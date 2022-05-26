Connect with us

Livestream

Skyline High School Graduation – Saturday, May 28, 2022

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Skyline High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on May 28, 2022, starting at 7:50 am.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Livestream

Warren County High School Graduation – Saturday, May 28, 2022

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 26, 2022

By

The Warren County High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on May 28, 2022, starting at 9:50 am.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School – Girls Basketball, October 4, 2021

Published

8 months ago

on

October 3, 2021

By

Joins us on Monday, October 4, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Skyline Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Frederick County Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 27, 2021

Published

8 months ago

on

September 26, 2021

By

Joins us on Monday, September 27, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Frederick County Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 23, 2021

Published

8 months ago

on

September 23, 2021

By

Joins us on Thursday, September 23, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 20th, 2021

Published

8 months ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Joins us on Monday, September 20, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 8th Grade

Published

11 months ago

on

June 18, 2021

By

Warren County Middle School honored the 8th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
70°
Partly Cloudy
5:51am8:28pm EDT
Feels like: 70°F
Wind: 9mph SSE
Humidity: 68%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 1
FriSatSun
72/50°F
75/48°F
81/54°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
28
Sat
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 28 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
May
30
Mon
7:00 pm 2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
May 30 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
2022 Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Concert by Front Royal Community Band Monday, May 30, 2022, 7pm, at the Gazebo on Main St. (sponsored by American Legion Post #53)
Jun
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
4
Sat
10:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – Jun 5 @ 11:00 am
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Overnight Parking Lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by our Explorer Outpost table along the Boston Mill Road Trail where[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – Jun 5 @ 12:00 pm
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the intersection of Boston Mill Road Trail and Hadow Trail. Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience on Hadow Trail. Join park trailblazers as they work to enhance[...]
11:00 am Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
Jun 4 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
FOOD WILL BE AVAILABLE | FUN ACTIVITIES! | LIVE MUSIC!
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Jun
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]