Livestream - SHS
Skyline High School Graduation – Friday, May 19, 2022
The Skyline High School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on May 19, 2022.
The broadcast will start at 6:45 pm.
Livestream - SHS
Skyline High School Graduation – Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Skyline High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony was live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on May 28, 2022. If you missed it or just want to see it again, enjoy it now in high-definition in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Thanks to Warren County Public Schools and our video team of Mark Williams, Mike McCool, and Mark Tewalt.
Livestream - SHS
Skyline High School Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony
The Skyline High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 12, 2021, starting at 9:45 a.m.
Livestream - SHS
Baccalaureate service for graduating seniors
A baccalaureate service will be held on June 10, 2021, at 7 pm at the Skyline Middle School. This service will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner. Graduation for both high schools will be Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Warren County High School Graduation is on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 8:00 am – WCHS, and Skyline High School Graduation is Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10 am – SHS. Both of these will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream - SHS
Skyline vs Independence High School, February 12, 2021 at 6 PM in the third round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament
Skyline vs Independence High School, February 12, 2021 at 6 PM in the third round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament
Livestream - SHS
Skyline vs James Monroe High School, February 9, 2021 at 6 PM in the second round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament
Skyline vs James Monroe High School tonight at 6 PM in the second round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament.
Livestream - SHS
Skyline vs Lightridge High School, February 8, 2021 at 6 PM in the first round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament.
Skyline vs Lightridge High School tonight at 6 PM in the first round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament. This is the first game of the playoffs. The second game will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 6 PM.
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 3
72/39°F
70/45°F