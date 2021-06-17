Livestream
Skyline Middle School 7th-grade award ceremony
The Skyline Middle School 7th-grade award ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021, starting at 10:45 a.m.
Livestream
Skyline Middle School 8th Grade Graduation
The Skyline Middle School 8th-grade graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Livestream
Skyline Middle School 6th-grade award ceremony
The Skyline Middle School 6th-grade award ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021, starting at 11:55 a.m.
Community Events
WATCH: Ressie Jeffries Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the Ressie Jeffries 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.
Community Events
WATCH: Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the LFK 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders. From the 5 to 8 minute portion of the video and the 12 to 14-minute portion, the audio has been muted due to the playing of copyright music.
Livestream
Skyline High School Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony
The Skyline High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 12, 2021, starting at 9:45 a.m.
Livestream
Warren County High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony
The Warren County High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 12, 2021, starting at 7:45 a.m.
