Connect with us

Livestream

Skyline Middle School Boy’s Basketball playoff game Wednesday February 17, 2021 at 5 pm

Published

3 hours ago

on

Skyline Middle School Boy’s Basketball playoff game is scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 5 pm. 7th grade will play Daniel Morgan Middle School and following, the 8th grade will play Johnson Williams Middle School. Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Livestream

Warren County Middle School hosting Wrestling Championships February 12, 2020

Published

4 days ago

on

February 12, 2021

By

Warren County Middle School hosting Wrestling Championships February 12, 2020. Starts at 5 pm.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline Middle School Boy’s basketball semi-finals February 12, 2021

Published

4 days ago

on

February 12, 2021

By

Details to come. Game starts at 5 pm.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline vs Independence High School, February 12, 2021 at 6 PM in the third round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament

Published

6 days ago

on

February 10, 2021

By

Skyline vs Independence High School, February 12, 2021 at 6 PM in the third round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline vs James Monroe High School, February 9, 2021 at 6 PM in the second round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament

Published

1 week ago

on

February 9, 2021

By


Skyline vs James Monroe High School tonight at 6 PM in the second round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline vs Lightridge High School, February 8, 2021 at 6 PM in the first round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament.

Published

1 week ago

on

February 7, 2021

By

Skyline vs Lightridge High School tonight at 6 PM in the first round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament. This is the first game of the playoffs. The second game will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 6 PM.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School Boys 7th & 8th grade basketball games livestream starting at 4:45 pm

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 3, 2021

By

The Royal Examiner will livestream the Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School Boy’s 7th & 8th-grade basketball games starting at 4:45 pm on February 4, 2021. 8th-grade games start at 5 pm, 8th grade starts at 6:30 pm.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
32°
Mostly Cloudy
7:00am5:52pm EST
Feels like: 23°F
Wind: 11mph WNW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
34/27°F
28/28°F
39/21°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
17
Wed
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Feb 17 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]
Feb
18
Thu
6:30 pm Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Feb 18 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer area residents two opportunities to take a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training in February. This course is designed to provide information about identifying[...]
Feb
22
Mon
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Feb 22 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]
Feb
23
Tue
10:00 am Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Feb 23 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer area residents two opportunities to take a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training in February. This course is designed to provide information about identifying[...]
Feb
24
Wed
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Feb 24 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]
Feb
25
Thu
6:30 pm Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Feb 25 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer area residents two opportunities to take a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training in February. This course is designed to provide information about identifying[...]
Feb
27
Sat
6:00 pm Parent’s Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Parent’s Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Feb 27 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Parent's Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Help Code Ninjas Front Royal celebrate our Grand Opening! We are hosting our first Parent’s Night Out! $35 per child, space limited to 5! – Drop them off. Go have fun. Just remember to pick[...]
Mar
1
Mon
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Mar 1 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]
Mar
3
Wed
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Mar 3 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]
Apr
17
Sat
all-day Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
Apr 17 all-day
Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
This tried and true Epic 24-hour AR will test your biking, paddling, trekking, and navigation skills as you explore two state parks (one of them brand new!) and national forest lands. Join soloists and teams[...]