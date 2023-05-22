Local News
Skyline Middle School Celebrates 8th Grade Promotion with a Touch of Exceptional Talent
On Monday, May 22, the auditorium of Skyline Middle School buzzed with the energy of excited parents, students, teachers, and esteemed guests. As the school prepared to host its 8th-grade promotion ceremony, a wave of anticipation swept the room, hinting at an upcoming day of celebration, acknowledgment, and bright prospects for the future. This annual event highlighted the importance of our middle school education and, more broadly, how it shapes the foundation of lifelong learning and success.
Assistant Principal Lanelle Hilling, with a gleaming smile, opened the ceremony, extending a warm welcome to all attendees. She stressed the importance of middle school education, calling it the “bedrock on which the tower of knowledge is built.” Her remarks set the tone for a day filled with heartwarming moments and acknowledgments.
As the ceremony unfolded, the anticipation in the auditorium was palpable. The 8th-grade teachers presented awards in a broad array of fields – Math, Physical Science, Civics, Economics, English, Spanish, Band, Chorus, Family & Consumer Science, Journalism, Agriculture, Physical Education, and Gifted and Talented Education. These wide-ranging awards demonstrated the diverse talent present in Skyline’s 8th-grade cohort and underlined the comprehensive nature of the school’s curriculum.
A special round of applause filled the room as the awards for academic excellence were announced, with students who achieved a GPA of 4.0 and those between 3.5 and 3.99 being recognized. The laudable achievements of these young scholars further underscored the significance of a strong educational foundation at the middle school level.
The ceremony continued with the presentation of the prestigious Educator Award, given to the top students, further recognizing the talents nurtured during these formative years. However, the event was not just about school accolades. This award was presented to Kalie Haskins, Brieleigh Dunlap, and Keira Meade.
In an exciting twist, the Elks Club of Front Royal presented cash awards to the top three winners of their essay contest. Drew Meyer bagged an Honorable Mention and a $25 award. Nicole Phillips claimed third place with a $50 cash award, while Jennifer Horton secured the second spot with a $75 award. Keira Meade, with her eloquent words and compelling narrative, won the top prize – a $100 cash award.
Adding another feather to Skyline’s cap, the top three essay winners advanced to the state competition, where they did the school proud. Nicole Phillips placed third in the North District, while Jennifer Horton earned the second position. Notably, the first-place winner hailed from the Winchester Elk Lodge, demonstrating the wealth of talent in the region.
At the state level, Jennifer Horton made headlines again, clinching the first-place prize from over 20 Elk Lodges, with Nicole Phillips following closely in second place. The success of Skyline’s students on this larger stage underscores the critical role of middle school education in fostering writing skills and critical thinking.
Principal Bobby Johnson and Assistant Principal Lanelle Hilling had the honor of presenting the promotion certificates to the graduating students. Johnson, in his closing remarks, lauded the exceptional talent of the outgoing 8th graders, encouraging them to carry forward the same spirit of determination and excellence into high school and beyond.
Today’s ceremony at Skyline Middle School is not just about celebrating the achievements of these talented 8th graders; it is also a testament to the invaluable role middle school and high school education play in shaping our future leaders. It is these institutions that help nurture the intellect, creativity, and moral character of our young people, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
Watch the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 22 – 26, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 2, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, May 22 – 30 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, May 21 – 30 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 7.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Skyline High School celebrates Class of 2023 with fanfare, accolades, and emotion
On the warm evening of Friday, May 19, 2023, Skyline High School (SHS) held a spirited and vibrant graduation ceremony. The event kicked off with an enthusiastic procession of faculty and students, their expressions filled with hopeful anticipation and well-deserved pride as they marked the commencement of this significant event.
The ceremony promptly commenced with the customary Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a moving performance of the National Anthem by the proficient SHS Band. The resonant notes of the anthem filled the stadium, underlining the essence of togetherness and patriotism.
Following this, Benjamin James Arp, the Senior Class President, extended a heartfelt welcome to all attendees. His profound reflections on the collective experiences, triumphs, and challenges faced by the graduating class during their high school tenure left a deep impression.
Adding a harmonious touch to the evening, the Skyline Singers moved the audience with a soul-stirring rendition of “Seasons of Love” from the popular musical RENT. Their melodious voices permeated the stadium, encapsulating the nostalgia and emotions of the occasion.
Next to grace the podium was Principal Danelle Sperling, a key figure of Skyline High School. Her address to the attendees included the presentation of the Hawk 4 Award to the deserving Zackary Diggs in acknowledgment of his significant contributions and achievements. A poignant highlight was when Sperling recognized senior Mya Adams, the sole graduate enlisting in the Army National Guard post-graduation, a decision met with resounding applause and respect.
Adding to the accolades of the evening, Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger presented the esteemed Carl and Emily Thompson Charitable Trust award, a $3000 honor this year bestowed upon two extraordinary students: Colin Mitchell Kuzmick and Ava Lubkemann. Their noteworthy accomplishments earmarked them as deserving recipients of this prestigious award.
The event proceeded to honor students who achieved academic excellence. John Natalie spotlighted honor roll students, acknowledging the distinguished honor graduates with an impressive GPA of 4.0 and above, each bestowed with a stole symbolizing their scholastic achievements. Natalie also recognized honor graduate students who held a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99, underscoring their unwavering commitment and efforts.
As the evening progressed, the most anticipated moment arrived: the presentation of diplomas. Each graduate, representative of the tenacity and diligence required throughout high school, walked across the stage, their steps metaphorically marking their transition from adolescence to the threshold of adulthood.
The honor of officially declaring the graduates was given to Dr. Ballenger. His proclamation reverberated throughout the stadium, followed by a sea of caps being tossed into the air, signifying the culmination of years of hard work and readiness to embark on new life challenges.
The ceremony drew to a close, marking the conclusion of a significant chapter in the lives of these students. As they ventured into their futures, Skyline High School bid them a fond farewell with a promise of enduring knowledge, resilience, and limitless opportunities.
Congratulations to Skyline High School’s Class of 2023!
Experience the Class of 2023’s Graduation Ceremony at Skyline High School through the lens of Royal Examiner’s exclusive video coverage. Special acknowledgment goes to Ryker Fenton, a student at WCHS, and Andrew Grant, an alumnus of the WCHS 2022 class, for their collaborative efforts with our publisher, Mike McCool, in the creation of this compelling visual narrative.
WCPS staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary on leave following complaint; Joint investigation by Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services underway
Warren County Public School’s administration was made aware of a complaint involving staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School. The staff members were placed on leave pending an investigation. WCPS employees immediately contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services to conduct a joint investigation into the complaint.
Parents with children in the affected classroom were contacted and were asked to speak to their child and to contact WCPS personnel if they had additional questions or information.
Staffing has been shifted to provide continued educational services and supports in the classroom.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional comments will be made at this time.
Press Release from Warren County Public Schools.
Warren County High School Class of 2023 celebrates momentous graduation ceremony
On a windy evening of May 18, 2023, seniors of Warren County High School held a vibrant graduation ceremony that was a perfect blend of tradition, emotion, and celebration.
As tradition dictates, the ceremony commenced with the resounding notes of Pomp and Circumstance guiding the processional of faculty and students. A moment of collective pride and joy was reflected in the eyes of attendees as they watched the students marching, marking the onset of the ceremony.
Senior Winter Kibler graced the stage and stirred the audience with her heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem. The performance set a patriotic tone to the evening and was followed by the soulful vocals of the Warren County HS Senior Choir, who impeccably sang the school’s alma mater.
David Rizzo Jr., the Senior Class President, then took the stage to give his welcoming remarks. Rizzo’s words, brimming with gratitude and excitement, encapsulated the shared sentiments of the graduating class.
Principal Kenneth Knesh followed with an empowering speech that underscored the importance of this milestone in the students’ lives.
Ian Hoelsher, 2022 recipient of the Hugh D. Hite Award, stepped up to pass the prestigious accolade to this year’s deserving recipient, Hailey Oyler. The ceremony further celebrated academic excellence with Vicky Cook, Warren County Board of Supervisor, presenting the Warren County Educational Foundation Scholarship to the top academic student, Nicholas Foltz.
In another celebratory moment, Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger awarded the Carl and Emily Thompson Charitable Trust Award to James Crowell. Audrey Moya Machuca also received the notable Mary Frances Bukva “Ms. B” Award from Mary Bukva herself.
Honoring the brave students who have pledged their futures to military service, US Navy veteran Jessica Kelly gave a heartfelt recognition.
Assistant Principal Dr. G. Michelle Edwards acknowledged the distinguished honor graduates boasting a GPA of 4.0 and above, followed by Assistant Principal Vince Gregg, who recognized the honor graduate students with a GPA ranging from 3.5 to 3.99.
As the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived, students’ names echoed through the venue. One by one, they walked across the stage, collecting their diplomas amid the applause of proud family members, faculty, and friends.
The event culminated with Dr. Chris Ballenger’s declaration of the graduates. A sea of graduation hats promptly flew into the air, punctuating the sky in a triumphant spectacle. The joyous ceremony concluded with the recessional of faculty and graduates, marking the end of a memorable chapter in the student’s lives and the beginning of exciting new journeys.
Congratulations to Warren County High School’s Class of 2023!
Experience the Class of 2023’s Graduation Ceremony at Warren County High School through the lens of Royal Examiner’s exclusive video coverage. Special acknowledgment goes to Ryker Fenton, a student at WCHS, and Andrew Grant, an alumnus of the WCHS 2022 class, for their collaborative efforts with our publisher, Mike McCool, in the creation of this compelling visual narrative.
Elementary school kids pay tribute to Warren County’s war dead at pre-Memorial Day ceremony
Flag-waving third to fifth-grade students of E. Wilson Morrison elementary school in downtown Front Royal on Thursday (May 18) paid an early Memorial Day weekend tribute to the fallen soldiers from World War II and the subsequent wars involving Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
Led by teacher Michael Williams, the youngsters heard a message from wheel-chair bound Army Sgt. Bunky Woods, injured in the Iraq war some 15 years ago, urged the kids to “love your country” and remember the men and women who gave their lives fighting for it.
Williams gave a shout-out to the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), which on May 27 (noon) hosts a ceremony honoring “the dogs of war” and their handlers at a memorial garden recently established on the grounds of the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, 1245 Progress Avenue. This Memorial Day weekend event features an out-of-town speaker from Voice of America (VOA) and the Virginia Chorale. That gathering will specifically honor the service of the war dogs and those K-9s serving local police departments and sheriff’s offices throughout the county and the country.
Following the brief ceremony outside the front doors of the school, the children and a group of onlookers each planted flags on the outside lawn to remain there as a reminder of the upcoming holiday weekend and the accompanying ceremonials at the animal shelter and the county courthouse grounds on Main Street (May 29).
“The flags will stay in the ground until after the holiday,” Williams said.
(Editor’s note: The writer, a 90-year-old Royal Air Force (UK) veteran post World War II, established the memorial garden at the animal shelter just two years ago to give due credit to the dogs of war that saved many soldiers’ lives in the various conflicts while in many cases giving up their own. Barr was a military writer in the Pacific during the Vietnam conflict).
Watch the ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
New school division HR director approved by School Board
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, May 17 work session, unanimously approved three action agenda items, including a recommendation for a new school division director of human resources.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk and Andrea Lo were present at the work session. School Board member Melanie Salins was absent on Wednesday.
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger introduced and recommended Jody Lee, who was born and raised in Front Royal, Va., and graduated from Warren County High School in 1992.
Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in 1997 from Frostburg State University and was hired by WCPS as a teacher and coach in 1998. Lee later became dean of students at Warren County Junior High School in 2004 before earning his master’s in educational leadership from George Mason University in 2006.
He became the assistant principal at Skyline High School when it opened in 2007 and has continued to serve in that capacity since then. He lives in Warren County with his wife and two children.
The board voted unanimously 4-0 to accept Ballenger’s recommendation to hire Lee for the HR director position, which he will start on June 1.
After thanking the board for its support, Lee said that as a life-long resident of Front Royal, he’s “invested as can be” in WCPS, where he said many of his life influencers, including teachers and coaches, had a positive impact on his life.
“I look forward to working with a great team,” Lee said. “I know how important it is to bring good people to our school system and also to retain them, and that’s going to be my focus. I’m looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.”
Lee is stepping in for outgoing HR Director Shane Goodwin, who has been named Frederick County Public Schools’ new Assistant Superintendent for Administration.
The School Board also voted 4-0 to approve a solid waste removal contract totaling $95,472. Bryan Helmick, who is the incoming facilities director for WCPS, made the recommended action to the board to approve the annual service agreement for solid waste removal and dumpster service with Republic Services, which also holds the current agreement for solid waste pick-up and dumpster service that’s scheduled to expire on June 30.
The WCPS Facilities Department put the contract out for bid, said Helmick, and Republic Services was the only bidder with a price of $95,472. The 2022 cost for waste pick up was $92,475.22, he said.
“I guess with fuel and everything, they had to go up, I guess,” said Rinaldi prior to the School Board’s vote to accept the proposed contract.
Helmick explained that WCPS has also added a lot of pickups. “When our contract with them first started, we had a one-day-a-week schedule to pick up,” he said. “We’ve gone to two and three days a week for most schools now.”
At the same time, Helmick said that the summer schedule expanded from one day a week to two days a week to cover the expanded school lunches program during COVID-19.
In the last action item, WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell (above) recommended, and the board concurred, that it approves new radios that will be installed in school buses and all student transport vehicles. The purchase price of $32,410.13 from T Mobile was unanimously approved.
Mitchell said that the Transportation Department is attempting to update its current 20+ year-old radio system and wants to use the push-to-talk radio equipment.
“This would allow us to have radio transmission via cellular service, as well as wifi,” he said. “Our testing of different products showed T Mobile’s service served our needs best.”
Work Session topics
During its work session portion of the meeting, Mitchell also discussed a $13,600 grant award that WCPS received from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for bus driver incentives and retention.
Mitchell presented the board with four proposed options to consider for distributing the funds that are based on employee attendance. No motion was needed at the meeting as the item was only up for discussion.
While it’s a one-time grant, Mitchell said he hopes that WCPS could continue to incentivize drivers by using funds remaining from either unfilled or unneeded subcontracts, for instance.
Ballenger told School Board members that because it’s a salary-related item and the funds have to be expended by June 30, the board should probably consider it for action during its June meeting.
Mitchell said he wants to reward employees “because they did the right thing for no other reason than to do the right thing.”
Board member Funk agreed, saying she would like to see incentives given to employees who miss four or fewer days, noting that while situations do occur when a driver misses 10 days, that’s a lot, she said.
Lo pointed out that she thinks the options are fair since no one would be penalized for having to take off more than four days.
Another item discussed during the work session by WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Heather Bragg was the draft grant applications for Title I, II, III, and IV federal funds.
Bragg said the applications must be presented to VDOE by July 1. “However, we don’t yet have this year’s funding levels,” so the applications are based on this year’s numbers, she said, adding, “they will be adjusted for when we do get the state’s final numbers coming to us for these federal funds.”
The Title I-A, II-A, III-A, and IV-A applications seek federal funding to improve basic instructional programs, teacher and principal training and recruiting, support for language instruction for English Learners, and increase the division’s capacity to provide all students with access to well-rounded education, said Bragg.
Bragg also presented the second reading of the WCPS Revised Policy JED Student Absences/Excuses/Dismissals policy, which the division attendance committee worked on throughout the 2022-2023 school year to draft.
Members of the attendance committee included division and school administrators, school counselors, and attendance officers, and the revised policy has been shared with school attendance committees for feedback.
Bragg said that one of the goals has also been to make the policy more readable and understandable for parents.
Ballenger presented the last discussion item on restructuring WCPS Special Services, which he proposes being split into two separate programs: Special Services and Pupil Services.
“We want to make it more manageable by reducing the complexity of the department, reducing inefficiencies, responding to new demands, developing more effective programs, increasing accountability, and increasing student services provided by WCPS,” he said.
Under the Special Services umbrella would be special education, including speech therapists, psychologists, occupational and physical therapists, the pre-kindergarten program, the jail program, the medical homebound program, and the Learning Center’s tier II. Certain positions also would be reclassified.
Another goal for Special Services would be to have a registered nurse who oversees the nursing program. “We want to provide a stipend for that position,” said Ballenger, noting this would be an addition to the budget.
Pupil Services would be pulled out as a standalone program and would include most of the division’s alternative education settings, including Diversified Minds, Brighter Futures, and after-school programs, among others. The principal position also would become similar to the principal/director position at the Blue Ridge Technical Center, according to Ballenger.
The restructuring “would give us the opportunity to separate these two programs,” Ballenger said. “It’s really cumbersome right now.” And the separation would permit WCPS to be better able to serve students and create better programs, he said.
Watch the School Board’s work session in its entirety on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
