southern Warren County
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Pike is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. on Route 340 South (Stonewall Jackson Highway) a half-mile north of Route 607 (Rocky Lane).
A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Rt. 340 when it crossed a double yellow center-line, over-corrected avoiding a southbound vehicle, ran off the roadway right, and struck a tree.
The driver of the Toyota, a 16-year-old female of Rileyville, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Toyota, a 14-year-old female, suffered serious injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was also wearing a seatbelt.
VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
