Skyline Middle School Calls for Community Support at Annual Book Fair

Every Book Matters: Championing Lifelong Readers.

October promises to be an exciting month at Skyline Middle School. From October 23-27, the halls will be filled with eager students, bright-eyed and ready to explore the treasures of the annual Fall Scholastic Book Fair. It’s not just about purchasing books—it’s about fostering a love for reading and giving children the chance to discover new worlds and stories on their own terms.

Empowering students to choose their books is more than just an exercise in decision-making. It instills a sense of ownership, igniting a passion for reading that can last a lifetime. The beauty of the Book Fair isn’t just in the books; it’s in the smiles of the children, the excitement of discovery, and the worlds they’re about to uncover.

However, not all stories are filled with sunshine. The reality is that some families face financial challenges, making it tough for their children to buy books. Every student, irrespective of their background, deserves to have a book of their own. Recognizing this, Skyline Middle School is turning to the heart and generosity of the community.

An innovative electronic wallet (e-wallet) system has been put in place, allowing community members to contribute. This e-wallet serves a dual purpose—it aids students who might not have the means to buy books, and it also supports giveaways for students and classroom libraries. The impact of these donations isn’t limited to just the Book Fair. In fact, every contribution goes even further. For every purchase made, Skyline Middle School earns 25% in Scholastic Dollars, which will be used to enhance the school library, expanding its collection beyond the confines of the regular library budget.

Contributors aren’t just anonymous donors. In gratitude for their generosity, Skyline Middle School plans to honor them on their ‘Wall of Fame’ during the Book Fair, ensuring their acts of kindness are recognized and celebrated.

Reading is a journey—one that every child should be equipped to embark upon. Let’s come together to give them the tools they need, ensuring that every student at Skyline Middle School has a book to call their own.

Click here to make your donation – no amount is too small. Thank You.